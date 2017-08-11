Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing - 2017 Apr - 728x90
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Rooster Mesh Bag
Rooster Mesh Bag

Dartmouth to host young people in recovery from cancer sailing Round Britain

by Natasha Elliott today at 8:24 am 11 August 2017
Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 sailing challenge Leg 11 crew heading out of Cowes © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust

Eight young people in recovery from cancer will be welcomed into Dartmouth on Friday (11 August) as they sail up the River Dart to dock at Town Jetty Pontoon at the end of the latest leg of the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust's epic four-month Round Britain 2017 sailing challenge.

Launched by the history-making yachtswoman in 2003, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is a national charity that rebuilds confidence after cancer and uses sailing to support, empower and inspire young people aged 8-24 in embracing their future with optimism.

Between May and September, over 100 young people who have all sailed with the Trust following cancer treatment, are taking part in an extraordinary 2,400-mile sailing relay around Britain to celebrate recovery, achievement and potential.

Up to five different young people are joining the crew for each leg, while three of the full-time crew have also been through treatment and had the Trust's support over the years.

Five of the Dartmouth-bound crew, aged between 14 and 17, joined the 44ft voyage yacht, Moonspray, on Saturday (5 August) in the Trust's home base of Cowes before departing on the 120-nautical mile Round Britain Leg 11 journey along the English Channel to Devon. This leg includes planned stopovers in Poole, Weymouth, Portland and Brixham en route.

Emily Wright, from Redlynch, Wiltshire, is this leg's youngest crewmember. The 14-year-old, who despite being registered blind is the goalkeeper and captain of her able-bodied U16 football team, first sailed with the Trust in 2016 after treatment for optic nerve glioma.

She said: "All the adults, young people and volunteers at the Trust understand you, what you have been through and what you are capable of. They don't care about your 'disability' or the past, only about what you can achieve in the future. Through my first trip I've made lifelong friends, learnt sailing skills and felt at ease with others who understand me."

Meanwhile, also amongst the Leg 11 crew is 16-year-old West Country lad, Elliott Howe from Truro. Elliott also sailed with the Trust for the first time last year after treatment for Langerhans cell histiocytosis at the Royal Cornwall Hospital between 2006 and 2008.

He added: "The Trust trips are challenging but also provide you with new life skills as well as enabling me to talk to people of my own age who have experienced cancer, as not all cancers are the same."

Between 1pm and 4pm on Saturday (12 August) at Town Jetty Pontoon, Moonspray will be open to the public to meet the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust team, have a look around the boat and learn more about the Trust and its work. This year the Trust will work with almost 600 young people in recovery. But for every young person they currently support, there are nine they cannot. Yet.

Moonspray then departs on the 90-nautical mile sail to Falmouth - the port where Ellen completed her world record 71-day solo circumnavigation of the globe in 2005 – on Sunday 13 August, before heading round the South West coast and on to Wales and Belfast. Round Britain 2017 finishes back where it started at the Trust's Scottish base in Largs in September.

Through the campaign #tell9people and by sharing the stories of the young people taking part, Round Britain 2017 aims to raise awareness of the Trust's work both publicly and within the hospitals and medical support networks around the country, many of which the young people will be visiting during the voyage.

You can support the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust's campaign and follow Round Britain 2017 via the Trust's social media channels and on the live voyage tracker at www.ellenmacarthurcancertrust.org.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Warm welcomes along the south coast
For Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 crew Seven young people in recovery from cancer spent the last week taking on the strong winds and English Channel waves as they took part in the exhilarating 200-nautical mile Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 Leg 10. Posted on 9 Aug EMCT Round Britain 2017 arrives in London
Opening the market at the London Stock Exchange Today marked the half way point of the inspirational 2,400 mile voyage involving over 100 young people in recovery from cancer. The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 arrived in London on Wednesday 19 July, sailing up the Thames. Posted on 21 Jul Medway Yacht Club Keelboat Regatta
Some great racing for Racers, Cruiser Racers and Dragons The Medway Yacht Club Regatta was held 14th-16th July 2017 and was sponsored by Pirates Cave, Sparshatts of Kent, Savills, Clarke & Carter and Peelports Group. Posted on 21 Jul 22nd Waller Harris two-handed Triangle Race
Unique in the Channel Island's racing calendar Twenty-two boats came to the line in St Aubin's Bay on Saturday 8th July for the 22nd edition of the Royal Channel Islands Yacht Club's Waller-Harris Two-handed Triangle Race. Posted on 14 Jul Hull hosts EMCT Round Britain 2017
22 years after Ellen MacArthur set off Round Britain Last week, Hull, the City of Culture 2017 played host to the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust's Round Britain 2017, a relay of over 100 young people in recovery from cancer circumnavigating the UK. Posted on 13 Jul Experience an Adriatic adventure
With Sunsail's new Korčula flotilla route Follow in the footsteps of famous explorers and discover Sunsail's newest flotilla route in Korčula, Croatia, available to book now for summer 2018. Posted on 9 Jul Newcastle hosts EMCT Round Britain 2017
Young people in recovery from cancer Last week, Newcastle played host to the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust's Round Britain 2017, a relay of over 100 young people in recovery from cancer circumnavigating the UK. Posted on 8 Jul Adventure across the Atlantic!
For Hyde Sails' Luke Yeates and his fiancée Who doesn't love a good adventure... with stories of storms, icebergs and a few new underwater friends Hyde Sails Own Label Manager Luke Yeates and his fiancée Jessie Zevalkink are currently crossing the Atlantic Ocean. Posted on 2 Jul Summer sailing in full swing
For the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust With trips starting on 12th June at their northern base in Largs, Scotland and their southern base in Cowes on the Isle of Wight, young people in recovery from cancer from all over the UK have been experiencing the power of the sea. Posted on 2 Jul 22 young people, 15 volunteers and four skippers
Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust sail Round the Island Race In this record breaking year, 22 young people, 15 volunteers and four skippers have successfully sailed around the Isle of Wight today with the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust. Posted on 1 Jul

Upcoming Events

Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Brightlingsea SC Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Enterprise Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Enterprise
South Caernarvonshire YC- 5 Aug to 11 Aug Looe SC GP14 Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for GP14
Looe SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh Open Week for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh champs for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug Netley SC SigneT National Championships for SigneT
Netley SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug Ullswater YC Open to everyone Holiday Week for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 7 Aug to 11 Aug Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 7 Aug to 11 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy