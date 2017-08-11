Miracle National Championship at Netley Sailing Club - Day 4
by Brian Jones today at 9:59 pm
6-11 August 2017
The forecast of strong winds, heavy rain and possibly thunder caused some soul searching in the run up to today.
Yes, the rain came and it was a soggy bunch coming off the water, but there was a good breeze down Southampton Water, more northerly, so the windward mark was tricky in the shadow of the shore, and the tide was flooding. Interesting conditions. After a late postponement and a general recall the fleet got clean away and it paid to be on the port side of the course approaching the windward mark.
A group of five boats were battling it out for first place with Cathy Goodwin and Lea Murphy going really well to gain a sixth place. Line honours went again to Dave Butler and Ross Fleming with Graham Watts and Helen Jacks second. The Mumford sisters shared third and fifth.
The start line for the second race was very biased to the pin end which resulted in another postponement. But with a reset line and the fleet under the black flag we were clean away. The flood tide had slackened but it still paid to stay out to port and approach the windward mark from that side. Graham Watts and Helen Jacks were first and stayed just out in front while sisters Abbey and Hannah Mumford battled it out crewing in different boats for second and third place. It was birthday girl Tracy Amos crewed by Hannah who triumphed with Yvonne and Brian Mumford (mum and dad) fifth. The Mifsuds with two good results to retain third place overall.
Geoff Weir crewed by Colin Lown in his brand new home built boat was so excited on gaining an eighth that they capsized on the finish line (well, just after so they kept their hard won place).
The thunder and the squalls never showed up.
Results after Day 4:
|Pos
|Fleet
|Boat Name
|Club
|Helm
|Crew
|Sail No
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|Pts
|1st
|Gold
|Mayham
|Welton SC
|David Butler
|Ross Fleming
|4060
|3
|-5
|1
|1
|3
|1
|-4
|9
|2nd
|Gold
|Bounty
|Redoubt SC
|Tracy Amos
|Hannah Mumford
|3692
|-6
|1
|4
|3
|1
|-5
|2
|11
|3rd
|Gold
|
|Birzebbuga SC Malta
|Andrew Mifsud
|Michaela Mifsud
|3825
|-5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|-6
|12
|4th
|Gold
|Wattknot
|Staunton Harold SC
|Graham Watts
|Helen Jacks
|3813
|-10
|3
|5
|-8
|4
|2
|1
|15
|5th
|Gold
|Bad Medicine
|Redoubt SC
|Yvonne Mumford
|Brian Mumford
|4099
|2
|6
|-8
|5
|5
|-8
|5
|23
|6th
|Silver
|Carbon Copy
|Maidenhead S.C.
|Brian Jones
|Abbey Mumford
|4021
|-13
|-16
|3
|7
|10
|3
|3
|26
|7th
|Gold
|
|Delph SC
|Simon Reddicliffe
|Mark Atherton
|4007
|1
|7
|7
|4
|-12
|9
|-17
|28
|8th
|Gold
|Plons
|Arzv SC
|Marcel Neuteboom
|Giulia Neuteboom
|2007
|4
|-9
|-10
|9
|7
|7
|7
|34
|9th
|Silver
|Fighting Lady
|Draycote Water SC
|John Tippett
|Kathy Boulton
|4020
|7
|4
|6
|10
|8
|-13
|-14
|35
|10th
|Bronze
|
|Whitefriars SC
|Paul Robinson
|Nathan Robinson
|4110
|9
|-10
|-11
|6
|6
|10
|9
|40
|11th
|Silver
|Breeze
|Port Dinuorwic SC
|Cathy Goodwin
|Leah Murphy
|662
|8
|8
|9
|11
|-19
|6
|-15
|42
|12th
|Silver
|Lilly Grace
|Delph S.C.
|Louis Moulden
|Peter Lifsud
|4100
|15
|-18
|12
|12
|9
|-17
|11
|59
|13th
|Silver
|Miss Adventure
|Whitefriars SC
|Andrew Robinson
|James Robinson
|3101
|11
|11
|-17
|13
|-15
|15
|10
|60
|14th
|Bronze
|
|
|Geoff Weir
|Colin Lown
|4108
|(DNF)
|-17
|14
|15
|13
|11
|8
|61
|15th
|Silver
|Hot Dog
|Aldenhan SC
|Steve Fischer
|Laura/Pauline Fischer
|124
|12
|-13
|13
|-14
|11
|12
|13
|61
|16th
|Bronze
|The Woolfox Rocket
|Girton SC
|David Reed
|Jean Reed
|4052
|16
|-19
|16
|-18
|14
|14
|12
|72
|17th
|Bronze
|
|
|Brian Worral
|Sharon Worral
|4063
|14
|12
|-19
|16
|-17
|16
|16
|74
|18th
|Bronze
|Ozzymosis
|Port Dinuorwic SC
|Richard Murphy
|Cerys Murphy
|3840
|18
|14
|15
|17
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|87
|19th
|Bronze
|
|Shotwick SC
|David Herbtritt
|Josie Airns
|3770
|17
|15
|18
|-20
|-20
|20
|19
|89
|20th
|Bronze
|Taliesin II
|Broadwater S.c.
|Barry Mellor
|John Finnemore
|3838
|19
|20
|-21
|-21
|16
|19
|18
|92
|21st
|Bronze
|Lily Ann
|Delph SC
|Ian Brown
|James /Lily Brown
|4098
|-20
|-22
|20
|19
|18
|18
|20
|95
|22nd
|Bronze
|Great Expectations
|Thornton Steward SC
|Gillian Gibson
|Kenneth Gibson
|3670
|(DNF)
|21
|22
|(RET)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|112
