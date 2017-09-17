Please select your home edition
Hamble Classics meets Antigua Classics

by Jonty Sherwill today at 3:37 pm 16-17 September 2017
Hamble Classics 2017 © Hamble Classics 2017

The Hamble Classics will be welcoming a special guest to this year's regatta over the weekend of September 16-17th. That guest is Jane Coombs, who, together with her late husband Kenny Coombs, created the Antigua Classics Regatta, an event that has been going for 30 years and become a benchmark for other classic regattas around the globe.

At the Hamble Classics Jane will be sailing aboard David Aisher's 1888 gaff cutter 'Thalia', a yacht she knows well having awarded her with the Concours d'Elegance prize at the Antigua Classics in 2008. David Aisher bought the yacht in 2010, and returned her to the Solent for an extensive refit and re-rigging at the Elephant Boatyard on the River Hamble.

In response to David's invitation Jane commented: "Thalia was my favourite Concours winner of all time. The judges and I were enthralled with her beauty and story. I will look forward to sailing with you".

All types of classic yachts of pre-1971 design are invited to enter this year's Hamble Classics, plus invited production yachts including Folkboats, SCOD, Twister, Contessa 26 and 32, Rustler 31, She 31, Nicholson 32, 35 & 36, Cal 40, S&S Swans and Spirit Yachts. Owners of other classic style GRP yachts are requested to make contact with the sailing office. Full details of the social programme, the Notice of Race and online entry can be found at https://www.royal-southern.co.uk/Afloat/2017/Hamble-Classics

The current live list of entries is available to view at yachtscoring.com/current_event_entries.cfm?eID=4151

To discuss berthing or any other query please contact Tim Thubron at the Royal Southern Sailing Office: T: 023 8045 0302 I E:

Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd
