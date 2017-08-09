Are you getting the results you want?

|
Championship Success For P&B Sails:
What a month it has been for P&B Sails!! The continuous developments made by the loft over the winter have paid dividens with our customers and race team reporting blistering performance as they compete at their events.
There is still time to take advantage of their work, why not give our Sail Loft team a call to arrange the best price and delivery options. All our sails can be delivered by a member of our P&B race team, every week we attend numerous events across the country and will happily hand over your sails and tune your rig at the same time. You can call us on 01604 592808 or simply email sailloft@pinbax.com
A snippet of the success:
Salcombe Week Merlin: Tim Fells and Fran Gifford
505 French Nationals: Philippe Boite and Mathieu Fountaine
505 British Nationals: Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel
Mirror Nationals: David And Imogen Wade
Mirror Worlds: Cullen and Rowen Hughes
Scorpion Nationals: Andy Mckee and Stevie Graham
Albacore Nationals: Tom Lonsdale and StevieC Graham
With many more events still to come this season, we can’t wait to hear success stories of our customers and race team alike.