Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Product Feature
Zhik Women's Superwarm Skiff Suit
Zhik Women's Superwarm Skiff Suit
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

RS200 Class ask sailors to choose between Social Programme and Sailing Instructions

by Sally Campbell today at 8:35 am 26-31 August 2017
A previous RS200 social © RS200 Class

With just over two weeks to go before the start of the sell-out Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championship at Tenby SC, the class association have asked the fleet to decide whether they would like the Sailing Instructions or the Magnificent Social Programme to be published this weekend.

"We know that the RS200 fleet is famous for its full-on, but inclusive social scene, and deciding what to wear for the Monstrous Fancy Dress Night, this year with Under the Sea theme, can be as important as choosing what kit to pack for the sailing", said Sally Campbell, class secretary, "but we also know that the fleet and particularly the big events such as the Nationals and Inland/Youth Champs attract some of the best dinghy sailors in the country, with fiercely competitive racing at all levels, so we're expecting it to be a tough call as to which gets the class vote."

Of course in reality the fleet caters for both excellent sailing and serious socialising. Racing starts at a leisurely 1pm on all but the first day, timed to suit the tides, but also to allow adequate R&R after the night before. The event runs from Sunday to Thursday, allowing plenty of time to arrive, catch up with friends and get ready, plus an extra day or weekend at the end to rest and enjoy the Pembrokeshire coastline with friends or family.

The 2017 Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals take place at Tenby - photo © RS200 Class Association
The 2017 Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals take place at Tenby - photo © RS200 Class Association

Sailors will be casting their voted on facebook over the next 48 hours, and the winning document will be published soon after the vote ends, so we won't spoil it by revealing too many details now.

The Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championship at Tenby SC (26th-31st August) reached the 100 boat entry limit in record time. Not everyone entered has yet paid and the class have set up a waiting list for sailors wishing to take part. To be added to the list please enter the event via the class association website, but do not pay until you have been offered a place.

www.rs200sailing.org/championships/cindex.asp?clselect=Home&eid=1381

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week first weekend
Over 150 boats take to the water on the lake Over 150 crews took to the water over the weekend for the first four race series in the nine day Bassenthwaite Lake Regatta sponsored by the Lakes Distillery. The wind on both days was medium strength but both gusty and shifting in direction. Posted on 8 Aug GJW Direct Abersoch Dinghy Week 2017
A superb 162 entries across the 12 fleets The event held under the burgee of the South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club promised to be big again and, with 162 entries across 12 fleets, the GJW Direct Abersoch Dinghy Week 2017 was certainly an event not to have been missed. Posted on 7 Aug RS200s at Aldeburgh
Fox's Great Eastern Traveller Series event The penultimate event in the Fox's Marine & Country RS200 Great Eastern Traveller Series took place at Aldeburgh YC on Saturday 5th August. Five RS200s arrived at Aldeburgh Yacht Club in fine sunshine but with the ominous threat of heavy showers to come. Posted on 7 Aug RS200 Eurocup at Lake Como
Racing from the utterly charming Gravedona Gravedona, Como lacks Riva del Garda's innumerable restaurants and bars. Rarely will you see a white-legged, fat German businessman saunter past in white sports socks and deck shoes. Posted on 3 Aug Poole Week to be sponsored by adidas again
Giving away sailing clothing every day adidas have once again agreed to be title sponsor for Parkstone Yacht Club's Poole Week regatta. As part of the sponsorship, adidas are giving away up to £200 worth of sailing clothing in a daily prize draw. Posted on 30 Jul RS200 'Double Whammy' weekend
At Burnham SC and Royal Corinthian YC The Burnham double-whammy weekend took place on July 15th and 16th, providing competitors with the opportunity to sail 2 separate events at adjacent clubs on the same water. Posted on 21 Jul RS200s at Parkstone
2ndhandinghies.com SW Ugly Tour event A good solid forecast of 12-15kts was full of promise on the build up the to Parkstone RS200 open, part of the SW Ugly Tour, sponsored by 2ndhanddingies.com. Posted on 16 Jul 250+ RS sailors off to Lake Como
RS500 World, RS100 European and RS200/RS400 Eurocup 250 sailors and their supporters are busily getting ready to travel to Lake Como, Italy, for their Championships which start on 24 July. Posted on 16 Jul Entries are close to the 100 boat limit
For Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals at Tenby The Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championship at Tenby SC 26th-31st August is close to the 100 boat entry limit. Sailors wishing to enter will need to be quick to get their entries in before the limit is reached. Posted on 16 Jul RS200s at Royal Findhorn
First tacking duel for some since the 1990s Findhorn in the north east of Scotland on the Moray coast was a top venue for the latest Scottish RS200 event. Those who made the journey and one local boat had a cracking weekend of racing and a great time in the lovely village and surrounds of Findhorn. Posted on 14 Jul

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC RS200 Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Brightlingsea SC RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Queen Mary SC RS200 End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy