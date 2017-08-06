Please select your home edition
Edition
Ancasta Botin Fast40
Product Feature
Zhik Powerpads
Zhik Powerpads

Phantom Open at Downs Sailing Club

by Ben Falat today at 2:59 pm 5-6 August 2017

Saturday 5th August, some dozen Phantoms arrived at Downs SC, Deal for a Southern region Open; unfortunately one sailor discovered a defect severe enough for him to need to depart home again without even completing his rigging.

For those who have never experienced it before, trans-shipping from personal trolley onto a borrowed club sledge across shingle which no wheels could manage was an interesting prospect but worked extremely efficiently with a team of club helpers and winches for the post-sailing heave back up the steep foreshore to the "Inspired Facility" renovated clubhouse.

Race-team went afloat, but sailors were held ashore to watch numerous very black clouds and to compare a plethora of smartphone 'zeroid' forecasts; the eventual drift out to start area was fitful in 0-to-8kts and there was a single aborted start for Contenders. General water frolics were curtailed just before numerous lightning strikes to North, East and South, deluge of rain and hail with F6 gustiness.

Sunday again saw fleets held ashore waiting for wind which when it came was similarly fitful across the intended race-area; the race team moved to the limits of depth for their ground-tackle and found useful wind around the corner of the great white headland. Four back-to-back races were intended, but in this new Force-4, gusting Force-6 only three were eventually sailed.

Nick Orman laid down the gauntlet with a cracking start to Race-1 by 'owning' the start-boat, but Gordon Kingston was earliest to tack, took some sterns and headed inshore tide-cheating to lead at mark-1; these two ding-donged around the course with Gordon showing tremendous upwind speed, though by overtaking downwind, James Dawson held onto second on the short beat to the finish.

Race-2 saw Nick, James, Ben Falat, Sam Taylor-Nobbs and Gordon track around the course in that order. While Gordon again showed off his amazing windward speed and Sam eventually tired, Ben managed to get his mainsheet trapped during a tack, capsized and let both Gordon and Chris Shelton through; he couldn't catch Gordon, but then Ben and Chris had probably the most exciting finish of the day, separated by millimetres and within handshaking distance of the finish-boat gunwhale the only way out for Ben after finishing was to drift backwards on the tidal current. After racing one of the front runners admitted, "Yes I know !", to wholly wiping out Mark-1 and not taking a penalty; however in the greater scheme and otherwise consistent placings this wouldn't have affected overall results, just some hurt pride and honesty.

Race-3 saw very tired bodies and retirements; not many of us saw what was going on again at the front, but oh yes, Nick completed his faultless hat trick !

Huge thanks to Downs Sailing Club for doing their very best in the most trying conditions; free tea and butty on arrival, inclusive evening meal and musical entertainment by club members. Most excellently, the prize-giving was piped-in by junior members with bagpipe and side-drum.

Overall Results:

PosHelmSail NoClubR1R2R3
1stN'Orman1448Castle Cove111
2ndBrother James1408RYA222
3rdBig Gordon1430Lee‑on‑Solent343
4thIvan the Puzzler1300Shoreham734
5thOulton Ben1266Oulton Broad46RTD
6thLocal Chris1211Downs555
7thClive the lesser1420Minnis Bay87DNC
8thIcom™ Sam1359Downs6RTDDNS
9thSimon Starboard1364Downs119?
10thRichard Black1254Downs9DNSDNS
11thPhil Dimple ShorehamDNSDNSDNS
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

GJW Direct Abersoch Dinghy Week 2017
A superb 162 entries across the 12 fleets The event held under the burgee of the South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club promised to be big again and, with 162 entries across 12 fleets, the GJW Direct Abersoch Dinghy Week 2017 was certainly an event not to have been missed. Posted on 7 Aug 'Launching the Paunch Nationals'
Over 50 Phantoms set for Highcliffe in September 2017 has seen a rise of boats within the Phantom class with newcomers and others returning to the ghoul and ghost-busting class. With 50 boats already entered there is a new hope that there could be up to 60 boats flooding Christchurch Bay. Posted on 5 Aug Phantoms at Downs this weekend
Optimum Time Southern Travellers Series round 7 Downs Sailing Club (Deal, Kent) once again welcomes all Phantom sailors to their Open Meeting on 5th / 6th August. There will be 2 races on Saturday afternoon (first start at 1300) and three races on Sunday (first start 1000). Posted on 3 Aug Phantoms at Waveney & Oulton Broad
Penultimate 2017 Eastern Series event The penultimate event in the Phantom Eastern Series took place on Saturday 22nd July and attracted entries from Creeksea SC and Fishers Green who joined two local boats for a challenging day's racing on the Broad. Posted on 2 Aug Optimum Time Phantom Southern Travellers
Held during the Weymouth Dinghy Regatta With mainstream weather forecasters and WindGuru predicting very light winds all were pleasantly surprised with the gentle breeze along with the presence of the big yellow ball nice and high in the sky. Almost perfect sailing conditions. Posted on 16 Jul Phantoms at Stone
Racing alongside the Snipe class A combined Open meeting for the Phantom and Snipe classes was held at Stone Sailing Club over the weekend of 17th and 18th June. Posted on 22 Jun Phantoms at Creeksea
13 helms for Eastern Series Open Thirteen boats contested the third event in the Phantom Class Eastern Series at Creeksea Sailing Club near Burnham on Crouch over the weekend of 10th and 11th June. Posted on 12 Jun East Lothian YC Annual Regatta
72 dinghies take part in North Berwick East Lothian Yacht Club, based in North Berwick, held their annual open regatta on the weekend 3rd & 4th June 2017. A total of 72 sailing dinghies took part, with 54 visiting boats and 18 from the home club. Posted on 5 Jun Phantoms at Shoreham
Optimum Time Southern Travellers Series round 5 A fleet of 12 keen Phantom racers came to drift as fast as they could over the race course on the late May Bank Holiday weekend. A few arrived early on the Saturday for a BBQ and a beer. Posted on 2 Jun Phantoms at Shoreham preview
Optimum Time Southern Travellers Series round 5 Optimum Time Watches Southern Series Phantom Open Meeting Round 5 to be held at Shoreham SC on the 28th and 29th of May. The club will be running Phantom class racing alongside club racing with a separate start for Phantoms. Posted on 24 May

Upcoming Events

Shustoke SC Phantom Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Grafham Water SC Phantom Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy