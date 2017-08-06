Yachtshop Anglesey Offshore Dinghy Race at Red Wharf Bay Sailing Club

Anglesey Offshore Dinghy Race © Paul Hargreaves Anglesey Offshore Dinghy Race © Paul Hargreaves

by Steve Norris today at 10:21 am

The annual Anglesey Offshore Dinghy Race organised by Red Wharf Bay Sailing and Watersports Club took place on Sunday August 6th.

With a building South Westerly wind forecast the decision was made to sail a shorter course in the Menai Straits and not the usual 15 mile offshore course. 48 boats signed on for the start from the Royal Anglesey line at Beaumaris.

Wind and sea conditions proved challenging and there were many early retirements. The fleet beat upwind passed Gallows Point on their way to the first turning mark off Bangor pier. The safety fleet were kept busy dealing with many capsizes. A long downwind leg back to Beaumaris saw some fantastic sailing conditions and several outstanding displays of brilliant downwind sailing. The race was finished after one lap, with 10 boats finishing the course.

All competitors returned safely to Beaumaris Green, followed by lunch and prize giving held in the Royal Anglesey Yacht Club.

There were plenty of stories of dealing with the exceptional conditions and much contentment with sailing the shorter course in the Menai Straits. The organisers were complimented on their safe management of the event.

Overall winner and leader of the slow handicap fleet was the Laser of Peter Hallitt from Pennine Sailing Club. First in the fast handicap fleet was the Hornet of David Watkin-Jones and Mark Hogan from Port Dinorwic Sailing Club. First Catamaran was the Dart 18 of Matt Osborne-Hill and Jess Silitoe-Price of Clywedog Sailing Club.

Red Wharf Bay SWC would like to thank Yachtshop of Holyhead for their sponsorship and Royal Anglesey Yacht Club for accommodating the race in Beaumaris.

More Paul Hargreaves Photography photos can be found here.