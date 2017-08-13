Please select your home edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Product Feature
The Rules Book: Complete 2013-2016 Rules
The Rules Book: Complete 2013-2016 Rules
The One Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week 2017 - First Weekend

by Mik Chappell today at 7:04 am 5-13 August 2017

Over 150 crews took to the water over the weekend for the first four race series in the nine day Bassenthwaite Lake Regatta sponsored by the Lakes Distillery. The wind on both days was medium strength but both gusty and shifting in direction inviting the many capsizes which subsequently took place.

Boats were divided into 12 separate fleets. The RS400's started first and it was immediate drama for Mark Somerville / Joe Roberts from the Home Club when Mark leaned out crossing the line for the first start and his toe strap gave way sending him out backwards complete with tiller extension. Soon back aboard, he headed after the rest of the fleet and was delighted to find the leaders had taken the wrong course allowing him to pull through and take the race win! However, they didn't fair as well in the following races and were placed third in the series behind Chris Pickles / Mark Lunn from Delph and Paul & Jude Allen from Leigh & Lowton.

In the Fast Handicap Fleet Steve Hunt / Ruth Critchley (Pilkington) in their Merlin took 3 firsts to take the win from the RS300 of Ben Murrell (Yorkshire Dales). The Medium Handicap Fleet was won by the Supernova of Tim Hand (Swarkestone) from the Phantom of Ed Thomas (Pilkington) who finished on equal scores. Tim got the better finish in the final very fluky and very damp Around the Lake race.

The One Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week first weekend - photo © John Spittle
The One Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week first weekend - photo © John Spittle

The Flying Fifteens and Solos had a general recall in Race 2. In the former fleet Neil Currie / Rory Yardley and Neil Platt / Andy Weatherspoon, both entered under Bass, each ended with 2 wins and a 2nd the result being decided in Currie's favour on count back. In the Solos Patrick Hamilton (Burwain) took the series from Rob Cook (Northampton. The first four boats In the RS200 Fleet were from Bass, Phil Smith / Izzie Hunter winning the series from Robin & Erin Dawson.

The One Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week first weekend - photo © John Spittle
The One Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week first weekend - photo © John Spittle

The GP14 class was another Bass monopoly with Dave & Lynn Lawson winning from Mike Fairlamb / Eric Smith. Despite having 2 firsts on Saturday the Enterprise on Mark Ninnim / Emma Smith (Bass) was beaten by David & Jackie Gebhard (Tynemouth) when the latter pairing put in the stronger performance in the Around the Lake race.

In the Graduates Andy & Sue Flitcroft (Bolton) took 3 race wins to finish ahead of Chris Parker / Ciaron McKettrick (Southport) and, in the Lasers, Garry Knott (Pennine) did likewise to beat Eleanor Craig (Draycote Water).

The One Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week first weekend - photo © John Spittle
The One Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week first weekend - photo © John Spittle

In the Slow Handicap Fleet the Streaker of Steve Blackburn (West Lancs) won all his races to win from the RS Vision of Anthony Woodyear /Jo Van Lachterop (Bassenthwaite). In the combined Mirror/Topper/Tera Fleet there were also 4 race wins for Jonathan & Henry Bullen (Bass) who took the series from Fiona & George Spence (Ripon). Both were sailing Mirrors.

First Weekend Results:

h
PosSail NoClassHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4Pts
Enterprise Fleet
1st21891EnterpriseDavid GebhardJackie GebhardTynemouth‑32114
2nd23166EnterpriseMark NinnimEmma/Rob Smith/TheaBassenthwaite11‑224
3rd22405EnterprisePeter LawsonGuy WheelerBassenthwaite(RAF)35311
4thGBR 22695EnterpriseAlan BakerThea ArmstrongTynemouth443(DNF)11
5th19091EnterpriseSimon Jaram Bassenthwaite(DNC)57416
6thE23050EnterpriseMike MaddocksCarys DoneChester Sailing & Canoeing Club5(RAF)6DNC22
7th20673EnterpriseAlan Burton‑RobertsRhea Burton‑RobertsRYA2(DNF)DNCDNC24
8thE1068EnterpriseMark BlackhamTrish BlackhamChase(DNF)DNC4DNC26
9th1909EnterpriseDennis BeardJosephine BeardYeadon(DNF)DNCDNFDNC33
9th8150EnterpriseLarry Gray Yorkshire Ouse(DNF)DNCDNCDNC33
Fast handicap Fleet
1st3701MERLIN‑ROCKETStephen HuntRuth CritchleyPilkington / Bassenthwaite11‑213
2nd434RS 300Ben Murrell Yorkshire Dales‑22125
3rd450RS 300Mark Henman South Sheilds5‑63412
4th11IconRussell LutwycheRuby WestChase444(DNC)12
5th15IconMartin PayneCaroline WilkinsNotts County33(DNF)DNC18
6th757OspreyC Wright/G GoodallC Tebbut/ A.N.OtherRipon‑775618
7th127629erGeorge CombeCameron StraughanDerwent Reservoir(DNC)DNF6321
8th361RS 300Joe Watkins Bassenthwaite65(DNF)DNC23
9th14874FireballNigel MakinEvette AllumYorkshire Dales(DNC)DNCDNC529
10th4287LASER 4000/ 4000Tom GentryCaroline StoreyPennine(DNF)8DNCDNC32
11th201659er 29erXX rigBen/Sam PickeringHelen/SarahChase(DNC)DNFDNCDNC36
Solo Fleet
1st5383SoloPatrick Hamilton Burwain211‑44
2nd5689SoloRob Cook Northampton14(DNF)27
3rd5463SoloDave Pickering Chase‑32237
4th5203SoloMike Cowan Bassenthwaite533‑611
5th5662SoloSteve Thomas Rudyard Lake6‑75112
6th5641SoloKevin Vials Ripon7‑104516
7th5174SoloJohn Waind Budworth1156(DNC)22
8th5320SoloGary Ungless Ely96(DNF)722
9th5624SoloKevin Bilham Ely887(DNC)23
10th5607SoloCliff English South Sheilds4(DNF)DNFDNC32
11th5511SoloPaul McHenry Notts County1011(DNC)DNC35
12th4985SoloKim Cant Coniston / Leigh & Lowton(DNC)9DNFDNC37
13th4993SoloIan Hall Bassenthwaite12(DNC)DNFDNC40
Flying 15 Fleet
1st3520Flying FifteenNeil CurrieRory YardleyBassenthwaite12‑414
2nd3770Flying FifteenNeil PlattAndy WeatherspoonBassenthwaite211‑34
3rd3623Flying FifteenAngus CorryShaun BillanyBassenthwaite‑743411
4th3815Flying FifteenIan CampbellLezliann PearsonBassenthwaite55‑6212
5th3996Flying FifteenMike MooreKayla SheardBassenthwaite43‑5512
6th3973Flying FifteenSimon LongstaffJon DenwoodBassenthwaite3(DNF)2DNC16
7th3463Flying FifteenJohn ThornleyMegan ThornleyUllswater‑867619
8th3685Flying FifteenSteve LeeBarry MedwellLeigh & Lowton978(DNC)24
9th3281Flying FifteenGraham KirkpatrickAlan SmithBassenthwaite6(DNC)DNCDNC28
10th3477Flying FifteenEric GuilloisOlivier GuilloisBassenthwaite(DNC)8DNCDNC30
GP14 Fleet
1st14064GP14David LawsonLynn LawsonBassenthwaite‑111 2
2nd13885GP14Mike FairlambEric SmithBassenthwaite2‑32 4
3rd13960GP14Val BellKen BellBassenthwaite‑323 5
4th14062GP14Alan JonesSue WatsonBassenthwaite44(DNC) 8
5th13916GP14Nigel LewisGlenis KettBassenthwaite‑654 9
6th13716GP14Rob Slack Chase5(DNC)DNF 13
7th13867GP14Dave NicholsonSarah NicholsonBassenthwaite(DNC)DNCDNF 16
Graduate Fleet
1st3001GraduateAndy FlitcroftSue FlitcroftBolton111‑33
2nd2839GraduateChris ParkerCiaron McKettrickSouthport‑22226
3rd3013GraduateBryn AbendsternAnnabelle CoppingerToddbrook53(DNF)412
4th3016GraduateRob RiddelsdellSally RiddelsdellChipstead444(DNC)12
5th2878GraduateDavid IvinsLeanne PilkingtonBolton35(DNF)513
6th2901GraduateHamilton RoafAlistair RoafChipstead96(DNF)116
7th3007GraduatePaul ClarkEmily ClarkBassenthwaite7(DNC)3616
8th3006GraduatePeter FloryAngela FloryChipstead875(DNC)20
9th3004GraduateRichard ThorpeJane ThorpeToddbrook6(DNC)DNCDNC28
10th1718GraduateLiz StockdaleHelen Phillips/ Grace StockdaleRipon(DNF)DNCDNCDNC33
Medium handicap Fleet
1st1130SupernovaTim Hand Swarkestone(RAF)1326
2nd1342PhantomEd Thomas Pilkington231‑46
3rd1105SupernovaSam Mckay Swarkestone(RAF)25310
4th11183WayfarerMike WeighillCarl MartinSwarkestone15‑7511
5th11189WayfarerNigel O'DonnellBelinda O'DonnellSwarkestone3‑66615
6th1178SupernovaJeffrey Robison Bolton(RAF)44715
7th1099SupernovaPeter Housley Sutton‑in‑Asfield478(DNC)19
8th1112SupernovaPeter Mackin Bolton / Stokes Bay(DNF)DNC2124
9th1139PhantomAndy Spencer Burton(DNF)810826
10th194Laser BahiaGary BatesOlivia BatesBurwain6913(DNC)28
11th2302LarkDennis KingJanice KIngAttenborough5(DNC)DNCDNC47
12th1971ScorpionSimon FayEleanor FayTynemouth(DNF)DNC9DNC51
13th417Laser Vago XDPhilip EastwoodVictoria GattyBurwain(DNC)DNC11DNC53
14th1195RS Aero 5Harriet Critchley Bolton(DNC)DNC12DNC54
15th559SupernovaJames Vyse Chase(DNF)DNCDNFDNC63
15th566SupernovaMartin mckay Swarkestone(DNF)DNCDNCDNC63
15th1068SupernovaFrank McMullen Bolton(DNF)DNCDNCDNC63
15th3263NATIONAL 12 3101‑3414Sue JonesGail KayeNottingham(DNF)DNCDNFDNC63
15th8227AlbacoreDerek BoothMark Booth (DNF)DNCDNCDNC63
15th11165WayfarerAmi HopkinsBernard TaylorSwarkestone(DNF)DNCDNCDNC63
Mirrors/Toppers/Tera Fleet
1st56398MirrorJonathan BullenHenry BullenBassenthwaite‑11113
2nd65839MirrorFiona SpenceGeorge SpenceRipon42(DNF)28
3rd2365RS Tera ProThomas Donald Derwent Reservoir‑33339
4th70391MirrorAlastair DuncanAlfie DuncanBassenthwaite55(DNF)414
5th1921RS Tera ProLucas Straughan Derwent Reservoir‑664515
6th7563Laser PicoJohn Roberts Bassenthwaite24(DNC)DNC16
7th69164MirrorIan Preston Bassenthwaite(DNC)DNC2618
8th70351MirrorStacey RowellCharlie RowellBassenthwaite(DNF)DNCDNFDNC30
8th70352MirrorRay CookElizabeth CookRoyal Northumberland(DNC)DNCDNFDNC30
RS200 Fleet
1st1369RS 200Phil SmithIzzie HunterBassenthwaite111(DNC)3
2nd1651RS 200Robin DawsonErin Zoe DawsonBassenthwaite(DNF)2316
3rd1195RS 200Alex LeonardOlivia LeonardBassenthwaite23‑427
4th1092RS 200Ethan DawsonEllie ClarkBassenthwaite34‑5310
5th790RS 200Ian SmithEllen SmithLeigh & Lowton577(DNC)19
6th1162RS 200Russ CoggraveLucy MalloryStaunton Harold45(DNF)DNC23
7th1167RS 200Bernard ClarkNicole KerslakeRipon(DNF)DNC6424
8th919RS 200Mark BlackhamNathan Vyse (DNC)6DNC525
9th288RS 200Michael O'DonnellWilliam EvansSwarkestone68(DNF)DNC28
10th919RS 200Sam PickeringHelen Rutherford (DNC)DNC2DNC30
11th682RS 200Jeff TweddleSam HedgesBassenthwaite(DNC)9DNCDNC37
12th925RS 200Karen BrothertonLisa WoodsGlossop Sailing Club(DNF)DNCDNFDNC42
12th1135RS 200Julia AllanGrahame AllanYorkshire Dales(DNC)DNCDNFDNC42
RS400 Fleet
1st1283RS 400Chris PicklesMark LunnDelph(RAF)1214
2nd1395RS 400Paul AllenJude AllenLeigh & Lowton221(DNC)5
3rd1082RS 400Mark SomervilleJoe RobertsBassenthwaite13‑448
4th669RS 400Jacob AinsworthKayleigh RobertsSouth Sheilds(RAF)53311
5th664RS 400Phil DavenportRob SmithBassenthwaite3‑87212
6th763RS 400Liam AlcockEve EnglishSouth Sheilds(DNC)95519
7th1003RS 400David MooreBob HodkinsonBlithfield(RAF)76DNC24
8th1428RS 400Wayne FletcherDeb FletcherScaling Dam(RAF)4DNCDNC26
9th1456RS 400Russell CollisterJune CollisterIsle of Man(RAF)6DNCDNC28
10th730RS 400Alistair RamsdenJames MooreBassenthwaite(RAF)DNFDNFDNC33
Laser Fleet
1st212459LaserGarry Knott Pennine11‑213
2nd207986Laser RadialEleanor Craig Draycote Water221‑5.55
3rd182219LaserMalcom Marsden Blackpool & Fleetwood3‑54411
4th195846Laser RadialPeter Owen Derwent Reservoir‑6335.511.5
5th175745LaserPeter McChrystal Blackpool & Fleetwood74(DNF)213
6th195813LaserJohn Hainsworth Swarkestone465(DNC)15
7th173610LaserMark Donald Derwent Reservoir577(DNC)19
8th195987Laser RadialZena Martin Bolton8‑99825
9th191036LaserPaul Cook Derwent Reservoir118‑14928
10th201404LaserChay Richards Bassenthwaite9‑1281128
11th180381Laser RadialNicky Leech Derwent Reservoir(DNF)1411732
12th175602LaserNeil Garrison Bassenthwaite131010(DNC)33
13th191430LaserTerry Hall Bassenthwaite121312(DNC)37
14th143083Laser RadialLaura Pitkethly Derwent Reservoir10(DNC)6DNC39
15th212457LaserTy Burrows Leigh & Lowton151113(DNC)39
16th207007LaserDon Brechin Derwent Reservoir(DNC)DNC151048
17th192992LaserRoystan Taggart Pilkington(DNC)DNCDNC349
18th173781LaserJack Knight  1415(DNF)DNC52
19th165299Laser RadialFay Kerr  (DNF)DNCDNCDNC69
19th174909Laser RadialPaul Gannon Bassenthwaite(DNF)DNCDNCDNC69
19th150414LaserHarry Wilkin Burwain(DNF)DNCDNFDNC69
19th174537LaserLiam Weighill Swarkestone(DNC)DNFDNCDNC69
Slow handicap Fleet
1st1881StreakerSteve Blackburn West Lancs‑11113
2nd1901RS VisionAnthony WoodyerJo Van LachteropBassenthwaite22(DNF)26
3rd1924StreakerJack Lawson Bassenthwaite332‑58
4th1731StreakerElaine Ross Annandale SC44‑5311
5th1734StreakerBob Johnston Blackpool & Fleetwood‑553412
6th1552.4Adam Billany Derwent Reservoir‑774617
7th1661StreakerNigel Edmondson Blackpool & Fleetwood66(DNC)DNC21
8th162752LASER 4.7Jennifer Overeend Bassenthwaite(DNC)DNC6DNC24
