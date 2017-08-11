Please select your home edition
Peak-Ryzex Albacore Internationals 2017 at the WPNSA - Day 3

by Mike Banner today at 7:35 am 5-11 August 2017

Tom Lonsdale and Steve Graham of Northampton SC are the new UK National Albacore Champions following Day 3 of the Peak-Ryzex sponsored Albacore Internationals at Weymouth.

With sailing back in the bay the fleet enjoyed two more races in a building breeze though the big left shift in Race 2 was the big talking point in the apres sail.

Tom Lonsdale and Steve Graham in 8235 continued where they left off with a third and a first to seal their Nationals title. Chris Turner and Alex Hayman won and R1 and third overall whilst last year's Nationals winners Judy and Paul Armstrong took a second to continue their rise up the leaderboard as did James and Julie Stanley in R2.

USA's Barney Harris and Dave Smith in 8258 did enough to claim second overall.

At the daily prize giving Ovington Top Ten Hats were handed out to the new qualifiers including Phil Smith and his best man Steve Carr.

And the class secured a first ever with a VR Sport filming the action, the results of which you should be able to see in this article.

Following a lay day with a tuning talk on Wednesday racing continues today with the small matter of the Peak-Ryzex Albacore Internationals champion still to be decided!

Results after Day 3:

PosFleetNatSail NoHelmHelm ClubCrewCrew ClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1GoldGBR8235Tom LonsdaleNorthampton SCStephen GrahamNorthampton SC1212‑317
2GoldUSA8258Donald HarrisPotomac River Sailing AssociationDave SmithWye Heritage34254‑718
3GoldGBR8236Chris TurnerLyme Regis SCAlex HaymanLymington Town SC21971‑1120
4GoldGBR5John GreenwoodWest Kirby SCAlex ColquittWest Kirby SC‑113365320
5GoldGBR8228Judy ArmstrongScaling Dam SCPaul ArmstrongScaling Dam SC856‑1421233
6GoldGBR8158Peter SnowdonScaling Dam SCTeresa MiollaScaling Dam SC694116‑2736
7GoldGBR6649Crispin Read WilsonLyme Regis SC/Parkstone YCFraser EarleLyme Regis SC/Parkstone YC7‑308113938
8GoldCAN8198James StanleyShelburne Harbour YC/Westwood SCJulie StewartShelburne Harbour YC5‑15101012239
9GoldGBR6922Nev HerbertRoyal Lymington YCMark FowlerTewkesbury Cruising & SC10(RET)1647441
10GoldGBR7Mike HartleyWest Kirby SCSimon HallWest Kirby SC975‑2220546
11GoldGBR8128Jeremy RookLyme Regis SCJake StowLyme Regis SC(OCS)625391053
12GoldGBR8073Steven BrownSouth Yell Boating ClubFrank GuthrieSouth Yell Boating Club41271821‑2862
13GoldCAN8147Paul CliffordWestwood SCMia BrandtWestwood SC‑1717138111362
14GoldGBR8072Ian StoneMaidenhead SCMiles WeekesMaidenhead SC1581212‑231764
15GoldUSA8199Ian DuncanWest River SCStephen DuncanWest Riding SC13‑39141616867
16GoldGBR8131Colin WaltersLyme Regis SCCharles WaltersDatchet Water SC1218‑271322671
17GoldGBR8152Philip SmithWest Kirby SCSteve CarrWest Kirby SC‑3813232081680
18GoldGBR8213John WoffindenMaidenhead SCJanet WoffindenMaidenhead SC1414189‑252580
19GoldGBR6439Jean SimmonsRoyal Torbay YC/SCSC/South Cerney SCNorman HalsteadGozo SC/SCSC/South Cerney SC1619111519‑3280
20GoldGBR6844Tim ColemanThe Nottingham SCJoanne SankeyThe Nottingham SC221621‑31151993
21GoldGBR8130Howard WittMaidenhead SCDavid YoungMaidenhead SC1811152924‑3397
22GoldGBR6959Richard SmithBenfleet YCGeorge Smith 2410‑2626172299
23GoldGBR8208Graham SharlandLyme Regis SCKatie FrostLyme Regis SC27222023(DSQ)14106
24GoldGBR7504Paul GimsonRudyard Lake SCAmy SandersonRudyard Lake SC23261919‑2721108
25GoldUSA8125Michael HeinsdorfPotomac River Sailing AssociationEdward WillPotomac River Sailing Association2121‑33242815109
26GoldGBR8155Matthew ThompsonTewkesbury Cruising & SCHeather Thompson 2524242514‑31112
27GoldGBR8233Mike BannerLeigh and Lowton SC/Scaling Dam SCJason UptonLeigh and Lowton SC/Scaling Dam SC192022(RET)2630117
28GoldGBR8069Barry WicksMaidenhead SCSam WicksMaidenhead SC31(RET)29281820126
29SilverGBR8154Graham DarvillBroadwater SCMyke BowersBroadwater SC‑372534212926135
30GoldGBR8182Thomas TeubnerWest Kirby SCRuth HaecklWest Kirby SC29322830‑3424143
31GoldGBR6918Johnnie DellowWeston SCLaurence BrothwellWeston SC2634(DNC)DNC1023147
32GoldUSA8123Robert BearWest River SCMichael TellepYacht Club of Stone Harbour302732‑353029148
33SilverGBR8004Angus MacneilMid Yell Boating ClubJeff DobsonMid Yell Boating Club‑342830343334159
34GoldGBR8129Philip TindallMaidenhead SCSacha MayhewMaidenhead SC(DNS)DNC1717DSQ18160
35GoldGBR7910Graham HughsonMid Yell Boating Club/South Yell BoatingJohn WilsonMid Yell Boating Club/South Yell Boating Club20234042‑4740165
36SilverGBR8211Stuart McAdamMaidenhead SCSarah MayhewMaidenhead SC3333353635‑39172
37SilverGBR7985David ThomsonMid Yell Boating ClubEllis JohnsonMid Yell Boating Club2829‑47453835175
38SilverGBR7928Gordon ScottAberdeen and Stonehaven YCBrian InglisAberdeen and Stonehaven YC36313137‑4141176
39SilverGBR8188Jon HirshMaidenhead SCJulie MaidmentMaidenhead SC3936383331(OCS)177
40SilverGBR7993John HowardTewkesbury Cruising & SCLynda HowardTewkesbury Cruising & SC32(RET)37323642179
41SilverGBR8007Brian DeaconBroadwater SCCatherine TurnerBroadwater SC40384127‑4236182
42SilverGBR6504Stephen BaileyThe Nottingham SCMalgorzata LopacinskaThe Nottingham SC353536‑433938183
43SilverGBR7508David WhittleSouth Cerney S CJackie ValeSouth Cerney SC(RET)RET39383737205
44SilverGBR7917Mike ScottRudyard Lake SCMargaret ScottRudyard Lake SC444142‑503248207
45SilverGBR6956Phil SheppardThe Nottingham SCKirsten SheppardThe Nottingham SC4237‑50464544214
46SilverGBR6654Clive GimsonNotts County SCTheo PangrazNotts County SC4540‑49394846218
47SilverGBR7990Nick FairweatherBroadwater SCDonell FairweatherBroadwater SC41(RET)46474045219
48SilverGBR7989Arturo RuizMooredale SCPaul ReadingsMooredale SC43(RET)48414447223
49SilverGBR7428Ben ThomasSouth Bank SCSina StapelfeldtSouth Bank SC4642434846‑49225
50SilverGBR7525Ian SimpsonMaidenhead SCAmanda ShakirTudor SC(RET)DNC45444343229
51SilverGBR731Trevor SmithParkstone YCAnn SmithParkstone YC47(RET)44404950230
52SilverGBR6673Andrew BurfieldMaidenhead SCJacob BurfieldMaidenhead SC(RET)DNC51495051255
53GoldGBR8079Peter MortonLyme Regis SCShigeaki TakezoeLyme Regis SC48(RET)DNCDNCDNCDNC264
