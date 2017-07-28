Please select your home edition
Noah, 16, takes world youth sailing title

by Brigitte Mann today at 12:12 pm 24-28 July 2017

Torpoint Mosquito Sailing Club is celebrating the news that member Noah Rees, age 16 and from Millbrook, has become the RS Aero 7 World Youth Champion after competing recently in the Rooster RS Aero World Championships held in Carnac, France.

The five day event saw Noah compete in 12 races against competitors far older and more experienced than him and from all over the world including Australia, USA and Europe. He came 20th overall out of 62 entrants, achieving a 10th place in his second race and wresting the youth title (under 19) from Yannick Gloster from Santa Barbara, California, USA.

Later this month Noah is looking forward to taking part in the RS Aero Youth Nationals at Burghfield, Berkshire and then the Nationals at Hayling Island.

