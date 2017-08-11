Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Product Feature
Rain and Sun 2000 Cover
Rain and Sun 2000 Cover

2000 National Championship at East Lothian Yacht Club - Overall

by Chris Jordan today at 6:35 pm 6-11 August 2017

The final day's racing at the North Berwick Gin and Noble Marine sponsored 2000 National Championships at East Lothian Yacht Club was the first day this week when the forecast was incorrect - luckily! With the forecasted wind / gales, the racing would have been cancelled. But the actual wind for the last race was blowing 15-20 knots from the South West - although there were many people muttering, "Here it comes," whenever a gust came through!

Despite wrapping up the week yesterday, Steve and Sarah Cockerill (Stokes Bay Sailing Club) came out for the final race - and demonstrated why they are this year's National Champions with another first place. Behind them, Stuart Williams and Emily Towersey Veal (Army Sailing Association) clinched the first beat, although Simon Horsfield and Jess Hunter (Army Sailing Association), who also didn't need to race having sorted out second place overall the day before, overtook them before the finish.

The overall battle for third was still very tight: with just 1 point between the two family boats of Matt Sargent sailing with his children Johnny and Gwen (Army Sailing Association) and Richard Hudson and his son Ian (Bough Beech Sailing Club). Matt / Gwen did just enough on the final day to clinch third overall.

Another family boat of Kev O'Brien and his son Jake (Royal Air Force Sailing Association) finished fifth overall. With Stuart and Emily finishing third, Ian and Sarah Yardley (Silver Wing Sailing Club) needed a sixth place or better in the last race to clinch sixth overall - which they just achieved, leaving Stuart / Emily dropping to seventh on the tie break.

Eighth overall was Helen and Andrew Phillips (Cardiff Bay Yacht Club), with Dan and Kat Rule (Carsington Water Sailing Club) easily achieving their goal for the week of a top 10 place in ninth position. Rounding out the top ten overall was Kevan and Lynne Gibb - the first of the Scottish entries from Largo Bay Sailing Club.

East Lothian Yacht Club put on a great week's sailing for the class, with the Race Officer Jim Sinclair achieving the full compliment of ten races across many different wind and weather conditions.

Richard and Ian Hudson take fourth in the 2000 National Championship - photo © Chris Jordan
Richard and Ian Hudson take fourth in the 2000 National Championship - photo © Chris Jordan

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10Pts
1st2035Steve CockerillSarah CockerillStokes Bay Sailing Club‑311111‑22119
2nd22334Simon HorsfieldJess HunterArmy Sailing association12‑7‑524112215
3rd2355Matt SargentGwen / Johnny SargentArmy Sailing association432‑85283(DNF)431
4th2374Richard HudsonIan HudsonBough Beech Sailing Club2444‑735‑136533
5th22619Kev O'BrienJake O'BrienRAF Sailing Association5‑88646455‑1143
6th2204Iain YardleySarah YardleySWSC‑97928‑10763648
7th22362Stuart WilliamsEmily Towersey VealArmy Sailing association65‑13710‑113410348
8th22564Helen PhillipsAndrew PhillipsCardiff Bay Yacht Club‑1313‑149956741265
9th22156Dan RuleCat RuleCarsington Sailing Club7910‑14671012‑131071
10th22058Kevan GibbLynne GibbLargo Bay Sailing Club10‑2031012‑171489874
11th21332Mark BurnellPete MilehamEast Lothian Yacht Club12111212‑15‑13997779
12th22607Christopher JordanGillian JordanBurghfield Sailing Club866338(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNF81
13th21408Calum GibbAndrew GrierLargo Bay Sailing Club‑1615‑1611161213108994
14th21780Jane RobertsonLucy RobertsonEast Lothian Yacht Club1112‑151313‑151111121396
15th2272James MacGregorLucy RobsonUllswater Yacht Club14175151191214(DNC)(DNF)97
16th2086George ThomsonEllen ClarkWest Lothian Sailing Club(DNC)(DNC)1717191415151115123
17th22501Hugo BlanshardColin WalshArmy Sailing association1716‑20‑19141617171414125
18th21072Trevor BradleyMalcolm KayeThornton Stewart Sailing Club181018161718DNF(DNC)(DNC)17136
19th2248John BestSophie HarrisLee on the Solent Sailing Club151411181819(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC143
20th21869Steve FraserDeb De CrausazEast Lothian Yacht Club20‑21‑2121202016181616147
21st22302Thomas WalshHuw ChildArmy Sailing association2119‑22‑2221211816DNF18153
22nd2050Brian CameronMike SmithEast Lothian Yacht Club19181920(DNF)(DNC)DNFDNC15DNF160
23rd22056Simon TurnerKevin BrownCatterick Garrison Sailing Club22DNF(DNF)(DNC)2222DNFDNFDNC19174

Kev and Jake O'Brien take fifth in the 2000 National Championship - photo © Chris Jordan
Kev and Jake O'Brien take fifth in the 2000 National Championship - photo © Chris Jordan
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

2000 Nationals at East Lothian day 4
Yet another weather change Wednesday is a traditional lay day at the 2000 National Championships, and the wind that day was very similar to the day before - light and tricky. But Thursday, the fourth day of racing, produced yet another weather change. Posted on 10 Aug 2000 Nationals at East Lothian day 3
Bright sunshine all day! The third day of the Noble Marine and North Berwick Gin sponsored 2000 National Championships served up a 3rd change in the weather patterns - with a light wind day forecasted, and unlike the rest of the UK, bright sunshine all day! Posted on 9 Aug 2000 Nationals at East Lothian day 2
Cockerills shine in sunshine and steady winds The second day of the Noble Marine and North Berwick Gin sponsored 2000 National Championship saw a totally different weather pattern; Sunny, warm, 12-16 knots, fairly steady westerly wind, and we were racing to the west of the club not the east. Posted on 8 Aug 2000 Nationals at East Lothian day 1
Racing underway after a short postponement Jim Sinclair, the Race Officer from East Lothian Yacht Club, said at the briefing: The clouds at 1000 feet are blowing from the South (the forecasted direction), but the wind on the race course is 8-10 knots from the North-East. Posted on 6 Aug MTS Medway Dinghy Regatta
Enjoyed by 29 visitors and 42 from the host club The Medway Dinghy Regatta was hosted and organised by Wilsonian Sailing club on behalf of The Medway & Swale Boating Association over the weekend 8th & 9th July. Locally based MTS Cleaning Services was the lead sponsor. Posted on 11 Jul Rooster 2000 Inlands at Ullswater
An event of extremes The 2017 Rooster 2000 Inlands at Ullswater Yacht Club was an event of extremes. Some people were extremely happy, others weren't. Sometimes they switched over. Posted on 6 Jun East Lothian YC Annual Regatta
72 dinghies take part in North Berwick East Lothian Yacht Club, based in North Berwick, held their annual open regatta on the weekend 3rd & 4th June 2017. A total of 72 sailing dinghies took part, with 54 visiting boats and 18 from the home club. Posted on 5 Jun 2000 Millennium Series at Chichester
Warm, sunny and gentle winds - while on the shore! Once again, Chichester Yacht Club provided some superb weather for the first 2000 Millennium Series meeting of 2017. Warm and sunny and gentle winds - while on the shore! Posted on 17 May 2000 Sprints at Rutland
Joining the RS classes at the event for the first time The 2000 class was invited to take part in the 2017 RS Sprints held at Rutland Sailing Club over the weekend of the 22-23 April 17. The format is very simple 12 races with no discards over 2 days, each race consisting of an 'S' race course. Posted on 26 Apr Paignton Sailing Club's PODD preview
Event for doublehanded dinghies to be held on 20-21 May 2017 will be the 6th year of Paignton Sailing Club's iconic flagship event for double-handed dinghies: PODD. This is the only BIG double hander event in the south-west for all double-handed mono-hull single handers with a PY of 1200 or lower. Posted on 21 Apr

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC 2000 Chichester Harbour Race Week for Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics
Hayling Island SC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug Brightlingsea SC 2000 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy