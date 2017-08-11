Allen Enterprise Nationals at South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club - Day 2

by Phil Ford today at 3:06 pm

Day two of the Allen Brothers Enterprise National Championships at SCYC proved a breezy affair, favouring the big boys.

Race 4 started in a steady F4 northerly on a windward-leeward course punching into a strong tide. The fleet split up the first beat with the early leaders coming from either side, the middle of the course not being favoured. Following a close fight at the front it was Paul Hobson and Craig Wheatley sailing Blue Job on Top who prevailed, closely followed by Martin and Abigail Honnor in Riot Van and Jon Woodward and Karen Alexander in Simply Red.

Race 5 started with slightly more breeze on a triangle / sausage course. Blue Job on Top again led round the windward mark followed closely by Martin Honnor with the pack close by. A hunt for the wing mark followed causing some congestion and heated debate. As the race unfolded, Blue Job on Top extended their lead, with the overall championship leader Jeremy and Becca Stephens sailing That's Entertainment moving through into second with Ann Jackson and Alan Skeens sailing To Infirmity and Beyond in third.

By the end of racing for the day, Jeremy and Becca Stephens lead the event at the halfway stage with the discard to come in after the next race. All to play for with some variable and windy conditions expected for the rest of the week.

Results after Day 2:

Pos Sail No Boat Name Helm Crew Club Fleet R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1st 22652 THAT'S ENTERTAINMENT Jeremy Stephens Rebecca Stephens Penzance SC Gold 7 1 1 6 2 17 2nd 23270 KITTY Phil Ford Jane Humpage Bristol Corinthian YC Gold 3 2 6 5 5 21 3rd 22439 FLOOZY Phil Bevan Laura Bevan Grafham Water SC Gold 1 3 13 9 4 30 4th 23411 BLUE JOB ON TOP Paul Hobson Craig Wheatley Beaver SC Gold 16 7 10 1 1 35 5th 23349 TO INFIRMITY & BEYOND Ann Jackson Alan Skeens Burghfield SC Gold 4 8 12 14 3 41 6th 23384 Tim Sadler Millie Pryke Yorkshire Dales SC Gold 11 4 3 10 14 42 7th 22501 BLUE JOB Alice Allen Sharkey Bristol Corinthian YC Gold 5 18 7 4 10 44 8th 22619 RIOT VAN Martin Honnor Abigail Honnor Ogston SC Gold 8 9 2 2 DSQ 50 9th 22102 David Porter Beth Porter West Lancs YC Gold 2 15 11 19 8 55 10th 23410 WIMP Ges Brown Julie Moore South Caernarvonshire YC Gold 12 11 4 18 16 61 11th 23344 HUNKY DORY James Driver Stephen Driver North London SA Gold DSQ 10 8 12 6 65 12th 23015 WEDG‑E Nick Jackson Molly Nixon Burghfield SC / West Lancs YC Gold 6 21 25 7 11 70 13th 22418 LIMITED EDITION Andy Gomm Sarah Gomm Ogston SC Silver 13 13 18 8 18 70 14th 23346 BAD BOUTROS Phil Snewin Ros Coleman South Caernarvonshire YC Silver 20 12 9 17 13 71 15th 22112 TUTU WON ONE TOO Charles Morrish Marc Heger St Mary's Loch SC Silver 21 25 5 13 12 76 16th 23089 SIMPLY RED Jon Woodward Karen Alexander South Staffordshire SC Gold DSQ 24 14 3 7 77 17th 19876 SUBSONIC WHINKLE Matt Johnson Hannah Sadler Weir Wood SC Silver 10 6 20 23 19 78 18th 23351 BIG SUMMER BLOW OUT Johnny Allen James Hobson Bristol Corinthian YC Silver 15 19 21 15 9 79 19th 22702 ESPADARTE Jane Scutt Nick Scutt Middle Nene SC Silver 14 17 19 16 15 81 20th 22272 CATCHMEIFUCAN Charles Adams Megan Adams West Lancs YC Silver 9 16 15 20 23 83 21st 22451 Ben Hill Gabe Hill West Lancs YC Silver 19 5 24 21 20 89 22nd 22901 OUT OF THE BLUE Paul Young Emma Coleman Midland SC Bronze 18 20 22 11 21 92 23rd 22935 MALABAR Chris Palmer Beatrice Botticelli Penarth YC Bronze 17 14 17 24 22 94 24th 21932 UM Ben Burrows Beatrix Burrows West Oxfordshire SC Bronze 23 22 16 25 24 110 25th 23140 MY AIM IS TRUE Richard Leach Chris Keatley Penarth YC Bronze 22 26 23 22 17 110 26th 23312 AKANGRA Peter Rendall Helen Cummins Penarth YC Bronze 24 23 26 26 25 124 27th 23245 John Berry Neil Bawden Etherow SC / South Staffs SC Bronze 25 27 28 27 26 133 28th 22705 TWO BEE's Robin Broomfield Paul Bloomfield Minima YC Bronze 26 28 27 28 27 136