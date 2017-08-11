Please select your home edition
2000 National Championship at East Lothian Yacht Club - Day 3

by Chris Jordan today at 8:42 am 6-11 August 2017

The third day of the Noble Marine and North Berwick Gin sponsored 2000 National Championships served up a 3rd change in the weather patterns - with a light wind day forecasted, and unlike the rest of the UK, bright sunshine all day!

Two hours before the scheduled start, Jim Sinclair the Race Officer from East Lothian Yacht Club said the good news is the wind is doing exactly as forecasted; but the bad news is we will need a 2-hour postponement and won't start until after 2pm.

2000 Nationals at East Lothian day 3 - photo © Eric Robertson
2000 Nationals at East Lothian day 3 - photo © Eric Robertson

As predicted, we started the sequence at about 14.15, in a steady North Easterly of 6-8 knots. With one minute to go, the wind tracked further right by 40 degrees, leaving the first beat as a boat speed drag race. But a re-positioned windward mark allowed 3 further laps of an accurate course and very close racing. The 8-10 knots allowing everyone to try to show what they could do. Simon Horsfield and Jess Hunter had taken an early lead, but Steve and Sarah Cockerill's speed up wind allowed them to get past and into the lead. Chris and Gill Jordan were trying to catch the two as they covered each other, leaving Kev and Jake O'Brien to fend off Matt and Gwen Sargent who were moving up through the fleet all race.

2000 Nationals at East Lothian day 3 - photo © Eric Robertson
2000 Nationals at East Lothian day 3 - photo © Eric Robertson

The second race saw the same easterly wind, but it had dropped back to 6-8 knots. Matt and Gwen were the first to tack from the middle of the line at the start, headed off to the right of the course and into the lead. But James MacGregor and Lucy Robson who went left from the pin showed that neither side was particularly favourable. Steve and Sarah repeated their boat speed up wind, although they had some very nervous moments downwind when others had better speed. Simon Horsfield and Jess Hunter moved up to challenge Matt and Gwen for 2nd place, until a small piece of Army rivalry at the final mark allowed the ever present Richard and Ian Hudson through into 3rd place at the finish.

2000 Nationals at East Lothian day 3 - photo © Eric Robertson
2000 Nationals at East Lothian day 3 - photo © Eric Robertson

The Chairman's Champagne Moment was presented to Helen and Andrew Phillips for their 5th place - despite Helen's worries before the start that they are always slow in light winds. The class then had a very merry Greek Evening at ELYC courtesy of Andreas's Tavern.

Results after Day 3:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1st2035Steve CockerillSarah CockerillStokes Bay Sailing Club‑3111115
2nd22334Simon HorsfieldJess HunterArmy Sailing association12‑752414
3rd2355Matt SargentGwen / Johnny SargentArmy Sailing association432‑85216
4th2374Richard HudsonIan HudsonBough Beech Sailing Club2444‑7317
5th22607Christopher JordanGillian JordanBurghfield Sailing Club‑86633826
6th22619Kev O'BrienJake O'BrienRAF Sailing Association5‑8864629
7th2204Iain YardleySarah YardleySWSC97928‑1035
8th22362Stuart WilliamsEmily Towersey VealArmy Sailing association65‑137101139
9th22156Dan RuleCat RuleCarsington Sailing Club7910‑146739
10th22564Helen PhillipsAndrew PhillipsCardiff Bay Yacht Club1313‑1499549
11th22058Kevan GibbLynne GibbLargo Bay Sailing Club10‑20310121752
12th2272James MacGregorLucy RobsonUllswater Yacht Club14‑1751511954
13th21332Mark BurnellPete MilehamEast Lothian Yacht Club12111212‑151360
14th21780Jane RobertsonLucy RobertsonEast Lothian Yacht Club1112‑1513131564
15th21408Calum GibbAndrew GrierLargo Bay Sailing Club‑16151611161270
16th2248John BestSophie HarrisLee on the Solent Sailing Club1514111818‑1976
17th21072Trevor BradleyMalcolm KayeThornton Stewart Sailing Club‑18101816171879
18th22501Hugo BlanshardColin WalshArmy Sailing association1716‑2019141682
19th2086George ThomsonEllen ClarkWest Lothian Sailing Club(DNC)DNC1717191491
20th2050Brian CameronMike SmithEast Lothian Yacht Club19181920(DNF)DNC100
21st21869Steve FraserDeb De CrausazEast Lothian Yacht Club20‑2121212020102
22nd22302Thomas WalshHuw ChildArmy Sailing association2119‑22222121104
23rd22056Simon TurnerKevin BrownCatterick Garrison Sailing Club22DNF(DNF)DNC2222113

More information on the East Lothian Yacht Club website here.

