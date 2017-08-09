Are you getting the results you want?

Please select your home edition
What a month it has been for P&B Sails!! The continuous developments made by the loft over the winter have paid dividens with our customers and race team reporting blistering performance as they compete at their events.

There is still time to take advantage of their work, why not give our Sail Loft team a call to arrange the best price and delivery options. All our sails can be delivered by a member of our P&B race team, every week we attend numerous events across the country and will happily hand over your sails and tune your rig at the same time. You can call us on 01604 592808 or simply email sailloft@pinbax.com

A snippet of the success:

Salcombe Week Merlin: Tim Fells and Fran Gifford

505 French Nationals: Philippe Boite and Mathieu Fountaine

505 British Nationals: Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel

Mirror Nationals: David And Imogen Wade

Mirror Worlds: Cullen and Rowen Hughes

Scorpion Nationals: Andy Mckee and Stevie Graham

Albacore Nationals: Tom Lonsdale and StevieC Graham

With many more events still to come this season, we can’t wait to hear success stories of our customers and race team alike.
P&B Latest Offers
We offer free delivery on eligible items – see terms and conditions for details. Don't miss out – call us to discuss upgrades.
P&B Terms and Conditions
Returns
• Items must be returned within 14 days of receipt
• Cut to length or custom made products cannot be returned
• This is summary of our full returns policy – please see our full terms and conditions for more details

Free Delivery (5-7 Business Days)
Free delivery is available for order values over £50, below 100cm in length, below 10kg and delivered to the UK mainland. For order values over £50 to UK Islands and Highlands. Note: This should not be used for urgent or time critical orders.
Contact us:
Call: 01604 592808
info@pinbax.com

VAT: 178 2790 24
Registered in England:
No. 3312954
Pinnell and Bax Ltd · Heathfield Way · Kingsheath · Northampton, England NN5 7QP · United Kingdom

Merlin Rocket Championship Runners & Riders
Picking a winner proving to be difficult! The 72nd Merlin Rocket Championship kicks off this Sunday at Plas Heli, North Wales. As is becoming customary, trying to pick a potential overall winner from so many potential race winners is proving to be difficult! Posted today at 6:47 pm Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 3
Snakes and ladders, rain, thunder and lightning CB Rigging Tuesday at Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017 featured rain, thunder and lightning, no racing for some, paddle boarding for others and a terrific Quiz Night. Posted today at 2:36 pm Gul Scorpion Nationals at Weymouth overall
Bright and breeze final day for the 45 boats The morning after the famous Scorpion fancy dress party is always a delicate affair. This years theme of 'Pop Stars Dead or Alive' did not fail to deliver on costume creativity and daring dance moves. Posted on 8 Aug Gul Mirror Worlds & UK Nationals
Two fantastic events back-to-back What a fantastic event, two Mirror championships back-to-back, 51 entries in each event, 6 countries sailing in the Worlds & all happening on the beautiful sailing waters of the Carrick Roads, near Falmouth, with some typically varied Cornish weather. Posted on 8 Aug Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week first weekend
Over 150 boats take to the water on the lake Over 150 crews took to the water over the weekend for the first four race series in the nine day Bassenthwaite Lake Regatta sponsored by the Lakes Distillery. The wind on both days was medium strength but both gusty and shifting in direction. Posted on 8 Aug Peak-Ryzex Albacore Internationals 2017 day 2
Sailed inside Portland Harbour after a tough first day Day 2 of the Peak-Ryzex sponsored Albacore Internationals, incorporating the UK Nationals, was sailed inside the harbour to ensure none of the 53 teams were worn out after a tough first day. Posted on 8 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 2
Mixed conditions in Brightlingsea Harbour Brightlingsea Harbour Commission Monday brings mixed conditions, family rivalry and fun partying on day two of Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017. Posted on 8 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 1
Spectacular start in classic sea breeze conditions The East Coast's leading dinghy regatta, Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week, got off to a spectacular start at Gold Sails Day on Sunday 6 August with glorious racing in classic building sea breeze conditions. Posted on 7 Aug Peak-Ryzex Albacore Internationals 2017 day 1
Some tired sailors in Weymouth after two great races The bimbling and banter in the boatpark sunshine of WPNSA was put on hold as the Peak-Ryzex sponsored Albacore Internationals, incorporating the UK Nationals, got underway in Weymouth. Posted on 7 Aug Gul Mirror Worlds at Restronguet overall
Proper Cornish weather for the final day Day 5 of the Gul Mirror Worlds, only one more race, and the Cornish weather was a bit more like it with a moderate, but shifty wind and sunny intervals. Posted on 5 Aug

Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Brightlingsea SC Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Enterprise Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Enterprise
South Caernarvonshire YC- 5 Aug to 11 Aug Looe SC GP14 Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for GP14
Looe SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh Open Week for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh champs for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug Netley SC SigneT National Championships for SigneT
Netley SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug Ullswater YC Open to everyone Holiday Week for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 7 Aug to 11 Aug Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 7 Aug to 11 Aug
