Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 Serious Kit 2 728
Product Feature
Musto Aqua Top Fire Orange
Musto Aqua Top Fire Orange

Boats for sale

Enterprise 22409
located in Tenterden

Allen Enterprise Nationals at South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club - Day 2

by Phil Ford today at 3:06 pm 5-11 August 2017

Day two of the Allen Brothers Enterprise National Championships at SCYC proved a breezy affair, favouring the big boys.

Race 4 started in a steady F4 northerly on a windward-leeward course punching into a strong tide. The fleet split up the first beat with the early leaders coming from either side, the middle of the course not being favoured. Following a close fight at the front it was Paul Hobson and Craig Wheatley sailing Blue Job on Top who prevailed, closely followed by Martin and Abigail Honnor in Riot Van and Jon Woodward and Karen Alexander in Simply Red.

Race 5 started with slightly more breeze on a triangle / sausage course. Blue Job on Top again led round the windward mark followed closely by Martin Honnor with the pack close by. A hunt for the wing mark followed causing some congestion and heated debate. As the race unfolded, Blue Job on Top extended their lead, with the overall championship leader Jeremy and Becca Stephens sailing That's Entertainment moving through into second with Ann Jackson and Alan Skeens sailing To Infirmity and Beyond in third.

By the end of racing for the day, Jeremy and Becca Stephens lead the event at the halfway stage with the discard to come in after the next race. All to play for with some variable and windy conditions expected for the rest of the week.

Results after Day 2:

PosSail NoBoat NameHelmCrewClubFleetR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1st22652THAT'S ENTERTAINMENTJeremy StephensRebecca StephensPenzance SCGold7116217
2nd23270KITTYPhil FordJane HumpageBristol Corinthian YCGold3265521
3rd22439FLOOZYPhil BevanLaura BevanGrafham Water SCGold13139430
4th23411BLUE JOB ON TOPPaul HobsonCraig WheatleyBeaver SCGold167101135
5th23349TO INFIRMITY & BEYONDAnn JacksonAlan SkeensBurghfield SCGold481214341
6th23384 Tim SadlerMillie PrykeYorkshire Dales SCGold1143101442
7th22501BLUE JOBAlice AllenSharkeyBristol Corinthian YCGold518741044
8th22619RIOT VANMartin HonnorAbigail HonnorOgston SCGold8922DSQ50
9th22102 David PorterBeth PorterWest Lancs YCGold2151119855
10th23410WIMPGes BrownJulie MooreSouth Caernarvonshire YCGold12114181661
11th23344HUNKY DORYJames DriverStephen DriverNorth London SAGoldDSQ10812665
12th23015WEDG‑ENick JacksonMolly NixonBurghfield SC / West Lancs YCGold6212571170
13th22418LIMITED EDITIONAndy GommSarah GommOgston SCSilver13131881870
14th23346BAD BOUTROSPhil SnewinRos ColemanSouth Caernarvonshire YCSilver20129171371
15th22112TUTU WON ONE TOOCharles MorrishMarc HegerSt Mary's Loch SCSilver21255131276
16th23089SIMPLY REDJon WoodwardKaren AlexanderSouth Staffordshire SCGoldDSQ24143777
17th19876SUBSONIC WHINKLEMatt JohnsonHannah SadlerWeir Wood SCSilver10620231978
18th23351BIG SUMMER BLOW OUTJohnny AllenJames HobsonBristol Corinthian YCSilver15192115979
19th22702ESPADARTEJane ScuttNick ScuttMiddle Nene SCSilver141719161581
20th22272CATCHMEIFUCANCharles AdamsMegan AdamsWest Lancs YCSilver91615202383
21st22451 Ben HillGabe HillWest Lancs YCSilver19524212089
22nd22901OUT OF THE BLUEPaul YoungEmma ColemanMidland SCBronze182022112192
23rd22935MALABARChris PalmerBeatrice BotticelliPenarth YCBronze171417242294
24th21932UMBen BurrowsBeatrix BurrowsWest Oxfordshire SCBronze2322162524110
25th23140MY AIM IS TRUERichard LeachChris KeatleyPenarth YCBronze2226232217110
26th23312AKANGRAPeter RendallHelen CumminsPenarth YCBronze2423262625124
27th23245 John BerryNeil BawdenEtherow SC / South Staffs SCBronze2527282726133
28th22705TWO BEE'sRobin BroomfieldPaul BloomfieldMinima YCBronze2628272827136
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Allen Enterprise Nationals at Abersoch day 1
First three races held, followed by dinner and karaoke Most of the twenty-eight boats arrived at Abersoch on the Saturday to rig their boats and have them scrutineered. We were treated to wine and snacks at the Commodore's Reception that evening, followed by the briefing. Posted on 8 Aug Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week first weekend
Over 150 boats take to the water on the lake Over 150 crews took to the water over the weekend for the first four race series in the nine day Bassenthwaite Lake Regatta sponsored by the Lakes Distillery. The wind on both days was medium strength but both gusty and shifting in direction. Posted on 8 Aug Enterprises at Tynemouth
Large swell after the gales Light rain and a large swell from gales earlier in the week welcomed the 8 visiting Enterprises to Tynemouth SC for the National Circuit regatta. Posted on 5 Aug Are you Championship ready?
Key points to think about with P&B We've experienced the best and the worst conditions the British weather could throw at us. Your boats have probably sailed you through several events and club races already without too many glitches. Posted on 8 Jul Enterprises at Yorkshire Dales
Strong winds for National Circuit event Seven boats arrived from all over the country to compete in this Enterprise National Circuit event at Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club on Saturday the 1st and Sunday 2nd of July 2017. Posted on 3 Jul Enterprises at Earlswood Lakes
Midland Area Double Chine series round 5 This event, the fifth in the Enterprise Association Midland Area Double Chine series, was held at Earlswood Lake Sailing Club on Sunday the 25th of June 2017. Posted on 1 Jul Allen Enterprise Nationals prepare to set sail
At South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club, Abersoch The Allen Enterprise National Championship is taking place from 5-11 August at South Caernarvonshire YC, one of the most popular venues for this competitive fleet. Enterprises from all over the country have already entered. Posted on 30 Jun Enterprises at Midland
Midland Area Double Chine series round 4 This event, the fourth in the Enterprise Association Midland Area Double Chine series, was held at Midland Sailing Club on Sunday 18th June 2017. Posted on 30 Jun Allen Enterprise Masters Championship
Decent breeze at Ofston for the 52 excited sailors On Saturday 10th June, 52 excited sailors turned up for the 2017 Allen Enterprise Masters Championship. The forecast was for a decent breeze and happily this proved to be the case. Posted on 17 Jun Enterprises at SMELT 2017
Tu viens faire de la voile avec moi? Dim middle aged memories of daily sunshine and steady winds of manageable amounts enticed 19 Enterprises to the 2017 SMELT reprise at Carnac. Posted on 15 Jun

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Enterprise Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Enterprise
South Caernarvonshire YC- 5 Aug to 11 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy