Lark Nationals 2017 - Runners & Riders
by Nigel Hufton today at 10:25 am
11-15 August 2017
Racing in the 2009 Lark Nationals at Brixham © Mike Rice / www.fotoboat.com
Ahead of the upcoming Lark Nationals at Brixham Yacht Club (11-15 August), Nigel Hufton assesses the top jockeys...
- Stuart & Nick Hydon - Current holder of all three championships – National, Inlands and Travellers. Stuart will want to make sure that his first title last year (with a different crew) is not the only one. Can do it in all weather.
- Alan Krailing & Stephen Videlo - 3 times winner, Alan is a Lark god, but still looking for more. Looked sharp at the Scorpion Nationals (5th). Stephen is a previous champion crew and may make the difference. Great all-rounder.
- James Stewart & Tim Hartley – Vast experience and Endeavour champion crew, James came 4th last year and will do well if it blows.
- Nigel Hufton & Matt Wood - Evergreen campaigner, Nigel has placed top 5 many times, but never first. Second year with Matt Wood, this is now a settled partnership. Best light-medium.
- Steve Cumley & Eluned Stewart – Past champions in 2007, these two still have the speed and ability to be Top 5. All-rounder.
- Chris & Kate Holliman – 7th in 2016. Likes it windy. A new contender for the Married prize.
- James Goss & Ian Robertson – Steadily improving on the sea.
- Harry & Gemma Pynn - Harry won the Nationals in 2010, then taught his wife to sail and is now back at the top. How cool is that! Top 5 if it’s light.
- Chris White & Nicky Booth - A great team with plenty of practice sailing together. Awesome on ponds, and improving on the sea.
- Adam Parry & Ruth Johnson - A settled partnership and won last time out at Lee-on-Solent. On the up. Likes it windy.
More event details at www.larkclass.org/fixtures/event_detail.php?fixture_id=296
