2000 National Championship at East Lothian Yacht Club - Day 3
by Chris Jordan today at 8:42 am
6-11 August 2017
The third day of the Noble Marine and North Berwick Gin sponsored 2000 National Championships served up a 3rd change in the weather patterns - with a light wind day forecasted, and unlike the rest of the UK, bright sunshine all day!
Two hours before the scheduled start, Jim Sinclair the Race Officer from East Lothian Yacht Club said the good news is the wind is doing exactly as forecasted; but the bad news is we will need a 2-hour postponement and won't start until after 2pm.
As predicted, we started the sequence at about 14.15, in a steady North Easterly of 6-8 knots. With one minute to go, the wind tracked further right by 40 degrees, leaving the first beat as a boat speed drag race. But a re-positioned windward mark allowed 3 further laps of an accurate course and very close racing. The 8-10 knots allowing everyone to try to show what they could do. Simon Horsfield and Jess Hunter had taken an early lead, but Steve and Sarah Cockerill's speed up wind allowed them to get past and into the lead. Chris and Gill Jordan were trying to catch the two as they covered each other, leaving Kev and Jake O'Brien to fend off Matt and Gwen Sargent who were moving up through the fleet all race.
The second race saw the same easterly wind, but it had dropped back to 6-8 knots. Matt and Gwen were the first to tack from the middle of the line at the start, headed off to the right of the course and into the lead. But James MacGregor and Lucy Robson who went left from the pin showed that neither side was particularly favourable. Steve and Sarah repeated their boat speed up wind, although they had some very nervous moments downwind when others had better speed. Simon Horsfield and Jess Hunter moved up to challenge Matt and Gwen for 2nd place, until a small piece of Army rivalry at the final mark allowed the ever present Richard and Ian Hudson through into 3rd place at the finish.
The Chairman's Champagne Moment was presented to Helen and Andrew Phillips for their 5th place - despite Helen's worries before the start that they are always slow in light winds. The class then had a very merry Greek Evening at ELYC courtesy of Andreas's Tavern.
Results after Day 3:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1st
|2035
|Steve Cockerill
|Sarah Cockerill
|Stokes Bay Sailing Club
|‑3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|2nd
|22334
|Simon Horsfield
|Jess Hunter
|Army Sailing association
|1
|2
|‑7
|5
|2
|4
|14
|3rd
|2355
|Matt Sargent
|Gwen / Johnny Sargent
|Army Sailing association
|4
|3
|2
|‑8
|5
|2
|16
|4th
|2374
|Richard Hudson
|Ian Hudson
|Bough Beech Sailing Club
|2
|4
|4
|4
|‑7
|3
|17
|5th
|22607
|Christopher Jordan
|Gillian Jordan
|Burghfield Sailing Club
|‑8
|6
|6
|3
|3
|8
|26
|6th
|22619
|Kev O'Brien
|Jake O'Brien
|RAF Sailing Association
|5
|‑8
|8
|6
|4
|6
|29
|7th
|2204
|Iain Yardley
|Sarah Yardley
|SWSC
|9
|7
|9
|2
|8
|‑10
|35
|8th
|22362
|Stuart Williams
|Emily Towersey Veal
|Army Sailing association
|6
|5
|‑13
|7
|10
|11
|39
|9th
|22156
|Dan Rule
|Cat Rule
|Carsington Sailing Club
|7
|9
|10
|‑14
|6
|7
|39
|10th
|22564
|Helen Phillips
|Andrew Phillips
|Cardiff Bay Yacht Club
|13
|13
|‑14
|9
|9
|5
|49
|11th
|22058
|Kevan Gibb
|Lynne Gibb
|Largo Bay Sailing Club
|10
|‑20
|3
|10
|12
|17
|52
|12th
|2272
|James MacGregor
|Lucy Robson
|Ullswater Yacht Club
|14
|‑17
|5
|15
|11
|9
|54
|13th
|21332
|Mark Burnell
|Pete Mileham
|East Lothian Yacht Club
|12
|11
|12
|12
|‑15
|13
|60
|14th
|21780
|Jane Robertson
|Lucy Robertson
|East Lothian Yacht Club
|11
|12
|‑15
|13
|13
|15
|64
|15th
|21408
|Calum Gibb
|Andrew Grier
|Largo Bay Sailing Club
|‑16
|15
|16
|11
|16
|12
|70
|16th
|2248
|John Best
|Sophie Harris
|Lee on the Solent Sailing Club
|15
|14
|11
|18
|18
|‑19
|76
|17th
|21072
|Trevor Bradley
|Malcolm Kaye
|Thornton Stewart Sailing Club
|‑18
|10
|18
|16
|17
|18
|79
|18th
|22501
|Hugo Blanshard
|Colin Walsh
|Army Sailing association
|17
|16
|‑20
|19
|14
|16
|82
|19th
|2086
|George Thomson
|Ellen Clark
|West Lothian Sailing Club
|(DNC)
|DNC
|17
|17
|19
|14
|91
|20th
|2050
|Brian Cameron
|Mike Smith
|East Lothian Yacht Club
|19
|18
|19
|20
|(DNF)
|DNC
|100
|21st
|21869
|Steve Fraser
|Deb De Crausaz
|East Lothian Yacht Club
|20
|‑21
|21
|21
|20
|20
|102
|22nd
|22302
|Thomas Walsh
|Huw Child
|Army Sailing association
|21
|19
|‑22
|22
|21
|21
|104
|23rd
|22056
|Simon Turner
|Kevin Brown
|Catterick Garrison Sailing Club
|22
|DNF
|(DNF)
|DNC
|22
|22
|113
More information on the East Lothian Yacht Club website here.
