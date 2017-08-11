Please select your home edition
Miracle National Championship at Netley Sailing Club - Day 4

by Brian Jones today at 9:59 pm 6-11 August 2017

The forecast of strong winds, heavy rain and possibly thunder caused some soul searching in the run up to today.

Yes, the rain came and it was a soggy bunch coming off the water, but there was a good breeze down Southampton Water, more northerly, so the windward mark was tricky in the shadow of the shore, and the tide was flooding. Interesting conditions. After a late postponement and a general recall the fleet got clean away and it paid to be on the port side of the course approaching the windward mark.

A group of five boats were battling it out for first place with Cathy Goodwin and Lea Murphy going really well to gain a sixth place. Line honours went again to Dave Butler and Ross Fleming with Graham Watts and Helen Jacks second. The Mumford sisters shared third and fifth.

The start line for the second race was very biased to the pin end which resulted in another postponement. But with a reset line and the fleet under the black flag we were clean away. The flood tide had slackened but it still paid to stay out to port and approach the windward mark from that side. Graham Watts and Helen Jacks were first and stayed just out in front while sisters Abbey and Hannah Mumford battled it out crewing in different boats for second and third place. It was birthday girl Tracy Amos crewed by Hannah who triumphed with Yvonne and Brian Mumford (mum and dad) fifth. The Mifsuds with two good results to retain third place overall.

Geoff Weir crewed by Colin Lown in his brand new home built boat was so excited on gaining an eighth that they capsized on the finish line (well, just after so they kept their hard won place).

The thunder and the squalls never showed up.

Results after Day 4:

PosFleetBoat NameClubHelmCrewSail NoR1R2R3R4R5R6R7Pts
1stGoldMayhamWelton SCDavid ButlerRoss Fleming40603-51131-49
2ndGoldBountyRedoubt SCTracy AmosHannah Mumford3692-61431-5211
3rdGold Birzebbuga SC MaltaAndrew MifsudMichaela Mifsud3825-522224-612
4thGoldWattknotStaunton Harold SCGraham WattsHelen Jacks3813-1035-842115
5thGoldBad MedicineRedoubt SCYvonne MumfordBrian Mumford409926-855-8523
6thSilverCarbon CopyMaidenhead S.C.Brian JonesAbbey Mumford4021-13-1637103326
7thGold Delph SCSimon ReddicliffeMark Atherton40071774-129-1728
8thGoldPlonsArzv SCMarcel NeuteboomGiulia Neuteboom20074-9-10977734
9thSilverFighting LadyDraycote Water SCJohn TippettKathy Boulton4020746108-13-1435
10thBronze Whitefriars SCPaul RobinsonNathan Robinson41109-10-116610940
11thSilverBreezePort Dinuorwic SCCathy GoodwinLeah Murphy66288911-196-1542
12thSilverLilly GraceDelph S.C.Louis MouldenPeter Lifsud410015-1812129-171159
13thSilverMiss AdventureWhitefriars SCAndrew RobinsonJames Robinson31011111-1713-15151060
14thBronze  Geoff WeirColin Lown4108(DNF)-1714151311861
15thSilverHot DogAldenhan SCSteve FischerLaura/Pauline Fischer12412-1313-1411121361
16thBronzeThe Woolfox RocketGirton SCDavid ReedJean Reed405216-1916-1814141272
17thBronze  Brian WorralSharon Worral40631412-1916-17161674
18thBronzeOzzymosisPort Dinuorwic SCRichard MurphyCerys Murphy384018141517(DNC)(DNC)DNC87
19thBronze Shotwick SCDavid HerbtrittJosie Airns3770171518-20-20201989
20thBronzeTaliesin IIBroadwater S.c.Barry MellorJohn Finnemore38381920-21-2116191892
21stBronzeLily AnnDelph SCIan BrownJames /Lily Brown4098-20-22201918182095
22ndBronzeGreat ExpectationsThornton Steward SCGillian GibsonKenneth Gibson3670(DNF)2122(RET)DNCDNCDNC112
