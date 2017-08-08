Exposure Lights technical lighting partner for two Volvo Ocean Race Teams

by Liz Rushall today at 3:28 pm

Exposure Lights has been selected as the Technical Lighting supplier to both the Dongfeng Race Team and the recently announced Turn the Tide on Plastic campaign for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18.

Both teams approached Exposure Lights for technical lighting support based on their skippers' experience of using these high powered, lightweight LED spotlights in previous ocean racing campaigns. Dee Caffari, skipper of Turn the Tide on Plastic used the lights during the SCA campaign and during the BBC's Hell and High Water project, and Charles Caudrelier, skipper of Dongfeng Race Team, has the lights as his 'go to lights' in his personal kit bag.

In addition to the Exposure MOB search and strobe lights that are already being supplied on all the Volvo 65s by the organisers, the teams are receiving a package of additional lights including the highly robust Exposure RAW Pro head torches as well as the potential to develop future products.

Charles Caudrelier, comments, "Every second counts on board - 24/7. Robust, long lasting lighting on board ensures our crew are really effective all night and all day, trimming, pushing the boat or fixing things below decks. The Exposure Lights give us totally reliable, lightweight, high power spot lights, or soft red light to avoid losing night vision for hours on end. They save us carrying multiple types of lights for different purposes and they are so lightweight, which is race critical for us."

Dee Caffari adds, "As well as being the best in their class for ocean racing, Exposure's LED lights are ideal for us. They are USB rechargeable, which means we do not have to worry about disposing of batteries which are harmful to the environment."

