Details on writing and sending reports to us can be found here
Your Caribbean Winter Adventure with Sunsail
by Sunsail today at 2:30 pm
10 August 2017
Caribbean Winter Adventure with Sunsail © Sunsail
Talk to a Holiday Planner
? 033 0332 1173
Mon-Fri: 8am-7pm | Sat: 9am-7pm | Sun: 10am-5pm
Destinations
Holidays
Yachts
Brochure
Sales
Try a Caribbean Christmas
Sail with Sunsail and the season never stops. We have sun-bathed bases blessed with year-round breeze. This winter, we’re adding
even
more monohulls and catamarans to our Caribbean fleets, so that you can sail yachts you’ll love, in places you won’t want to leave.
Explore the Caribbean >
BVI
Swap rain and snow for sand and open sea in the British Virgin Islands. Bask in glorious sunshine on the deck of a Sunsail yacht whilst exploring treasure caves, pirate bars and jaw-dropping shipwrecks.
Discover the BVI >
Antigua
Stuff the turkey and opt for the exotic shores of Antigua. Take on warm trade winds and seek out irresistible island culture. Discover pink and white beaches, all-night steel drum dancing and technicolor reefs.
Explore Antigua >
Bahamas
Trade
mistletoe and clogged up roads
for the relaxed pace of the beautiful Bahamas. Gentle trade winds ensure these 700+ islands are blessed with blissed-out year-round sailing, ideal for families or novices.
Find out more >
Mariner International Travel (UK) Limited t/a Sunsail DST House St Mark's Hill Surbiton Surrey KT6 4BH United Kingdom
Upcoming Events
The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug
Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug
Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug
Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Enterprise
South Caernarvonshire YC- 5 Aug to 11 Aug
Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for GP14
Looe SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug
Welsh Open Week for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 12 Aug
Welsh champs for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug
National Championships for SigneT
Netley SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug
Holiday Week for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 7 Aug to 11 Aug
Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 7 Aug to 11 Aug
