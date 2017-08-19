The Landsail Tyres J-Cup in partnership with B&G - Preview

Landsail Tyres J-Cup in Partnership with B&G © Tim Wright / Landsail Tyres J-Cup in Partnership with B&G © Tim Wright / www.photoaction.com

by Louay Habib today at 2:10 pm

There is still time to experience the thrill and fun of the J-Cup, celebrating its 18th birthday at the Royal Torbay Yacht Club,Torquay, South Devon from 17-19 August, 2017.

The Landsail Tyres J-Cup in Partnership with B&G, has eight races scheduled over three days of highly competitive racing, with excellent facilities ashore and a great social programme. The regatta features four UK National Championships for the J/111, J/109, J/88 & J/97 Classes, and J Boats are also racing under IRC, and in One Design classes.

"The first J-Cup was in 2000, and it has proved to be a fantastic get together for the J Boat family." commented Paul Heys from Key Yachting, the exclusive agent for J Boats in the UK and Ireland.

"Every Fastnet year, it makes sense for the regatta to be based in the West Country, and the dates are chosen to fit after the Fastnet finish, and before Torbay and Dartmouth Royal Regattas. We have been to Torbay Yacht Club twice before, and the club is so keen to have us back, plus the facilities are excellent with a superb marina and a lovely bay to sail in, which is easy to reach from the Fastnet finish at Plymouth, just 50 miles away.

The J-Cup is not a rally, it is a very competitive regatta, and the motto of the event is to race hard and played hard. So once the final race is finished, we have a big hoedown on the Saturday night, with a grand prize giving, and live music from the sensational soul, rock and funk band, Joey the Lips."

To enter the Landsail Tyres J-Cup in Partnership with B&G visit rtyc.org/championships/j-cup-2017