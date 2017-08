Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!

With no scoring racing held today, the sailors review their season so far, with all left to play for in Act 5, Hamburg, presented by Land Rover.

Related Articles

Extreme Sailing Series Hamburg day 2

Double win for Oman Air on the River Elbe In tough conditions on the River Elbe, Oman Air out-sailed its rivals to gain a six-point lead, with the rest of the fleet separated by a narrow two-point margin, after the first day of scoring racing at Act 5.

36th Copa del Rey MAPFRE overall

A Fitting Finale The record breaking, maximum capacity 36 Copa del Rey finished with a final flourish as the Bay of Palma uncorked a concluding race in the typical Embat sea breeze.

GC32s at the Copa del Rey MAPFRE overall

First Japanese GC32 Racing Tour victory Naofumi Kamei's Mamma Aiuto! successfully defended its position today to win the GC32 Racing Tour competition at 36 Copa del Rey MAPFRE. It was the first occasion the Japanese team has won an event on the GC32 Racing Tour since joining.

Extreme Sailing Series™ returns to Hamburg

And the testing River Elbe stadium In less that a week's time Hamburg's River Elbe will become the stadium for the international fleet of GC32s, as the Extreme Sailing Series™ returns to the prestigious German venue for the third consecutive year, presented by Land Rover.

2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ TV Series

Episode 4, Barcelona Watch episode four of the official 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ TV Series for a full recap of the Act 4, Barcelona, action.

36th Copa del Rey MAPFRE day 5

Normal service restored? Winds remained light to moderate for much of the day, but the 36 Copa del Rey returned to a more normal, typical breeze pattern for the penultimate day of racing.

GC32s at the Copa del Rey MAPFRE day 3

Five different winners from five races as Bay of Palma delivers PRO Bill O'Hara defied the weather gods for a second day to complete the full program on day three of the GC32 Racing Tour at Copa del Rey MAPFRE.

GC32s at the Copa del Rey MAPFRE day 2

Argo wins the day but consistent Mamma Aiuto! soars Patience waiting for the sea breeze paid off today, enabling four races to be held on the GC32 Racing Tour's second day at 36 Copa del Rey MAPFRE. It was also a day when the teams prevailing had owner-drivers.

36th Copa del Rey MAPFRE day 4

Light airs continue to prevail in Palma Light airs continue to prevail at 36 Copa del Rey MAPFRE on the Bay of Palma where only one race was sailed for many of the monohull classes. Four divisions now have new leaders including Mallorca Sotheby's IRC Class 1.