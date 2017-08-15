Lark Nationals 2017 - Runners & Riders

Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!

Ahead of the upcoming Lark Nationals at Brixham Yacht Club (11-15 August), Nigel Hufton assesses the top jockeys...

Related Articles

GJW Direct Lark Inlands at Rutland

Epic conditions and a spot-on racing format The Larks visited Rutland on 24/25 June for 2017 GJW Inland Championship which was a shared event with the OK Inland Championship.

Larks at Marconi

GJW Direct Travellers Series event With clear blue skies and forecasted winds of between 14 - 18 knots, Marconi SC on the east coast was definitely the right place to be sailing a lark for the weekend.

SMELT 2017 at Carnac days 2 and 3

Entertainment on and off the water Day 2 dawned with a light breeze which unfortunately refused to settle and 90 degree shifts meant the race officer had an impossible task.

Sailing, socialising and sunshine

142 sailors at SMELT 2017 in Carnac 142 sailors plus friends and family have descended on Carnac for 4 days of sailing, socialising and sunshine. The Scorpion, Merlin, Enterprise, Larks and Twelves (SMELT) event started with the aim of 2 handicap races.

Larks at Barnt Green

Visitors from Stewartby and South Staffs Visitors from Stewartby and South Staffs joined Barnt Green Larks for the annual open on Sunday. A brisk breeze and bright sunshine made for perfect conditions.

Larks at Rock

GJW Direct Travellers Series event May Bank holiday saw the first sea open of the Lark season at Rock, sponsored by GJW Direct. To keep things interesting, 14 races were sailed on 3 different course types.

One month to go until Carnac 2017

Early entry deadline fast approaching... There is now just over 1 month left until 5 UK fleets reconvene in sunny France for a long weekend of sailing and holidaying.

Larks at Frensham Pond

GJW Helly Hansen Lark Belle Isle Travellers' Series Round 3 Frensham Pond SC once again welcomed the Lark fleet for round 3 of the GJW Helly Hansen Belle Isle Travellers' Series. The winds were light and unpredictable which gave the race officer the usual Frensham challenges.

Larks at the Waldringfield Cartoon

Strong fleet for the annual Easter Egg Regatta Waldringfield hosted the Lark fleet for the annual Easter Egg Regatta on Good Friday and Easter Saturday. As ever the competition was hot with a strong home fleet boosted by some boats from the circuit and some guest appearances.