Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik 2016 Isotak Ocean
Product Feature
Gul Gamma Taped Spray Top
Gul Gamma Taped Spray Top
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust receive warm welcomes along the south coast during Round Britain 2017

by Natasha Elliott today at 11:04 am 9 August 2017

Seven young people in recovery from cancer spent the last week taking on the strong winds and English Channel waves as they took part in the exhilarating 200-nautical mile Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 Leg 10 sail from St Katherine's Dock, London to Cowes on the Isle of Wight.

Jess Cunningham, 22 from Camberley, who first sailed with the Trust in 2014 after treatment for Hodgkins Lymphoma, was one of those taking part in the leg which sailed into the Trust's southern base in Cowes. She said: "Round Britain 2017 surpassed my expectations. I got to helm through the Thames Barrier, I enjoyed coming into Eastbourne and seeing the sunset and the stars, we saw dolphins as we sailed past Beachy Head and it was amazing sailing across the Solent into Cowes during Cowes Week. We did so much more sailing than I expected, I learned even more new skills, I loved meeting new people and it built my confidence up more."

The crew, which included young people from Somerset, Surrey, Nottingham and Derbyshire, tackled the elements around the South-East coast before enjoying the equally thrilling but much drier highlights of a unique behind-the-scenes visit to Land Rover BAR, the home of the British America's Cup team in Portsmouth. The 1851 Trust, the official charity of the team, set up to harness the power of sport to engage young people in science, technology and sustainability, hosted the tour of the Tech Deck and Education Centre.

The group also met sailors from Vestas 11th Hour Racing Volvo Ocean Race team, who joined the 1851 Trust to deliver a workshop on sustainability, learning about the impact of plastic pollution and making their own pledges to say no to single-use plastic to help preserve our oceans and marine life.

Between May and September, over 100 young people who have all sailed with the Trust following treatment for cancer, are taking part in an extraordinary 2,400-mile sailing relay around Britain on the Trust's 44ft Round Britain voyage yacht, Moonspray, to celebrate recovery, achievement and potential.

Up to five different young people are joining the crew for each leg, while three of the full-time crew have also been through treatment and had the Trust's support over the years. Fay, 23 from Nottinghamshire, was on board for Leg 10 of the voyage and commented: "My Trust trip last year was the main reason I decided to go to university this year because my skipper gave me a lot of confidence and was really supportive at a time when I needed a boost. The Trust has helped me believe in myself a lot more."

Leg 10 crew of the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 - photo © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust
Leg 10 crew of the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 - photo © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust

Moonspray was welcomed back to Cowes on Friday, where the crew took in the spectacular end of regatta Cowes Week fireworks and Red Arrows display, before leaving the boat on Saturday (5 August). The new crew for Leg 11 are now making their way west along the coast with a stopover in Dartmouth planned this weekend. Round Britain 2017 finishes back where it started at the Trust's northern base in Largs, Scotland in September.

This year the Trust will work with almost 600 young people in recovery from cancer. But for every young person they currently support, there are nine they cannot. Yet.

Through the campaign #tell9people and by sharing the stories of the young people taking part, Round Britain 2017 aims to raise awareness of the Trust's work both publicly and within the hospitals and medical support networks around the country.

You can support the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust's campaign and follow Round Britain 2017 via the Trust's social media channels and on the live voyage tracker at www.ellenmacarthurcancertrust.org.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

EMCT Round Britain 2017 arrives in London
Opening the market at the London Stock Exchange Today marked the half way point of the inspirational 2,400 mile voyage involving over 100 young people in recovery from cancer. The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 arrived in London on Wednesday 19 July, sailing up the Thames. Posted on 21 Jul Hull hosts EMCT Round Britain 2017
22 years after Ellen MacArthur set off Round Britain Last week, Hull, the City of Culture 2017 played host to the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust's Round Britain 2017, a relay of over 100 young people in recovery from cancer circumnavigating the UK. Posted on 13 Jul Newcastle hosts EMCT Round Britain 2017
Young people in recovery from cancer Last week, Newcastle played host to the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust's Round Britain 2017, a relay of over 100 young people in recovery from cancer circumnavigating the UK. Posted on 8 Jul Summer sailing in full swing
For the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust With trips starting on 12th June at their northern base in Largs, Scotland and their southern base in Cowes on the Isle of Wight, young people in recovery from cancer from all over the UK have been experiencing the power of the sea. Posted on 2 Jul 22 young people, 15 volunteers and four skippers
Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust sail Round the Island Race In this record breaking year, 22 young people, 15 volunteers and four skippers have successfully sailed around the Isle of Wight today with the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust. Posted on 1 Jul Edinburgh hosts Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust
For final Scottish stopover Last week, Edinburgh played host to the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust's Round Britain 2017, a relay of over 100 young people in recovery from cancer circumnavigating the UK. Posted on 28 Jun Luke Patience announced as Ambassador
For the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is delighted to announce the British Sailing Team's Luke Patience, 30, from Aberdeen, as its newest official ambassador. Posted on 16 Jun Inverness show their support
To the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Having navigated through the Caledonian Canal, the crew, six of whom have sailed with the Trust as young people in recovery from cancer, arrived into Inverness on Thursday to a warm welcome from locals and marina staff. Posted on 12 Jun Glasgow's great welcome
For Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 crew On May 20, a bright blue 44ft yacht, Moonspray, surrounded by a flotilla of local boats, sailed out of Largs Yacht Haven for the start of the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017. Posted on 27 May Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain
Young people in recovery from cancer set sail After months in the planning, today marked the start of an exciting national project in Largs, Scotland; the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017. This 2,400 mile voyage will see over 100 young people take part in a national sailing relay. Posted on 20 May

Upcoming Events

Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Brightlingsea SC Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Enterprise Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Enterprise
South Caernarvonshire YC- 5 Aug to 11 Aug Looe SC GP14 Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for GP14
Looe SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh Open Week for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh champs for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug Netley SC SigneT National Championships for SigneT
Netley SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug Ullswater YC Open to everyone Holiday Week for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 7 Aug to 11 Aug Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 7 Aug to 11 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy