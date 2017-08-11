Allen Enterprise Nationals at South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club - Day 2
by Phil Ford today at 3:06 pm
5-11 August 2017
Day two of the Allen Brothers Enterprise National Championships at SCYC proved a breezy affair, favouring the big boys.
Race 4 started in a steady F4 northerly on a windward-leeward course punching into a strong tide. The fleet split up the first beat with the early leaders coming from either side, the middle of the course not being favoured. Following a close fight at the front it was Paul Hobson and Craig Wheatley sailing Blue Job on Top who prevailed, closely followed by Martin and Abigail Honnor in Riot Van and Jon Woodward and Karen Alexander in Simply Red.
Race 5 started with slightly more breeze on a triangle / sausage course. Blue Job on Top again led round the windward mark followed closely by Martin Honnor with the pack close by. A hunt for the wing mark followed causing some congestion and heated debate. As the race unfolded, Blue Job on Top extended their lead, with the overall championship leader Jeremy and Becca Stephens sailing That's Entertainment moving through into second with Ann Jackson and Alan Skeens sailing To Infirmity and Beyond in third.
By the end of racing for the day, Jeremy and Becca Stephens lead the event at the halfway stage with the discard to come in after the next race. All to play for with some variable and windy conditions expected for the rest of the week.
Results after Day 2:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|Fleet
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Pts
|1st
|22652
|THAT'S ENTERTAINMENT
|Jeremy Stephens
|Rebecca Stephens
|Penzance SC
|Gold
|7
|1
|1
|6
|2
|17
|2nd
|23270
|KITTY
|Phil Ford
|Jane Humpage
|Bristol Corinthian YC
|Gold
|3
|2
|6
|5
|5
|21
|3rd
|22439
|FLOOZY
|Phil Bevan
|Laura Bevan
|Grafham Water SC
|Gold
|1
|3
|13
|9
|4
|30
|4th
|23411
|BLUE JOB ON TOP
|Paul Hobson
|Craig Wheatley
|Beaver SC
|Gold
|16
|7
|10
|1
|1
|35
|5th
|23349
|TO INFIRMITY & BEYOND
|Ann Jackson
|Alan Skeens
|Burghfield SC
|Gold
|4
|8
|12
|14
|3
|41
|6th
|23384
|
|Tim Sadler
|Millie Pryke
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|Gold
|11
|4
|3
|10
|14
|42
|7th
|22501
|BLUE JOB
|Alice Allen
|Sharkey
|Bristol Corinthian YC
|Gold
|5
|18
|7
|4
|10
|44
|8th
|22619
|RIOT VAN
|Martin Honnor
|Abigail Honnor
|Ogston SC
|Gold
|8
|9
|2
|2
|DSQ
|50
|9th
|22102
|
|David Porter
|Beth Porter
|West Lancs YC
|Gold
|2
|15
|11
|19
|8
|55
|10th
|23410
|WIMP
|Ges Brown
|Julie Moore
|South Caernarvonshire YC
|Gold
|12
|11
|4
|18
|16
|61
|11th
|23344
|HUNKY DORY
|James Driver
|Stephen Driver
|North London SA
|Gold
|DSQ
|10
|8
|12
|6
|65
|12th
|23015
|WEDG‑E
|Nick Jackson
|Molly Nixon
|Burghfield SC / West Lancs YC
|Gold
|6
|21
|25
|7
|11
|70
|13th
|22418
|LIMITED EDITION
|Andy Gomm
|Sarah Gomm
|Ogston SC
|Silver
|13
|13
|18
|8
|18
|70
|14th
|23346
|BAD BOUTROS
|Phil Snewin
|Ros Coleman
|South Caernarvonshire YC
|Silver
|20
|12
|9
|17
|13
|71
|15th
|22112
|TUTU WON ONE TOO
|Charles Morrish
|Marc Heger
|St Mary's Loch SC
|Silver
|21
|25
|5
|13
|12
|76
|16th
|23089
|SIMPLY RED
|Jon Woodward
|Karen Alexander
|South Staffordshire SC
|Gold
|DSQ
|24
|14
|3
|7
|77
|17th
|19876
|SUBSONIC WHINKLE
|Matt Johnson
|Hannah Sadler
|Weir Wood SC
|Silver
|10
|6
|20
|23
|19
|78
|18th
|23351
|BIG SUMMER BLOW OUT
|Johnny Allen
|James Hobson
|Bristol Corinthian YC
|Silver
|15
|19
|21
|15
|9
|79
|19th
|22702
|ESPADARTE
|Jane Scutt
|Nick Scutt
|Middle Nene SC
|Silver
|14
|17
|19
|16
|15
|81
|20th
|22272
|CATCHMEIFUCAN
|Charles Adams
|Megan Adams
|West Lancs YC
|Silver
|9
|16
|15
|20
|23
|83
|21st
|22451
|
|Ben Hill
|Gabe Hill
|West Lancs YC
|Silver
|19
|5
|24
|21
|20
|89
|22nd
|22901
|OUT OF THE BLUE
|Paul Young
|Emma Coleman
|Midland SC
|Bronze
|18
|20
|22
|11
|21
|92
|23rd
|22935
|MALABAR
|Chris Palmer
|Beatrice Botticelli
|Penarth YC
|Bronze
|17
|14
|17
|24
|22
|94
|24th
|21932
|UM
|Ben Burrows
|Beatrix Burrows
|West Oxfordshire SC
|Bronze
|23
|22
|16
|25
|24
|110
|25th
|23140
|MY AIM IS TRUE
|Richard Leach
|Chris Keatley
|Penarth YC
|Bronze
|22
|26
|23
|22
|17
|110
|26th
|23312
|AKANGRA
|Peter Rendall
|Helen Cummins
|Penarth YC
|Bronze
|24
|23
|26
|26
|25
|124
|27th
|23245
|
|John Berry
|Neil Bawden
|Etherow SC / South Staffs SC
|Bronze
|25
|27
|28
|27
|26
|133
|28th
|22705
|TWO BEE's
|Robin Broomfield
|Paul Bloomfield
|Minima YC
|Bronze
|26
|28
|27
|28
|27
|136
