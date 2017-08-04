Please select your home edition
Edition
OLAS 728x90
Product Feature
Rain and Sun RS Tera Cover
Rain and Sun RS Tera Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Magic Marine RS Tera World Championship at Yacht Club de Carnac

by Emma Hawley & Flynn Davies today at 1:01 pm 30 July - 4 August 2017

Seven nations and 104 children converged on Yacht Club Carnac in Southern Brittany, France, for 5 days of racing in the 2017 RS Tera World Championships. This was the second time the RS Tera Worlds have been held at YCC in Quiberon Bay, a popular sailing destination for many of the RS classes. This year's Worlds saw 45 newcomers ageing from 9 to 17 years.

A first for the World championships, the practice day races were followed by a highly visual opening ceremony parade on the water. Competitors decorated their boats to represent their country, with some inventive results!

Accompanied by a traditional Breton band in a celebration of each country's national flags, the 2017 RS Tera World Championships was officially opened.

Day one of the championships saw an oscillating 6-10 knots of breeze. In the Pro fleet British sailor and defending World Champion, Jack Lewis, claimed the win in the first race, with Ralph Neville second. Jonathan Bailey came third in the first race of his first Tera Worlds.

In race two, Lewis took another win, with Bailey second and Blake Tudor third. In the final race of the day, previous national champion Freddy Wood took the win in the Pro fleet, Lewis in second and Bailey with another top three finish.

In the Sport Fleet Jake Thompson finished first, Tom Ahlheid second and William James third. In the second Sports race, Phoebe Peters won, followed closely by Thompson in second and James took another third. Alice Davis won race 3, Thompson finished second and Peters came third.   On the second day of the championship, sailors launched with little more than 4 or 5 knots of wind, though the breeze gradually filled in to 7-10 knots. The wind shifted as much as fifteen degrees left and right of the average direction as the pressure lulled and gusted.

Jack Lewis dominated the Pro fleet with three bullets in as many races. Robbie McDonald improved on his performance in the previous day to claim a score line of 2, 2, 3. Alistair Brown broke into the top of the fleet earning second place in the final race of the day following a high risk strategy, stepping away from the fleet towards the favoured corner of the course.

Opening ceremony on the water - RS Tera World Championships 2017 at Carnac - photo © Christophe Le Bohec / www.le-bohec.com/
Opening ceremony on the water - RS Tera World Championships 2017 at Carnac - photo © Christophe Le Bohec / www.le-bohec.com/

In the sport fleet, Alice Davis added to her win in the previous day's race 3 with two more in race 4 and 5. She fought off stiff competition from fellow team mates William James (2nd in race 4) and Tom Ahlheid (second in race 5). Phoebe Peters managed to pip Alice to the post in race 6 taking the win.

Despite day three being forecast to be the windiest day of racing with predicted wind speeds of 20-29 knots, sailors were greeted by brilliant sunshine and 12-14 knots. Waves on the course ranged between heights of 1 and 1.7 metres. Wave technique and trim were key to ensuring the boat kept driving forwards through the tall chop.

Jack Lewis showed his experience in the class to negotiate tough and technical conditions to win races 7 and 9. In race 8 Robbie McDonald won, Dylan McPherson second and Freddy Wood third. Despite a fourth place in race 8, Lewis rounded off day three having won seven of the nine races sailed.

Jake Thompson had a tough start to the day, posting a fifteenth in race 7, Tom Ahlheid took line honours with Ben Tuttle second. After a quick chat with his coach about wave technique and changing gears upwind, Thompson went on to earn himself two bullets in races 8 and 9. Tuttle finished second in race 8 too, Ahlheid pushed Thompson right up to the line in a close second.

Credit should be given to Phoebe Peters who, after posting a third in race 7 suffered a broken mast, using one of the two discards available, and managed to regain composure to post another third place in race 9.  

Opening ceremony on the water - RS Tera World Championships 2017 at Carnac - photo © Christophe Le Bohec / www.le-bohec.com/
Opening ceremony on the water - RS Tera World Championships 2017 at Carnac - photo © Christophe Le Bohec / www.le-bohec.com/
 Day four brought the breeziest day of racing with an average speed of over 18 knots and gusts in excess of 25 knots the pro sailors completed all three races in testing conditions. The Race Committee made the decision to finish the sports for the day one race early.

Peters, spurred on by the need for better results following her breakage the previous day, adopted a 'win or swim' attitude. She sailed hard and came away with two race wins in the two races sailed by the sports. Thompson posted a second in race 10 and third to Freddie Fisher (second) in race 11.

Lewis won race 11, however as the saying goes, 'win or swim', capsized while working hard on the downwind legs of races 10 and 12, finishing third and 21st respectively, Freddy Wood hiked hard to take victory in these races. Blake Tudor placed third in race 12 to put together a series that placed him second overall going into the last day of racing. He proved that consistency was key, with no race wins, but nine top five results of the 12 races sailed.

By day five, in the sport fleet just one point separated Jake Thompson and Phoebe Peters, first and second, going in to the last scheduled day of racing. In the Pro fleet, Jack Lewis needed to finish seventh or better in the first race of day five, if all three races for the day were to go ahead, to retain his world title.

After waiting out on the race course for any sign of breeze, all optimism expired and racing was abandoned for the day. Jake Thompson dove from his coach boat in celebration and applause and cheers could be heard across the water. Jack Lewis won the Pro fleet by an impressive 27 point margin.

Pro fleet winners Jack Lewis, Blake Tudor & Robbie McDonald - RS Tera World Championships 2017 at Carnac - photo © YCCarnac
Pro fleet winners Jack Lewis, Blake Tudor & Robbie McDonald - RS Tera World Championships 2017 at Carnac - photo © YCCarnac

Thanks must go to the terrific staff of Yacht Club Carnac, the Jury, Race Officer John Coveney, RS Sailing and event sponsors Magic Marine, Bollé and Optimum Time.

The 2018 RS Tera World Championship will be held at the world class Olympic venue of WPNSA, Weymouth, UK from 4-10th August 2018. This will be part of the mass 2018 RS Games 25th anniversary bonanza event with championships for all RS Classes throughout the month of August.

2018 will also see the introduction of a four-event RS Tera Eurocup, including venues in the UK and Denmark.

See the overall results and more photos on the YCC website.

Sport fleet winners Jake Thompson, Phoebe Peters & Tom Ahlheid - RS Tera World Championships 2017 at Carnac - photo © YCCarnac
Sport fleet winners Jake Thompson, Phoebe Peters & Tom Ahlheid - RS Tera World Championships 2017 at Carnac - photo © YCCarnac
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 4
Big Wednesday hits the spot despite torrential rain Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week Big Wednesday sponsored by AOC, Just Trays and Deltech UK proved to be an excessively damp affair with near record breaking rainfall. Posted today at 10:34 am Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 3
Snakes and ladders, rain, thunder and lightning CB Rigging Tuesday at Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017 featured rain, thunder and lightning, no racing for some, paddle boarding for others and a terrific Quiz Night. Posted on 9 Aug South West Youth Sailing Academy excel
In RS Tera Worlds at Carnac Six sailors from the South West Youth Sailing Academy (SWYSA) have just returned from the RS Tera World Championships in Carnac France. Posted on 8 Aug Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week first weekend
Over 150 boats take to the water on the lake Over 150 crews took to the water over the weekend for the first four race series in the nine day Bassenthwaite Lake Regatta sponsored by the Lakes Distillery. The wind on both days was medium strength but both gusty and shifting in direction. Posted on 8 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 2
Mixed conditions in Brightlingsea Harbour Brightlingsea Harbour Commission Monday brings mixed conditions, family rivalry and fun partying on day two of Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017. Posted on 8 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 1
Spectacular start in classic sea breeze conditions The East Coast's leading dinghy regatta, Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week, got off to a spectacular start at Gold Sails Day on Sunday 6 August with glorious racing in classic building sea breeze conditions. Posted on 7 Aug Trident Youth Travellers at Ripon
Sparkling conclusion to the series 35 boats from ten regional clubs converged at Ripon Sailing Club for the final event in the 32nd Yorkshire & Humberside Youth Travellers Series and the 21st North East Youth Travellers Series, both of which were sponsored by TridentUK. Posted on 10 Jul RS Tera Inlands at Rutland
A record turnout of 84 boats A steady breeze and glorious sunshine greeted a record turnout for the RS Tera inland Championships at Rutland Sailing Club this weekend. With 84 boats on the water it was set to be an amazing event. Posted on 5 Jul Dalgety Bay SC Development Regatta
A first taste of regatta sailing for 25 sailors Coming in the middle of June's heatwave the shores of Dalgety Bay turn tropical for the annual Development Regatta. Posted on 22 Jun RS Tera Inlands at Rutland preview
Entry closes in 6 days time The RS Tera Inland Championships will take place at Rutland SC on 1-2 July. Entry will close in 6 days for this great event; there is a Regatta Fleet for those who are new to fleet racing and wish to benefit from the coached racing on a separate course. Posted on 21 Jun

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC RS Tera Youth Race Week for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy