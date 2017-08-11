Miracle National Championship at Netley Sailing Club - Day 5
by Brian Jones today at 7:01 am
6-11 August 2017
Another day of tricky conditions with an offshore gusty wind, bright sunshine and flat seas. Despite the flood tide the fleet was clean away on the first start but which side of the course was favoured was an open question.
There was considerable place changing as the top end of the fleet approached the windward mark followed by a tight reach out into the centre of the channel with the breeze improving as the shore receded.
Yvonne and Brian Mumford rounded first after the second beat and attempted to hold off the two boats vying for National Champion, Dave Butler & Ross Fleming and Andrew & Michaela Mifsud.
It went to the wire with The Butler boat just pipping them on he finish line, but they stayed ahead of the Mifsuds. Ian Brown decided to tangle with the committee boats anchor chain and ended up giving his daughter a swimming lesson instead.
Race 9 was more of the same but with a stronger tide and a lumpy sea, Paul & Nathan Robinson had to retire with an injured crew and Ian Brown redeemed himself with best place ever.
Meanwhile up front the Mifsuds took the bullet ahead of Butler & Fleming with Tracy Amos & Hannah Mumford consistently fourth.
The crews race (won by Peter Mifsud and crewed by Tracy Amos) provided some entertainment with a random Hovercraft entering the race course and disturbing the wind pattern somewhat.
All round great racing and a great venue, just one more day to go.
Results after Day 5:
|Pos
|Boat
|Sail No
|Club
|Helm
|Crew
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|Pts
|1st
|Mayham
|4060
|Welton SC
|David Butler
|Ross Fleming
|3
|‑5
|1
|1
|3
|1
|‑4
|1
|2
|12
|2nd
|
|3825
|Birzebbuga SC Malta
|Andrew Mifsud
|Michaela Mifsud
|‑5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|‑6
|3
|1
|16
|3rd
|Bounty
|3692
|Redoubt SC
|Tracy Amos
|Hannah Mumford
|‑6
|1
|4
|3
|1
|‑5
|2
|4
|4
|19
|4th
|Wattknot
|3813
|Staunton Harold SC
|Graham Watts
|Helen Jacks
|‑10
|3
|5
|‑8
|4
|2
|1
|6
|3
|24
|5th
|Bad Medicine
|4099
|Redoubt SC
|Yvonne Mumford
|Brian Mumford
|2
|6
|‑8
|5
|5
|8
|5
|2
|‑9
|33
|6th
|
|4007
|Delph SC
|Simon Reddicliffe
|Mark Atherton
|1
|7
|7
|4
|‑12
|9
|‑17
|5
|5
|38
|7th
|Carbon Copy
|4021
|Maidenhead S.C.
|Brian Jones
|Abbey Mumford
|‑13
|‑16
|3
|7
|10
|3
|3
|7
|6
|39
|8th
|Plons
|2007
|Arzv SC
|Marcel Neuteboom
|Giulia Neuteboom
|4
|‑9
|‑10
|9
|7
|7
|7
|8
|7
|49
|9th
|
|4110
|Whitefriars SC
|Paul Robinson
|Nathan Robinson
|9
|10
|‑11
|6
|6
|10
|9
|11
|(DNC)
|61
|10th
|Breeze
|662
|Port Dinuorwic SC
|Cathy Goodwin
|Leah Murphy
|8
|8
|9
|11
|‑19
|6
|‑15
|9
|10
|61
|11th
|Fighting Lady
|4020
|Draycote Water SC
|John Tippett
|Kathy Boulton
|7
|4
|6
|10
|8
|13
|14
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|62
|12th
|Hot Dog
|124
|Aldenhan SC
|Steve Fischer
|Laura/Pauline Fischer
|12
|‑13
|13
|‑14
|11
|12
|13
|10
|8
|79
|13th
|
|4108
|
|Geoff Weir
|Colin Lown
|(DNF)
|‑17
|14
|15
|13
|11
|8
|12
|12
|85
|14th
|Miss Adventure
|3101
|Whitefriars SC
|Andrew Robinson
|James Robinson
|11
|11
|‑17
|13
|‑15
|15
|10
|15
|11
|86
|15th
|Lilly Grace
|4100
|Delph S.C.
|Louis Moulden
|Peter Lifsud
|15
|‑18
|12
|12
|9
|17
|11
|16
|(DNC)
|92
|16th
|
|4063
|
|Brian Worral
|Sharon Worral
|14
|12
|‑19
|16
|‑17
|16
|16
|13
|14
|101
|17th
|The Woolfox Rocket
|4052
|Girton SC
|David Reed
|Jean Reed
|16
|‑19
|16
|18
|14
|14
|12
|14
|(DNC)
|104
|18th
|
|3770
|Shotwick SC
|David Herbtritt
|Josie Airns
|17
|15
|18
|‑20
|‑20
|20
|19
|17
|15
|121
|19th
|Lily Ann
|4098
|Delph SC
|Ian Brown
|James /Lily Brown
|‑20
|‑22
|20
|19
|18
|18
|20
|18
|13
|126
|20th
|Taliesin II
|3838
|Broadwater S.c.
|Barry Mellor
|John Finnemore
|19
|20
|‑21
|‑21
|16
|19
|18
|20
|16
|128
|21st
|Ozzymosis
|3840
|Port Dinuorwic SC
|Richard Murphy
|Cerys Murphy
|18
|14
|15
|17
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|133
|22nd
|Great Expectations
|3670
|Thornton Steward SC
|Gillian Gibson
|Kenneth Gibson
|(DNF)
|21
|22
|(RET)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|19
|17
|148
