Lysekil Women's Match at Lysekil, Sweden - Day 3

by WIM Series today at 9:55 pm 7-12 August 2017

In bright sunshine and shifty westerly winds, the round-robin stage of the Lysekil Women's Match concluded Thursday afternoon. Trine Palludan of the Royal Danish Yacht Club took nine matches to win it. "Now we appreciate getting a little rest before the quarters," says Palludan, who, thanks to her top spot, can choose her quarter-final opponent.

Alexa Bezel, SUI, was the only skipper to beat Palludan in the round-robin, by taking the start and leading all the way to the finish of their match. The Danes came up close at the bottom mark, but touched the Swiss boat with their gennaker to get penalized: "After that we felt a little bit safer," says Bezel.

"We lost too much distance to be able to do something," Palludan admits.

In Tour de France à la voile earlier this summer, Pauline Courtois crashed with her boat, and a crewmember was so hurt that she couldn't sail in Lysekil. However, a partly new team doesn't seem to bother the French skipper, finishing the round-robin in second with eight wins: "Well, I have to admit we're a little bit surprised, but I know we can handle gennaker sailing. We've raced a lot in J/80s and in First 7.5s," she explains, looking forward to continue racing in the event.

"We like the new boats and the conditions here in Lysekil, so we're aiming high."

Lysekil Women's Match day 3 - photo © Dan Ljungsvik / LWM
Lysekil Women's Match day 3 - photo © Dan Ljungsvik / LWM

Local hope Caroline Sylvan of the Royal Gothenburg Yacht Club and the Dutch Match Racing Team's Renée Groeneveld both finished the round-robin with seven wins and three losses each. Thanks to winning their match with Sylvan, the Dutch skipper places third: "It wasn't a bad day for us, but we made some mistakes in the starts. Generally we had good boat handling, but sometimes we made it a little bit too hard for ourselves," she says.

"Today we've learnt a lot. Because of the shifty conditions we had to change the trim all the time. Another important task was to look out over the course for pressure," Sylvan points out.

Palludan, Courtois, Groeneveld and Sylvan are now qualified straight into the quarter-finals, while the remaining seven crews have to continue fighting for the other four spots, in a repechage round-robin. Not very expected is to find World #1 and Lysekil defending champion Anna Östling, SWE, among the latter, but she's not too upset about it: "It is what it is. At least we get another six matches to learn more and get even better in these new boats. That's not a disadvantage," she says.

Lysekil Women's Match day 3 - photo © Dan Ljungsvik / LWM
Lysekil Women's Match day 3 - photo © Dan Ljungsvik / LWM

Event organizers Sailnet and Lysekils Yacht Club Gullmar will conclude the Repechage Round Robin stage of Lysekil Women's Match, the 2nd event on the 2017 WIM Series, Friday morning. Quarter-finals are to be raced Friday afternoon, with semis and final to follow Saturday.

www.wimseries.com

Round-robin results: (skipper, team, nationality, wins – losses)

1. Trine Palludan, Team Kattnakken, DEN, 9-1
2. Pauline Courtois, Match in Pink by Normandy Elite Team, FRA, 8-2
3. Renée Groeneveld, Dutch Match Racing Team, NED, 7-3
4. Caroline Sylvan, New Sweden Match Racing Team, SWE, 7-3

5. Alexa Bezel, ChicaCER Women Match Racing Team, SUI, 6-4
6. Anna Östling, Team Anna, SWE, 6-4
7. Johanna Bergqvist, Team Bergqvist Match Racing, SWE, 4-6
8. Marinella Laaksonen, L2 Match Racing Team, FIN, 4-6
9. Linnéa Floser, Peregrine Racing, SWE, 2-8
10. Octavia Owen, Athena Racing, GBR, 1-9
11. Antonia Degerlund, Team Sköna Vibbisar, FIN, 1-9

Lysekil Women's Match day 3 - photo © Dan Ljungsvik / LWM
Lysekil Women's Match day 3 - photo © Dan Ljungsvik / LWM

Lysekil Women's Match day 2
Palludan keeps on winning in windy Lysekil The wind, the spectators and finally also the sunshine, came to Lysekil Women's Match, the 2nd event on the 2017 WIM Series, on Wednesday. Trine Palludan from the Royal Danish Yacht Club picked up another couple of matches, and is still undefeated. Posted on 9 Aug Lysekil Women's Match day 1
A slow start to racing in Sweden The second stop of the 2017 WIM Series saw a dramatically different day from the blustery practice day on Monday. Very light and shifty winds led to postponements, long waiting and fewer matches than scheduled. Posted on 9 Aug WMRT Match Cup Russia overall
Robertson finds more gold at the end of his rollercoaster  After a week of ups and downs, a couple of bad hooks and a few close shaves, it was business as usual for super smooth Phil Robertson and his CHINAone Ningbo team as they beat Sam Gilmour's Neptune Racing team 3-0 in the final of WMRT Match Cup Russia. Posted on 6 Aug WMRT Match Cup Russia day 5
Champion survives scare as Gilmour makes it third time lucky On a day where one big name had already been sunk, Phil Robertson, the Match Racing World Champion, kept his head above water to make it through to the Semifinals Stage of the WMRT Match Cup Russia. Posted on 6 Aug WMRT Match Cup Russia day 4
M32 cats star in beach launch as Super 16 become 8 Russians say you need some luck on the Neva River, and not just when sailing cats. But even with the vagaries of format, wind and currents, the cream rose to the top today as the SUPER 16 became 8 in the WMRT Match Cup Russia in St. Petersburg. Posted on 4 Aug WMRT Match Cup Russia day 3
Outsider in cruise control on choppy waters A champion on the ropes, an underdog on top and a pitchpole in winds gusting towards 30 knots in St Petersburg - Thursday might have been cut short by the extra large conditions, but it packed a lot in. Posted on 4 Aug WMRT Match Cup Russia day 2
Flying Dutchman shows RoboPhil is human before SUPER 16 Pieter-Jan Postma, possibly the most laid-back speed demon in the world, proved two things at the WMRT Match Cup Russia at St. Petersburg Yacht Club today. Posted on 3 Aug WMRT Match Cup Russia day 1
Favourites flex their muscles in St. Petersburg A full first day of racing in glorious sunshine and solid westerlies at the WMRT Match Cup Russia in St Petersburg saw the big beasts making some early shows of strength as they sought the best seeding for the knockout battles to come. Posted on 2 Aug Youth Match Racing World Championship preview
Twelve of the best will race in Balboa Twelve of the best youth match racers will race out of the Balboa Yacht Club from 31 July to 5 August at the 2017 Youth Match Racing World Championship. Posted on 30 Jul Robertson on a roll as WMRT turns to Russia
Fourth round starts 1st August in St. Petersburg Current Match Racing World Champion Phil Robertson and his CHINAone NINGBO team are in a dominant position and on supreme form as they head to the fourth round of the World Match Racing Tour Championship season. Posted on 27 Jul

Upcoming Events

Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Brightlingsea SC Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Enterprise Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Enterprise
South Caernarvonshire YC- 5 Aug to 11 Aug Looe SC GP14 Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for GP14
Looe SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh Open Week for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh champs for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug Netley SC SigneT National Championships for SigneT
Netley SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug Ullswater YC Open to everyone Holiday Week for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 7 Aug to 11 Aug Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 7 Aug to 11 Aug
