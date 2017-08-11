Miracle National Championship at Netley Sailing Club - Day 4

by Brian Jones today at 9:59 pm

The forecast of strong winds, heavy rain and possibly thunder caused some soul searching in the run up to today.

Yes, the rain came and it was a soggy bunch coming off the water, but there was a good breeze down Southampton Water, more northerly, so the windward mark was tricky in the shadow of the shore, and the tide was flooding. Interesting conditions. After a late postponement and a general recall the fleet got clean away and it paid to be on the port side of the course approaching the windward mark.

A group of five boats were battling it out for first place with Cathy Goodwin and Lea Murphy going really well to gain a sixth place. Line honours went again to Dave Butler and Ross Fleming with Graham Watts and Helen Jacks second. The Mumford sisters shared third and fifth.

The start line for the second race was very biased to the pin end which resulted in another postponement. But with a reset line and the fleet under the black flag we were clean away. The flood tide had slackened but it still paid to stay out to port and approach the windward mark from that side. Graham Watts and Helen Jacks were first and stayed just out in front while sisters Abbey and Hannah Mumford battled it out crewing in different boats for second and third place. It was birthday girl Tracy Amos crewed by Hannah who triumphed with Yvonne and Brian Mumford (mum and dad) fifth. The Mifsuds with two good results to retain third place overall.

Geoff Weir crewed by Colin Lown in his brand new home built boat was so excited on gaining an eighth that they capsized on the finish line (well, just after so they kept their hard won place).

The thunder and the squalls never showed up.

Results after Day 4:

Pos Fleet Boat Name Club Helm Crew Sail No R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 Pts 1st Gold Mayham Welton SC David Butler Ross Fleming 4060 3 -5 1 1 3 1 -4 9 2nd Gold Bounty Redoubt SC Tracy Amos Hannah Mumford 3692 -6 1 4 3 1 -5 2 11 3rd Gold Birzebbuga SC Malta Andrew Mifsud Michaela Mifsud 3825 -5 2 2 2 2 4 -6 12 4th Gold Wattknot Staunton Harold SC Graham Watts Helen Jacks 3813 -10 3 5 -8 4 2 1 15 5th Gold Bad Medicine Redoubt SC Yvonne Mumford Brian Mumford 4099 2 6 -8 5 5 -8 5 23 6th Silver Carbon Copy Maidenhead S.C. Brian Jones Abbey Mumford 4021 -13 -16 3 7 10 3 3 26 7th Gold Delph SC Simon Reddicliffe Mark Atherton 4007 1 7 7 4 -12 9 -17 28 8th Gold Plons Arzv SC Marcel Neuteboom Giulia Neuteboom 2007 4 -9 -10 9 7 7 7 34 9th Silver Fighting Lady Draycote Water SC John Tippett Kathy Boulton 4020 7 4 6 10 8 -13 -14 35 10th Bronze Whitefriars SC Paul Robinson Nathan Robinson 4110 9 -10 -11 6 6 10 9 40 11th Silver Breeze Port Dinuorwic SC Cathy Goodwin Leah Murphy 662 8 8 9 11 -19 6 -15 42 12th Silver Lilly Grace Delph S.C. Louis Moulden Peter Lifsud 4100 15 -18 12 12 9 -17 11 59 13th Silver Miss Adventure Whitefriars SC Andrew Robinson James Robinson 3101 11 11 -17 13 -15 15 10 60 14th Bronze Geoff Weir Colin Lown 4108 (DNF) -17 14 15 13 11 8 61 15th Silver Hot Dog Aldenhan SC Steve Fischer Laura/Pauline Fischer 124 12 -13 13 -14 11 12 13 61 16th Bronze The Woolfox Rocket Girton SC David Reed Jean Reed 4052 16 -19 16 -18 14 14 12 72 17th Bronze Brian Worral Sharon Worral 4063 14 12 -19 16 -17 16 16 74 18th Bronze Ozzymosis Port Dinuorwic SC Richard Murphy Cerys Murphy 3840 18 14 15 17 (DNC) (DNC) DNC 87 19th Bronze Shotwick SC David Herbtritt Josie Airns 3770 17 15 18 -20 -20 20 19 89 20th Bronze Taliesin II Broadwater S.c. Barry Mellor John Finnemore 3838 19 20 -21 -21 16 19 18 92 21st Bronze Lily Ann Delph SC Ian Brown James /Lily Brown 4098 -20 -22 20 19 18 18 20 95 22nd Bronze Great Expectations Thornton Steward SC Gillian Gibson Kenneth Gibson 3670 (DNF) 21 22 (RET) DNC DNC DNC 112