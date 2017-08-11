Peak-Ryzex Albacore Internationals 2017 at the WPNSA - Day 3

by Mike Banner today at 7:35 am

Tom Lonsdale and Steve Graham of Northampton SC are the new UK National Albacore Champions following Day 3 of the Peak-Ryzex sponsored Albacore Internationals at Weymouth.

With sailing back in the bay the fleet enjoyed two more races in a building breeze though the big left shift in Race 2 was the big talking point in the apres sail.

Tom Lonsdale and Steve Graham in 8235 continued where they left off with a third and a first to seal their Nationals title. Chris Turner and Alex Hayman won and R1 and third overall whilst last year's Nationals winners Judy and Paul Armstrong took a second to continue their rise up the leaderboard as did James and Julie Stanley in R2.

USA's Barney Harris and Dave Smith in 8258 did enough to claim second overall.

At the daily prize giving Ovington Top Ten Hats were handed out to the new qualifiers including Phil Smith and his best man Steve Carr.

And the class secured a first ever with a VR Sport filming the action, the results of which you should be able to see in this article.

Following a lay day with a tuning talk on Wednesday racing continues today with the small matter of the Peak-Ryzex Albacore Internationals champion still to be decided!

Results after Day 3:

Pos Fleet Nat Sail No Helm Helm Club Crew Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1 Gold GBR 8235 Tom Lonsdale Northampton SC Stephen Graham Northampton SC 1 2 1 2 ‑3 1 7 2 Gold USA 8258 Donald Harris Potomac River Sailing Association Dave Smith Wye Heritage 3 4 2 5 4 ‑7 18 3 Gold GBR 8236 Chris Turner Lyme Regis SC Alex Hayman Lymington Town SC 2 1 9 7 1 ‑11 20 4 Gold GBR 5 John Greenwood West Kirby SC Alex Colquitt West Kirby SC ‑11 3 3 6 5 3 20 5 Gold GBR 8228 Judy Armstrong Scaling Dam SC Paul Armstrong Scaling Dam SC 8 5 6 ‑14 2 12 33 6 Gold GBR 8158 Peter Snowdon Scaling Dam SC Teresa Miolla Scaling Dam SC 6 9 4 11 6 ‑27 36 7 Gold GBR 6649 Crispin Read Wilson Lyme Regis SC/Parkstone YC Fraser Earle Lyme Regis SC/Parkstone YC 7 ‑30 8 1 13 9 38 8 Gold CAN 8198 James Stanley Shelburne Harbour YC/Westwood SC Julie Stewart Shelburne Harbour YC 5 ‑15 10 10 12 2 39 9 Gold GBR 6922 Nev Herbert Royal Lymington YC Mark Fowler Tewkesbury Cruising & SC 10 (RET) 16 4 7 4 41 10 Gold GBR 7 Mike Hartley West Kirby SC Simon Hall West Kirby SC 9 7 5 ‑22 20 5 46 11 Gold GBR 8128 Jeremy Rook Lyme Regis SC Jake Stow Lyme Regis SC (OCS) 6 25 3 9 10 53 12 Gold GBR 8073 Steven Brown South Yell Boating Club Frank Guthrie South Yell Boating Club 4 12 7 18 21 ‑28 62 13 Gold CAN 8147 Paul Clifford Westwood SC Mia Brandt Westwood SC ‑17 17 13 8 11 13 62 14 Gold GBR 8072 Ian Stone Maidenhead SC Miles Weekes Maidenhead SC 15 8 12 12 ‑23 17 64 15 Gold USA 8199 Ian Duncan West River SC Stephen Duncan West Riding SC 13 ‑39 14 16 16 8 67 16 Gold GBR 8131 Colin Walters Lyme Regis SC Charles Walters Datchet Water SC 12 18 ‑27 13 22 6 71 17 Gold GBR 8152 Philip Smith West Kirby SC Steve Carr West Kirby SC ‑38 13 23 20 8 16 80 18 Gold GBR 8213 John Woffinden Maidenhead SC Janet Woffinden Maidenhead SC 14 14 18 9 ‑25 25 80 19 Gold GBR 6439 Jean Simmons Royal Torbay YC/SCSC/South Cerney SC Norman Halstead Gozo SC/SCSC/South Cerney SC 16 19 11 15 19 ‑32 80 20 Gold GBR 6844 Tim Coleman The Nottingham SC Joanne Sankey The Nottingham SC 22 16 21 ‑31 15 19 93 21 Gold GBR 8130 Howard Witt Maidenhead SC David Young Maidenhead SC 18 11 15 29 24 ‑33 97 22 Gold GBR 6959 Richard Smith Benfleet YC George Smith 24 10 ‑26 26 17 22 99 23 Gold GBR 8208 Graham Sharland Lyme Regis SC Katie Frost Lyme Regis SC 27 22 20 23 (DSQ) 14 106 24 Gold GBR 7504 Paul Gimson Rudyard Lake SC Amy Sanderson Rudyard Lake SC 23 26 19 19 ‑27 21 108 25 Gold USA 8125 Michael Heinsdorf Potomac River Sailing Association Edward Will Potomac River Sailing Association 21 21 ‑33 24 28 15 109 26 Gold GBR 8155 Matthew Thompson Tewkesbury Cruising & SC Heather Thompson 25 24 24 25 14 ‑31 112 27 Gold GBR 8233 Mike Banner Leigh and Lowton SC/Scaling Dam SC Jason Upton Leigh and Lowton SC/Scaling Dam SC 19 20 22 (RET) 26 30 117 28 Gold GBR 8069 Barry Wicks Maidenhead SC Sam Wicks Maidenhead SC 31 (RET) 29 28 18 20 126 29 Silver GBR 8154 Graham Darvill Broadwater SC Myke Bowers Broadwater SC ‑37 25 34 21 29 26 135 30 Gold GBR 8182 Thomas Teubner West Kirby SC Ruth Haeckl West Kirby SC 29 32 28 30 ‑34 24 143 31 Gold GBR 6918 Johnnie Dellow Weston SC Laurence Brothwell Weston SC 26 34 (DNC) DNC 10 23 147 32 Gold USA 8123 Robert Bear West River SC Michael Tellep Yacht Club of Stone Harbour 30 27 32 ‑35 30 29 148 33 Silver GBR 8004 Angus Macneil Mid Yell Boating Club Jeff Dobson Mid Yell Boating Club ‑34 28 30 34 33 34 159 34 Gold GBR 8129 Philip Tindall Maidenhead SC Sacha Mayhew Maidenhead SC (DNS) DNC 17 17 DSQ 18 160 35 Gold GBR 7910 Graham Hughson Mid Yell Boating Club/South Yell Boating John Wilson Mid Yell Boating Club/South Yell Boating Club 20 23 40 42 ‑47 40 165 36 Silver GBR 8211 Stuart McAdam Maidenhead SC Sarah Mayhew Maidenhead SC 33 33 35 36 35 ‑39 172 37 Silver GBR 7985 David Thomson Mid Yell Boating Club Ellis Johnson Mid Yell Boating Club 28 29 ‑47 45 38 35 175 38 Silver GBR 7928 Gordon Scott Aberdeen and Stonehaven YC Brian Inglis Aberdeen and Stonehaven YC 36 31 31 37 ‑41 41 176 39 Silver GBR 8188 Jon Hirsh Maidenhead SC Julie Maidment Maidenhead SC 39 36 38 33 31 (OCS) 177 40 Silver GBR 7993 John Howard Tewkesbury Cruising & SC Lynda Howard Tewkesbury Cruising & SC 32 (RET) 37 32 36 42 179 41 Silver GBR 8007 Brian Deacon Broadwater SC Catherine Turner Broadwater SC 40 38 41 27 ‑42 36 182 42 Silver GBR 6504 Stephen Bailey The Nottingham SC Malgorzata Lopacinska The Nottingham SC 35 35 36 ‑43 39 38 183 43 Silver GBR 7508 David Whittle South Cerney S C Jackie Vale South Cerney SC (RET) RET 39 38 37 37 205 44 Silver GBR 7917 Mike Scott Rudyard Lake SC Margaret Scott Rudyard Lake SC 44 41 42 ‑50 32 48 207 45 Silver GBR 6956 Phil Sheppard The Nottingham SC Kirsten Sheppard The Nottingham SC 42 37 ‑50 46 45 44 214 46 Silver GBR 6654 Clive Gimson Notts County SC Theo Pangraz Notts County SC 45 40 ‑49 39 48 46 218 47 Silver GBR 7990 Nick Fairweather Broadwater SC Donell Fairweather Broadwater SC 41 (RET) 46 47 40 45 219 48 Silver GBR 7989 Arturo Ruiz Mooredale SC Paul Readings Mooredale SC 43 (RET) 48 41 44 47 223 49 Silver GBR 7428 Ben Thomas South Bank SC Sina Stapelfeldt South Bank SC 46 42 43 48 46 ‑49 225 50 Silver GBR 7525 Ian Simpson Maidenhead SC Amanda Shakir Tudor SC (RET) DNC 45 44 43 43 229 51 Silver GBR 731 Trevor Smith Parkstone YC Ann Smith Parkstone YC 47 (RET) 44 40 49 50 230 52 Silver GBR 6673 Andrew Burfield Maidenhead SC Jacob Burfield Maidenhead SC (RET) DNC 51 49 50 51 255 53 Gold GBR 8079 Peter Morton Lyme Regis SC Shigeaki Takezoe Lyme Regis SC 48 (RET) DNC DNC DNC DNC 264