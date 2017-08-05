Blackwater Sailing Club hold Annual Regatta

The greasy pole at Blackwater SC Annual Regatta 2017 © Billy Dyer The greasy pole at Blackwater SC Annual Regatta 2017 © Billy Dyer

by Christine Brown today at 10:17 am

Saturday 5th August saw Blackwater Sailing Club hold their annual regatta. The light winds, coupled with a showery weather forecast did not deter the keenest of sailors and there was a good turnout for the event. Was this helped by the thought of the excellent cakes that appear at the club as if by magic on regatta day... who can say?

The conditions tested the skills of all the entrants and each class was closely fought. The club cruiser class was won by E Robertson in Ardroyal, closely followed by Jeremy Alhadoff in Aixa and Antony Sinclair in Egret. The fast cruiser race was won by Barry Foulds, with Tommy Mills and John Dyer snapping at his heels.

The Optimist dinghy class was won by cadet Austin Cross and the Topper class by cadet Ben Haigh.

Andy McIvor was first in the Mirror dinghy race and Julian Berney in the Wayfarers. Bryan Sargeant was first in the Laser race. The Medium Handicap winner was Gay Ayton sailing a Kestrel. The hotly contested Fireball class was won by Mark Maskell. The Fast Handicap class saw Ewan Harris take the cup sailing an RS800.

The Sprite winner was Lulla Waterfield.

After the racing the fun began in earnest with the greasy pole competition, bobbing for corks, and bungee rowing. And of course, no regatta would be complete without its crabbing competition, much to the delight of the many young children at the event.

The fun continued throughout the evening when members had great fun at a Race Night.

The highly competitive atmosphere continued as they were able to cheer on their chosen entrant for the race which could have been a horse, a dog or even a pig.

For more details about events like this see www.blackwatersailingclub.org.uk