Allen Enterprise Nationals at South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club - Day 1
by Carol Ford today at 1:12 pm
5-11 August 2017
Most of the twenty-eight boats arrived at Abersoch on the Saturday to rig their boats and have them scrutineered. We were treated to wine and snacks at the Commodore's Reception that evening, followed by the briefing.
Sadly, Sunday turned into a very wet and windy day so the Practice race and Race one were postponed and there was no sailing. But the day was topped off very nicely with a lasagne supper in the Cove restaurant at the club.
Monday turned out to be a lovely sunny day with moderate winds and the Race Officer, Chris Hoppins, ran the first three points races without a hitch. Phil & Laura Bevan from Grafham Water SC won the 1st race and Jeremy & Rebecca Stephens from Penzance SC won both the 2nd and 3rd races.
The prize giving for the day was held in The Vaynol pub in Abersoch where the Landlord, Ben, put on a lovely buffet before the karaoke entertainment and rounds of various shots. Rooster kindly provided jib sheets for the last finisher in each race and SpeedSix provided race day prizes for races 2 and 3 including two buoyancy aids and plenty of their go-faster hull coating.
After the first three races, Jeremy & Rebecca are lying first, Phil Ford & Jane Humpage from Bristol Corinthian YC are second and Phil & Laura are third.
Results after Day 1:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Pts
|1st
|22652
|THAT'S ENTERTAINMENT
|Jeremy Stephens
|Rebecca Stephens
|Penzance SC
|7
|1
|1
|9
|2nd
|23270
|KITTY
|Phil Ford
|Jane Humpage
|Bristol Corinthian YC
|3
|2
|6
|11
|3rd
|22439
|FLOOZY
|Phil Bevan
|Laura Bevan
|Grafham Water SC
|1
|3
|13
|17
|4th
|23384
|
|Tim Sadler
|Millie Pryke
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|11
|4
|3
|18
|5th
|22619
|RIOT VAN
|Martin Honnor
|Abigail Honnor
|Ogston SC
|8
|9
|2
|19
|6th
|23349
|TO INFIRMITY & BEYOND
|Ann Jackson
|Alan Skeens
|Burghfield SC
|4
|8
|12
|24
|7th
|23410
|WIMP
|Ges Brown
|Julie Moore
|South Caernarvonshire YC
|12
|11
|4
|27
|8th
|22102
|
|David Porter
|Beth Porter
|West Lancs YC
|2
|15
|11
|28
|9th
|22501
|BLUE JOB
|Alice Allen
|Sharkey
|Bristol Corinthian YC
|5
|18
|7
|30
|10th
|23411
|BLUE JOB ON TOP
|Paul Hobson
|Craig Wheatley
|Beaver SC
|16
|7
|10
|33
|11th
|19876
|SUBSONIC WHINKLE
|Matt Johnson
|Hannah Sadler
|Weir Wood SC
|10
|6
|20
|36
|12th
|22272
|CATCHMEIFUCAN
|Charles Adams
|Megan Adams
|West Lancs YC
|9
|16
|15
|40
|13th
|23346
|BAD BOUTROS
|Phil Snewin
|Ros Coleman
|South Caernarvonshire YC
|20
|12
|9
|41
|14th
|22418
|LIMITED EDITION
|Andy Gomm
|Sarah Gomm
|Ogston SC
|13
|13
|18
|44
|15th
|23344
|HUNKY DORY
|James Driver
|Stephen Driver
|North London SA
|DSQ
|10
|8
|47
|16th
|22451
|
|Ben Hill
|Gabe Hill
|West Lancs YC
|19
|5
|24
|48
|17th
|22935
|MALABAR
|Chris Palmer
|Beatrice Botticelli
|Penarth YC
|17
|14
|17
|48
|18th
|22702
|ESPADARTE
|Jane Scutt
|Nick Scutt
|Middle Nene SC
|14
|17
|19
|50
|19th
|22112
|TUTU WON ONE TOO
|Charles Morrish
|Marc Heger
|St Mary's Loch SC
|21
|25
|5
|51
|20th
|23015
|WEDG‑E
|Nick Jackson
|Molly Nixon
|Burghfield SC / West Lancs YC
|6
|21
|25
|52
|21st
|23351
|BIG SUMMER BLOW OUT
|Johnny Allen
|James Hobson
|Bristol Corinthian YC
|15
|19
|21
|55
|22nd
|22901
|OUT OF THE BLUE
|Paul Young
|Emma Coleman
|Midland SC
|18
|20
|22
|60
|23rd
|21932
|UM
|Ben Burrows
|Beatrix Burrows
|West Oxfordshire SC
|23
|22
|16
|61
|24th
|23089
|SIMPLY RED
|Jon Woodward
|Karen Alexander
|South Staffordshire SC
|DSQ
|24
|14
|67
|25th
|23140
|MY AIM IS TRUE
|Richard Leach
|Chris Keatley
|Penarth YC
|22
|26
|23
|71
|26th
|23312
|AKANGRA
|Peter Rendall
|Helen Cummins
|Penarth YC
|24
|23
|26
|73
|27th
|23245
|
|John Berry
|Neil Bawden
|Etherow SC / South Staffs SC
|25
|27
|28
|80
|28th
|22705
|TWO BEE's
|Robin Broomfield
|Paul Bloomfield
|Minima YC
|26
|28
|27
|81
