Please select your home edition
Edition
Ovington 2017 VX One Gold Cup
Product Feature
Musto Hiking Shorts - Black/Fire Orange
Musto Hiking Shorts - Black/Fire Orange

One year on from Rio 2016: Extreme Finn sailing - Finnally!

by Robert Deaves, International Finn Association today at 3:13 pm 9 August 2017
High wind Finn sailing at Rio 2016 © Robert Deaves

There has been one question on the lips of the many thousands of Finn fans around the world since the Rio Olympics – 'Where can we see footage of the incredible Finn racing on the courses outside the bay?'

Everyone had heard about it, and it was becoming the stuff of legend before the athletes had even hit the shore. There were photos to show it had taken place, and lots of wild stories, but very few had seen any footage of sailing's gladiators taking on Rio's extreme conditions.

Well, one year to the day since the Finns started their first races in Rio under the Sugarloaf, the answer is the Olympic Channel. Thanks to the efforts of World Sailing, the Olympic Channel has now published highlights of almost all the Finn races in Rio including the much talked about offshore races that everyone has been clamouring to watch.

On the second day of racing in Rio, the Finn fleet was sent out to the Niteroi course area. Conditions were benign inside the bay, as the millions of TV viewers will testify, but outside on the ocean it was a very different story. The mountainous backdrop of Rio and Niteroi was matched by mountainous seas, 20-25 knot winds and torrential rain, for an unforgettable day of extremely challenging sailing conditions.

It got even tougher on the third day. The Finns were supposed to race inside Guanabara Bay, but the extreme conditions outside had made it unsafe for the scheduled classes, so the Finns were sent out again to battle through huge seas and big winds on the Copacabana course area. But at least the sun was out to showcase some of the best Olympic sailing ever seen, set against the magnificent Rio shoreline with the towering Corcovado belittling everything below.

These two days of racing were two of the most memorable days of Finn sailing in Olympic history and encapsulated what makes the Finn so great to watch in extreme conditions – supreme athletes at the top of their game, displaying absolute fitness and superb control of a thoroughbred design that can handle with ease anything that nature throws its way.

One year on from the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, ten highlights videos are now available through the Olympic Channel.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Sail Melbourne international entries now open
Invited, Junior and Youth classes will mix with Olympic heroes Entries are now open for the 2017 Sail Melbourne International to be hosted out of the newly renovated Royal Brighton Yacht Club from 27th November through to 3rd December 2017. Posted on 5 Aug New Finn sailing academy launched
On Sydney Harbour A new and exciting Finn sailing academy is soon to be launched on Sydney Harbour by NB Sailsports and operated by long time Finn sailor Rob McMillan, with help from former Finn World Champion, Ed Wright. Posted on 20 Jul Finn format trials survey: The pros and cons
Should there be a winner-takes-all final race? Following requests to trial a 'first across the line' race format, the Finn class carried out trials at two events early in 2017 – the Trofeo Princesa Sofia in Palma and the European Championship in Marseille. Posted on 11 Jul The World Sailing Show - July 2017
How the America's Cup was won and more This month's World Sailing Show comes from the heart of the 35th America's Cup, Bermuda where this beautiful mid Atlantic island put on a show like no other. Flying Cup boats, Superyachts, the J-Class and the Youth America's Cup pulled the crowds. Posted on 6 Jul World Sailing Presidential Newsletter
Kim Andersen continues to keep us informed Another month has flown by, and as ever, it is my great pleasure to keep you all informed about what we at World Sailing have been working on during this period. Posted on 4 Jul British Sailing Team support continues
Marlow Ropes renew deal as Official Supplier Marlow, the world's leading performance yachting rope, has again been selected as official supplier to the British Sailing Team as they embark on their journey to Tokyo 2020 and beyond. Posted on 27 Jun Kieler Woche overall
Marrai tiebreaks his way to Laser gold On a windy final day at Kiel Week, Francesco Marrai charged past his rivals to clinch Laser gold by the smallest of margins on the final day of Kiel Week. Posted on 25 Jun 1977 Finn Gold Cup Anniversary Regatta
Everyone a winner in Palamos The Trofeo 40 Aniversario de la Palamós Finn Gold Cup 1977 drew to a close on Sunday with no more racing possible with persistent cloud, light rain and an almost non-existent wind. Posted on 25 Jun Joaquín Blanco awarded Finn Gold Cup
40 years late at Anniversary Regatta in Palamos The 1977 Finn Gold Cup never happened. The winner of the renamed Finn World Week was never officially acknowledged as World Champion. Now, 40 years later, Spaniard, Joaquín Blanco has been acknowledged by the class as the 1977 Finn World Champion. Posted on 25 Jun Kieler Woche day 8
Finns set for match race duel in Medal Races Victory in the Finns at Kiel Week looks set to come down to a duel between Sweden's Max Salminen and Estonia's Deniss Karpak. After winning the final race on a breezy afternoon, Salminen sits at the top of the leaderboard on equal points with his rival. Posted on 24 Jun

Upcoming Events

Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Brightlingsea SC Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Enterprise Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Enterprise
South Caernarvonshire YC- 5 Aug to 11 Aug Looe SC GP14 Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for GP14
Looe SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh Open Week for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh champs for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug Netley SC SigneT National Championships for SigneT
Netley SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug Ullswater YC Open to everyone Holiday Week for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 7 Aug to 11 Aug Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 7 Aug to 11 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy