Please select your home edition
Edition
CoastWaterSports 2014
Product Feature
Coastal Turmoil - Winds, waves and tidal races by Ken Endean
Coastal Turmoil - Winds, waves and tidal races by Ken Endean
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton

Lymington Town Sailing Club Sunday Late Points Series 1

by Karl Thorne today at 10:50 am 6 August 2017
Fast handicap start during Lymington Town SC Sunday Late Points 1 © Phil Thorne

Last Sunday saw the first races in the Summer Late Series at Lymington Town Sailing Club. Sunshine and a decent breeze met the competitors, who were a little depleted in numbers due to the distraction of either competing in or going out to watch the Fastnet Race starting at around the same time.

In the first race Dave Gorringe sailing his D-One in the fast handicap fleet took the win ahead of Rich Keeton in his RS700. In the medium fleet, it was a Merlin Rocket benefit with John Cooper and Becci Wigley winning ahead of Rob and Jan Martin.

By the second race, the breeze had built and the ebb was at full-strength giving a classic West Solent wind over tide chop, the exertions of the first race seemed to have taken their toll on most of the fleet as there were only a few customers left for this race. Also, the first of the Fastnet fleet were beating through the Western Solent, somewhat slower than the 25 minutes it took the Volvo 65 boats to get from Cowes to Yarmouth last Wednesday! Sadly none of the boats chose to come close to our race area for a photoshoot, although the MOD 70 Concise 10 was obviously having a lazy 5 minutes and took a long one over towards Berton buoy prior to tacking back into the best of the ebb on the Island shore.

In the fast handicap, it was the turn of Giles Chipperfield in his D-One to take the win, again followed by Rich Keeton in his RS700; the conditions were particularly challenging for single-handed trapeezing with a spinnaker!

A course adjustment for the medium fleet, with a shorter beat, and a downwind slalom gave fewer spinnaker options and suited the two-sailed Tasar of Richard Russell and Sylvia Weger who took the win after a close battle with the Merlin Rocket of Rob and Jan Martin. A special mention to the other Tasar beautifully helmed by youth sailor Euan Etheridge showing his Dad (and probably new permanent crew) how to do it properly!

Results can be found at www.ltsc.co.uk/results

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Lymington Town SC Sunday Early Points 8
Double win for octogenarian ex-Moth champion This weekend's LTSC Sunday dinghy racing was bought to you by family McEwen-Nicholson race team. Fabulous sunshine distracted them and the sailors from the borderline windy conditions as everyone set out into the Solent. Posted on 30 Jul Lymington Dinghy Regatta 2017
The biggest ever with over 130 boats The biggest ever Lymington Dinghy Regatta attracted over 130 boats including 60 visitors, who came for two days of exciting racing in the Solent. Posted on 21 Jul RS Aeros at the Lymington Dinghy Regatta
26 helms take to the water in the Western Solent Thirty RS Aeros signed up for the popular Lymington Dinghy Regatta run jointly by Lymington Clubs, the Royal and the Town. 26 ultimately took to the water in their RS Aeros. Posted on 20 Jul RS400s at the Lymington Dinghy Regatta
Town lays on a superb event again There are few things more certain on the RS400 tour than Lymington laying on a superb regatta. Built around their popular annual dinghy event that attracts 120 boats, the racing and the organisation this year was excellent once again. Posted on 20 Jul D-Ones at the Lymington Dinghy Regatta
Great racing within the fast handicap fleet A select group of D1's joined the 2 local boats to contest the next round of the travellers' circuit held within the fast fleet of the Lymington Dinghy Regatta. Posted on 19 Jul Merlin Rockets at the Lymington Dinghy Regatta
Some of the best in the country, and new initiates Over the weekend twelve Merlin Rockets took to the water for the two days of the Lymington Dinghy Regatta that boasted nearly 140 other boats. With our own class start the fleet included three visiting boats. Posted on 17 Jul Calvados Cup in Lymington
Hosting visitors from Cercle Nautique Honfleur Lymington Town Sailing Club have reclaimed the Calvados Cup after beating French visitors Cercle Nautique Honfleur in their annual race. Posted on 2 Jun LTSC RC Yachting May Championship
11 entrants race in a cool breeze The May championships on the 16th saw 11 entrants gather on a cool but otherwise pleasant evening with a small but workable breeze. Posted on 21 May Lymington Town SC Push the Boat Out
Open weekend at the club On 13th and 14th May Lymington Town Sailing Club (LTSC) held an open weekend as part of a national initiative by the RYA to encourage interest and participation in sailing. Posted on 17 May LTSC RC Yachting April Championship
Held at Pinetops on Tuesday The first Tuesday evening championship was held at Pinetops on 18th April. With a light dying breeze, fantastic sunshine and Easter egg prizes at the ready, it was set to be a good one. Posted on 21 Apr

Upcoming Events

Lymington Town Sailing Club Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Lymington Town Sailing Club- 2 Sep to 3 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy