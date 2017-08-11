Peak-Ryzex Albacore Internationals 2017 at the WPNSA - Day 4

by Mike Banner today at 7:49 am

Tom Lonsdale and Steve Graham completed their domination of the Peak-Ryzex sponsored Albacore Internationals at Weymouth by winning both races on day 4 to secure the Internationals title with a day to spare.

The fleet sailed out to the bay in sunshine and a gusty F4 which got lighter and more shifty as the day progressed.

In R2 it looked like Canadians James and Julie Stanley would take the win but a dramatic luffing match saw Tom and Steve first by the narrowest of margins.

Behind the champions there is still plenty to play for with the final two races today.

USA's Barney Harris and Dave Smith hold on to second overall closely chased by John Greenwood and Alex Colquitt.

In the evening the class dinner was enjoyed by nearly 100 sailors and their families in Spinnakers restaurant at WPNSA and a presentation on the next Internationals to be held in 2019 in Canada whetted the appetite of many.

Results after Day 4:

Pos Nat Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1 GBR 8235 Tom Lonsdale Stephen Graham Northampton SC 1 2 1 2 ‑3 1 1 1 9 2 USA 8258 Donald Harris Dave Smith Potomac River Sailing Association 3 4 2 5 4 ‑7 6 4 28 3 GBR 5 John Greenwood Alex Colquitt West Kirby SC ‑11 3 3 6 5 3 2 8 30 4 GBR 8236 Chris Turner Alex Hayman Lyme Regis SC 2 1 9 7 1 11 5 ‑21 36 5 GBR 8158 Peter Snowdon Teresa Miolla Scaling Dam SC 6 9 4 11 6 ‑27 7 11 54 6 GBR 7 Mike Hartley Simon Hall West Kirby SC 9 7 5 ‑22 20 5 3 6 55 7 CAN 8198 James Stanley Julie Stewart Shelburne Harbour YC/Westwood SC 5 15 10 10 12 2 ‑17 2 56 8 GBR 8228 Judy Armstrong Paul Armstrong Scaling Dam SC 8 5 6 14 2 12 ‑16 12 59 9 GBR 6649 Crispin Read Wilson Fraser Earle Lyme Regis SC/Parkstone YC 7 ‑30 8 1 13 9 9 15 62 10 GBR 8128 Jeremy Rook Jake Stow Lyme Regis SC (OCS) 6 25 3 9 10 11 3 67 11 GBR 8073 Steven Brown Frank Guthrie South Yell Boating Club 4 12 7 18 21 ‑28 13 7 82 12 USA 8199 Ian Duncan Stephen Duncan West River SC 13 ‑39 14 16 16 8 4 13 84 13 CAN 8147 Paul Clifford Mia Brandt Westwood SC 17 17 13 8 11 13 ‑24 14 93 14 GBR 8072 Ian Stone Miles Weekes Maidenhead SC 15 8 12 12 ‑23 17 14 18 96 15 GBR 6439 Jean Simmons Norman Halstead Royal Torbay YC/SCSC/South Cerney SC 16 19 11 15 19 ‑32 12 10 102 16 GBR 6922 Nev Herbert Mark Fowler Royal Lymington YC 10 (RET) 16 4 7 4 10 OCS 105 17 GBR 8213 John Woffinden Janet Woffinden Maidenhead SC 14 14 18 9 ‑25 25 8 22 110 18 GBR 8152 Philip Smith Steve Carr West Kirby SC ‑38 13 23 20 8 16 20 16 116 19 GBR 8131 Colin Walters Charles Walters Lyme Regis SC 12 18 ‑27 13 22 6 22 24 117 20 USA 8125 Michael Heinsdorf Edward Will Potomac River Sailing Association 21 21 ‑33 24 28 15 19 9 137 21 GBR 6959 Richard Smith George Smith Benfleet YC 24 10 26 26 17 22 23 ‑43 148 22 GBR 8208 Graham Sharland Katie Frost/Ray Waspe Lyme Regis SC 27 22 20 23 (DSQ) 14 18 26 150 23 GBR 7504 Paul Gimson Amy Sanderson Rudyard Lake SC 23 26 19 19 ‑27 21 25 20 153 24 GBR 8130 Howard Witt David Young Maidenhead SC 18 11 15 29 24 ‑33 30 27 154 25 GBR 8233 Mike Banner Jason Upton Leigh and Lowton SC/Scaling Dam SC 19 20 22 (RET) 26 30 15 23 155 26 GBR 8155 Matthew Thompson Heather Thompson Tewkesbury Cruising & SC 25 24 24 25 14 ‑31 26 25 163 27 GBR 6844 Tim Coleman Joanne Sankey The Nottingham SC 22 16 21 31 15 19 (DNS) DNC 178 28 GBR 8129 Philip Tindall Sacha Mayhew Maidenhead SC (DNS) DNC 17 17 DSQ 18 27 5 192 29 GBR 8182 Thomas Teubner Ruth Haeckl West Kirby SC 29 32 28 30 ‑34 24 31 19 193 30 GBR 8154 Graham Darvill Myke Bowers Broadwater SC ‑37 25 34 21 29 26 33 35 203 31 GBR 8004 Angus Macneil Jeff Dobson Mid Yell Boating Club ‑34 28 30 34 33 34 21 32 212 32 USA 8123 Robert Bear Michael Tellep West River SC 30 27 32 35 30 29 ‑38 30 213 33 GBR 6918 Johnnie Dellow Laurence Brothwell/Owen Bowerman Weston SC 26 34 (DNC) DNC 10 23 32 41 220 34 GBR 7985 David Thomson Ellis Johnson Mid Yell Boating Club 28 29 ‑47 45 38 35 39 17 231 35 GBR 8069 Barry Wicks Sam Wicks Maidenhead SC 31 (RET) 29 28 18 20 DNS DNC 234 36 GBR 7910 Graham Hughson John Wilson Mid Yell Boating Club/South Yell Boating 20 23 40 42 ‑47 40 40 29 234 37 GBR 8188 Jon Hirsh Julie Maidment Maidenhead SC 39 36 38 33 31 (OCS) 29 33 239 38 GBR 7928 Gordon Scott Brian Inglis Aberdeen and Stonehaven YC 36 31 31 37 ‑41 41 37 31 244 39 GBR 8211 Stuart McAdam Sarah Mayhew Maidenhead SC 33 33 35 36 35 ‑39 36 36 244 40 GBR 6504 Stephen Bailey Malgorzata Lopacinska The Nottingham SC 35 35 36 43 39 38 34 ‑44 260 41 GBR 8007 Brian Deacon Catherine Turner Broadwater SC 40 38 41 27 ‑42 36 42 39 263 42 GBR 7508 David Whittle Jackie Vale South Cerney S C (RET) RET 39 38 37 37 35 38 278 43 GBR 7993 John Howard Lynda Howard Tewkesbury Cruising & SC 32 (RET) 37 32 36 42 DNC DNC 287 44 GBR 7428 Ben Thomas Sina Stapelfeldt South Bank SC 46 42 43 48 46 ‑49 45 28 298 45 GBR 7917 Mike Scott Margaret Scott/Stephen Hamilton Rudyard Lake SC 44 41 42 ‑50 32 48 47 45 299 46 GBR 6956 Phil Sheppard Kirsten Sheppard The Nottingham SC 42 37 ‑50 46 45 44 43 42 299 47 GBR 6654 Clive Gimson Theo Pangraz Notts County SC 45 40 ‑49 39 48 46 44 40 302 48 GBR 7989 Arturo Ruiz Paul Readings Mooredale SC 43 (RET) 48 41 44 47 46 34 303 49 GBR 7990 Nick Fairweather Donell Fairweather Broadwater SC 41 (RET) 46 47 40 45 41 46 306 50 GBR 8079 Peter Morton Shigeaki Takezoe Lyme Regis SC 48 (RET) DNC DNC DNC DNC 28 37 329 51 GBR 7525 Ian Simpson Amanda Shakir Maidenhead SC (RET) DNC 45 44 43 43 DNC DNC 337 52 GBR 731 Trevor Smith Ann Smith Parkstone YC 47 (RET) 44 40 49 50 DNC DNC 338 53 GBR 6673 Andrew Burfield Jacob Burfield Maidenhead SC (RET) DNC 51 49 50 51 48 47 350