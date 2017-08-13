SAILING Champions League Act 1 at St. Petersburg - Day 1

by Gerald Gebhardt today at 2:10 pm

On day one of the SAILING Champions League 2017, Act 1 in St. Petersburg (August 11th – 13th) 21 teams of the best sailing clubs in Europe were battling hard in front of the historical city centre of St. Petersburg. Fantastic conditions with ten knots of wind guaranteed a successful start into the SAILING Champions League 2017.

After 18 races on day one Ost Legal Sailing (OLS) from Vladivostok is leading the fleet. The Saint Petersburg Yacht Club (SPBYC) used its home advantage and held on to second place despite difficult currents.

"We didn´t expect such a good placement at all. We were head to head racing with Ost Legal Sailing and Åländska Segelsällskapet from Finland", said Anna Basalkina, skipper form Saint Petersburg Yacht Club.

Tied on third is Åländska Segelsällskapet (ÅSS) from Finland.

The qualification races in St. Petersburg will be continued Saturday, August 12th.

For three days the best clubs of the national sailing leagues are fighting to qualify for the final of the SAILING Champions League in Porto Cervo, Italy.

The best teams from Act 1 and 2 will compete for the title "Best European Sailclub" and the eligible silver champions´ bowl by Robbe & Berking.

SAP, the technological partner of the SAILING Champions League, will provide audience and viewers with a professional and thrilling livestream. The races will be shown live in the Internet on Saturday and Sunday starting at noon: www.sailing-championsleague.com. Several sailing experts and a host will guide the audience through the program and explain the fascinating sport of sailing to everyone. All the results can be found here: www.sapsailing.com