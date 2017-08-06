Please select your home edition
Edition
Ocean Leisure 729x90
Product Feature
Seldén PBB50 SINGLE BLOCK
Seldén PBB50 SINGLE BLOCK
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Yachtshop Anglesey Offshore Dinghy Race at Red Wharf Bay Sailing Club

by Steve Norris today at 10:21 am 6 August 2017
Anglesey Offshore Dinghy Race © Paul Hargreaves

The annual Anglesey Offshore Dinghy Race organised by Red Wharf Bay Sailing and Watersports Club took place on Sunday August 6th.

With a building South Westerly wind forecast the decision was made to sail a shorter course in the Menai Straits and not the usual 15 mile offshore course. 48 boats signed on for the start from the Royal Anglesey line at Beaumaris.

Wind and sea conditions proved challenging and there were many early retirements. The fleet beat upwind passed Gallows Point on their way to the first turning mark off Bangor pier. The safety fleet were kept busy dealing with many capsizes. A long downwind leg back to Beaumaris saw some fantastic sailing conditions and several outstanding displays of brilliant downwind sailing. The race was finished after one lap, with 10 boats finishing the course.

All competitors returned safely to Beaumaris Green, followed by lunch and prize giving held in the Royal Anglesey Yacht Club.

There were plenty of stories of dealing with the exceptional conditions and much contentment with sailing the shorter course in the Menai Straits. The organisers were complimented on their safe management of the event.

Overall winner and leader of the slow handicap fleet was the Laser of Peter Hallitt from Pennine Sailing Club. First in the fast handicap fleet was the Hornet of David Watkin-Jones and Mark Hogan from Port Dinorwic Sailing Club. First Catamaran was the Dart 18 of Matt Osborne-Hill and Jess Silitoe-Price of Clywedog Sailing Club.

Red Wharf Bay SWC would like to thank Yachtshop of Holyhead for their sponsorship and Royal Anglesey Yacht Club for accommodating the race in Beaumaris.

More Paul Hargreaves Photography photos can be found here.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Anglesey Offshore Dinghy Race preview
Passing 15 miles of fabulous coastline this August It's now almost three weeks to go to the Anglesey Offshore Dinghy Race, on Sunday August 6th, organised by Red Wharf Bay Sailing and Watersports Club, and sponsored by Yachtshop of Holyhead. Posted on 15 Jul Anglesey Offshore Dinghy Race 2016
55 monohulls and 3 catamarans take part Sunday July 31st in the Menai Straits brought light and shifty North Westerly winds, and the last hour of foul tide, for the start of the Yachtshop Anglesey Offshore Dinghy Race, organised by Red Wharf Bay Sailing and Watersports Club. Posted on 2 Aug 2016 2016 Anglesey Offshore Dinghy Race
Taking place on Sunday 31st July The North West's premier offshore dinghy race, hosted by Red Wharf Bay Sailing Club and sponsored by Yachtshop of Holyhead, takes place on Sunday 31st July. Posted on 12 Jun 2016 Welsh sailors in Bart's Bash
More than a thousand people take part More than a thousand sailors across Wales took part in the world's biggest sailing race, with standards varying from top level to beginner. Posted on 5 Oct 2015 Anglesey Offshore Dinghy Race
45 monohulls & 10 cats for 50th Anniversary The 50th Anniversary of the Anglesey Offshore Dinghy Race took place on Sunday August 2nd. A fleet of 45 monohulls and 10 catamarans started from the Beaumaris start line, with a 15 mile coastal course to follow. Posted on 5 Aug 2015 Bart's Bash at Red Wharf Bay
Near perfect conditions for the 29 competitors Clear skies, bright sunshine and a steady onshore force 2 to 3 provided near perfect conditions for the 29 competitors who turned out at Red Wharf Bay, on Anglesey, on Sunday. Posted on 22 Sep 2014 Phantoms at the Anglesey Offshore Dinghy Race
A true calm before the storm! Hard to believe this, but sailing was postponed for more than an hour at the AODR 2014 (Anglesey Offshore Dinghy Race) due to a lack of wind, followed by a visit by the remains of Hurricane Bertha later in the day! That was the calm before the storm! Posted on 12 Aug 2014 Anglesey Offshore Dinghy Race
49th annual event held at Red Wharf Bay on Sunday Red Wharf Bay Sailing and Watersports Club hosted their 49th annual Anglesey Offshore Dinghy Race on Sunday August 10th. The event was dominated by the impact of the tail of Hurricane Bertha with Gales expected in the Irish Sea for the mid afternoon. Posted on 11 Aug 2014 Toppers at Red Wharf Bay
Idyllic sailing conditions for the 23 helms Twenty-three Toppers enjoyed the Red Wharf Bay Sailing and Watersports Club Topper Open, where the Topper North West Class returned to on Sunday June 29th. Bright sunshine and a Northerly Force 3 (sometimes Force 4) provided idyllic sailing conditions. Posted on 30 Jun 2014 Anglesey Dinghy & Catamaran Race preview
A passage race with wonderful scenery this August The race has several unusual features, apart from the wonderful scenery, and the Welsh Language. It is a passage race, with start and finish in different locations. The start is on the Royal Anglesey Yacht Club line. Posted on 6 Jun 2014

Upcoming Events

Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Brightlingsea SC Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Enterprise Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Enterprise
South Caernarvonshire YC- 5 Aug to 11 Aug Looe SC GP14 Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for GP14
Looe SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh Open Week for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh champs for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug Netley SC SigneT National Championships for SigneT
Netley SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug Ullswater YC Open to everyone Holiday Week for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 7 Aug to 11 Aug Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 7 Aug to 11 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy