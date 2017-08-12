Please select your home edition
Edition
Ancasta Botin Fast40
Product Feature
Sandiline Drysuit Pro II
Sandiline Drysuit Pro II
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Lysekil Women's Match at Lysekil, Sweden - Day 1

by WIM Series today at 6:39 am 7-12 August 2017
Caroline Sylvan (SWE) led Trine Palludan (DEN) shortly after the start of their match, but in the end the order was reversed © Dan Ljungsvik / LWM

The second stop of the 2017 WIM Series saw a dramatically different day from the blustery practice day on Monday. Very light and shifty winds led to postponements, long waiting and fewer matches than scheduled as Lysekil Women's Match kicked off Tuesday with the first day of racing.

Thanks to the new Fareast 28R boats, the sailors still came ashore with big smiles: "Super fun boats with a fast and sporty feeling, really something new and challenging" says Swede Caroline Sylvan of the Royal Gothenburg Yacht Club, who won one of her matches and lost the other.

The weight of the new Chinese boats in Lysekil Women's Match is about a third of the previously raced DS 37s, and they are sailed with a crew of five instead of six as in the Danish precursor. Accordingly, they are quicker in the turns and with faster acceleration, characteristics that in combination with asymmetric instead of symmetric spinnaker is leading to a completely different tactical game on the race course: "The large asymmetric spinnaker will easily make us broach when luffing the opponent too quickly, so we will have to be a little more careful. But that wasn't actually a problem today" says Trine Palludan.

Despite being very used to the DS 37s from their home club, the Royal Danish Yacht Club in Copenhagen, Palludan & Co managed to win both their matches. They are now on top of the somewhat abbreviated leaderboard: "We've practised a few hours in a borrowed Fareast 28R, but apart from that everything is new to us" says Josefine Boel Rasmussen, tactician for the Danish team.

Alexa Bezel (SUI) currently in second overall, is also undefeated. She won her only match of the day over World #1 and Lysekil defending champion, Swede Anna Östling: "We lost the start to Anna, but were able to pass her at the downwind mark rounding. Then we kept our lead into the finish" Bezel describes the race, adding today's only not completely positive comment on the new boat type.

"The asymmetric spinnaker is so large that it gets stuck everywhere in the manoeuvres, but I guess we have to learn how to sort that out" she says.

The Wednesday weather forecast looks more promising. Event organisers Sailnet and Lysekils Yacht Club Gullmar plan to run as many matches as possible, in order to catch up with the program.

Lysekil Women's Match Standings after the first day of the round-robin: (skipper, team, nationality, wins – losses)

1 Trine Palludan, Team Kattnakken, DEN, 2-0
2 Alexa Bezel, ChicaCER Women Match Racing Team, SUI, 1-0
3 Renée Groeneveld, Dutch Match Racing Team, NED, 2-1
3 Johanna Bergqvist, Team Bergqvist Match Racing, SWE, 2-1
5 Anna Östling, Team Anna, SWE, 1-1
5 Caroline Sylvan, New Sweden Match Racing Team, SWE, 1-1
5 Pauline Courtois, Match in Pink by Normandy Elite Team, FRA, 1-1
8 Antonia Degerlund, Team Sköna Vibbisar, FIN, 0-1
8 Linnéa Floser, Peregrine Racing, SWE, 0-1
8 Octavia Owen, Athena Racing, GBR, 0-1
11 Marinella Laaksonen, L2 Match Racing Team, FIN, 0-2

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

WMRT Match Cup Russia overall
Robertson finds more gold at the end of his rollercoaster  After a week of ups and downs, a couple of bad hooks and a few close shaves, it was business as usual for super smooth Phil Robertson and his CHINAone Ningbo team as they beat Sam Gilmour's Neptune Racing team 3-0 in the final of WMRT Match Cup Russia. Posted on 6 Aug WMRT Match Cup Russia day 5
Champion survives scare as Gilmour makes it third time lucky On a day where one big name had already been sunk, Phil Robertson, the Match Racing World Champion, kept his head above water to make it through to the Semifinals Stage of the WMRT Match Cup Russia. Posted on 6 Aug WMRT Match Cup Russia day 4
M32 cats star in beach launch as Super 16 become 8 Russians say you need some luck on the Neva River, and not just when sailing cats. But even with the vagaries of format, wind and currents, the cream rose to the top today as the SUPER 16 became 8 in the WMRT Match Cup Russia in St. Petersburg. Posted on 4 Aug WMRT Match Cup Russia day 3
Outsider in cruise control on choppy waters A champion on the ropes, an underdog on top and a pitchpole in winds gusting towards 30 knots in St Petersburg - Thursday might have been cut short by the extra large conditions, but it packed a lot in. Posted on 4 Aug WMRT Match Cup Russia day 2
Flying Dutchman shows RoboPhil is human before SUPER 16 Pieter-Jan Postma, possibly the most laid-back speed demon in the world, proved two things at the WMRT Match Cup Russia at St. Petersburg Yacht Club today. Posted on 3 Aug WMRT Match Cup Russia day 1
Favourites flex their muscles in St. Petersburg A full first day of racing in glorious sunshine and solid westerlies at the WMRT Match Cup Russia in St Petersburg saw the big beasts making some early shows of strength as they sought the best seeding for the knockout battles to come. Posted on 2 Aug Youth Match Racing World Championship preview
Twelve of the best will race in Balboa Twelve of the best youth match racers will race out of the Balboa Yacht Club from 31 July to 5 August at the 2017 Youth Match Racing World Championship. Posted on 30 Jul Robertson on a roll as WMRT turns to Russia
Fourth round starts 1st August in St. Petersburg Current Match Racing World Champion Phil Robertson and his CHINAone NINGBO team are in a dominant position and on supreme form as they head to the fourth round of the World Match Racing Tour Championship season. Posted on 27 Jul Governor's Cup Youth Match Racing overall
Sometimes, choosing your opponent can go terribly wrong Christophe Killian, 20, won the 51st Governor's Cup International Youth Match Racing Championship with a 3-1 victory over Leonard Takahashi before a record number of spectator boats watching the action. Posted on 23 Jul 51st Governor's Cup Youth Match Racing day 4
Balboa YC's Killian up 2-0 in semifinal with Weis Christophe Killian of host Balboa Yacht Club won two semi-final races today in the Governor's Cup International Youth Match Racing Championship against Christopher Weis of Del Rey Yacht Club, Marina del Rey, California. Posted on 22 Jul

Upcoming Events

Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Brightlingsea SC Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Enterprise Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Enterprise
South Caernarvonshire YC- 5 Aug to 11 Aug Looe SC GP14 Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for GP14
Looe SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh Open Week for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh champs for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug Netley SC SigneT National Championships for SigneT
Netley SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug Ullswater YC Open to everyone Holiday Week for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 7 Aug to 11 Aug Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 7 Aug to 11 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy