Your Caribbean Winter Adventure with Sunsail

Trade mistletoe and clogged up roads for the relaxed pace of the beautiful Bahamas. Gentle trade winds ensure these 700+ islands are blessed with blissed-out year-round sailing, ideal for families or novices.

Stuff the turkey and opt for the exotic shores of Antigua. Take on warm trade winds and seek out irresistible island culture. Discover pink and white beaches, all-night steel drum dancing and technicolor reefs.

Swap rain and snow for sand and open sea in the British Virgin Islands. Bask in glorious sunshine on the deck of a Sunsail yacht whilst exploring treasure caves, pirate bars and jaw-dropping shipwrecks.

Sail with Sunsail and the season never stops. We have sun-bathed bases blessed with year-round breeze. This winter, we’re adding even more monohulls and catamarans to our Caribbean fleets, so that you can sail yachts you’ll love, in places you won’t want to leave.

