Miracle National Championship at Netley Sailing Club - Day 3

by Brian Jones today at 6:43 am

Drizzle and a breeze from the North West blowing down Southampton water set the scene for races 4 and 5.

Tide was more of a factor today, but despite the flood the fleet got clean away with the port side favoured and Dave Butler / Ross Fleming clean away into the lead. There was some tight racing on the final short beat for sixth place with Paul and Nathan Robinson just pipping both Graham and Helen and Brian and Abbey.

With the wind veered slightly and the tide now flowing out factors were slightly different for the next race with lots of boats struggling to find good boat speed as they plugged up the beat against the tide. The Mifuds from Malta were first at both the windward and wing marks but then failed to take full account of the tide and lost out to Tracy Amos and Hannah Mumford who led to the finish. Miracle 124 "Hot Dog", the oldest boat in the fleet crewed by Steve and either Laura or Pauline Fischer continues to score consistently with a 12th, two 13ths, a 14th and an 11th.

The second Youth and Juniors race took place in miserable conditions with both the Robinson boats leading at the start but the Maltese boat coming through to win and Hannah and Ellen fourth.

Halfway through the championships it's Dave Butler and Ross Fleming leading Andrew and Michaela Mifsud with equal points,then Tracy Amos and Hannah Mumford just two points behind.

Wednesday promises a good blow.

Results after Day 3:

Pos Fleet Boat Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1st Gold Mayham 4060 David Butler Ross Fleming Welton SC 3 ‑5 1 1 3 8 2nd Gold 3825 Andrew Mifsud Michaela Mifsud Birzebbuga SC Malta ‑5 2 2 2 2 8 3rd Gold Bounty 3692 Tracey Amos Hannah Mumford Redoubt SC ‑6 1 4 3 1 9 4th Gold Bad Medicine 4099 Yvonne Mumford Brian Mumford Redoubt SC 2 6 ‑8 5 5 18 5th Gold 4007 Simon Reddicliffe Mark Atherton Delph SC 1 7 7 4 ‑12 19 6th Gold Wattknot 3813 Graham Watts Helen Jacks Staunton Harold SC ‑10 3 5 8 4 20 7th Silver Fighting Lady 4020 John Tippett Kathy Boulton Draycote Water SC 7 4 6 ‑10 8 25 8th Gold Plons 2007 Marcel Neuteboom Giulia Neuteboom Arzv SC 4 9 ‑10 9 7 29 9th Bronze 4110 Paul Robinson Nathan Robinson Whitefriars SC 9 10 ‑11 6 6 31 10th Silver Carbon Copy 4021 Brian Jones Abbey Mumford Maidenhead S.C. 13 ‑16 3 7 10 33 11th Silver Breeze 662 Cathy Goodwin Leah Murphy Port Dinuorwic SC 8 8 9 11 ‑19 36 12th Gold Lilly Grace 4100 Louis Moulden Peter Lifsud Delph S.C. 15 ‑18 12 12 9 48 13th Silver Hot Dog 124 Steve Fischer Laura/Pauline Fischer Aldenhan SC 12 13 13 ‑14 11 49 14th Silver Miss Adventure 3101 Andrew Robinson James Robinson Whitefriars SC 11 11 ‑17 13 15 50 15th 4063 Brian Worral Sharon Worral 14 12 ‑19 16 17 59 16th Bronze 4108 Geoff Weir Colin Lown (DNF) 17 14 15 13 59 17th Bronze Ozzymosis 3840 Richard Murphy Cerys Murphy Port Dinuorwic SC 18 14 15 17 (DNC) 64 18th Bronze The Woolfox Rocket 4052 David Reed Jean Reed Girton SC 16 ‑19 16 18 14 64 19th Gold 3825 David Herbtritt Josie Airns Shotwick SC 17 15 18 ‑20 20 70 20th Bronze Taliesin II 3838 Barry Mellor John Finnemore Broadwater S.c. 19 20 ‑21 21 16 76 21st Bronze Lily Ann 4098 Ian Brown James /Lily Brown Delph SC 20 ‑22 20 19 18 77 22nd Bronze Great Expectations 3670 Gillian Gibson Kenneth Gibson Thornton Steward SC (DNF) 21 22 RET DNC 89