2000 National Championship at East Lothian Yacht Club - Overall
by Chris Jordan today at 6:35 pm
6-11 August 2017
The final day's racing at the North Berwick Gin and Noble Marine sponsored 2000 National Championships at East Lothian Yacht Club was the first day this week when the forecast was incorrect - luckily! With the forecasted wind / gales, the racing would have been cancelled. But the actual wind for the last race was blowing 15-20 knots from the South West - although there were many people muttering, "Here it comes," whenever a gust came through!
Despite wrapping up the week yesterday, Steve and Sarah Cockerill (Stokes Bay Sailing Club) came out for the final race - and demonstrated why they are this year's National Champions with another first place. Behind them, Stuart Williams and Emily Towersey Veal (Army Sailing Association) clinched the first beat, although Simon Horsfield and Jess Hunter (Army Sailing Association), who also didn't need to race having sorted out second place overall the day before, overtook them before the finish.
The overall battle for third was still very tight: with just 1 point between the two family boats of Matt Sargent sailing with his children Johnny and Gwen (Army Sailing Association) and Richard Hudson and his son Ian (Bough Beech Sailing Club). Matt / Gwen did just enough on the final day to clinch third overall.
Another family boat of Kev O'Brien and his son Jake (Royal Air Force Sailing Association) finished fifth overall. With Stuart and Emily finishing third, Ian and Sarah Yardley (Silver Wing Sailing Club) needed a sixth place or better in the last race to clinch sixth overall - which they just achieved, leaving Stuart / Emily dropping to seventh on the tie break.
Eighth overall was Helen and Andrew Phillips (Cardiff Bay Yacht Club), with Dan and Kat Rule (Carsington Water Sailing Club) easily achieving their goal for the week of a top 10 place in ninth position. Rounding out the top ten overall was Kevan and Lynne Gibb - the first of the Scottish entries from Largo Bay Sailing Club.
East Lothian Yacht Club put on a great week's sailing for the class, with the Race Officer Jim Sinclair achieving the full compliment of ten races across many different wind and weather conditions.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|Pts
|1st
|2035
|Steve Cockerill
|Sarah Cockerill
|Stokes Bay Sailing Club
|‑3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|‑2
|2
|1
|1
|9
|2nd
|22334
|Simon Horsfield
|Jess Hunter
|Army Sailing association
|1
|2
|‑7
|‑5
|2
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|15
|3rd
|2355
|Matt Sargent
|Gwen / Johnny Sargent
|Army Sailing association
|4
|3
|2
|‑8
|5
|2
|8
|3
|(DNF)
|4
|31
|4th
|2374
|Richard Hudson
|Ian Hudson
|Bough Beech Sailing Club
|2
|4
|4
|4
|‑7
|3
|5
|‑13
|6
|5
|33
|5th
|22619
|Kev O'Brien
|Jake O'Brien
|RAF Sailing Association
|5
|‑8
|8
|6
|4
|6
|4
|5
|5
|‑11
|43
|6th
|2204
|Iain Yardley
|Sarah Yardley
|SWSC
|‑9
|7
|9
|2
|8
|‑10
|7
|6
|3
|6
|48
|7th
|22362
|Stuart Williams
|Emily Towersey Veal
|Army Sailing association
|6
|5
|‑13
|7
|10
|‑11
|3
|4
|10
|3
|48
|8th
|22564
|Helen Phillips
|Andrew Phillips
|Cardiff Bay Yacht Club
|‑13
|13
|‑14
|9
|9
|5
|6
|7
|4
|12
|65
|9th
|22156
|Dan Rule
|Cat Rule
|Carsington Sailing Club
|7
|9
|10
|‑14
|6
|7
|10
|12
|‑13
|10
|71
|10th
|22058
|Kevan Gibb
|Lynne Gibb
|Largo Bay Sailing Club
|10
|‑20
|3
|10
|12
|‑17
|14
|8
|9
|8
|74
|11th
|21332
|Mark Burnell
|Pete Mileham
|East Lothian Yacht Club
|12
|11
|12
|12
|‑15
|‑13
|9
|9
|7
|7
|79
|12th
|22607
|Christopher Jordan
|Gillian Jordan
|Burghfield Sailing Club
|8
|6
|6
|3
|3
|8
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNF
|81
|13th
|21408
|Calum Gibb
|Andrew Grier
|Largo Bay Sailing Club
|‑16
|15
|‑16
|11
|16
|12
|13
|10
|8
|9
|94
|14th
|21780
|Jane Robertson
|Lucy Robertson
|East Lothian Yacht Club
|11
|12
|‑15
|13
|13
|‑15
|11
|11
|12
|13
|96
|15th
|2272
|James MacGregor
|Lucy Robson
|Ullswater Yacht Club
|14
|17
|5
|15
|11
|9
|12
|14
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|97
|16th
|2086
|George Thomson
|Ellen Clark
|West Lothian Sailing Club
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|17
|17
|19
|14
|15
|15
|11
|15
|123
|17th
|22501
|Hugo Blanshard
|Colin Walsh
|Army Sailing association
|17
|16
|‑20
|‑19
|14
|16
|17
|17
|14
|14
|125
|18th
|21072
|Trevor Bradley
|Malcolm Kaye
|Thornton Stewart Sailing Club
|18
|10
|18
|16
|17
|18
|DNF
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|17
|136
|19th
|2248
|John Best
|Sophie Harris
|Lee on the Solent Sailing Club
|15
|14
|11
|18
|18
|19
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|143
|20th
|21869
|Steve Fraser
|Deb De Crausaz
|East Lothian Yacht Club
|20
|‑21
|‑21
|21
|20
|20
|16
|18
|16
|16
|147
|21st
|22302
|Thomas Walsh
|Huw Child
|Army Sailing association
|21
|19
|‑22
|‑22
|21
|21
|18
|16
|DNF
|18
|153
|22nd
|2050
|Brian Cameron
|Mike Smith
|East Lothian Yacht Club
|19
|18
|19
|20
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|DNF
|DNC
|15
|DNF
|160
|23rd
|22056
|Simon Turner
|Kevin Brown
|Catterick Garrison Sailing Club
|22
|DNF
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|22
|22
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|19
|174
