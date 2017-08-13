The One Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week 2017 - First Weekend

by Mik Chappell today at 7:04 am

Over 150 crews took to the water over the weekend for the first four race series in the nine day Bassenthwaite Lake Regatta sponsored by the Lakes Distillery. The wind on both days was medium strength but both gusty and shifting in direction inviting the many capsizes which subsequently took place.

Boats were divided into 12 separate fleets. The RS400's started first and it was immediate drama for Mark Somerville / Joe Roberts from the Home Club when Mark leaned out crossing the line for the first start and his toe strap gave way sending him out backwards complete with tiller extension. Soon back aboard, he headed after the rest of the fleet and was delighted to find the leaders had taken the wrong course allowing him to pull through and take the race win! However, they didn't fair as well in the following races and were placed third in the series behind Chris Pickles / Mark Lunn from Delph and Paul & Jude Allen from Leigh & Lowton.

In the Fast Handicap Fleet Steve Hunt / Ruth Critchley (Pilkington) in their Merlin took 3 firsts to take the win from the RS300 of Ben Murrell (Yorkshire Dales). The Medium Handicap Fleet was won by the Supernova of Tim Hand (Swarkestone) from the Phantom of Ed Thomas (Pilkington) who finished on equal scores. Tim got the better finish in the final very fluky and very damp Around the Lake race.

The Flying Fifteens and Solos had a general recall in Race 2. In the former fleet Neil Currie / Rory Yardley and Neil Platt / Andy Weatherspoon, both entered under Bass, each ended with 2 wins and a 2nd the result being decided in Currie's favour on count back. In the Solos Patrick Hamilton (Burwain) took the series from Rob Cook (Northampton. The first four boats In the RS200 Fleet were from Bass, Phil Smith / Izzie Hunter winning the series from Robin & Erin Dawson.

The GP14 class was another Bass monopoly with Dave & Lynn Lawson winning from Mike Fairlamb / Eric Smith. Despite having 2 firsts on Saturday the Enterprise on Mark Ninnim / Emma Smith (Bass) was beaten by David & Jackie Gebhard (Tynemouth) when the latter pairing put in the stronger performance in the Around the Lake race.

In the Graduates Andy & Sue Flitcroft (Bolton) took 3 race wins to finish ahead of Chris Parker / Ciaron McKettrick (Southport) and, in the Lasers, Garry Knott (Pennine) did likewise to beat Eleanor Craig (Draycote Water).

In the Slow Handicap Fleet the Streaker of Steve Blackburn (West Lancs) won all his races to win from the RS Vision of Anthony Woodyear /Jo Van Lachterop (Bassenthwaite). In the combined Mirror/Topper/Tera Fleet there were also 4 race wins for Jonathan & Henry Bullen (Bass) who took the series from Fiona & George Spence (Ripon). Both were sailing Mirrors.

First Weekend Results:

Pos Sail No Class Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts Enterprise Fleet 1st 21891 Enterprise David Gebhard Jackie Gebhard Tynemouth ‑3 2 1 1 4 2nd 23166 Enterprise Mark Ninnim Emma/Rob Smith/Thea Bassenthwaite 1 1 ‑2 2 4 3rd 22405 Enterprise Peter Lawson Guy Wheeler Bassenthwaite (RAF) 3 5 3 11 4th GBR 22695 Enterprise Alan Baker Thea Armstrong Tynemouth 4 4 3 (DNF) 11 5th 19091 Enterprise Simon Jaram Bassenthwaite (DNC) 5 7 4 16 6th E23050 Enterprise Mike Maddocks Carys Done Chester Sailing & Canoeing Club 5 (RAF) 6 DNC 22 7th 20673 Enterprise Alan Burton‑Roberts Rhea Burton‑Roberts RYA 2 (DNF) DNC DNC 24 8th E1068 Enterprise Mark Blackham Trish Blackham Chase (DNF) DNC 4 DNC 26 9th 1909 Enterprise Dennis Beard Josephine Beard Yeadon (DNF) DNC DNF DNC 33 9th 8150 Enterprise Larry Gray Yorkshire Ouse (DNF) DNC DNC DNC 33 Fast handicap Fleet 1st 3701 MERLIN‑ROCKET Stephen Hunt Ruth Critchley Pilkington / Bassenthwaite 1 1 ‑2 1 3 2nd 434 RS 300 Ben Murrell Yorkshire Dales ‑2 h 2 1 2 5 3rd 450 RS 300 Mark Henman South Sheilds 5 ‑6 3 4 12 4th 11 Icon Russell Lutwyche Ruby West Chase 4 4 4 (DNC) 12 5th 15 Icon Martin Payne Caroline Wilkins Notts County 3 3 (DNF) DNC 18 6th 757 Osprey C Wright/G Goodall C Tebbut/ A.N.Other Ripon ‑7 7 5 6 18 7th 1276 29er George Combe Cameron Straughan Derwent Reservoir (DNC) DNF 6 3 21 8th 361 RS 300 Joe Watkins Bassenthwaite 6 5 (DNF) DNC 23 9th 14874 Fireball Nigel Makin Evette Allum Yorkshire Dales (DNC) DNC DNC 5 29 10th 4287 LASER 4000/ 4000 Tom Gentry Caroline Storey Pennine (DNF) 8 DNC DNC 32 11th 2016 59er 29erXX rig Ben/Sam Pickering Helen/Sarah Chase (DNC) DNF DNC DNC 36 Solo Fleet 1st 5383 Solo Patrick Hamilton Burwain 2 1 1 ‑4 4 2nd 5689 Solo Rob Cook Northampton 1 4 (DNF) 2 7 3rd 5463 Solo Dave Pickering Chase ‑3 2 2 3 7 4th 5203 Solo Mike Cowan Bassenthwaite 5 3 3 ‑6 11 5th 5662 Solo Steve Thomas Rudyard Lake 6 ‑7 5 1 12 6th 5641 Solo Kevin Vials Ripon 7 ‑10 4 5 16 7th 5174 Solo John Waind Budworth 11 5 6 (DNC) 22 8th 5320 Solo Gary Ungless Ely 9 6 (DNF) 7 22 9th 5624 Solo Kevin Bilham Ely 8 8 7 (DNC) 23 10th 5607 Solo Cliff English South Sheilds 4 (DNF) DNF DNC 32 11th 5511 Solo Paul McHenry Notts County 10 11 (DNC) DNC 35 12th 4985 Solo Kim Cant Coniston / Leigh & Lowton (DNC) 9 DNF DNC 37 13th 4993 Solo Ian Hall Bassenthwaite 12 (DNC) DNF DNC 40 Flying 15 Fleet 1st 3520 Flying Fifteen Neil Currie Rory Yardley Bassenthwaite 1 2 ‑4 1 4 2nd 3770 Flying Fifteen Neil Platt Andy Weatherspoon Bassenthwaite 2 1 1 ‑3 4 3rd 3623 Flying Fifteen Angus Corry Shaun Billany Bassenthwaite ‑7 4 3 4 11 4th 3815 Flying Fifteen Ian Campbell Lezliann Pearson Bassenthwaite 5 5 ‑6 2 12 5th 3996 Flying Fifteen Mike Moore Kayla Sheard Bassenthwaite 4 3 ‑5 5 12 6th 3973 Flying Fifteen Simon Longstaff Jon Denwood Bassenthwaite 3 (DNF) 2 DNC 16 7th 3463 Flying Fifteen John Thornley Megan Thornley Ullswater ‑8 6 7 6 19 8th 3685 Flying Fifteen Steve Lee Barry Medwell Leigh & Lowton 9 7 8 (DNC) 24 9th 3281 Flying Fifteen Graham Kirkpatrick Alan Smith Bassenthwaite 6 (DNC) DNC DNC 28 10th 3477 Flying Fifteen Eric Guillois Olivier Guillois Bassenthwaite (DNC) 8 DNC DNC 30 GP14 Fleet 1st 14064 GP14 David Lawson Lynn Lawson Bassenthwaite ‑1 1 1 2 2nd 13885 GP14 Mike Fairlamb Eric Smith Bassenthwaite 2 ‑3 2 4 3rd 13960 GP14 Val Bell Ken Bell Bassenthwaite ‑3 2 3 5 4th 14062 GP14 Alan Jones Sue Watson Bassenthwaite 4 4 (DNC) 8 5th 13916 GP14 Nigel Lewis Glenis Kett Bassenthwaite ‑6 5 4 9 6th 13716 GP14 Rob Slack Chase 5 (DNC) DNF 13 7th 13867 GP14 Dave Nicholson Sarah Nicholson Bassenthwaite (DNC) DNC DNF 16 Graduate Fleet 1st 3001 Graduate Andy Flitcroft Sue Flitcroft Bolton 1 1 1 ‑3 3 2nd 2839 Graduate Chris Parker Ciaron McKettrick Southport ‑2 2 2 2 6 3rd 3013 Graduate Bryn Abendstern Annabelle Coppinger Toddbrook 5 3 (DNF) 4 12 4th 3016 Graduate Rob Riddelsdell Sally Riddelsdell Chipstead 4 4 4 (DNC) 12 5th 2878 Graduate David Ivins Leanne Pilkington Bolton 3 5 (DNF) 5 13 6th 2901 Graduate Hamilton Roaf Alistair Roaf Chipstead 9 6 (DNF) 1 16 7th 3007 Graduate Paul Clark Emily Clark Bassenthwaite 7 (DNC) 3 6 16 8th 3006 Graduate Peter Flory Angela Flory Chipstead 8 7 5 (DNC) 20 9th 3004 Graduate Richard Thorpe Jane Thorpe Toddbrook 6 (DNC) DNC DNC 28 10th 1718 Graduate Liz Stockdale Helen Phillips/ Grace Stockdale Ripon (DNF) DNC DNC DNC 33 Medium handicap Fleet 1st 1130 Supernova Tim Hand Swarkestone (RAF) 1 3 2 6 2nd 1342 Phantom Ed Thomas Pilkington 2 3 1 ‑4 6 3rd 1105 Supernova Sam Mckay Swarkestone (RAF) 2 5 3 10 4th 11183 Wayfarer Mike Weighill Carl Martin Swarkestone 1 5 ‑7 5 11 5th 11189 Wayfarer Nigel O'Donnell Belinda O'Donnell Swarkestone 3 ‑6 6 6 15 6th 1178 Supernova Jeffrey Robison Bolton (RAF) 4 4 7 15 7th 1099 Supernova Peter Housley Sutton‑in‑Asfield 4 7 8 (DNC) 19 8th 1112 Supernova Peter Mackin Bolton / Stokes Bay (DNF) DNC 2 1 24 9th 1139 Phantom Andy Spencer Burton (DNF) 8 10 8 26 10th 194 Laser Bahia Gary Bates Olivia Bates Burwain 6 9 13 (DNC) 28 11th 2302 Lark Dennis King Janice KIng Attenborough 5 (DNC) DNC DNC 47 12th 1971 Scorpion Simon Fay Eleanor Fay Tynemouth (DNF) DNC 9 DNC 51 13th 417 Laser Vago XD Philip Eastwood Victoria Gatty Burwain (DNC) DNC 11 DNC 53 14th 1195 RS Aero 5 Harriet Critchley Bolton (DNC) DNC 12 DNC 54 15th 559 Supernova James Vyse Chase (DNF) DNC DNF DNC 63 15th 566 Supernova Martin mckay Swarkestone (DNF) DNC DNC DNC 63 15th 1068 Supernova Frank McMullen Bolton (DNF) DNC DNC DNC 63 15th 3263 NATIONAL 12 3101‑3414 Sue Jones Gail Kaye Nottingham (DNF) DNC DNF DNC 63 15th 8227 Albacore Derek Booth Mark Booth (DNF) DNC DNC DNC 63 15th 11165 Wayfarer Ami Hopkins Bernard Taylor Swarkestone (DNF) DNC DNC DNC 63 Mirrors/Toppers/Tera Fleet 1st 56398 Mirror Jonathan Bullen Henry Bullen Bassenthwaite ‑1 1 1 1 3 2nd 65839 Mirror Fiona Spence George Spence Ripon 4 2 (DNF) 2 8 3rd 2365 RS Tera Pro Thomas Donald Derwent Reservoir ‑3 3 3 3 9 4th 70391 Mirror Alastair Duncan Alfie Duncan Bassenthwaite 5 5 (DNF) 4 14 5th 1921 RS Tera Pro Lucas Straughan Derwent Reservoir ‑6 6 4 5 15 6th 7563 Laser Pico John Roberts Bassenthwaite 2 4 (DNC) DNC 16 7th 69164 Mirror Ian Preston Bassenthwaite (DNC) DNC 2 6 18 8th 70351 Mirror Stacey Rowell Charlie Rowell Bassenthwaite (DNF) DNC DNF DNC 30 8th 70352 Mirror Ray Cook Elizabeth Cook Royal Northumberland (DNC) DNC DNF DNC 30 RS200 Fleet 1st 1369 RS 200 Phil Smith Izzie Hunter Bassenthwaite 1 1 1 (DNC) 3 2nd 1651 RS 200 Robin Dawson Erin Zoe Dawson Bassenthwaite (DNF) 2 3 1 6 3rd 1195 RS 200 Alex Leonard Olivia Leonard Bassenthwaite 2 3 ‑4 2 7 4th 1092 RS 200 Ethan Dawson Ellie Clark Bassenthwaite 3 4 ‑5 3 10 5th 790 RS 200 Ian Smith Ellen Smith Leigh & Lowton 5 7 7 (DNC) 19 6th 1162 RS 200 Russ Coggrave Lucy Mallory Staunton Harold 4 5 (DNF) DNC 23 7th 1167 RS 200 Bernard Clark Nicole Kerslake Ripon (DNF) DNC 6 4 24 8th 919 RS 200 Mark Blackham Nathan Vyse (DNC) 6 DNC 5 25 9th 288 RS 200 Michael O'Donnell William Evans Swarkestone 6 8 (DNF) DNC 28 10th 919 RS 200 Sam Pickering Helen Rutherford (DNC) DNC 2 DNC 30 11th 682 RS 200 Jeff Tweddle Sam Hedges Bassenthwaite (DNC) 9 DNC DNC 37 12th 925 RS 200 Karen Brotherton Lisa Woods Glossop Sailing Club (DNF) DNC DNF DNC 42 12th 1135 RS 200 Julia Allan Grahame Allan Yorkshire Dales (DNC) DNC DNF DNC 42 RS400 Fleet 1st 1283 RS 400 Chris Pickles Mark Lunn Delph (RAF) 1 2 1 4 2nd 1395 RS 400 Paul Allen Jude Allen Leigh & Lowton 2 2 1 (DNC) 5 3rd 1082 RS 400 Mark Somerville Joe Roberts Bassenthwaite 1 3 ‑4 4 8 4th 669 RS 400 Jacob Ainsworth Kayleigh Roberts South Sheilds (RAF) 5 3 3 11 5th 664 RS 400 Phil Davenport Rob Smith Bassenthwaite 3 ‑8 7 2 12 6th 763 RS 400 Liam Alcock Eve English South Sheilds (DNC) 9 5 5 19 7th 1003 RS 400 David Moore Bob Hodkinson Blithfield (RAF) 7 6 DNC 24 8th 1428 RS 400 Wayne Fletcher Deb Fletcher Scaling Dam (RAF) 4 DNC DNC 26 9th 1456 RS 400 Russell Collister June Collister Isle of Man (RAF) 6 DNC DNC 28 10th 730 RS 400 Alistair Ramsden James Moore Bassenthwaite (RAF) DNF DNF DNC 33 Laser Fleet 1st 212459 Laser Garry Knott Pennine 1 1 ‑2 1 3 2nd 207986 Laser Radial Eleanor Craig Draycote Water 2 2 1 ‑5.5 5 3rd 182219 Laser Malcom Marsden Blackpool & Fleetwood 3 ‑5 4 4 11 4th 195846 Laser Radial Peter Owen Derwent Reservoir ‑6 3 3 5.5 11.5 5th 175745 Laser Peter McChrystal Blackpool & Fleetwood 7 4 (DNF) 2 13 6th 195813 Laser John Hainsworth Swarkestone 4 6 5 (DNC) 15 7th 173610 Laser Mark Donald Derwent Reservoir 5 7 7 (DNC) 19 8th 195987 Laser Radial Zena Martin Bolton 8 ‑9 9 8 25 9th 191036 Laser Paul Cook Derwent Reservoir 11 8 ‑14 9 28 10th 201404 Laser Chay Richards Bassenthwaite 9 ‑12 8 11 28 11th 180381 Laser Radial Nicky Leech Derwent Reservoir (DNF) 14 11 7 32 12th 175602 Laser Neil Garrison Bassenthwaite 13 10 10 (DNC) 33 13th 191430 Laser Terry Hall Bassenthwaite 12 13 12 (DNC) 37 14th 143083 Laser Radial Laura Pitkethly Derwent Reservoir 10 (DNC) 6 DNC 39 15th 212457 Laser Ty Burrows Leigh & Lowton 15 11 13 (DNC) 39 16th 207007 Laser Don Brechin Derwent Reservoir (DNC) DNC 15 10 48 17th 192992 Laser Roystan Taggart Pilkington (DNC) DNC DNC 3 49 18th 173781 Laser Jack Knight 14 15 (DNF) DNC 52 19th 165299 Laser Radial Fay Kerr (DNF) DNC DNC DNC 69 19th 174909 Laser Radial Paul Gannon Bassenthwaite (DNF) DNC DNC DNC 69 19th 150414 Laser Harry Wilkin Burwain (DNF) DNC DNF DNC 69 19th 174537 Laser Liam Weighill Swarkestone (DNC) DNF DNC DNC 69 Slow handicap Fleet 1st 1881 Streaker Steve Blackburn West Lancs ‑1 1 1 1 3 2nd 1901 RS Vision Anthony Woodyer Jo Van Lachterop Bassenthwaite 2 2 (DNF) 2 6 3rd 1924 Streaker Jack Lawson Bassenthwaite 3 3 2 ‑5 8 4th 1731 Streaker Elaine Ross Annandale SC 4 4 ‑5 3 11 5th 1734 Streaker Bob Johnston Blackpool & Fleetwood ‑5 5 3 4 12 6th 155 2.4 Adam Billany Derwent Reservoir ‑7 7 4 6 17 7th 1661 Streaker Nigel Edmondson Blackpool & Fleetwood 6 6 (DNC) DNC 21 8th 162752 LASER 4.7 Jennifer Overeend Bassenthwaite (DNC) DNC 6 DNC 24