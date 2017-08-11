Exclusive RS Aero Ex-Charter Package!
by RS Sailing today at 8:40 am
11 August 2017
Exclusive package when you buy an ex-charter RS Aero © RS Sailing
Receive a £150 Rooster voucher* when you buy an ex-charter RS Aero until 25th August 2017. Contact or your local RS dealer for more information.
* Maximum one package per customer
Find out all the details on the official RS Games website here
RS Anniversary Games 2018 - photo © RS Sailing
RS Sailing
01794 526760
19 Premier Way - Abbey Park, Romsey, Hampshire, SO51 9DQ
www.rssailing.com