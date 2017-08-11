GP14 National Championships at Looe Sailing Club – Days 1 & 2

by Michelle Evans today at 4:44 pm

Glorious sunshine greeted the competitors for the first day of the 2017 GP14 National Championships, part of the Craftinsure Super 8 Series, as 64 boats rigged on the crowded beach front. The best numbers for a week long GP14 Nationals for over a decade despite an unprecedented number of broken or sprained limbs in the build-up that would have seen the entry 10 bigger.

Day 1

The North Sails sponsored day gave us champagne sailing with a F4/5, 1 metre waves and some good courses in the familiar triangle, sausage, triangle format. The gates starts made sure there were no issues and we were away clean for Race 1. The beats favoured left but it was easy to carry on too far and over stand it. First round windward was P&B's Fergus Barnham and Andy Hunter (Snettisham Beach/Nantwich) although they got sucked into a three-way battle with Mike Senior and Chris White (South Staffs) and Ian Dobson and Andy Tunnicliffe (Burwain) and came off the worst with Mike and Chris taking the lead initially but Ian and Andy putting in a faultless race to take the win. The reaches were perfect with lots of us enjoying time on the plane and faces full of spray.

Carrying on from the bone breaking bad luck prior to the event, slips, trips and falls was very much the story of Day 1 with a F4/5 on a lumpy sea leaving many of the pond sailors enjoying some unexpected time on the floor of their boats. This included Redoubt's Neal Gibson and also one boat builder's helm who apparently fell once, dropped the tiller, did a turn and then repeated the feat a minute later on the next wave earning him the new nick name of Bambi in the Boat.

Ellie Davies had a little water ski off the back of her and Colin Midgley's boat as she was trying to reattach the outhaul and ended up slipping out but still hanging on. There were a few capsizes during the race with the most unfortunate being Richard Abendsern and Izzy Waterfall (Toddbrook SC) who capsized a few boat lengths from the line. The local pairing of Rob Libby and Brian Bowdler (Looe SC) were in front of our boat with ten boat lengths to go when Brian slipped out and Rob was trying to hold onto him with one hand and still sail to the line with the other, this appeared to result in a switch with Brian then in the boat holding onto Rob.

Richard Ham and Szymon Matyjaszczu won the Naff Award with Szymon being presented with some much needed ear plugs to help keep Richard's 'gentle verbal encouragement' at a less deafening level.

Day 2

Many didn't think we would sail on Monday with some awful forecasts being shown round in the bar the night before however there looked like enough breeze from shore and we set off. Initially quite sunny from shore the gloom in our boat set in as soon as we saw the signal for line starts and soon the sky also joined in.

The combination of port bias, tide and the GP14 fleet was never going to work out well! Following two general recalls the black flag went up. The third was another general and the start saw 11 boats lobbed out for being over. The now depleted fleet finally got away at the fourth attempt.

Now this is where the Day 2 report gets a little tricky. In theory, as one of those lobbed, we had the perfect vantage point to watch the race but what transpired on the water. However, with the RO videoing the starts and unable to get all of the numbers visually on the start there were 5 racing who also later got lobbed.

The first round windward was the blue spinnaker of Raceys Rocket with Mike Senior and Chris White (South Staffs SC) taking a one boat length lead to ten by halfway down the first reach. The battle for the top ten behind Mike and Chris looked fun with boats changing places throughout, unfortunately with several of those posthumously black flagged there were some very disappointed sailors later.

The beats were a little short compared to some previous championships but that suited those who go well down wind. Impact Marine's Ian Dobson and Andy Tunnicliffe were fifth with a bit of work to do to catch Mike but they took three coming into the mark at the end of the sausage run. By this point though Mike and Chris were cruising and the last lap saw them ease out an impressing half a leg lead on second finishing a clear minute and a half ahead of Ian and Andy.

The next start was a line start again and on the third attempt we got away although many of us weren't sure why as it looked like at least 20 boats over. With the start videoed again the RO let the whole fleet go and lobbed seven after the racing.

One of those pairings that thought they were having the day of their lives were Richard Ham and Szymon Matyjaszczu from Tollesbury SC/Welsh Harp SC who lead the fleet around windward and managed to hold on for third only to find their two top ten results were actually black flags. Mike and Chris also had a bad third race going from second to out when the results were published in the evening and the two protests left more boats out in an interesting day on the water.

People who had good days managed to start clean, avoid trouble and sail consistently were rewarded, one of those being Bolton's Mark and Sam Platt who were promoted to second in the last race and finished the day third overnight and John and Donal McGuiness from Moville Boat Club finishing fourth. The winners of Race 3 were the overnight leaders with P&Bs Fergus Barnham and Andy Hunter (Snettisham Beach/Nantwich) sailing consistently and cleverly once again.

Not sure if 23 boats black flagged in one day is a record for the fleet but it's got to come close! With gate starts promised for Day 3 that at least cheered a few up at the bar later. The daily Naff awards were fruitful for the Chase SC SP Boats with Richard Instone and Steve Parker winning a pair of dummies just in case they were needed after finding out they had been booted out of both races of the day and Frank Nickless awarded a bone to chew on to keep him quiet from shouting at his crew.

Speaking about the event, Race 2 sponsor Jeremy Nicholson said: "Allen Brothers is delighted to continue its support for the GP14 class as we are both part of UK sailing heritage. Originally designed in 1949, the GP14 has used Allen fittings from its inception and has given thrills and pleasure to thousands of sailors over the years."

Race 3 sponsor, Andy Davis from HD was also delighted to be involved: "It is a great pleasure to be supporting the GP14 National Championships in Looe. We wish everyone attending a truly enjoyable weeks racing and we are happy to show our support by sponsoring a race. Good luck from myself and Jim."

Thanks also to Paintcraft Boats for sponsoring the post-race beer.

Results after Day 2:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club Fleet R1 R2 R3 Pts 1st 14132 Fergus Barnham Andy Hunter Snettisham Beach SC / Nantwich & Border Gold 3 3 1 7 2nd 14186 Ian Dobson Andy Tunnicliffe Burwain SC Gold 1 2 5 8 3rd 14217 Mark Platt Sam Platt Bolton SC Gold 9 11 2 22 4th 14143 John McGuinness Donal McGuinness Moville Boat Club Gold 6 5 12 23 5th 14203 Shane McCarthy Andy Thompson Greystones SC Gold 5 6 13 24 6th 14110 Dave Young Nic Booth South Staffs SC Gold 7 10 8 25 7th 14091 Gary Deighan Dale Knowles Bolton SC Gold 11 8 22 41 8th 14145 Justin Smith Adam McGovern Tyne mouthSC/Hollingworth SC Gold 26 7 9 42 9th 14214 Keith Louden Alan Thompson Lough Foyle YC Gold 16 25 4 45 10th 14219 Curly Morris Laura McFarland East Antrim / Newtonwards SC Gold 24 15 7 46 11th 14027 Richard Burton Oliver Goodhead Stokes Bay/ South Staffs SC Silver 13 19 15 47 12th 14201 Hugh Devereux Malcolm Bird Budworth SC Silver 30 12 14 56 13th 13417 Mike Senior Chris White South Staffs SC Gold 2 1 BFD 68 14th 13705 Richard Bennett Sarah Davies South Staffs Sailing Club Gold 28 18 34 80 15th 14206 Andy Smith Phil Hodgkins Bassenthwaite SC Gold 12 4 BFD 81 16th 120 Mike Calvert Sam Clarke Winsford Flash SC Bronze 35 16 30 81 17th 13896 Rob Libby Brian Bowdler Looe SC Silver 34 26 21 81 18th 14185 John Ball Alex Scoles Brightingsea SC Gold 25 24 32 81 19th 14174 John Toone Catherine Toone Chelmarsh SC Bronze 42 14 31 87 20th 14 Sam Watson Ben Swainson Nantwich and Border SC/ Southport SC Gold 15 BFD 10 90 21st 13721 Nick Devereux Geoff Edwards Budworth SC Gold 10 BFD 17 92 22nd 14121 Andrew Clewer Sarah Collingwood Poole YC Gold 8 20 DSQ 93 23rd 14109 Greg Thomas Poppy James Southport SC Silver 19 9 BFD 93 24th 14188 John Hayes Joel James Southport SC Gold 17 BFD 11 93 25th 14040 Bill Johnson James Johnson Lough Foyle YC Silver 37 27 29 93 26th 14224 Peter Gray Richard Pepperdine Staunton Harold SC Gold 4 BFD 26 95 27th 14146 Sam Mettam Darren Roach Hayling Island SC Gold 33 BFD 3 101 28th 14212 Michael Cox Rebecca Jeffrey Newtownards SC Silver 45 13 43 101 29th 14130 Hugh Gill Conor Twohig Sutton DC Gold 18 BFD 18 101 30th 14089 Paul Simes Tom Simes Cardiff Bay SC Silver 20 17 BFD 102 31st 14151 Stephen Cooper Yossi Shahar Welsh Harp SC Silver 41 22 39 102 32nd 13727 Tim Davies Mark Collingwood Chelmarsh SC Bronze 51 21 33 105 33rd 14199 Frank Nickless Michelle Evans Chase SC/ SSSC Silver 23 BFD 20 108 34th 13594 Ruslen Scutelnic Ilias Michopoulos Welsh Harp SC Bronze 56 29 25 110 35th 14014 Andy Wadsworth Andy Shrimpton Welsh Harp SC Bronze 36 36 38 110 36th 14090 Neal Gibson Geoff Philllips Redoubt SC Gold 22 BFD 24 111 37th 14209 Gareth Gallagher Richard Gallagher Lough Foyle YC Silver 29 BFD 19 113 38th 14120 Melanie Brown Nicola Brown Poole YC Bronze 47 30 36 113 39th 14202 Ciaron Jones William Hall Holyhead DC Silver 44 BFD 6 115 40th 13917 Joshua Porter Sarah Coleman Newtownards SC Bronze DNF 23 27 115 41st 14088 Duncan Fraser Graham Fraser Ceylon Motors YC Bronze 40 38 37 115 42nd 14157 Lawrence Creaser Megan Hicklin Hayling Island SC /South Staffs SC Gold 32 BFD 23 120 43rd 13316 James Ward Richard Whitehill Papercourt SC Silver 39 39 46 124 44th 14102 Simon Redhead James Walker Poole YC Silver DNF 32 28 125 45th 13794 Nick Brandon Lisa Carpenter South Staffs SC Silver 50 33 44 127 46th 13925 Gareth Morris Ed Washington Gresford SC / Todbrook SC Bronze 38 40 51 129 47th 13237 Tomasz Szakola Lydia Evans Welsh Harp SC Bronze 48 28 54 130 48th 14097 Terry Edwards Darren Heath South Staffs SC Silver 31 BFD 35 131 49th 13853 Lesley Kaye Nick Masters Welsh Harp SC Bronze 53 34 47 134 50th 13870 Maciej Matyjaszczuk Joanne Matyjaszczuk Welsh Harp SC Bronze DNF 31 40 136 51st 13389 Richard Abernstern Isabel Waterfall Todbrook SC/ Plymouth Uni SC Bronze 59 35 42 136 52nd 14018 David Morgan Richard Hodgkins South Staffs SC Bronze 43 43 50 136 53rd 13941 Dennis Adams Simon Carman Wesh Harp SC Bronze 52 44 41 137 54th 4615 Steve Parry Phil Green York Railway Institute SC Bronze 49 42 49 140 55th 14059 Michael Davies Simon Scott Brown South Staffs Sailing Club Bronze 57 41 45 143 56th 14210 Richard Instone Steve Parker Chase SC Gold 14 BFD BFD 144 57th 13603 Alistair Lambert Karen Wilson Welsh Harp SC Bronze 55 37 53 145 58th 1405 Colin Midgley Eleanor Davies South Staffs SC / Silver DNF BFD 16 146 59th 14116 Peter Boyle Steven Boyle Sutton DC Silver 21 BFD BFD 151 60th 14044 Richard Connett Serena Connett Welsh Harp SC Bronze 54 45 52 151 61st 14166 Richard Ham Szymon Matyjaszczu Tollesbury SC/ Welsh Harp SC Silver 27 BFD BFD 157 62nd 13980 Roger Walton Helen Allen Welsh Harp SC Bronze 46 DNE 48 159 63rd 14230 Ralph Haliburton Chaplin Adam Haliburton Chaplin Blackpool & Fleetwood YC Bronze 58 DNF 55 178 64th 14082 Steve Bennett Jack Bennett Shustoke SC Gold DNS DNS DNS 195