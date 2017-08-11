2000 National Championship at East Lothian Yacht Club - Overall

by Chris Jordan today at 6:35 pm

The final day's racing at the North Berwick Gin and Noble Marine sponsored 2000 National Championships at East Lothian Yacht Club was the first day this week when the forecast was incorrect - luckily! With the forecasted wind / gales, the racing would have been cancelled. But the actual wind for the last race was blowing 15-20 knots from the South West - although there were many people muttering, "Here it comes," whenever a gust came through!

Despite wrapping up the week yesterday, Steve and Sarah Cockerill (Stokes Bay Sailing Club) came out for the final race - and demonstrated why they are this year's National Champions with another first place. Behind them, Stuart Williams and Emily Towersey Veal (Army Sailing Association) clinched the first beat, although Simon Horsfield and Jess Hunter (Army Sailing Association), who also didn't need to race having sorted out second place overall the day before, overtook them before the finish.

The overall battle for third was still very tight: with just 1 point between the two family boats of Matt Sargent sailing with his children Johnny and Gwen (Army Sailing Association) and Richard Hudson and his son Ian (Bough Beech Sailing Club). Matt / Gwen did just enough on the final day to clinch third overall.

Another family boat of Kev O'Brien and his son Jake (Royal Air Force Sailing Association) finished fifth overall. With Stuart and Emily finishing third, Ian and Sarah Yardley (Silver Wing Sailing Club) needed a sixth place or better in the last race to clinch sixth overall - which they just achieved, leaving Stuart / Emily dropping to seventh on the tie break.

Eighth overall was Helen and Andrew Phillips (Cardiff Bay Yacht Club), with Dan and Kat Rule (Carsington Water Sailing Club) easily achieving their goal for the week of a top 10 place in ninth position. Rounding out the top ten overall was Kevan and Lynne Gibb - the first of the Scottish entries from Largo Bay Sailing Club.

East Lothian Yacht Club put on a great week's sailing for the class, with the Race Officer Jim Sinclair achieving the full compliment of ten races across many different wind and weather conditions.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Pts 1st 2035 Steve Cockerill Sarah Cockerill Stokes Bay Sailing Club ‑3 1 1 1 1 1 ‑2 2 1 1 9 2nd 22334 Simon Horsfield Jess Hunter Army Sailing association 1 2 ‑7 ‑5 2 4 1 1 2 2 15 3rd 2355 Matt Sargent Gwen / Johnny Sargent Army Sailing association 4 3 2 ‑8 5 2 8 3 (DNF) 4 31 4th 2374 Richard Hudson Ian Hudson Bough Beech Sailing Club 2 4 4 4 ‑7 3 5 ‑13 6 5 33 5th 22619 Kev O'Brien Jake O'Brien RAF Sailing Association 5 ‑8 8 6 4 6 4 5 5 ‑11 43 6th 2204 Iain Yardley Sarah Yardley SWSC ‑9 7 9 2 8 ‑10 7 6 3 6 48 7th 22362 Stuart Williams Emily Towersey Veal Army Sailing association 6 5 ‑13 7 10 ‑11 3 4 10 3 48 8th 22564 Helen Phillips Andrew Phillips Cardiff Bay Yacht Club ‑13 13 ‑14 9 9 5 6 7 4 12 65 9th 22156 Dan Rule Cat Rule Carsington Sailing Club 7 9 10 ‑14 6 7 10 12 ‑13 10 71 10th 22058 Kevan Gibb Lynne Gibb Largo Bay Sailing Club 10 ‑20 3 10 12 ‑17 14 8 9 8 74 11th 21332 Mark Burnell Pete Mileham East Lothian Yacht Club 12 11 12 12 ‑15 ‑13 9 9 7 7 79 12th 22607 Christopher Jordan Gillian Jordan Burghfield Sailing Club 8 6 6 3 3 8 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNF 81 13th 21408 Calum Gibb Andrew Grier Largo Bay Sailing Club ‑16 15 ‑16 11 16 12 13 10 8 9 94 14th 21780 Jane Robertson Lucy Robertson East Lothian Yacht Club 11 12 ‑15 13 13 ‑15 11 11 12 13 96 15th 2272 James MacGregor Lucy Robson Ullswater Yacht Club 14 17 5 15 11 9 12 14 (DNC) (DNF) 97 16th 2086 George Thomson Ellen Clark West Lothian Sailing Club (DNC) (DNC) 17 17 19 14 15 15 11 15 123 17th 22501 Hugo Blanshard Colin Walsh Army Sailing association 17 16 ‑20 ‑19 14 16 17 17 14 14 125 18th 21072 Trevor Bradley Malcolm Kaye Thornton Stewart Sailing Club 18 10 18 16 17 18 DNF (DNC) (DNC) 17 136 19th 2248 John Best Sophie Harris Lee on the Solent Sailing Club 15 14 11 18 18 19 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 143 20th 21869 Steve Fraser Deb De Crausaz East Lothian Yacht Club 20 ‑21 ‑21 21 20 20 16 18 16 16 147 21st 22302 Thomas Walsh Huw Child Army Sailing association 21 19 ‑22 ‑22 21 21 18 16 DNF 18 153 22nd 2050 Brian Cameron Mike Smith East Lothian Yacht Club 19 18 19 20 (DNF) (DNC) DNF DNC 15 DNF 160 23rd 22056 Simon Turner Kevin Brown Catterick Garrison Sailing Club 22 DNF (DNF) (DNC) 22 22 DNF DNF DNC 19 174