Allen Enterprise Nationals at South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club - Day 1

by Carol Ford today at 1:12 pm

Most of the twenty-eight boats arrived at Abersoch on the Saturday to rig their boats and have them scrutineered. We were treated to wine and snacks at the Commodore's Reception that evening, followed by the briefing.

Sadly, Sunday turned into a very wet and windy day so the Practice race and Race one were postponed and there was no sailing. But the day was topped off very nicely with a lasagne supper in the Cove restaurant at the club.

Monday turned out to be a lovely sunny day with moderate winds and the Race Officer, Chris Hoppins, ran the first three points races without a hitch. Phil & Laura Bevan from Grafham Water SC won the 1st race and Jeremy & Rebecca Stephens from Penzance SC won both the 2nd and 3rd races.

The prize giving for the day was held in The Vaynol pub in Abersoch where the Landlord, Ben, put on a lovely buffet before the karaoke entertainment and rounds of various shots. Rooster kindly provided jib sheets for the last finisher in each race and SpeedSix provided race day prizes for races 2 and 3 including two buoyancy aids and plenty of their go-faster hull coating.

After the first three races, Jeremy & Rebecca are lying first, Phil Ford & Jane Humpage from Bristol Corinthian YC are second and Phil & Laura are third.

Results after Day 1:

Pos Sail No Boat Name Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1st 22652 THAT'S ENTERTAINMENT Jeremy Stephens Rebecca Stephens Penzance SC 7 1 1 9 2nd 23270 KITTY Phil Ford Jane Humpage Bristol Corinthian YC 3 2 6 11 3rd 22439 FLOOZY Phil Bevan Laura Bevan Grafham Water SC 1 3 13 17 4th 23384 Tim Sadler Millie Pryke Yorkshire Dales SC 11 4 3 18 5th 22619 RIOT VAN Martin Honnor Abigail Honnor Ogston SC 8 9 2 19 6th 23349 TO INFIRMITY & BEYOND Ann Jackson Alan Skeens Burghfield SC 4 8 12 24 7th 23410 WIMP Ges Brown Julie Moore South Caernarvonshire YC 12 11 4 27 8th 22102 David Porter Beth Porter West Lancs YC 2 15 11 28 9th 22501 BLUE JOB Alice Allen Sharkey Bristol Corinthian YC 5 18 7 30 10th 23411 BLUE JOB ON TOP Paul Hobson Craig Wheatley Beaver SC 16 7 10 33 11th 19876 SUBSONIC WHINKLE Matt Johnson Hannah Sadler Weir Wood SC 10 6 20 36 12th 22272 CATCHMEIFUCAN Charles Adams Megan Adams West Lancs YC 9 16 15 40 13th 23346 BAD BOUTROS Phil Snewin Ros Coleman South Caernarvonshire YC 20 12 9 41 14th 22418 LIMITED EDITION Andy Gomm Sarah Gomm Ogston SC 13 13 18 44 15th 23344 HUNKY DORY James Driver Stephen Driver North London SA DSQ 10 8 47 16th 22451 Ben Hill Gabe Hill West Lancs YC 19 5 24 48 17th 22935 MALABAR Chris Palmer Beatrice Botticelli Penarth YC 17 14 17 48 18th 22702 ESPADARTE Jane Scutt Nick Scutt Middle Nene SC 14 17 19 50 19th 22112 TUTU WON ONE TOO Charles Morrish Marc Heger St Mary's Loch SC 21 25 5 51 20th 23015 WEDG‑E Nick Jackson Molly Nixon Burghfield SC / West Lancs YC 6 21 25 52 21st 23351 BIG SUMMER BLOW OUT Johnny Allen James Hobson Bristol Corinthian YC 15 19 21 55 22nd 22901 OUT OF THE BLUE Paul Young Emma Coleman Midland SC 18 20 22 60 23rd 21932 UM Ben Burrows Beatrix Burrows West Oxfordshire SC 23 22 16 61 24th 23089 SIMPLY RED Jon Woodward Karen Alexander South Staffordshire SC DSQ 24 14 67 25th 23140 MY AIM IS TRUE Richard Leach Chris Keatley Penarth YC 22 26 23 71 26th 23312 AKANGRA Peter Rendall Helen Cummins Penarth YC 24 23 26 73 27th 23245 John Berry Neil Bawden Etherow SC / South Staffs SC 25 27 28 80 28th 22705 TWO BEE's Robin Broomfield Paul Bloomfield Minima YC 26 28 27 81