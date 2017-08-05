Please select your home edition
Edition
Lennon Thermalite 728x90 2
Product Feature
Rooster Hiking Boot
Rooster Hiking Boot

Boats for sale

Sandhopper S33
located in Southend-on-Sea
Mirror 69776
located in Colchester

Blackwater Sailing Club hold Annual Regatta

by Christine Brown today at 10:17 am 5 August 2017
The greasy pole at Blackwater SC Annual Regatta 2017 © Billy Dyer

Saturday 5th August saw Blackwater Sailing Club hold their annual regatta. The light winds, coupled with a showery weather forecast did not deter the keenest of sailors and there was a good turnout for the event. Was this helped by the thought of the excellent cakes that appear at the club as if by magic on regatta day... who can say?

The conditions tested the skills of all the entrants and each class was closely fought. The club cruiser class was won by E Robertson in Ardroyal, closely followed by Jeremy Alhadoff in Aixa and Antony Sinclair in Egret. The fast cruiser race was won by Barry Foulds, with Tommy Mills and John Dyer snapping at his heels.

The Optimist dinghy class was won by cadet Austin Cross and the Topper class by cadet Ben Haigh.

Andy McIvor was first in the Mirror dinghy race and Julian Berney in the Wayfarers. Bryan Sargeant was first in the Laser race. The Medium Handicap winner was Gay Ayton sailing a Kestrel. The hotly contested Fireball class was won by Mark Maskell. The Fast Handicap class saw Ewan Harris take the cup sailing an RS800.

The Sprite winner was Lulla Waterfield.

After the racing the fun began in earnest with the greasy pole competition, bobbing for corks, and bungee rowing. And of course, no regatta would be complete without its crabbing competition, much to the delight of the many young children at the event.

The fun continued throughout the evening when members had great fun at a Race Night.

The highly competitive atmosphere continued as they were able to cheer on their chosen entrant for the race which could have been a horse, a dog or even a pig.

For more details about events like this see www.blackwatersailingclub.org.uk

Racing at the Blackwater SC Annual Regatta 2017 - photo © Christine Brown
Racing at the Blackwater SC Annual Regatta 2017 - photo © Christine Brown
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Blackwater Sailing Club Cadet Week
Over 140 young sailors from 8 to 18 take part Blackwater Sailing Club have just held their annual Cadet Week. Over 140 cadets between the ages of 8 to 18 years old took full advantage of the varying weather conditions that provided excellent sailing for the whole week, some of it quite lively. Posted on 2 Aug Snipe South Eastern Championship
Agressive starts with all to play for Another great weekend of racing at Blackwater Sailing Club over the weekend of 8th and 9th July for the South-Eastern Championships. The event was held in conjunction with the National 18 meeting who had 4 boats racing compared to 11 for us. Posted on 24 Jul National 18 Championships at Blackwater
Panther wins in convincing style The 18s were made very welcome by the Blackwater Sailing Club over the weekend of the 7/8 July. Apart from great hospitality the visitors were provided with excellent weather and race management. Posted on 16 Jul Fireballs at Blackwater
Golden Dolphin series round 2 A world class fleet turned out for the second round of the Fireball Golden Dolphin series held over the weekend of the 13th and 14th May. Eight visiting teams from as far as Somerset and the Midlands joined the twelve club boats. Posted on 16 May Blackwater SC Open Day
Hundreds of visitors enjoy a great day Blackwater Sailing Club based in Heybridge Basin held their annual open day on Saturday 29th April. The sun was shining and the crowds poured in all day to see what was on offer to members. Posted on 3 May Blackwater Sailing Club Open Day
All welcome on 29th April Blackwater Sailing Club, based at Heybridge Basin near Maldon is holding its annual Open Day on Saturday April 29th between 11am and 4pm and will be delighted to show visitors all the wonderful facilities and activities on offer to members. Posted on 25 Apr October & November winners announced
In Henri Lloyd Report of the Month It's cold and wet outside but sailing still continues in the UK and around the world. We're delighted to announced the October and November winners of the Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd. Posted on 14 Dec 2016 Blackwater Dyer Cup
24 boats head down river Blackwater Sailing Club held their annual Dyer Cup Race recently. The trophy, presented to the club by the Dyer family in the 1950's, is awarded to the winner of this unique race which traditionally is held at the tail end of the sailing season. Posted on 1 Nov 2016 Optimists at Blackwater
30 entries from around the eastern region The Blackwater Sailing Club Optimist Open meeting attracted over 30 entries from around the eastern region. These were divided into Race and Regatta fleets, each having their own committee boat starts from the same downriver line. Posted on 5 Sep 2016 Blackwater SC Club Week
Hot sunshine and steady breezes for the 140 boats A forecast of hot sunshine and steady breezes for the start of the week was eagerly anticipated by the competitors at Blackwater SC's annual club week which saw 140 boats competing in 11 classes over the 6 days. Posted on 22 Aug 2016

Upcoming Events

Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Brightlingsea SC Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Enterprise Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Enterprise
South Caernarvonshire YC- 5 Aug to 11 Aug Looe SC GP14 Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for GP14
Looe SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh Open Week for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh champs for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug Netley SC SigneT National Championships for SigneT
Netley SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug Ullswater YC Open to everyone Holiday Week for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 7 Aug to 11 Aug Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 7 Aug to 11 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy