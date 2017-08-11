2000 National Championship at East Lothian Yacht Club - Day 3

by Chris Jordan today at 8:42 am

The third day of the Noble Marine and North Berwick Gin sponsored 2000 National Championships served up a 3rd change in the weather patterns - with a light wind day forecasted, and unlike the rest of the UK, bright sunshine all day!

Two hours before the scheduled start, Jim Sinclair the Race Officer from East Lothian Yacht Club said the good news is the wind is doing exactly as forecasted; but the bad news is we will need a 2-hour postponement and won't start until after 2pm.

As predicted, we started the sequence at about 14.15, in a steady North Easterly of 6-8 knots. With one minute to go, the wind tracked further right by 40 degrees, leaving the first beat as a boat speed drag race. But a re-positioned windward mark allowed 3 further laps of an accurate course and very close racing. The 8-10 knots allowing everyone to try to show what they could do. Simon Horsfield and Jess Hunter had taken an early lead, but Steve and Sarah Cockerill's speed up wind allowed them to get past and into the lead. Chris and Gill Jordan were trying to catch the two as they covered each other, leaving Kev and Jake O'Brien to fend off Matt and Gwen Sargent who were moving up through the fleet all race.

The second race saw the same easterly wind, but it had dropped back to 6-8 knots. Matt and Gwen were the first to tack from the middle of the line at the start, headed off to the right of the course and into the lead. But James MacGregor and Lucy Robson who went left from the pin showed that neither side was particularly favourable. Steve and Sarah repeated their boat speed up wind, although they had some very nervous moments downwind when others had better speed. Simon Horsfield and Jess Hunter moved up to challenge Matt and Gwen for 2nd place, until a small piece of Army rivalry at the final mark allowed the ever present Richard and Ian Hudson through into 3rd place at the finish.

The Chairman's Champagne Moment was presented to Helen and Andrew Phillips for their 5th place - despite Helen's worries before the start that they are always slow in light winds. The class then had a very merry Greek Evening at ELYC courtesy of Andreas's Tavern.

Results after Day 3:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st 2035 Steve Cockerill Sarah Cockerill Stokes Bay Sailing Club ‑3 1 1 1 1 1 5 2nd 22334 Simon Horsfield Jess Hunter Army Sailing association 1 2 ‑7 5 2 4 14 3rd 2355 Matt Sargent Gwen / Johnny Sargent Army Sailing association 4 3 2 ‑8 5 2 16 4th 2374 Richard Hudson Ian Hudson Bough Beech Sailing Club 2 4 4 4 ‑7 3 17 5th 22607 Christopher Jordan Gillian Jordan Burghfield Sailing Club ‑8 6 6 3 3 8 26 6th 22619 Kev O'Brien Jake O'Brien RAF Sailing Association 5 ‑8 8 6 4 6 29 7th 2204 Iain Yardley Sarah Yardley SWSC 9 7 9 2 8 ‑10 35 8th 22362 Stuart Williams Emily Towersey Veal Army Sailing association 6 5 ‑13 7 10 11 39 9th 22156 Dan Rule Cat Rule Carsington Sailing Club 7 9 10 ‑14 6 7 39 10th 22564 Helen Phillips Andrew Phillips Cardiff Bay Yacht Club 13 13 ‑14 9 9 5 49 11th 22058 Kevan Gibb Lynne Gibb Largo Bay Sailing Club 10 ‑20 3 10 12 17 52 12th 2272 James MacGregor Lucy Robson Ullswater Yacht Club 14 ‑17 5 15 11 9 54 13th 21332 Mark Burnell Pete Mileham East Lothian Yacht Club 12 11 12 12 ‑15 13 60 14th 21780 Jane Robertson Lucy Robertson East Lothian Yacht Club 11 12 ‑15 13 13 15 64 15th 21408 Calum Gibb Andrew Grier Largo Bay Sailing Club ‑16 15 16 11 16 12 70 16th 2248 John Best Sophie Harris Lee on the Solent Sailing Club 15 14 11 18 18 ‑19 76 17th 21072 Trevor Bradley Malcolm Kaye Thornton Stewart Sailing Club ‑18 10 18 16 17 18 79 18th 22501 Hugo Blanshard Colin Walsh Army Sailing association 17 16 ‑20 19 14 16 82 19th 2086 George Thomson Ellen Clark West Lothian Sailing Club (DNC) DNC 17 17 19 14 91 20th 2050 Brian Cameron Mike Smith East Lothian Yacht Club 19 18 19 20 (DNF) DNC 100 21st 21869 Steve Fraser Deb De Crausaz East Lothian Yacht Club 20 ‑21 21 21 20 20 102 22nd 22302 Thomas Walsh Huw Child Army Sailing association 21 19 ‑22 22 21 21 104 23rd 22056 Simon Turner Kevin Brown Catterick Garrison Sailing Club 22 DNF (DNF) DNC 22 22 113

More information on the East Lothian Yacht Club website here.