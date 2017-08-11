Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 Serious Kit 1 728
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Miracle Cover
Rain and Sun Miracle Cover

Miracle National Championship at Netley Sailing Club - Day 5

by Brian Jones today at 7:01 am 6-11 August 2017

Another day of tricky conditions with an offshore gusty wind, bright sunshine and flat seas. Despite the flood tide the fleet was clean away on the first start but which side of the course was favoured was an open question.

There was considerable place changing as the top end of the fleet approached the windward mark followed by a tight reach out into the centre of the channel with the breeze improving as the shore receded.

Yvonne and Brian Mumford rounded first after the second beat and attempted to hold off the two boats vying for National Champion, Dave Butler & Ross Fleming and Andrew & Michaela Mifsud.

It went to the wire with The Butler boat just pipping them on he finish line, but they stayed ahead of the Mifsuds. Ian Brown decided to tangle with the committee boats anchor chain and ended up giving his daughter a swimming lesson instead.

Race 9 was more of the same but with a stronger tide and a lumpy sea, Paul & Nathan Robinson had to retire with an injured crew and Ian Brown redeemed himself with best place ever.

Meanwhile up front the Mifsuds took the bullet ahead of Butler & Fleming with Tracy Amos & Hannah Mumford consistently fourth.

The crews race (won by Peter Mifsud and crewed by Tracy Amos) provided some entertainment with a random Hovercraft entering the race course and disturbing the wind pattern somewhat.

All round great racing and a great venue, just one more day to go.

Results after Day 5:

PosBoatSail NoClubHelmCrewR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9Pts
1stMayham4060Welton SCDavid ButlerRoss Fleming3‑51131‑41212
2nd 3825Birzebbuga SC MaltaAndrew MifsudMichaela Mifsud‑522224‑63116
3rdBounty3692Redoubt SCTracy AmosHannah Mumford‑61431‑524419
4thWattknot3813Staunton Harold SCGraham WattsHelen Jacks‑1035‑84216324
5thBad Medicine4099Redoubt SCYvonne MumfordBrian Mumford26‑855852‑933
6th 4007Delph SCSimon ReddicliffeMark Atherton1774‑129‑175538
7thCarbon Copy4021Maidenhead S.C.Brian JonesAbbey Mumford‑13‑163710337639
8thPlons2007Arzv SCMarcel NeuteboomGiulia Neuteboom4‑9‑1097778749
9th 4110Whitefriars SCPaul RobinsonNathan Robinson910‑116610911(DNC)61
10thBreeze662Port Dinuorwic SCCathy GoodwinLeah Murphy88911‑196‑1591061
11thFighting Lady4020Draycote Water SCJohn TippettKathy Boulton7461081314(DNF)(DNC)62
12thHot Dog124Aldenhan SCSteve FischerLaura/Pauline Fischer12‑1313‑1411121310879
13th 4108 Geoff WeirColin Lown(DNF)‑17141513118121285
14thMiss Adventure3101Whitefriars SCAndrew RobinsonJames Robinson1111‑1713‑151510151186
15thLilly Grace4100Delph S.C.Louis MouldenPeter Lifsud15‑1812129171116(DNC)92
16th 4063 Brian WorralSharon Worral1412‑1916‑1716161314101
17thThe Woolfox Rocket4052Girton SCDavid ReedJean Reed16‑19161814141214(DNC)104
18th 3770Shotwick SCDavid HerbtrittJosie Airns171518‑20‑2020191715121
19thLily Ann4098Delph SCIan BrownJames /Lily Brown‑20‑2220191818201813126
20thTaliesin II3838Broadwater S.c.Barry MellorJohn Finnemore1920‑21‑211619182016128
21stOzzymosis3840Port Dinuorwic SCRichard MurphyCerys Murphy18141517(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC133
22ndGreat Expectations3670Thornton Steward SCGillian GibsonKenneth Gibson(DNF)2122(RET)DNCDNCDNC1917148
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Miracle Nationals at Netley day 4
A soggy bunch of sailors on Southampton Water The forecast of strong winds, heavy rain and possibly thunder caused some soul searching in the run up to today. Yes, the rain came and it was a soggy bunch coming off the water, but there was a good breeze down Southampton Water. Posted on 9 Aug Miracle Nationals at Netley day 3
Tide becomes a factor on Southampton Water Drizzle and a breeze from the North West blowing down Southampton water set the scene for races 4 and 5. Tide was more of a factor today, but despite the flood the fleet got clean away with the port side favoured. Posted on 9 Aug Miracle Nationals at Netley day 2
Three races, three different winners Slightly lighter conditions and with the wind more from the south west set the scene for a close fought battle with frequent place changing among the top five boats. Posted on 8 Aug Miracle Nationals at Netley day 1
Racing underway in Southampton Water Hosts for this year's Miracle Nationals are Netley SC set in the lovely surroundings of the Royal Victoria Country Park. Launching is easy, straight off the shingle beach and the racing just offshore providing excellent spectator viewing. Posted on 7 Aug Miracle Inlands at Leigh & Lowton
Blue skies, light winds and free camping Over the weekend of the 8th & 9th July Leigh & Lowton held the Inland Championship. A small fleet attended the event which was a shame as there were blue skies, sun shining and light airs, with free camping for the weekend. Posted on 18 Jul Miracle Northerns at Delph
Surprising rain on Saturday for the 14 teams Fourteen boats assembled to sail two races on Saturday and in the early summer conditions which we are presently enjoying, it seems inconceivable that rain clouds prevailed over Bolton and both races were sailed in persistent light rain. Posted on 27 May Miracles at Port Dinorwic
Strong winds and big gusts greet the fleet Strong winds and big gusts greeted the 8 Miracles at Port Dinorwic Sailing Club on Saturday afternoon. David Turtle (Shotwick) with his daughter Zara (Shustoke), and Cathy Goodwin with her daughter Leah led the pack up the first beat. Posted on 10 May Miracles at Broadwater
A light wind weekend for the fleet Overcast skies and light winds greeted the Miracle fleet to Broadwater Sailing Club on Saturday, 22 April for a two day event, in conjunction with the Albacore fleet on the Saturday and the Aero fleet on the Sunday. Posted on 3 May Paignton Sailing Club's PODD preview
Event for doublehanded dinghies to be held on 20-21 May 2017 will be the 6th year of Paignton Sailing Club's iconic flagship event for double-handed dinghies: PODD. This is the only BIG double hander event in the south-west for all double-handed mono-hull single handers with a PY of 1200 or lower. Posted on 21 Apr Miracle Midland Area Championship
Returning to Staunton Harold after a decade away After a 10 year absence from the club, bright sunshine and light winds greeted the Miracles to Staunton Harold Sailing Club over the weekend of 8/9 April 2017. Five visitors joined the home boats for a joint event with the GP14 fleet. Posted on 12 Apr

Upcoming Events

Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy