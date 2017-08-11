Please select your home edition
GP14 National Championships at Looe Sailing Club – Days 1 & 2

by Michelle Evans today at 4:44 pm 6-11 August 2017

Glorious sunshine greeted the competitors for the first day of the 2017 GP14 National Championships, part of the Craftinsure Super 8 Series, as 64 boats rigged on the crowded beach front. The best numbers for a week long GP14 Nationals for over a decade despite an unprecedented number of broken or sprained limbs in the build-up that would have seen the entry 10 bigger.

Day 1

The North Sails sponsored day gave us champagne sailing with a F4/5, 1 metre waves and some good courses in the familiar triangle, sausage, triangle format. The gates starts made sure there were no issues and we were away clean for Race 1. The beats favoured left but it was easy to carry on too far and over stand it. First round windward was P&B's Fergus Barnham and Andy Hunter (Snettisham Beach/Nantwich) although they got sucked into a three-way battle with Mike Senior and Chris White (South Staffs) and Ian Dobson and Andy Tunnicliffe (Burwain) and came off the worst with Mike and Chris taking the lead initially but Ian and Andy putting in a faultless race to take the win. The reaches were perfect with lots of us enjoying time on the plane and faces full of spray.

Carrying on from the bone breaking bad luck prior to the event, slips, trips and falls was very much the story of Day 1 with a F4/5 on a lumpy sea leaving many of the pond sailors enjoying some unexpected time on the floor of their boats. This included Redoubt's Neal Gibson and also one boat builder's helm who apparently fell once, dropped the tiller, did a turn and then repeated the feat a minute later on the next wave earning him the new nick name of Bambi in the Boat.

Ellie Davies had a little water ski off the back of her and Colin Midgley's boat as she was trying to reattach the outhaul and ended up slipping out but still hanging on. There were a few capsizes during the race with the most unfortunate being Richard Abendsern and Izzy Waterfall (Toddbrook SC) who capsized a few boat lengths from the line. The local pairing of Rob Libby and Brian Bowdler (Looe SC) were in front of our boat with ten boat lengths to go when Brian slipped out and Rob was trying to hold onto him with one hand and still sail to the line with the other, this appeared to result in a switch with Brian then in the boat holding onto Rob.

Richard Ham and Szymon Matyjaszczu won the Naff Award with Szymon being presented with some much needed ear plugs to help keep Richard's 'gentle verbal encouragement' at a less deafening level.

Day 2

Many didn't think we would sail on Monday with some awful forecasts being shown round in the bar the night before however there looked like enough breeze from shore and we set off. Initially quite sunny from shore the gloom in our boat set in as soon as we saw the signal for line starts and soon the sky also joined in.

The combination of port bias, tide and the GP14 fleet was never going to work out well! Following two general recalls the black flag went up. The third was another general and the start saw 11 boats lobbed out for being over. The now depleted fleet finally got away at the fourth attempt.

Now this is where the Day 2 report gets a little tricky. In theory, as one of those lobbed, we had the perfect vantage point to watch the race but what transpired on the water. However, with the RO videoing the starts and unable to get all of the numbers visually on the start there were 5 racing who also later got lobbed.

The first round windward was the blue spinnaker of Raceys Rocket with Mike Senior and Chris White (South Staffs SC) taking a one boat length lead to ten by halfway down the first reach. The battle for the top ten behind Mike and Chris looked fun with boats changing places throughout, unfortunately with several of those posthumously black flagged there were some very disappointed sailors later.

The beats were a little short compared to some previous championships but that suited those who go well down wind. Impact Marine's Ian Dobson and Andy Tunnicliffe were fifth with a bit of work to do to catch Mike but they took three coming into the mark at the end of the sausage run. By this point though Mike and Chris were cruising and the last lap saw them ease out an impressing half a leg lead on second finishing a clear minute and a half ahead of Ian and Andy.

The next start was a line start again and on the third attempt we got away although many of us weren't sure why as it looked like at least 20 boats over. With the start videoed again the RO let the whole fleet go and lobbed seven after the racing.

One of those pairings that thought they were having the day of their lives were Richard Ham and Szymon Matyjaszczu from Tollesbury SC/Welsh Harp SC who lead the fleet around windward and managed to hold on for third only to find their two top ten results were actually black flags. Mike and Chris also had a bad third race going from second to out when the results were published in the evening and the two protests left more boats out in an interesting day on the water.

People who had good days managed to start clean, avoid trouble and sail consistently were rewarded, one of those being Bolton's Mark and Sam Platt who were promoted to second in the last race and finished the day third overnight and John and Donal McGuiness from Moville Boat Club finishing fourth. The winners of Race 3 were the overnight leaders with P&Bs Fergus Barnham and Andy Hunter (Snettisham Beach/Nantwich) sailing consistently and cleverly once again.

Not sure if 23 boats black flagged in one day is a record for the fleet but it's got to come close! With gate starts promised for Day 3 that at least cheered a few up at the bar later. The daily Naff awards were fruitful for the Chase SC SP Boats with Richard Instone and Steve Parker winning a pair of dummies just in case they were needed after finding out they had been booted out of both races of the day and Frank Nickless awarded a bone to chew on to keep him quiet from shouting at his crew.

Speaking about the event, Race 2 sponsor Jeremy Nicholson said: "Allen Brothers is delighted to continue its support for the GP14 class as we are both part of UK sailing heritage. Originally designed in 1949, the GP14 has used Allen fittings from its inception and has given thrills and pleasure to thousands of sailors over the years."

Race 3 sponsor, Andy Davis from HD was also delighted to be involved: "It is a great pleasure to be supporting the GP14 National Championships in Looe. We wish everyone attending a truly enjoyable weeks racing and we are happy to show our support by sponsoring a race. Good luck from myself and Jim."

Thanks also to Paintcraft Boats for sponsoring the post-race beer.

Results after Day 2:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubFleetR1R2R3Pts
1st14132Fergus BarnhamAndy HunterSnettisham Beach SC / Nantwich & BorderGold3317
2nd14186Ian DobsonAndy TunnicliffeBurwain SCGold1258
3rd14217Mark PlattSam PlattBolton SCGold911222
4th14143John McGuinnessDonal McGuinnessMoville Boat ClubGold651223
5th14203Shane McCarthyAndy ThompsonGreystones SCGold561324
6th14110Dave YoungNic BoothSouth Staffs SCGold710825
7th14091Gary DeighanDale KnowlesBolton SCGold1182241
8th14145Justin SmithAdam McGovernTyne mouthSC/Hollingworth SCGold267942
9th14214Keith LoudenAlan ThompsonLough Foyle YCGold1625445
10th14219Curly MorrisLaura McFarlandEast Antrim / Newtonwards SCGold2415746
11th14027Richard BurtonOliver GoodheadStokes Bay/ South Staffs SCSilver13191547
12th14201Hugh DevereuxMalcolm BirdBudworth SCSilver30121456
13th13417Mike SeniorChris WhiteSouth Staffs SCGold21BFD68
14th13705Richard BennettSarah DaviesSouth Staffs Sailing ClubGold28183480
15th14206Andy SmithPhil HodgkinsBassenthwaite SCGold124BFD81
16th120Mike CalvertSam ClarkeWinsford Flash SCBronze35163081
17th13896Rob LibbyBrian BowdlerLooe SCSilver34262181
18th14185John BallAlex ScolesBrightingsea SCGold25243281
19th14174John TooneCatherine TooneChelmarsh SCBronze42143187
20th14Sam WatsonBen SwainsonNantwich and Border SC/ Southport SCGold15BFD1090
21st13721Nick DevereuxGeoff EdwardsBudworth SCGold10BFD1792
22nd14121Andrew ClewerSarah CollingwoodPoole YCGold820DSQ93
23rd14109Greg ThomasPoppy JamesSouthport SCSilver199BFD93
24th14188John HayesJoel JamesSouthport SCGold17BFD1193
25th14040Bill JohnsonJames JohnsonLough Foyle YCSilver37272993
26th14224Peter GrayRichard PepperdineStaunton Harold SCGold4BFD2695
27th14146Sam MettamDarren RoachHayling Island SCGold33BFD3101
28th14212Michael CoxRebecca JeffreyNewtownards SCSilver451343101
29th14130Hugh GillConor TwohigSutton DCGold18BFD18101
30th14089Paul SimesTom SimesCardiff Bay SCSilver2017BFD102
31st14151Stephen CooperYossi ShaharWelsh Harp SCSilver412239102
32nd13727Tim DaviesMark CollingwoodChelmarsh SCBronze512133105
33rd14199Frank NicklessMichelle EvansChase SC/ SSSCSilver23BFD20108
34th13594Ruslen ScutelnicIlias MichopoulosWelsh Harp SCBronze562925110
35th14014Andy WadsworthAndy ShrimptonWelsh Harp SCBronze363638110
36th14090Neal GibsonGeoff PhilllipsRedoubt SCGold22BFD24111
37th14209Gareth GallagherRichard GallagherLough Foyle YCSilver29BFD19113
38th14120Melanie BrownNicola BrownPoole YCBronze473036113
39th14202Ciaron JonesWilliam HallHolyhead DCSilver44BFD6115
40th13917Joshua PorterSarah ColemanNewtownards SCBronzeDNF2327115
41st14088Duncan FraserGraham FraserCeylon Motors YCBronze403837115
42nd14157Lawrence CreaserMegan HicklinHayling Island SC /South Staffs SCGold32BFD23120
43rd13316James WardRichard WhitehillPapercourt SCSilver393946124
44th14102Simon RedheadJames WalkerPoole YCSilverDNF3228125
45th13794Nick BrandonLisa CarpenterSouth Staffs SCSilver503344127
46th13925Gareth MorrisEd WashingtonGresford SC / Todbrook SCBronze384051129
47th13237Tomasz SzakolaLydia EvansWelsh Harp SCBronze482854130
48th14097Terry EdwardsDarren HeathSouth Staffs SCSilver31BFD35131
49th13853Lesley KayeNick MastersWelsh Harp SCBronze533447134
50th13870Maciej MatyjaszczukJoanne MatyjaszczukWelsh Harp SCBronzeDNF3140136
51st13389Richard AbernsternIsabel WaterfallTodbrook SC/ Plymouth Uni SCBronze593542136
52nd14018David MorganRichard HodgkinsSouth Staffs SCBronze434350136
53rd13941Dennis AdamsSimon CarmanWesh Harp SCBronze524441137
54th4615Steve ParryPhil GreenYork Railway Institute SCBronze494249140
55th14059Michael DaviesSimon Scott BrownSouth Staffs Sailing ClubBronze574145143
56th14210Richard InstoneSteve ParkerChase SCGold14BFDBFD144
57th13603Alistair LambertKaren WilsonWelsh Harp SCBronze553753145
58th1405Colin MidgleyEleanor DaviesSouth Staffs SC /SilverDNFBFD16146
59th14116Peter BoyleSteven BoyleSutton DCSilver21BFDBFD151
60th14044Richard ConnettSerena ConnettWelsh Harp SCBronze544552151
61st14166Richard HamSzymon MatyjaszczuTollesbury SC/ Welsh Harp SCSilver27BFDBFD157
62nd13980Roger WaltonHelen AllenWelsh Harp SCBronze46DNE48159
63rd14230Ralph Haliburton ChaplinAdam Haliburton ChaplinBlackpool & Fleetwood YCBronze58DNF55178
64th14082Steve BennettJack BennettShustoke SCGoldDNSDNSDNS195

