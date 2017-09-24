RYA members - Have you claimed your free ticket?

by Emma Slater today at 12:09 pm

Since launching in June, nearly 3,000 RYA members have already taken advantage of the exclusive FREE ticket offer to the 2017 Yachtmarket.com Southampton Boat Show, and there is still time for you to claim your FREE ticket.

Not only can members claim their FREE ticket to any day of the Show, including Public Preview Day, members can also purchase up to three additional tickets at the special discounted rate of just £12.00 (a transaction fee of £1.95 applies for purchased tickets).

Up to four children, aged 15 and under, are also admitted FREE for every standard adult ticket presented.

"We are great supporters of the Southampton Boat Show and work very closely with British Marine to ensure we can offer all our members the chance to experience all the show as to offer", commented Conor Swift, RYA Membership Development Manager.

Now in its 49th year, the show, which takes place from 15-24 September, will be focused on getting more people out on the water with a whole of host of new 'on the water' features, including the Show Passenger Boat and Paddle River Experience, Bell Boating and Adventure River Canoe Ride, as well as show favourites such as 'Try-a-Boat'.

RYA members (and up to three guests) also have access to the exclusive RYA members lounge situated in the Holiday Inn Hotel, offering:

Private table service dining area

Self-service cloakroom

Dedicated lounge area to sit and relax

Easy access to a Starbucks coffee station and the Holiday Inn bar, if you fancy something a bit stronger!

Access to the Holiday Inn's Spirit Health Club throughout the duration of the Show, including gym, sauna, pool and Jacuzzi

And remember to pay a visit to the RYA stand (B032) situated in front of the members lounge and Holiday Inn. Here you'll get all the latest advice and information to help you get started or improve your boating, purchase one of the latest RYA publications, as well as launches, events and celebrations.

Claiming your FREE ticket

In order to take advantage of this exclusive RYA members FREE ticket offer, login to the Southampton Boat Show member benefits page on the RYA website for full details on how to claim your ticket and to make any additional ticket purchases – www.rya.org.uk/go/sbstickets

Members will be sent confirmation of their FREE ticket via email which will include a PDF attachment of your ticket (remember to check your junk mail box). You will need to print off your ticket and bring it with you to the show to gain entry. Additional purchased tickets will be emailed to you with your FREE ticket.

The RYA member FREE ticket offer is available until midnight on Thursday 14 September. Full terms and Conditions available here: southamptonboatshow.com/Visiting/Terms-and-Conditions