Please select your home edition
Edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Product Feature
Racing: A Beginner's Guide by John Caig & Tim Davison
Racing: A Beginner's Guide by John Caig & Tim Davison
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Class leaders firming up in the Rolex Fastnet Race

by James Boyd today at 1:15 pm 10 August 2017

Overnight and into a magnificent West Country morning, boats have been streaming across the Rolex Fastnet Race finish line and into Plymouth Yacht Haven. With this the leaders in the bigger classes have begun firming up along with the prospects for the boat will be the crowned overall winner under IRC in the Royal Ocean Racing Club's biennial flagship offshore race.

American Ron O'Hanley's Cookson 50, Privateer is the leader in the IRC Zero from the Ker 46 Lady Mariposa, and yesterday seemed to be in good shape to take the overall prize across the 312-boat IRC fleet vying for the Fastnet Challenge Cup. However overnight the IRC One leader Lann Ael 2, the JND 39 of Paris-based Didier Gaudoux pulled into the lead. In IRC One the powerful looking La Crouesty based boat holds a lead of more than two and a half hours on corrected time over the equally angular Lombard 46, Pata Negra, being campaigned by the Dutch de Graaf family of Baraka Ker 40 fame.

"We had a fantastic race - we were lucky with the weather," said Gaudoux. "The conditions were quite good for the team and the crew and the passage from Fastnet Rock to the Scilly Isles was perfect for us." However at present there are many smaller boats still capable of lifting the overall IRC prize off the IRC One leader.

Last night, first home on the water in IRC One was James Neville's Ino XXX, winner of May's Myth of Malham race. Like all of the planing boats, the HH42 enjoyed the downhill conditions enabling them to blast back from the Fastnet Rock, hitting speeds into the mid-20s and covering 75 miles in four hours. This made up for the headbang of an uphill struggle they experienced outbound to the Rock. As Neville recounted: "We found it quite challenging because the chop was quite short and the heavier boats, like the Italian boat [Vittorio Biscarini's magnificent Mylius-designed 50 footer, Ars Una], make better way in those conditions. Off the Lizard we went inside and they found more wind offshore. We were the last boat to go to the east of the TSS."

In IRC Two Gilles Fournier and Corinne Migraine's J/133 Pintia is looking good for first prize following their arrival at the finish line at 05:33 this morning.

"We had some good results already in IRC Two this year," said Fournier. "But the Rolex Fastnet Race is the peak of the season. We have had an internal battle with our friends on Lisa, including Commodore of the RORC Michael Boyd, since the beginning of the season."

Due to the tidal state at the time, Pintia went to the west of the all-important traffic separation scheme off the Scilly Isles. Fournier said he enjoyed rounding the Fastnet Rock, even though it was at night. "You are pleased when you round that because it is an amazing place. You wouldn't want to spend your holidays there, but it is a legendary place and we are now part of the legend."

Nick and Suzi Jones' First 44.7 Lisa, skippered by RORC Commodore Michael Boyd, finished 36 minutes after Pintia this time correcting out into second place, 1 hour 13 minutes behind of the French boat on corrected time.

Boyd acknowledged that Pintia had stolen a march on them at Portland Bill. "We failed to get to there in time. Pintia went in and we probably should have followed her and they just managed to get through the gap. We went outside and lost quite a few miles but we gained them back at Lyme Bay when an awful lot of boats went in and we were surprised to see some of our competitors at anchor there. We were further offshore, in the wind. That kept us up with the IRC One boats."

A tired but elated crew on Nick and Suzi Jones' First 44.7 Lisa, skippered by RORC Commodore Michael Boyd - photo © RORC
A tired but elated crew on Nick and Suzi Jones' First 44.7 Lisa, skippered by RORC Commodore Michael Boyd - photo © RORC

The boats in Lisa's group saw 25 knots on the nose, some of the strongest conditions crossing the Celtic Sea to the Fastnet Rock, requiring the crew to live on the rail. Boyd described the Fastnet Rock, off his native Ireland, as "extraordinary, absolutely magical". While the First 44.7 isn't a weapon downwind, the boat had a bowsprit and asymmetric spinnakers added to her Banks sail inventory for this season, aiding their return journey back from the Rock.

Lisa currently lies second in IRC Two and eighth overall under IRC, results with which Boyd was pleased. "I don't know if we had the best of the conditions, but certainly it is a great result and does seem to show that we were very favoured. But we had a great group of guys, everybody very focused, very good food, lots of stories and lots of laughs."

This afternoon the leaders in IRC Three and Four are due, along with the Two Handed class, where the Loisin father and son, Pascal and Alexis, on their 2013 overall Rolex Fastnet Race winning JPK 10.10 Night and Day have taken the lead from Ajeto!, the J/122e of Robin Verhoef and John Van Der Starre.

www.rolexfastnetrace.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Peter Burling aims for unique 'Triple Crown'
Joining Team Brunel in the Volvo Ocean Race New Zealand's Peter Burling is joining Team Brunel in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. Burling could become the first sailor in history to win the 'Triple Crown' of an Olympic medal, the America's Cup and the Volvo Ocean Race. Posted today at 7:16 am V and B prevails in the Class 40s
In the Rolex Fastnet Race 2017 Aside from the Volvo Ocean Race seven, another tight competition in the Rolex Fastnet Race has been between the twenty six Class40s racing. Posted on 9 Aug High profile arrivals
In the Rolex Fastnet Race Some of the world's most high profile ocean racing yachts arrived in Plymouth in the early hours of this morning at the end of the Rolex Fastnet Race. Posted on 9 Aug Dongfeng win knife-edge battle with MAPFRE
56 seconds separate VO65s in Rolex Fastnet Race China's Dongfeng Race Team edged out MAPFRE by just 56 seconds in a Rolex Fastnet Race thriller in the early hours of Wednesday, as an intense night of lead changes and fickle winds ended with the entire fleet separated by less than 40 minutes. Posted on 9 Aug Rambler 88 claims monohull line honours
In the 47th Rolex Fastnet Race American George David's Rambler 88 arrived in Plymouth to claim monohull line honours. The silver maxi crossed the finish line off Plymouth breakwater at 22:14:21 BST in a time of 2 days 9 hours 34 minutes and 21 seconds. Posted on 9 Aug Rock-bound flotilla
First monohulls due tonight in the Rolex Fastnet Race The first monohull arrivals are due into Plymouth tonight with George David's Rambler 88 leading the charge, rounding Bishop Rock, the mandatory mark of the course southwest of the Scilly Isles, at 1515 BST. Posted on 8 Aug Concise 10 home in Rolex Fastnet Race
As Dongfeng Race Team leads VO65s around the Rock Unchallenged, Concise 10 blazed into Plymouth this morning, first boat home in the 47th Rolex Fastnet Race. Tony Lawson's MOD70 trimaran crossed the finish line off Plymouth breakwater at 05:55:00 BST with a race time of 42 hours and 55 minutes. Posted on 8 Aug Concise 10 rounds the rock
In the Rolex Fastnet Race At 15:49:37 BST Tony Lawson's MOD70 trimaran Concise 10 became the first boat to round the Fastnet rock off southwest Ireland. At the time the next boat in the race, George David's Rambler 88 was 111 miles astern. Posted on 7 Aug Concise approaches the Rock
As Portland Bill pays in the Rolex Fastnet Race Overnight the fleet in the Rolex Fastnet Race has been made solid progress upwind, tacking on shifts and dipping in and out of the land according to whether or not the tide is favourable. Posted on 7 Aug Record breaking Rolex Fastnet Race underway
Classic upwind conditions to the rock for the 368 yachts The Solent laid on 'classic' conditions for the start of the Royal Ocean Racing Club's 47th Rolex Fastnet Race. In brilliant sunshine and with brisk westerly winds gusting up to 20 knots, the giant fleet tacked up the western Solent. Posted on 6 Aug

Upcoming Events

Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Brightlingsea SC Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Enterprise Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Enterprise
South Caernarvonshire YC- 5 Aug to 11 Aug Looe SC GP14 Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for GP14
Looe SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh Open Week for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh champs for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug Netley SC SigneT National Championships for SigneT
Netley SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug Ullswater YC Open to everyone Holiday Week for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 7 Aug to 11 Aug Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 7 Aug to 11 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy