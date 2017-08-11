Please select your home edition
Completely OK by Robert Deaves

Peak-Ryzex Albacore Internationals 2017 at the WPNSA - Day 4

by Mike Banner today at 7:49 am 5-11 August 2017

Tom Lonsdale and Steve Graham completed their domination of the Peak-Ryzex sponsored Albacore Internationals at Weymouth by winning both races on day 4 to secure the Internationals title with a day to spare.

The fleet sailed out to the bay in sunshine and a gusty F4 which got lighter and more shifty as the day progressed.

In R2 it looked like Canadians James and Julie Stanley would take the win but a dramatic luffing match saw Tom and Steve first by the narrowest of margins.

Behind the champions there is still plenty to play for with the final two races today.

USA's Barney Harris and Dave Smith hold on to second overall closely chased by John Greenwood and Alex Colquitt.

In the evening the class dinner was enjoyed by nearly 100 sailors and their families in Spinnakers restaurant at WPNSA and a presentation on the next Internationals to be held in 2019 in Canada whetted the appetite of many.

Results after Day 4:

PosNatSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
1GBR8235Tom LonsdaleStephen GrahamNorthampton SC1212‑31119
2USA8258Donald HarrisDave SmithPotomac River Sailing Association34254‑76428
3GBR5John GreenwoodAlex ColquittWest Kirby SC‑11336532830
4GBR8236Chris TurnerAlex HaymanLyme Regis SC21971115‑2136
5GBR8158Peter SnowdonTeresa MiollaScaling Dam SC694116‑2771154
6GBR7Mike HartleySimon HallWest Kirby SC975‑222053655
7CAN8198James StanleyJulie StewartShelburne Harbour YC/Westwood SC5151010122‑17256
8GBR8228Judy ArmstrongPaul ArmstrongScaling Dam SC85614212‑161259
9GBR6649Crispin Read WilsonFraser EarleLyme Regis SC/Parkstone YC7‑308113991562
10GBR8128Jeremy RookJake StowLyme Regis SC(OCS)625391011367
11GBR8073Steven BrownFrank GuthrieSouth Yell Boating Club41271821‑2813782
12USA8199Ian DuncanStephen DuncanWest River SC13‑39141616841384
13CAN8147Paul CliffordMia BrandtWestwood SC17171381113‑241493
14GBR8072Ian StoneMiles WeekesMaidenhead SC1581212‑2317141896
15GBR6439Jean SimmonsNorman HalsteadRoyal Torbay YC/SCSC/South Cerney SC1619111519‑321210102
16GBR6922Nev HerbertMark FowlerRoyal Lymington YC10(RET)1647410OCS105
17GBR8213John WoffindenJanet WoffindenMaidenhead SC1414189‑2525822110
18GBR8152Philip SmithSteve CarrWest Kirby SC‑381323208162016116
19GBR8131Colin WaltersCharles WaltersLyme Regis SC1218‑27132262224117
20USA8125Michael HeinsdorfEdward WillPotomac River Sailing Association2121‑33242815199137
21GBR6959Richard SmithGeorge SmithBenfleet YC24102626172223‑43148
22GBR8208Graham SharlandKatie Frost/Ray WaspeLyme Regis SC27222023(DSQ)141826150
23GBR7504Paul GimsonAmy SandersonRudyard Lake SC23261919‑27212520153
24GBR8130Howard WittDavid YoungMaidenhead SC1811152924‑333027154
25GBR8233Mike BannerJason UptonLeigh and Lowton SC/Scaling Dam SC192022(RET)26301523155
26GBR8155Matthew ThompsonHeather ThompsonTewkesbury Cruising & SC2524242514‑312625163
27GBR6844Tim ColemanJoanne SankeyThe Nottingham SC221621311519(DNS)DNC178
28GBR8129Philip TindallSacha MayhewMaidenhead SC(DNS)DNC1717DSQ18275192
29GBR8182Thomas TeubnerRuth HaecklWest Kirby SC29322830‑34243119193
30GBR8154Graham DarvillMyke BowersBroadwater SC‑3725342129263335203
31GBR8004Angus MacneilJeff DobsonMid Yell Boating Club‑3428303433342132212
32USA8123Robert BearMichael TellepWest River SC302732353029‑3830213
33GBR6918Johnnie DellowLaurence Brothwell/Owen BowermanWeston SC2634(DNC)DNC10233241220
34GBR7985David ThomsonEllis JohnsonMid Yell Boating Club2829‑474538353917231
35GBR8069Barry WicksSam WicksMaidenhead SC31(RET)29281820DNSDNC234
36GBR7910Graham HughsonJohn WilsonMid Yell Boating Club/South Yell Boating20234042‑47404029234
37GBR8188Jon HirshJulie MaidmentMaidenhead SC3936383331(OCS)2933239
38GBR7928Gordon ScottBrian InglisAberdeen and Stonehaven YC36313137‑41413731244
39GBR8211Stuart McAdamSarah MayhewMaidenhead SC3333353635‑393636244
40GBR6504Stephen BaileyMalgorzata LopacinskaThe Nottingham SC35353643393834‑44260
41GBR8007Brian DeaconCatherine TurnerBroadwater SC40384127‑42364239263
42GBR7508David WhittleJackie ValeSouth Cerney S C(RET)RET393837373538278
43GBR7993John HowardLynda HowardTewkesbury Cruising & SC32(RET)37323642DNCDNC287
44GBR7428Ben ThomasSina StapelfeldtSouth Bank SC4642434846‑494528298
45GBR7917Mike ScottMargaret Scott/Stephen HamiltonRudyard Lake SC444142‑5032484745299
46GBR6956Phil SheppardKirsten SheppardThe Nottingham SC4237‑504645444342299
47GBR6654Clive GimsonTheo PangrazNotts County SC4540‑493948464440302
48GBR7989Arturo RuizPaul ReadingsMooredale SC43(RET)484144474634303
49GBR7990Nick FairweatherDonell FairweatherBroadwater SC41(RET)464740454146306
50GBR8079Peter MortonShigeaki TakezoeLyme Regis SC48(RET)DNCDNCDNCDNC2837329
51GBR7525Ian SimpsonAmanda ShakirMaidenhead SC(RET)DNC45444343DNCDNC337
52GBR731Trevor SmithAnn SmithParkstone YC47(RET)44404950DNCDNC338
53GBR6673Andrew BurfieldJacob BurfieldMaidenhead SC(RET)DNC514950514847350
