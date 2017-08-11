Exclusive RS Aero Ex-Charter Package!

Receive a £150 Rooster voucher* when you buy an ex-charter RS Aero until 25th August 2017. Contact or your local RS dealer for more information.

SpeedSix RS Aero UK Youth Nationals preview

Inaugural event at Burghfield Sailing Club this weekend The first ever SpeedSix RS Aero UK Youth National Championship is only a few days away. With 30 competitors it is set to be an awesome event! The RS Aero UK Class association would like to thank SpeedSix for being the title sponsor.

Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 4

Big Wednesday hits the spot despite torrential rain Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week Big Wednesday sponsored by AOC, Just Trays and Deltech UK proved to be an excessively damp affair with near record breaking rainfall.

Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 3

Snakes and ladders, rain, thunder and lightning CB Rigging Tuesday at Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017 featured rain, thunder and lightning, no racing for some, paddle boarding for others and a terrific Quiz Night.

Noah, 16, takes world youth sailing title

Torpoint Mosquito Sailing Club celebrating Torpoint Mosquito Sailing Club is celebrating the news that member Noah Rees, age 16 and from Millbrook, has become the RS Aero 7 World Youth Champion after competing recently in the Rooster RS Aero World Championships held in Carnac, France.

Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 2

Mixed conditions in Brightlingsea Harbour Brightlingsea Harbour Commission Monday brings mixed conditions, family rivalry and fun partying on day two of Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017.

Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 1

Spectacular start in classic sea breeze conditions The East Coast's leading dinghy regatta, Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week, got off to a spectacular start at Gold Sails Day on Sunday 6 August with glorious racing in classic building sea breeze conditions.

Rooster RS Aero Worlds overall

Fresh breeze conclusion in Carnac A good fresh breeze greeted the RS Aero fleet again on Day 5, the deciding day of the 1st RS Aero Worlds. This was the sixth day in succession, ever since the new breeze arrived for the practice race.

Interview with Steve Cockerill

RS Aero 7 World Champion We spoke to Steve Cockerill, who has just returned from winning the Rooster RS Aero 7 World Championship in Carnac. We found out what techniques he's learnt in the boat, how he's made the transition from Lasers, and what he thinks of the class.

Rooster RS Aero Worlds day 4

Sailors now familiar with the wild rides and surfs downwind A fourth day of 16-24kn graced the 1st RS Aero World Championship in Carnac France. The 96 sailors from 16 nations are becoming familiar with the wild rides and surfs downwind through the waves on the Brittany coast.