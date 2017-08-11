Miracle National Championship at Netley Sailing Club - Day 5

by Brian Jones today at 7:01 am

Another day of tricky conditions with an offshore gusty wind, bright sunshine and flat seas. Despite the flood tide the fleet was clean away on the first start but which side of the course was favoured was an open question.

There was considerable place changing as the top end of the fleet approached the windward mark followed by a tight reach out into the centre of the channel with the breeze improving as the shore receded.

Yvonne and Brian Mumford rounded first after the second beat and attempted to hold off the two boats vying for National Champion, Dave Butler & Ross Fleming and Andrew & Michaela Mifsud.

It went to the wire with The Butler boat just pipping them on he finish line, but they stayed ahead of the Mifsuds. Ian Brown decided to tangle with the committee boats anchor chain and ended up giving his daughter a swimming lesson instead.

Race 9 was more of the same but with a stronger tide and a lumpy sea, Paul & Nathan Robinson had to retire with an injured crew and Ian Brown redeemed himself with best place ever.

Meanwhile up front the Mifsuds took the bullet ahead of Butler & Fleming with Tracy Amos & Hannah Mumford consistently fourth.

The crews race (won by Peter Mifsud and crewed by Tracy Amos) provided some entertainment with a random Hovercraft entering the race course and disturbing the wind pattern somewhat.

All round great racing and a great venue, just one more day to go.

Results after Day 5:

Pos Boat Sail No Club Helm Crew R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 Pts 1st Mayham 4060 Welton SC David Butler Ross Fleming 3 ‑5 1 1 3 1 ‑4 1 2 12 2nd 3825 Birzebbuga SC Malta Andrew Mifsud Michaela Mifsud ‑5 2 2 2 2 4 ‑6 3 1 16 3rd Bounty 3692 Redoubt SC Tracy Amos Hannah Mumford ‑6 1 4 3 1 ‑5 2 4 4 19 4th Wattknot 3813 Staunton Harold SC Graham Watts Helen Jacks ‑10 3 5 ‑8 4 2 1 6 3 24 5th Bad Medicine 4099 Redoubt SC Yvonne Mumford Brian Mumford 2 6 ‑8 5 5 8 5 2 ‑9 33 6th 4007 Delph SC Simon Reddicliffe Mark Atherton 1 7 7 4 ‑12 9 ‑17 5 5 38 7th Carbon Copy 4021 Maidenhead S.C. Brian Jones Abbey Mumford ‑13 ‑16 3 7 10 3 3 7 6 39 8th Plons 2007 Arzv SC Marcel Neuteboom Giulia Neuteboom 4 ‑9 ‑10 9 7 7 7 8 7 49 9th 4110 Whitefriars SC Paul Robinson Nathan Robinson 9 10 ‑11 6 6 10 9 11 (DNC) 61 10th Breeze 662 Port Dinuorwic SC Cathy Goodwin Leah Murphy 8 8 9 11 ‑19 6 ‑15 9 10 61 11th Fighting Lady 4020 Draycote Water SC John Tippett Kathy Boulton 7 4 6 10 8 13 14 (DNF) (DNC) 62 12th Hot Dog 124 Aldenhan SC Steve Fischer Laura/Pauline Fischer 12 ‑13 13 ‑14 11 12 13 10 8 79 13th 4108 Geoff Weir Colin Lown (DNF) ‑17 14 15 13 11 8 12 12 85 14th Miss Adventure 3101 Whitefriars SC Andrew Robinson James Robinson 11 11 ‑17 13 ‑15 15 10 15 11 86 15th Lilly Grace 4100 Delph S.C. Louis Moulden Peter Lifsud 15 ‑18 12 12 9 17 11 16 (DNC) 92 16th 4063 Brian Worral Sharon Worral 14 12 ‑19 16 ‑17 16 16 13 14 101 17th The Woolfox Rocket 4052 Girton SC David Reed Jean Reed 16 ‑19 16 18 14 14 12 14 (DNC) 104 18th 3770 Shotwick SC David Herbtritt Josie Airns 17 15 18 ‑20 ‑20 20 19 17 15 121 19th Lily Ann 4098 Delph SC Ian Brown James /Lily Brown ‑20 ‑22 20 19 18 18 20 18 13 126 20th Taliesin II 3838 Broadwater S.c. Barry Mellor John Finnemore 19 20 ‑21 ‑21 16 19 18 20 16 128 21st Ozzymosis 3840 Port Dinuorwic SC Richard Murphy Cerys Murphy 18 14 15 17 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 133 22nd Great Expectations 3670 Thornton Steward SC Gillian Gibson Kenneth Gibson (DNF) 21 22 (RET) DNC DNC DNC 19 17 148