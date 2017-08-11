Please select your home edition
Miracle National Championship at Netley Sailing Club - Day 3

by Brian Jones today at 6:43 am 6-11 August 2017

Drizzle and a breeze from the North West blowing down Southampton water set the scene for races 4 and 5.

Tide was more of a factor today, but despite the flood the fleet got clean away with the port side favoured and Dave Butler / Ross Fleming clean away into the lead. There was some tight racing on the final short beat for sixth place with Paul and Nathan Robinson just pipping both Graham and Helen and Brian and Abbey.

With the wind veered slightly and the tide now flowing out factors were slightly different for the next race with lots of boats struggling to find good boat speed as they plugged up the beat against the tide. The Mifuds from Malta were first at both the windward and wing marks but then failed to take full account of the tide and lost out to Tracy Amos and Hannah Mumford who led to the finish. Miracle 124 "Hot Dog", the oldest boat in the fleet crewed by Steve and either Laura or Pauline Fischer continues to score consistently with a 12th, two 13ths, a 14th and an 11th.

The second Youth and Juniors race took place in miserable conditions with both the Robinson boats leading at the start but the Maltese boat coming through to win and Hannah and Ellen fourth.

Miracle Nationals at Netley day 3 - photo © Alex Parker
Miracle Nationals at Netley day 3 - photo © Alex Parker

Halfway through the championships it's Dave Butler and Ross Fleming leading Andrew and Michaela Mifsud with equal points,then Tracy Amos and Hannah Mumford just two points behind.

Wednesday promises a good blow.

Results after Day 3:

PosFleetBoatSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1stGoldMayham4060David ButlerRoss FlemingWelton SC3‑51138
2ndGold 3825Andrew MifsudMichaela MifsudBirzebbuga SC Malta‑522228
3rdGoldBounty3692Tracey AmosHannah MumfordRedoubt SC‑614319
4thGoldBad Medicine4099Yvonne MumfordBrian MumfordRedoubt SC26‑85518
5thGold 4007Simon ReddicliffeMark AthertonDelph SC1774‑1219
6thGoldWattknot3813Graham WattsHelen JacksStaunton Harold SC‑10358420
7thSilverFighting Lady4020John TippettKathy BoultonDraycote Water SC746‑10825
8thGoldPlons2007Marcel NeuteboomGiulia NeuteboomArzv SC49‑109729
9thBronze 4110Paul RobinsonNathan RobinsonWhitefriars SC910‑116631
10thSilverCarbon Copy4021Brian JonesAbbey MumfordMaidenhead S.C.13‑16371033
11thSilverBreeze662Cathy GoodwinLeah MurphyPort Dinuorwic SC88911‑1936
12thGoldLilly Grace4100Louis MouldenPeter LifsudDelph S.C.15‑181212948
13thSilverHot Dog124Steve FischerLaura/Pauline FischerAldenhan SC121313‑141149
14thSilverMiss Adventure3101Andrew RobinsonJames RobinsonWhitefriars SC1111‑17131550
15th  4063Brian WorralSharon Worral 1412‑19161759
16thBronze 4108Geoff WeirColin Lown (DNF)1714151359
17thBronzeOzzymosis3840Richard MurphyCerys MurphyPort Dinuorwic SC18141517(DNC)64
18thBronzeThe Woolfox Rocket4052David ReedJean ReedGirton SC16‑1916181464
19thGold 3825David HerbtrittJosie AirnsShotwick SC171518‑202070
20thBronzeTaliesin II3838Barry MellorJohn FinnemoreBroadwater S.c.1920‑21211676
21stBronzeLily Ann4098Ian BrownJames /Lily BrownDelph SC20‑2220191877
22ndBronzeGreat Expectations3670Gillian GibsonKenneth GibsonThornton Steward SC(DNF)2122RETDNC89
