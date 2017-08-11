Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing - 2017 Apr - 728x90

Exclusive RS Aero Ex-Charter Package!

by RS Sailing today at 8:40 am 11 August 2017
Exclusive package when you buy an ex-charter RS Aero © RS Sailing

Receive a £150 Rooster voucher* when you buy an ex-charter RS Aero until 25th August 2017. Contact or your local RS dealer for more information.

* Maximum one package per customer

RS Anniversary Games 2018 - photo © RS Sailing
RS Anniversary Games 2018 - photo © RS Sailing
Find out all the details on the official RS Games website here

RS Sailing
01794 526760
19 Premier Way - Abbey Park, Romsey, Hampshire, SO51 9DQ www.rssailing.com

Related Articles

SpeedSix RS Aero UK Youth Nationals preview
Inaugural event at Burghfield Sailing Club this weekend The first ever SpeedSix RS Aero UK Youth National Championship is only a few days away. With 30 competitors it is set to be an awesome event! The RS Aero UK Class association would like to thank SpeedSix for being the title sponsor. Posted on 10 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 4
Big Wednesday hits the spot despite torrential rain Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week Big Wednesday sponsored by AOC, Just Trays and Deltech UK proved to be an excessively damp affair with near record breaking rainfall. Posted on 10 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 3
Snakes and ladders, rain, thunder and lightning CB Rigging Tuesday at Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017 featured rain, thunder and lightning, no racing for some, paddle boarding for others and a terrific Quiz Night. Posted on 9 Aug Noah, 16, takes world youth sailing title
Torpoint Mosquito Sailing Club celebrating Torpoint Mosquito Sailing Club is celebrating the news that member Noah Rees, age 16 and from Millbrook, has become the RS Aero 7 World Youth Champion after competing recently in the Rooster RS Aero World Championships held in Carnac, France. Posted on 8 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 2
Mixed conditions in Brightlingsea Harbour Brightlingsea Harbour Commission Monday brings mixed conditions, family rivalry and fun partying on day two of Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017. Posted on 8 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 1
Spectacular start in classic sea breeze conditions The East Coast's leading dinghy regatta, Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week, got off to a spectacular start at Gold Sails Day on Sunday 6 August with glorious racing in classic building sea breeze conditions. Posted on 7 Aug Rooster RS Aero Worlds overall
Fresh breeze conclusion in Carnac A good fresh breeze greeted the RS Aero fleet again on Day 5, the deciding day of the 1st RS Aero Worlds. This was the sixth day in succession, ever since the new breeze arrived for the practice race. Posted on 3 Aug Interview with Steve Cockerill
RS Aero 7 World Champion We spoke to Steve Cockerill, who has just returned from winning the Rooster RS Aero 7 World Championship in Carnac. We found out what techniques he's learnt in the boat, how he's made the transition from Lasers, and what he thinks of the class. Posted on 1 Aug Rooster RS Aero Worlds day 4
Sailors now familiar with the wild rides and surfs downwind A fourth day of 16-24kn graced the 1st RS Aero World Championship in Carnac France. The 96 sailors from 16 nations are becoming familiar with the wild rides and surfs downwind through the waves on the Brittany coast. Posted on 28 Jul Rooster RS Aero Worlds day 3
Another fantastic day of fresh breezes at Carnac Another fantastic day of fresh breezes on France's Brittany Coast graced the third day of the Rooster RS Aero Worlds in Carnac. 96 worn out but elated RS Aero sailors came ashore with faces beaming again from the exciting downwind rides. Posted on 27 Jul

Upcoming Events

Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Brightlingsea SC Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Enterprise Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Enterprise
South Caernarvonshire YC- 5 Aug to 11 Aug Looe SC GP14 Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for GP14
Looe SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh Open Week for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh champs for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug Netley SC SigneT National Championships for SigneT
Netley SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug Ullswater YC Open to everyone Holiday Week for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 7 Aug to 11 Aug Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 7 Aug to 11 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy