Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 Strength under Pressure 728
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Enterprise Cover
Rain and Sun Enterprise Cover

Boats for sale

Enterprise 22409
located in Tenterden

Allen Enterprise Nationals at South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club - Day 1

by Carol Ford today at 1:12 pm 5-11 August 2017

Most of the twenty-eight boats arrived at Abersoch on the Saturday to rig their boats and have them scrutineered. We were treated to wine and snacks at the Commodore's Reception that evening, followed by the briefing.

Sadly, Sunday turned into a very wet and windy day so the Practice race and Race one were postponed and there was no sailing. But the day was topped off very nicely with a lasagne supper in the Cove restaurant at the club.

Monday turned out to be a lovely sunny day with moderate winds and the Race Officer, Chris Hoppins, ran the first three points races without a hitch. Phil & Laura Bevan from Grafham Water SC won the 1st race and Jeremy & Rebecca Stephens from Penzance SC won both the 2nd and 3rd races.

The prize giving for the day was held in The Vaynol pub in Abersoch where the Landlord, Ben, put on a lovely buffet before the karaoke entertainment and rounds of various shots. Rooster kindly provided jib sheets for the last finisher in each race and SpeedSix provided race day prizes for races 2 and 3 including two buoyancy aids and plenty of their go-faster hull coating.

After the first three races, Jeremy & Rebecca are lying first, Phil Ford & Jane Humpage from Bristol Corinthian YC are second and Phil & Laura are third.

Results after Day 1:

PosSail NoBoat NameHelmCrewClubR1R2R3Pts
1st22652THAT'S ENTERTAINMENTJeremy StephensRebecca StephensPenzance SC7119
2nd23270KITTYPhil FordJane HumpageBristol Corinthian YC32611
3rd22439FLOOZYPhil BevanLaura BevanGrafham Water SC131317
4th23384 Tim SadlerMillie PrykeYorkshire Dales SC114318
5th22619RIOT VANMartin HonnorAbigail HonnorOgston SC89219
6th23349TO INFIRMITY & BEYONDAnn JacksonAlan SkeensBurghfield SC481224
7th23410WIMPGes BrownJulie MooreSouth Caernarvonshire YC1211427
8th22102 David PorterBeth PorterWest Lancs YC2151128
9th22501BLUE JOBAlice AllenSharkeyBristol Corinthian YC518730
10th23411BLUE JOB ON TOPPaul HobsonCraig WheatleyBeaver SC1671033
11th19876SUBSONIC WHINKLEMatt JohnsonHannah SadlerWeir Wood SC1062036
12th22272CATCHMEIFUCANCharles AdamsMegan AdamsWest Lancs YC9161540
13th23346BAD BOUTROSPhil SnewinRos ColemanSouth Caernarvonshire YC2012941
14th22418LIMITED EDITIONAndy GommSarah GommOgston SC13131844
15th23344HUNKY DORYJames DriverStephen DriverNorth London SADSQ10847
16th22451 Ben HillGabe HillWest Lancs YC1952448
17th22935MALABARChris PalmerBeatrice BotticelliPenarth YC17141748
18th22702ESPADARTEJane ScuttNick ScuttMiddle Nene SC14171950
19th22112TUTU WON ONE TOOCharles MorrishMarc HegerSt Mary's Loch SC2125551
20th23015WEDG‑ENick JacksonMolly NixonBurghfield SC / West Lancs YC6212552
21st23351BIG SUMMER BLOW OUTJohnny AllenJames HobsonBristol Corinthian YC15192155
22nd22901OUT OF THE BLUEPaul YoungEmma ColemanMidland SC18202260
23rd21932UMBen BurrowsBeatrix BurrowsWest Oxfordshire SC23221661
24th23089SIMPLY REDJon WoodwardKaren AlexanderSouth Staffordshire SCDSQ241467
25th23140MY AIM IS TRUERichard LeachChris KeatleyPenarth YC22262371
26th23312AKANGRAPeter RendallHelen CumminsPenarth YC24232673
27th23245 John BerryNeil BawdenEtherow SC / South Staffs SC25272880
28th22705TWO BEE'sRobin BroomfieldPaul BloomfieldMinima YC26282781
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week first weekend
Over 150 boats take to the water on the lake Over 150 crews took to the water over the weekend for the first four race series in the nine day Bassenthwaite Lake Regatta sponsored by the Lakes Distillery. The wind on both days was medium strength but both gusty and shifting in direction. Posted today at 7:04 am Enterprises at Tynemouth
Large swell after the gales Light rain and a large swell from gales earlier in the week welcomed the 8 visiting Enterprises to Tynemouth SC for the National Circuit regatta. Posted on 5 Aug Are you Championship ready?
Key points to think about with P&B We've experienced the best and the worst conditions the British weather could throw at us. Your boats have probably sailed you through several events and club races already without too many glitches. Posted on 8 Jul Enterprises at Yorkshire Dales
Strong winds for National Circuit event Seven boats arrived from all over the country to compete in this Enterprise National Circuit event at Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club on Saturday the 1st and Sunday 2nd of July 2017. Posted on 3 Jul Enterprises at Earlswood Lakes
Midland Area Double Chine series round 5 This event, the fifth in the Enterprise Association Midland Area Double Chine series, was held at Earlswood Lake Sailing Club on Sunday the 25th of June 2017. Posted on 1 Jul Allen Enterprise Nationals prepare to set sail
At South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club, Abersoch The Allen Enterprise National Championship is taking place from 5-11 August at South Caernarvonshire YC, one of the most popular venues for this competitive fleet. Enterprises from all over the country have already entered. Posted on 30 Jun Enterprises at Midland
Midland Area Double Chine series round 4 This event, the fourth in the Enterprise Association Midland Area Double Chine series, was held at Midland Sailing Club on Sunday 18th June 2017. Posted on 30 Jun Allen Enterprise Masters Championship
Decent breeze at Ofston for the 52 excited sailors On Saturday 10th June, 52 excited sailors turned up for the 2017 Allen Enterprise Masters Championship. The forecast was for a decent breeze and happily this proved to be the case. Posted on 17 Jun Enterprises at SMELT 2017
Tu viens faire de la voile avec moi? Dim middle aged memories of daily sunshine and steady winds of manageable amounts enticed 19 Enterprises to the 2017 SMELT reprise at Carnac. Posted on 15 Jun West Lancashire Yacht Club Regatta
Enterprise, GP14, Streaker and Handicap open The WLYC Regatta is an Enterprise, GP14, Streaker and Handicap open meeting all rolled into one. The event is usually held on the sea but this year's event was held on the Marine Lake. Posted on 13 Jun

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Enterprise Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Enterprise
South Caernarvonshire YC- 5 Aug to 11 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy