New Avinta waterwear for women from Zhik

by Liz Rushall, Zhik today at 9:00 am

What to wear under a wetsuit that can also be worn with dignity on its own, is a conundrum for many women involved in active sailing and water sports. Until now!

Zhik, the innovative Australian water sports apparel brand, has launched Avinta, a flattering range of super-lightweight printed Spandex giving women a comfortable, fast drying, base layer for water workouts or on shore activities. It is an excellent under layer beneath rash vests or wetsuits, and is ideal for SUPs (stand up paddling) too.

Avinta has been designed with seam shaping to flatter and give you chafe free comfort. There's a choice of classic full hipster brief, retro-inspired shorts with an inside pouch pocket and Capri leggings with a high cut waistband. These can be teams with the matching bralette or long-sleeve top.

Available in black Avinta print, women's sizes XS to L

RRP:

Avinta Long Sleeve top £62.50

Avinta Bralette £49.00

Avinta Women's brief £49.00

Avinta Shorts £59.00

Avinta Capri £89.00

#MadeForWater