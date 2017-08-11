Miracle National Championship at Netley Sailing Club - Day 3
by Brian Jones today at 6:43 am
6-11 August 2017
Drizzle and a breeze from the North West blowing down Southampton water set the scene for races 4 and 5.
Tide was more of a factor today, but despite the flood the fleet got clean away with the port side favoured and Dave Butler / Ross Fleming clean away into the lead. There was some tight racing on the final short beat for sixth place with Paul and Nathan Robinson just pipping both Graham and Helen and Brian and Abbey.
With the wind veered slightly and the tide now flowing out factors were slightly different for the next race with lots of boats struggling to find good boat speed as they plugged up the beat against the tide. The Mifuds from Malta were first at both the windward and wing marks but then failed to take full account of the tide and lost out to Tracy Amos and Hannah Mumford who led to the finish. Miracle 124 "Hot Dog", the oldest boat in the fleet crewed by Steve and either Laura or Pauline Fischer continues to score consistently with a 12th, two 13ths, a 14th and an 11th.
The second Youth and Juniors race took place in miserable conditions with both the Robinson boats leading at the start but the Maltese boat coming through to win and Hannah and Ellen fourth.
Halfway through the championships it's Dave Butler and Ross Fleming leading Andrew and Michaela Mifsud with equal points,then Tracy Amos and Hannah Mumford just two points behind.
Wednesday promises a good blow.
Results after Day 3:
|Pos
|Fleet
|Boat
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Pts
|1st
|Gold
|Mayham
|4060
|David Butler
|Ross Fleming
|Welton SC
|3
|‑5
|1
|1
|3
|8
|2nd
|Gold
|
|3825
|Andrew Mifsud
|Michaela Mifsud
|Birzebbuga SC Malta
|‑5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|8
|3rd
|Gold
|Bounty
|3692
|Tracey Amos
|Hannah Mumford
|Redoubt SC
|‑6
|1
|4
|3
|1
|9
|4th
|Gold
|Bad Medicine
|4099
|Yvonne Mumford
|Brian Mumford
|Redoubt SC
|2
|6
|‑8
|5
|5
|18
|5th
|Gold
|
|4007
|Simon Reddicliffe
|Mark Atherton
|Delph SC
|1
|7
|7
|4
|‑12
|19
|6th
|Gold
|Wattknot
|3813
|Graham Watts
|Helen Jacks
|Staunton Harold SC
|‑10
|3
|5
|8
|4
|20
|7th
|Silver
|Fighting Lady
|4020
|John Tippett
|Kathy Boulton
|Draycote Water SC
|7
|4
|6
|‑10
|8
|25
|8th
|Gold
|Plons
|2007
|Marcel Neuteboom
|Giulia Neuteboom
|Arzv SC
|4
|9
|‑10
|9
|7
|29
|9th
|Bronze
|
|4110
|Paul Robinson
|Nathan Robinson
|Whitefriars SC
|9
|10
|‑11
|6
|6
|31
|10th
|Silver
|Carbon Copy
|4021
|Brian Jones
|Abbey Mumford
|Maidenhead S.C.
|13
|‑16
|3
|7
|10
|33
|11th
|Silver
|Breeze
|662
|Cathy Goodwin
|Leah Murphy
|Port Dinuorwic SC
|8
|8
|9
|11
|‑19
|36
|12th
|Gold
|Lilly Grace
|4100
|Louis Moulden
|Peter Lifsud
|Delph S.C.
|15
|‑18
|12
|12
|9
|48
|13th
|Silver
|Hot Dog
|124
|Steve Fischer
|Laura/Pauline Fischer
|Aldenhan SC
|12
|13
|13
|‑14
|11
|49
|14th
|Silver
|Miss Adventure
|3101
|Andrew Robinson
|James Robinson
|Whitefriars SC
|11
|11
|‑17
|13
|15
|50
|15th
|
|
|4063
|Brian Worral
|Sharon Worral
|
|14
|12
|‑19
|16
|17
|59
|16th
|Bronze
|
|4108
|Geoff Weir
|Colin Lown
|
|(DNF)
|17
|14
|15
|13
|59
|17th
|Bronze
|Ozzymosis
|3840
|Richard Murphy
|Cerys Murphy
|Port Dinuorwic SC
|18
|14
|15
|17
|(DNC)
|64
|18th
|Bronze
|The Woolfox Rocket
|4052
|David Reed
|Jean Reed
|Girton SC
|16
|‑19
|16
|18
|14
|64
|19th
|Gold
|
|3825
|David Herbtritt
|Josie Airns
|Shotwick SC
|17
|15
|18
|‑20
|20
|70
|20th
|Bronze
|Taliesin II
|3838
|Barry Mellor
|John Finnemore
|Broadwater S.c.
|19
|20
|‑21
|21
|16
|76
|21st
|Bronze
|Lily Ann
|4098
|Ian Brown
|James /Lily Brown
|Delph SC
|20
|‑22
|20
|19
|18
|77
|22nd
|Bronze
|Great Expectations
|3670
|Gillian Gibson
|Kenneth Gibson
|Thornton Steward SC
|(DNF)
|21
|22
|RET
|DNC
|89
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!