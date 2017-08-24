Please select your home edition
Volvo Noble Marine RS400 Nationals: Runners and Riders

by Heather Chipperfield, RS Class Association today at 1:55 pm 20-24 August 2017
RS400s at Mount's Bay © LPB Aerial Imagery

So far there are 71 boats entered and ready to go for the Volvo Noble Marine RS400 Nationals. Batches of cake are being made ready for the boat park and there is pre-championship coaching available for those after a final tune-up. Most importantly the bar is stocked and the beer is cold.

Here is the low-down on some of the top entries so far...

  • Paul & Mark Oakey – Defending champions. They go unexpectedly well in the breeze despite weighting about 18 stone!

  • Jon Gorringe & Oli Wells - Never won it... could it be his year? 2nd in 2015 and European champ 2014. Veteran of the class with a super crew drafted in for the week

  • Jon Heissig & Nikki Griffin – Fresh back from victory at the Europeans and winners at Lymington. 2nd at the 2016 nats, will they go 1 better?

  • Dave Exley & Mark Lunn - 3rd last year and in a new boat and on great form this year. Winners of the Sprints, South Shields and Abersoch Dinghy Week.

  • Stewart & Sarah Robertson – 2013 National Champions and 2nd at the 2017 Europeans. If the bionic man can pull his boat up the beach they are sure to be near the front.

  • Russ & Emma Clark – Russ is a relative newcomer to the fleet but learning fast! Emma won it crewing in 2009.

  • Francisco & Teresa Lobato – Victory at the Hayling Summer Championship, they are getting faster and faster. Plus they have recently upgraded ready for an assault on the title. The mini Transat winner from 2009 will certainly be used to big waves!

  • Mike Simms & Keith Bedborough – The 2015 winning helm has teamed up with the 2004 winning crew in a last minute campaign. They claim they are low on practice time, but rumours of secret weekends away training have been heard...

  • Paul Hilliar & Matt Bailey - The 2007 winner, but can he keep little Grimm out of the pub? Surely an outside chance?

  • Sam & John Knight – Leaders of the Bartley massive on the water and in the bar. Always go well, especially when the breeze is on.

  • Steve Restall & Chris Stubbs – 3rd at the Euros and quick in the light stuff. Time will tell if they are just fair weather sailors?

  • Josh Metcalfe & Jack Holden – Team Protein Shake will be hoping for big breeze and some sun for the guns. If their boat holds together they are a team to be reckoned with.

Is Howie Farbrother coming? He was 2nd in 2013 and is always there or thereabouts.

Some say Ian Walker MBE is considering a last minute entry. Or was it Roger Gilbert, the 4x champion planning a return for Mount's Bay only? Maybe it was Ben McGrane in the Harken ship?

More information and enter online at www.rs400.org/championships/cindex.asp?eid=1377

RS400s at Mount's Bay - photo © LPB Aerial Imagery
RS400s at Mount's Bay - photo © LPB Aerial Imagery
