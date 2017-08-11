Peak-Ryzex Albacore Internationals 2017 at the WPNSA - Day 4
by Mike Banner today at 7:49 am
5-11 August 2017
Tom Lonsdale and Steve Graham completed their domination of the Peak-Ryzex sponsored Albacore Internationals at Weymouth by winning both races on day 4 to secure the Internationals title with a day to spare.
The fleet sailed out to the bay in sunshine and a gusty F4 which got lighter and more shifty as the day progressed.
In R2 it looked like Canadians James and Julie Stanley would take the win but a dramatic luffing match saw Tom and Steve first by the narrowest of margins.
Behind the champions there is still plenty to play for with the final two races today.
USA's Barney Harris and Dave Smith hold on to second overall closely chased by John Greenwood and Alex Colquitt.
In the evening the class dinner was enjoyed by nearly 100 sailors and their families in Spinnakers restaurant at WPNSA and a presentation on the next Internationals to be held in 2019 in Canada whetted the appetite of many.
Results after Day 4:
|Pos
|Nat
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|Pts
|1
|GBR
|8235
|Tom Lonsdale
|Stephen Graham
|Northampton SC
|1
|2
|1
|2
|‑3
|1
|1
|1
|9
|2
|USA
|8258
|Donald Harris
|Dave Smith
|Potomac River Sailing Association
|3
|4
|2
|5
|4
|‑7
|6
|4
|28
|3
|GBR
|5
|John Greenwood
|Alex Colquitt
|West Kirby SC
|‑11
|3
|3
|6
|5
|3
|2
|8
|30
|4
|GBR
|8236
|Chris Turner
|Alex Hayman
|Lyme Regis SC
|2
|1
|9
|7
|1
|11
|5
|‑21
|36
|5
|GBR
|8158
|Peter Snowdon
|Teresa Miolla
|Scaling Dam SC
|6
|9
|4
|11
|6
|‑27
|7
|11
|54
|6
|GBR
|7
|Mike Hartley
|Simon Hall
|West Kirby SC
|9
|7
|5
|‑22
|20
|5
|3
|6
|55
|7
|CAN
|8198
|James Stanley
|Julie Stewart
|Shelburne Harbour YC/Westwood SC
|5
|15
|10
|10
|12
|2
|‑17
|2
|56
|8
|GBR
|8228
|Judy Armstrong
|Paul Armstrong
|Scaling Dam SC
|8
|5
|6
|14
|2
|12
|‑16
|12
|59
|9
|GBR
|6649
|Crispin Read Wilson
|Fraser Earle
|Lyme Regis SC/Parkstone YC
|7
|‑30
|8
|1
|13
|9
|9
|15
|62
|10
|GBR
|8128
|Jeremy Rook
|Jake Stow
|Lyme Regis SC
|(OCS)
|6
|25
|3
|9
|10
|11
|3
|67
|11
|GBR
|8073
|Steven Brown
|Frank Guthrie
|South Yell Boating Club
|4
|12
|7
|18
|21
|‑28
|13
|7
|82
|12
|USA
|8199
|Ian Duncan
|Stephen Duncan
|West River SC
|13
|‑39
|14
|16
|16
|8
|4
|13
|84
|13
|CAN
|8147
|Paul Clifford
|Mia Brandt
|Westwood SC
|17
|17
|13
|8
|11
|13
|‑24
|14
|93
|14
|GBR
|8072
|Ian Stone
|Miles Weekes
|Maidenhead SC
|15
|8
|12
|12
|‑23
|17
|14
|18
|96
|15
|GBR
|6439
|Jean Simmons
|Norman Halstead
|Royal Torbay YC/SCSC/South Cerney SC
|16
|19
|11
|15
|19
|‑32
|12
|10
|102
|16
|GBR
|6922
|Nev Herbert
|Mark Fowler
|Royal Lymington YC
|10
|(RET)
|16
|4
|7
|4
|10
|OCS
|105
|17
|GBR
|8213
|John Woffinden
|Janet Woffinden
|Maidenhead SC
|14
|14
|18
|9
|‑25
|25
|8
|22
|110
|18
|GBR
|8152
|Philip Smith
|Steve Carr
|West Kirby SC
|‑38
|13
|23
|20
|8
|16
|20
|16
|116
|19
|GBR
|8131
|Colin Walters
|Charles Walters
|Lyme Regis SC
|12
|18
|‑27
|13
|22
|6
|22
|24
|117
|20
|USA
|8125
|Michael Heinsdorf
|Edward Will
|Potomac River Sailing Association
|21
|21
|‑33
|24
|28
|15
|19
|9
|137
|21
|GBR
|6959
|Richard Smith
|George Smith
|Benfleet YC
|24
|10
|26
|26
|17
|22
|23
|‑43
|148
|22
|GBR
|8208
|Graham Sharland
|Katie Frost/Ray Waspe
|Lyme Regis SC
|27
|22
|20
|23
|(DSQ)
|14
|18
|26
|150
|23
|GBR
|7504
|Paul Gimson
|Amy Sanderson
|Rudyard Lake SC
|23
|26
|19
|19
|‑27
|21
|25
|20
|153
|24
|GBR
|8130
|Howard Witt
|David Young
|Maidenhead SC
|18
|11
|15
|29
|24
|‑33
|30
|27
|154
|25
|GBR
|8233
|Mike Banner
|Jason Upton
|Leigh and Lowton SC/Scaling Dam SC
|19
|20
|22
|(RET)
|26
|30
|15
|23
|155
|26
|GBR
|8155
|Matthew Thompson
|Heather Thompson
|Tewkesbury Cruising & SC
|25
|24
|24
|25
|14
|‑31
|26
|25
|163
|27
|GBR
|6844
|Tim Coleman
|Joanne Sankey
|The Nottingham SC
|22
|16
|21
|31
|15
|19
|(DNS)
|DNC
|178
|28
|GBR
|8129
|Philip Tindall
|Sacha Mayhew
|Maidenhead SC
|(DNS)
|DNC
|17
|17
|DSQ
|18
|27
|5
|192
|29
|GBR
|8182
|Thomas Teubner
|Ruth Haeckl
|West Kirby SC
|29
|32
|28
|30
|‑34
|24
|31
|19
|193
|30
|GBR
|8154
|Graham Darvill
|Myke Bowers
|Broadwater SC
|‑37
|25
|34
|21
|29
|26
|33
|35
|203
|31
|GBR
|8004
|Angus Macneil
|Jeff Dobson
|Mid Yell Boating Club
|‑34
|28
|30
|34
|33
|34
|21
|32
|212
|32
|USA
|8123
|Robert Bear
|Michael Tellep
|West River SC
|30
|27
|32
|35
|30
|29
|‑38
|30
|213
|33
|GBR
|6918
|Johnnie Dellow
|Laurence Brothwell/Owen Bowerman
|Weston SC
|26
|34
|(DNC)
|DNC
|10
|23
|32
|41
|220
|34
|GBR
|7985
|David Thomson
|Ellis Johnson
|Mid Yell Boating Club
|28
|29
|‑47
|45
|38
|35
|39
|17
|231
|35
|GBR
|8069
|Barry Wicks
|Sam Wicks
|Maidenhead SC
|31
|(RET)
|29
|28
|18
|20
|DNS
|DNC
|234
|36
|GBR
|7910
|Graham Hughson
|John Wilson
|Mid Yell Boating Club/South Yell Boating
|20
|23
|40
|42
|‑47
|40
|40
|29
|234
|37
|GBR
|8188
|Jon Hirsh
|Julie Maidment
|Maidenhead SC
|39
|36
|38
|33
|31
|(OCS)
|29
|33
|239
|38
|GBR
|7928
|Gordon Scott
|Brian Inglis
|Aberdeen and Stonehaven YC
|36
|31
|31
|37
|‑41
|41
|37
|31
|244
|39
|GBR
|8211
|Stuart McAdam
|Sarah Mayhew
|Maidenhead SC
|33
|33
|35
|36
|35
|‑39
|36
|36
|244
|40
|GBR
|6504
|Stephen Bailey
|Malgorzata Lopacinska
|The Nottingham SC
|35
|35
|36
|43
|39
|38
|34
|‑44
|260
|41
|GBR
|8007
|Brian Deacon
|Catherine Turner
|Broadwater SC
|40
|38
|41
|27
|‑42
|36
|42
|39
|263
|42
|GBR
|7508
|David Whittle
|Jackie Vale
|South Cerney S C
|(RET)
|RET
|39
|38
|37
|37
|35
|38
|278
|43
|GBR
|7993
|John Howard
|Lynda Howard
|Tewkesbury Cruising & SC
|32
|(RET)
|37
|32
|36
|42
|DNC
|DNC
|287
|44
|GBR
|7428
|Ben Thomas
|Sina Stapelfeldt
|South Bank SC
|46
|42
|43
|48
|46
|‑49
|45
|28
|298
|45
|GBR
|7917
|Mike Scott
|Margaret Scott/Stephen Hamilton
|Rudyard Lake SC
|44
|41
|42
|‑50
|32
|48
|47
|45
|299
|46
|GBR
|6956
|Phil Sheppard
|Kirsten Sheppard
|The Nottingham SC
|42
|37
|‑50
|46
|45
|44
|43
|42
|299
|47
|GBR
|6654
|Clive Gimson
|Theo Pangraz
|Notts County SC
|45
|40
|‑49
|39
|48
|46
|44
|40
|302
|48
|GBR
|7989
|Arturo Ruiz
|Paul Readings
|Mooredale SC
|43
|(RET)
|48
|41
|44
|47
|46
|34
|303
|49
|GBR
|7990
|Nick Fairweather
|Donell Fairweather
|Broadwater SC
|41
|(RET)
|46
|47
|40
|45
|41
|46
|306
|50
|GBR
|8079
|Peter Morton
|Shigeaki Takezoe
|Lyme Regis SC
|48
|(RET)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|28
|37
|329
|51
|GBR
|7525
|Ian Simpson
|Amanda Shakir
|Maidenhead SC
|(RET)
|DNC
|45
|44
|43
|43
|DNC
|DNC
|337
|52
|GBR
|731
|Trevor Smith
|Ann Smith
|Parkstone YC
|47
|(RET)
|44
|40
|49
|50
|DNC
|DNC
|338
|53
|GBR
|6673
|Andrew Burfield
|Jacob Burfield
|Maidenhead SC
|(RET)
|DNC
|51
|49
|50
|51
|48
|47
|350
