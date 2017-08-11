Peak-Ryzex Albacore Internationals 2017 at the WPNSA - Day 3
by Mike Banner today at 7:35 am
5-11 August 2017
Tom Lonsdale and Steve Graham of Northampton SC are the new UK National Albacore Champions following Day 3 of the Peak-Ryzex sponsored Albacore Internationals at Weymouth.
With sailing back in the bay the fleet enjoyed two more races in a building breeze though the big left shift in Race 2 was the big talking point in the apres sail.
Tom Lonsdale and Steve Graham in 8235 continued where they left off with a third and a first to seal their Nationals title. Chris Turner and Alex Hayman won and R1 and third overall whilst last year's Nationals winners Judy and Paul Armstrong took a second to continue their rise up the leaderboard as did James and Julie Stanley in R2.
USA's Barney Harris and Dave Smith in 8258 did enough to claim second overall.
At the daily prize giving Ovington Top Ten Hats were handed out to the new qualifiers including Phil Smith and his best man Steve Carr.
And the class secured a first ever with a VR Sport filming the action, the results of which you should be able to see in this article.
Following a lay day with a tuning talk on Wednesday racing continues today with the small matter of the Peak-Ryzex Albacore Internationals champion still to be decided!
Results after Day 3:
|Pos
|Fleet
|Nat
|Sail No
|Helm
|Helm Club
|Crew
|Crew Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1
|Gold
|GBR
|8235
|Tom Lonsdale
|Northampton SC
|Stephen Graham
|Northampton SC
|1
|2
|1
|2
|‑3
|1
|7
|2
|Gold
|USA
|8258
|Donald Harris
|Potomac River Sailing Association
|Dave Smith
|Wye Heritage
|3
|4
|2
|5
|4
|‑7
|18
|3
|Gold
|GBR
|8236
|Chris Turner
|Lyme Regis SC
|Alex Hayman
|Lymington Town SC
|2
|1
|9
|7
|1
|‑11
|20
|4
|Gold
|GBR
|5
|John Greenwood
|West Kirby SC
|Alex Colquitt
|West Kirby SC
|‑11
|3
|3
|6
|5
|3
|20
|5
|Gold
|GBR
|8228
|Judy Armstrong
|Scaling Dam SC
|Paul Armstrong
|Scaling Dam SC
|8
|5
|6
|‑14
|2
|12
|33
|6
|Gold
|GBR
|8158
|Peter Snowdon
|Scaling Dam SC
|Teresa Miolla
|Scaling Dam SC
|6
|9
|4
|11
|6
|‑27
|36
|7
|Gold
|GBR
|6649
|Crispin Read Wilson
|Lyme Regis SC/Parkstone YC
|Fraser Earle
|Lyme Regis SC/Parkstone YC
|7
|‑30
|8
|1
|13
|9
|38
|8
|Gold
|CAN
|8198
|James Stanley
|Shelburne Harbour YC/Westwood SC
|Julie Stewart
|Shelburne Harbour YC
|5
|‑15
|10
|10
|12
|2
|39
|9
|Gold
|GBR
|6922
|Nev Herbert
|Royal Lymington YC
|Mark Fowler
|Tewkesbury Cruising & SC
|10
|(RET)
|16
|4
|7
|4
|41
|10
|Gold
|GBR
|7
|Mike Hartley
|West Kirby SC
|Simon Hall
|West Kirby SC
|9
|7
|5
|‑22
|20
|5
|46
|11
|Gold
|GBR
|8128
|Jeremy Rook
|Lyme Regis SC
|Jake Stow
|Lyme Regis SC
|(OCS)
|6
|25
|3
|9
|10
|53
|12
|Gold
|GBR
|8073
|Steven Brown
|South Yell Boating Club
|Frank Guthrie
|South Yell Boating Club
|4
|12
|7
|18
|21
|‑28
|62
|13
|Gold
|CAN
|8147
|Paul Clifford
|Westwood SC
|Mia Brandt
|Westwood SC
|‑17
|17
|13
|8
|11
|13
|62
|14
|Gold
|GBR
|8072
|Ian Stone
|Maidenhead SC
|Miles Weekes
|Maidenhead SC
|15
|8
|12
|12
|‑23
|17
|64
|15
|Gold
|USA
|8199
|Ian Duncan
|West River SC
|Stephen Duncan
|West Riding SC
|13
|‑39
|14
|16
|16
|8
|67
|16
|Gold
|GBR
|8131
|Colin Walters
|Lyme Regis SC
|Charles Walters
|Datchet Water SC
|12
|18
|‑27
|13
|22
|6
|71
|17
|Gold
|GBR
|8152
|Philip Smith
|West Kirby SC
|Steve Carr
|West Kirby SC
|‑38
|13
|23
|20
|8
|16
|80
|18
|Gold
|GBR
|8213
|John Woffinden
|Maidenhead SC
|Janet Woffinden
|Maidenhead SC
|14
|14
|18
|9
|‑25
|25
|80
|19
|Gold
|GBR
|6439
|Jean Simmons
|Royal Torbay YC/SCSC/South Cerney SC
|Norman Halstead
|Gozo SC/SCSC/South Cerney SC
|16
|19
|11
|15
|19
|‑32
|80
|20
|Gold
|GBR
|6844
|Tim Coleman
|The Nottingham SC
|Joanne Sankey
|The Nottingham SC
|22
|16
|21
|‑31
|15
|19
|93
|21
|Gold
|GBR
|8130
|Howard Witt
|Maidenhead SC
|David Young
|Maidenhead SC
|18
|11
|15
|29
|24
|‑33
|97
|22
|Gold
|GBR
|6959
|Richard Smith
|Benfleet YC
|George Smith
|
|24
|10
|‑26
|26
|17
|22
|99
|23
|Gold
|GBR
|8208
|Graham Sharland
|Lyme Regis SC
|Katie Frost
|Lyme Regis SC
|27
|22
|20
|23
|(DSQ)
|14
|106
|24
|Gold
|GBR
|7504
|Paul Gimson
|Rudyard Lake SC
|Amy Sanderson
|Rudyard Lake SC
|23
|26
|19
|19
|‑27
|21
|108
|25
|Gold
|USA
|8125
|Michael Heinsdorf
|Potomac River Sailing Association
|Edward Will
|Potomac River Sailing Association
|21
|21
|‑33
|24
|28
|15
|109
|26
|Gold
|GBR
|8155
|Matthew Thompson
|Tewkesbury Cruising & SC
|Heather Thompson
|
|25
|24
|24
|25
|14
|‑31
|112
|27
|Gold
|GBR
|8233
|Mike Banner
|Leigh and Lowton SC/Scaling Dam SC
|Jason Upton
|Leigh and Lowton SC/Scaling Dam SC
|19
|20
|22
|(RET)
|26
|30
|117
|28
|Gold
|GBR
|8069
|Barry Wicks
|Maidenhead SC
|Sam Wicks
|Maidenhead SC
|31
|(RET)
|29
|28
|18
|20
|126
|29
|Silver
|GBR
|8154
|Graham Darvill
|Broadwater SC
|Myke Bowers
|Broadwater SC
|‑37
|25
|34
|21
|29
|26
|135
|30
|Gold
|GBR
|8182
|Thomas Teubner
|West Kirby SC
|Ruth Haeckl
|West Kirby SC
|29
|32
|28
|30
|‑34
|24
|143
|31
|Gold
|GBR
|6918
|Johnnie Dellow
|Weston SC
|Laurence Brothwell
|Weston SC
|26
|34
|(DNC)
|DNC
|10
|23
|147
|32
|Gold
|USA
|8123
|Robert Bear
|West River SC
|Michael Tellep
|Yacht Club of Stone Harbour
|30
|27
|32
|‑35
|30
|29
|148
|33
|Silver
|GBR
|8004
|Angus Macneil
|Mid Yell Boating Club
|Jeff Dobson
|Mid Yell Boating Club
|‑34
|28
|30
|34
|33
|34
|159
|34
|Gold
|GBR
|8129
|Philip Tindall
|Maidenhead SC
|Sacha Mayhew
|Maidenhead SC
|(DNS)
|DNC
|17
|17
|DSQ
|18
|160
|35
|Gold
|GBR
|7910
|Graham Hughson
|Mid Yell Boating Club/South Yell Boating
|John Wilson
|Mid Yell Boating Club/South Yell Boating Club
|20
|23
|40
|42
|‑47
|40
|165
|36
|Silver
|GBR
|8211
|Stuart McAdam
|Maidenhead SC
|Sarah Mayhew
|Maidenhead SC
|33
|33
|35
|36
|35
|‑39
|172
|37
|Silver
|GBR
|7985
|David Thomson
|Mid Yell Boating Club
|Ellis Johnson
|Mid Yell Boating Club
|28
|29
|‑47
|45
|38
|35
|175
|38
|Silver
|GBR
|7928
|Gordon Scott
|Aberdeen and Stonehaven YC
|Brian Inglis
|Aberdeen and Stonehaven YC
|36
|31
|31
|37
|‑41
|41
|176
|39
|Silver
|GBR
|8188
|Jon Hirsh
|Maidenhead SC
|Julie Maidment
|Maidenhead SC
|39
|36
|38
|33
|31
|(OCS)
|177
|40
|Silver
|GBR
|7993
|John Howard
|Tewkesbury Cruising & SC
|Lynda Howard
|Tewkesbury Cruising & SC
|32
|(RET)
|37
|32
|36
|42
|179
|41
|Silver
|GBR
|8007
|Brian Deacon
|Broadwater SC
|Catherine Turner
|Broadwater SC
|40
|38
|41
|27
|‑42
|36
|182
|42
|Silver
|GBR
|6504
|Stephen Bailey
|The Nottingham SC
|Malgorzata Lopacinska
|The Nottingham SC
|35
|35
|36
|‑43
|39
|38
|183
|43
|Silver
|GBR
|7508
|David Whittle
|South Cerney S C
|Jackie Vale
|South Cerney SC
|(RET)
|RET
|39
|38
|37
|37
|205
|44
|Silver
|GBR
|7917
|Mike Scott
|Rudyard Lake SC
|Margaret Scott
|Rudyard Lake SC
|44
|41
|42
|‑50
|32
|48
|207
|45
|Silver
|GBR
|6956
|Phil Sheppard
|The Nottingham SC
|Kirsten Sheppard
|The Nottingham SC
|42
|37
|‑50
|46
|45
|44
|214
|46
|Silver
|GBR
|6654
|Clive Gimson
|Notts County SC
|Theo Pangraz
|Notts County SC
|45
|40
|‑49
|39
|48
|46
|218
|47
|Silver
|GBR
|7990
|Nick Fairweather
|Broadwater SC
|Donell Fairweather
|Broadwater SC
|41
|(RET)
|46
|47
|40
|45
|219
|48
|Silver
|GBR
|7989
|Arturo Ruiz
|Mooredale SC
|Paul Readings
|Mooredale SC
|43
|(RET)
|48
|41
|44
|47
|223
|49
|Silver
|GBR
|7428
|Ben Thomas
|South Bank SC
|Sina Stapelfeldt
|South Bank SC
|46
|42
|43
|48
|46
|‑49
|225
|50
|Silver
|GBR
|7525
|Ian Simpson
|Maidenhead SC
|Amanda Shakir
|Tudor SC
|(RET)
|DNC
|45
|44
|43
|43
|229
|51
|Silver
|GBR
|731
|Trevor Smith
|Parkstone YC
|Ann Smith
|Parkstone YC
|47
|(RET)
|44
|40
|49
|50
|230
|52
|Silver
|GBR
|6673
|Andrew Burfield
|Maidenhead SC
|Jacob Burfield
|Maidenhead SC
|(RET)
|DNC
|51
|49
|50
|51
|255
|53
|Gold
|GBR
|8079
|Peter Morton
|Lyme Regis SC
|Shigeaki Takezoe
|Lyme Regis SC
|48
|(RET)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|264
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!