Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Gul Fastnet Boot
Gul Fastnet Boot

SAILING Champions League Act 1 at St. Petersburg - Day 1

by Gerald Gebhardt today at 2:10 pm 11-13 August 2017

On day one of the SAILING Champions League 2017, Act 1 in St. Petersburg (August 11th – 13th) 21 teams of the best sailing clubs in Europe were battling hard in front of the historical city centre of St. Petersburg. Fantastic conditions with ten knots of wind guaranteed a successful start into the SAILING Champions League 2017.

After 18 races on day one Ost Legal Sailing (OLS) from Vladivostok is leading the fleet. The Saint Petersburg Yacht Club (SPBYC) used its home advantage and held on to second place despite difficult currents.

"We didn´t expect such a good placement at all. We were head to head racing with Ost Legal Sailing and Åländska Segelsällskapet from Finland", said Anna Basalkina, skipper form Saint Petersburg Yacht Club.

Tied on third is Åländska Segelsällskapet (ÅSS) from Finland.

The qualification races in St. Petersburg will be continued Saturday, August 12th.

For three days the best clubs of the national sailing leagues are fighting to qualify for the final of the SAILING Champions League in Porto Cervo, Italy.

The best teams from Act 1 and 2 will compete for the title "Best European Sailclub" and the eligible silver champions´ bowl by Robbe & Berking.

SAP, the technological partner of the SAILING Champions League, will provide audience and viewers with a professional and thrilling livestream. The races will be shown live in the Internet on Saturday and Sunday starting at noon: www.sailing-championsleague.com. Several sailing experts and a host will guide the audience through the program and explain the fascinating sport of sailing to everyone. All the results can be found here: www.sapsailing.com

Ost Legal Sailing win day 1 of Sailing Champions League Act 1 in St. Petersburg - photo © Anya Semeniouk
Ost Legal Sailing win day 1 of Sailing Champions League Act 1 in St. Petersburg - photo © Anya Semeniouk
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

J/70 Corinthian US Nationals overall
Brian Keane's Savasana claims the title Brian Keane's Savasana began Sunday in third place at the second annual J/70 Corinthian US National Championship, hosted by New Bedford Yacht Club as part of the Buzzards Bay Regatta. Posted on 7 Aug J/70 Corinthian US Nationals day 2
Heather Gregg's Muse charges to front Another day, another four races at the second annual J/70 Corinthian US National Championship, hosted by New Bedford Yacht Club as part of the Buzzards Bay Regatta. Posted on 6 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 8
Whooper confirmed as the overall winner Giovanni Belgrano's 38ft Laurent Giles Whooper, which was confirmed yesterday as overall winner among the Black Group yachts, has also been announced as overall Lendy Cowes Week winner. Posted on 5 Aug J/70 Corinthian US Nationals day 1
Glenn Darden's Hoss jumps to lead Ideal conditions on Buzzards Bay allowed four races to be accomplished at the second annual J/70 Corinthian US National Championship, hosted by New Bedford Yacht Club as part of the Buzzards Bay Regatta. Posted on 4 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 7
Return to gloriously sunny weather The penultimate day saw a return to gloriously sunny weather, with a west south westerly breeze of 15-22 knots. Today saw a change of start lines for many classes, with most Black Group yachts starting on the inner Royal Yacht Squadron line. Posted on 4 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 6
Big winds for the largest yachts Today delivered big winds to the largest yachts at Lendy Cowes Week, which have been competing in the Sevenstar Triple Crown series over the past three days. Posted on 3 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 5
Fast, furious and wet action in the Solent Today was one of fast and furious action at Lendy Cowes Week. "On the way out to the start it looked like the Apocalypse was coming, and with a short course, there were a lot of corners coming up really fast," said John Hamilton. Posted on 2 Aug Annabel Vose scoops ELEMIS Ladies Day Trophy
At Lendy Cowes Week 2017 Annabel Vose, has been announced as the winner of the ELEMIS Ladies Day Trophy at Lendy Cowes Week. The trophy recognises the outstanding contribution, commitment, or achievement of women in sailing. Posted on 2 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 4
Racing in a classic south-westerly breeze A ridge of high pressure over the English Channel brought more bright and sunny weather, with a classic south-westerly breeze, to day four of Lendy Cowes Week. Posted on 2 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 3
More racing in blazing sun and a perfect south westerly Day three of Lendy Cowes Week delivered yet more racing in blazing sun and a perfect south westerly breeze of 12-16 knots that gradually built to a peak of 20 knots by the end of the afternoon. Posted on 31 Jul

Upcoming Events

Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Poole YC Osprey Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Osprey
Poole YC- 10 Aug to 13 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC IRC yachts and Sportsboats Welsh IRC Nationals for IRC yachts and Sportsboats
South Caernarvonshire YC- 11 Aug to 13 Aug Pwllheli SC IRC yachts and Sportsboats and White sails cruisers IRC Welsh Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and White sails cruisers
Pwllheli SC- 11 Aug to 13 Aug Plas Heli Welsh National Sailing Academy IRC yachts and Sportsboats and White sails cruisers IRC Welsh Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and White sails cruisers
Plas Heli Welsh National Sailing Academy- 11 Aug to 13 Aug Burghfield SC RS Aero UK Youth Nationals for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 12 Aug to 13 Aug Felixstowe Ferry SC Firefly National Championships for Firefly
Felixstowe Ferry SC- 12 Aug to 18 Aug Ullswater YC Open to everyone Ullswater Regatta for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 12 Aug to 13 Aug Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Cruiser Regatta Cup for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 13 Aug Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Sportsboats Rossborough Round-the-Island Race for Cruising Yacht and Sportsboats
Royal Channel Islands YC- 13 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy