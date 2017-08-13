The One Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week 2017 - First Weekend
by Mik Chappell today at 7:04 am
5-13 August 2017
Over 150 crews took to the water over the weekend for the first four race series in the nine day Bassenthwaite Lake Regatta sponsored by the Lakes Distillery. The wind on both days was medium strength but both gusty and shifting in direction inviting the many capsizes which subsequently took place.
Boats were divided into 12 separate fleets. The RS400's started first and it was immediate drama for Mark Somerville / Joe Roberts from the Home Club when Mark leaned out crossing the line for the first start and his toe strap gave way sending him out backwards complete with tiller extension. Soon back aboard, he headed after the rest of the fleet and was delighted to find the leaders had taken the wrong course allowing him to pull through and take the race win! However, they didn't fair as well in the following races and were placed third in the series behind Chris Pickles / Mark Lunn from Delph and Paul & Jude Allen from Leigh & Lowton.
In the Fast Handicap Fleet Steve Hunt / Ruth Critchley (Pilkington) in their Merlin took 3 firsts to take the win from the RS300 of Ben Murrell (Yorkshire Dales). The Medium Handicap Fleet was won by the Supernova of Tim Hand (Swarkestone) from the Phantom of Ed Thomas (Pilkington) who finished on equal scores. Tim got the better finish in the final very fluky and very damp Around the Lake race.
The Flying Fifteens and Solos had a general recall in Race 2. In the former fleet Neil Currie / Rory Yardley and Neil Platt / Andy Weatherspoon, both entered under Bass, each ended with 2 wins and a 2nd the result being decided in Currie's favour on count back. In the Solos Patrick Hamilton (Burwain) took the series from Rob Cook (Northampton. The first four boats In the RS200 Fleet were from Bass, Phil Smith / Izzie Hunter winning the series from Robin & Erin Dawson.
The GP14 class was another Bass monopoly with Dave & Lynn Lawson winning from Mike Fairlamb / Eric Smith. Despite having 2 firsts on Saturday the Enterprise on Mark Ninnim / Emma Smith (Bass) was beaten by David & Jackie Gebhard (Tynemouth) when the latter pairing put in the stronger performance in the Around the Lake race.
In the Graduates Andy & Sue Flitcroft (Bolton) took 3 race wins to finish ahead of Chris Parker / Ciaron McKettrick (Southport) and, in the Lasers, Garry Knott (Pennine) did likewise to beat Eleanor Craig (Draycote Water).
In the Slow Handicap Fleet the Streaker of Steve Blackburn (West Lancs) won all his races to win from the RS Vision of Anthony Woodyear /Jo Van Lachterop (Bassenthwaite). In the combined Mirror/Topper/Tera Fleet there were also 4 race wins for Jonathan & Henry Bullen (Bass) who took the series from Fiona & George Spence (Ripon). Both were sailing Mirrors.
First Weekend Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Class
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Pts
|Enterprise Fleet
|1st
|21891
|Enterprise
|David Gebhard
|Jackie Gebhard
|Tynemouth
|‑3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2nd
|23166
|Enterprise
|Mark Ninnim
|Emma/Rob Smith/Thea
|Bassenthwaite
|1
|1
|‑2
|2
|4
|3rd
|22405
|Enterprise
|Peter Lawson
|Guy Wheeler
|Bassenthwaite
|(RAF)
|3
|5
|3
|11
|4th
|GBR 22695
|Enterprise
|Alan Baker
|Thea Armstrong
|Tynemouth
|4
|4
|3
|(DNF)
|11
|5th
|19091
|Enterprise
|Simon Jaram
|
|Bassenthwaite
|(DNC)
|5
|7
|4
|16
|6th
|E23050
|Enterprise
|Mike Maddocks
|Carys Done
|Chester Sailing & Canoeing Club
|5
|(RAF)
|6
|DNC
|22
|7th
|20673
|Enterprise
|Alan Burton‑Roberts
|Rhea Burton‑Roberts
|RYA
|2
|(DNF)
|DNC
|DNC
|24
|8th
|E1068
|Enterprise
|Mark Blackham
|Trish Blackham
|Chase
|(DNF)
|DNC
|4
|DNC
|26
|9th
|1909
|Enterprise
|Dennis Beard
|Josephine Beard
|Yeadon
|(DNF)
|DNC
|DNF
|DNC
|33
|9th
|8150
|Enterprise
|Larry Gray
|
|Yorkshire Ouse
|(DNF)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|33
|Fast handicap Fleet
|1st
|3701
|MERLIN‑ROCKET
|Stephen Hunt
|Ruth Critchley
|Pilkington / Bassenthwaite
|1
|1
|‑2
|1
|3
|2nd
|434
|RS 300
|Ben Murrell
|
|Yorkshire Dales
|‑2h
|2
|1
|2
|5
|3rd
|450
|RS 300
|Mark Henman
|
|South Sheilds
|5
|‑6
|3
|4
|12
|4th
|11
|Icon
|Russell Lutwyche
|Ruby West
|Chase
|4
|4
|4
|(DNC)
|12
|5th
|15
|Icon
|Martin Payne
|Caroline Wilkins
|Notts County
|3
|3
|(DNF)
|DNC
|18
|6th
|757
|Osprey
|C Wright/G Goodall
|C Tebbut/ A.N.Other
|Ripon
|‑7
|7
|5
|6
|18
|7th
|1276
|29er
|George Combe
|Cameron Straughan
|Derwent Reservoir
|(DNC)
|DNF
|6
|3
|21
|8th
|361
|RS 300
|Joe Watkins
|
|Bassenthwaite
|6
|5
|(DNF)
|DNC
|23
|9th
|14874
|Fireball
|Nigel Makin
|Evette Allum
|Yorkshire Dales
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|5
|29
|10th
|4287
|LASER 4000/ 4000
|Tom Gentry
|Caroline Storey
|Pennine
|(DNF)
|8
|DNC
|DNC
|32
|11th
|2016
|59er 29erXX rig
|Ben/Sam Pickering
|Helen/Sarah
|Chase
|(DNC)
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|36
|Solo Fleet
|1st
|5383
|Solo
|Patrick Hamilton
|
|Burwain
|2
|1
|1
|‑4
|4
|2nd
|5689
|Solo
|Rob Cook
|
|Northampton
|1
|4
|(DNF)
|2
|7
|3rd
|5463
|Solo
|Dave Pickering
|
|Chase
|‑3
|2
|2
|3
|7
|4th
|5203
|Solo
|Mike Cowan
|
|Bassenthwaite
|5
|3
|3
|‑6
|11
|5th
|5662
|Solo
|Steve Thomas
|
|Rudyard Lake
|6
|‑7
|5
|1
|12
|6th
|5641
|Solo
|Kevin Vials
|
|Ripon
|7
|‑10
|4
|5
|16
|7th
|5174
|Solo
|John Waind
|
|Budworth
|11
|5
|6
|(DNC)
|22
|8th
|5320
|Solo
|Gary Ungless
|
|Ely
|9
|6
|(DNF)
|7
|22
|9th
|5624
|Solo
|Kevin Bilham
|
|Ely
|8
|8
|7
|(DNC)
|23
|10th
|5607
|Solo
|Cliff English
|
|South Sheilds
|4
|(DNF)
|DNF
|DNC
|32
|11th
|5511
|Solo
|Paul McHenry
|
|Notts County
|10
|11
|(DNC)
|DNC
|35
|12th
|4985
|Solo
|Kim Cant
|
|Coniston / Leigh & Lowton
|(DNC)
|9
|DNF
|DNC
|37
|13th
|4993
|Solo
|Ian Hall
|
|Bassenthwaite
|12
|(DNC)
|DNF
|DNC
|40
|Flying 15 Fleet
|1st
|3520
|Flying Fifteen
|Neil Currie
|Rory Yardley
|Bassenthwaite
|1
|2
|‑4
|1
|4
|2nd
|3770
|Flying Fifteen
|Neil Platt
|Andy Weatherspoon
|Bassenthwaite
|2
|1
|1
|‑3
|4
|3rd
|3623
|Flying Fifteen
|Angus Corry
|Shaun Billany
|Bassenthwaite
|‑7
|4
|3
|4
|11
|4th
|3815
|Flying Fifteen
|Ian Campbell
|Lezliann Pearson
|Bassenthwaite
|5
|5
|‑6
|2
|12
|5th
|3996
|Flying Fifteen
|Mike Moore
|Kayla Sheard
|Bassenthwaite
|4
|3
|‑5
|5
|12
|6th
|3973
|Flying Fifteen
|Simon Longstaff
|Jon Denwood
|Bassenthwaite
|3
|(DNF)
|2
|DNC
|16
|7th
|3463
|Flying Fifteen
|John Thornley
|Megan Thornley
|Ullswater
|‑8
|6
|7
|6
|19
|8th
|3685
|Flying Fifteen
|Steve Lee
|Barry Medwell
|Leigh & Lowton
|9
|7
|8
|(DNC)
|24
|9th
|3281
|Flying Fifteen
|Graham Kirkpatrick
|Alan Smith
|Bassenthwaite
|6
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|28
|10th
|3477
|Flying Fifteen
|Eric Guillois
|Olivier Guillois
|Bassenthwaite
|(DNC)
|8
|DNC
|DNC
|30
|GP14 Fleet
|1st
|14064
|GP14
|David Lawson
|Lynn Lawson
|Bassenthwaite
|‑1
|1
|1
|
|2
|2nd
|13885
|GP14
|Mike Fairlamb
|Eric Smith
|Bassenthwaite
|2
|‑3
|2
|
|4
|3rd
|13960
|GP14
|Val Bell
|Ken Bell
|Bassenthwaite
|‑3
|2
|3
|
|5
|4th
|14062
|GP14
|Alan Jones
|Sue Watson
|Bassenthwaite
|4
|4
|(DNC)
|
|8
|5th
|13916
|GP14
|Nigel Lewis
|Glenis Kett
|Bassenthwaite
|‑6
|5
|4
|
|9
|6th
|13716
|GP14
|Rob Slack
|
|Chase
|5
|(DNC)
|DNF
|
|13
|7th
|13867
|GP14
|Dave Nicholson
|Sarah Nicholson
|Bassenthwaite
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNF
|
|16
|Graduate Fleet
|1st
|3001
|Graduate
|Andy Flitcroft
|Sue Flitcroft
|Bolton
|1
|1
|1
|‑3
|3
|2nd
|2839
|Graduate
|Chris Parker
|Ciaron McKettrick
|Southport
|‑2
|2
|2
|2
|6
|3rd
|3013
|Graduate
|Bryn Abendstern
|Annabelle Coppinger
|Toddbrook
|5
|3
|(DNF)
|4
|12
|4th
|3016
|Graduate
|Rob Riddelsdell
|Sally Riddelsdell
|Chipstead
|4
|4
|4
|(DNC)
|12
|5th
|2878
|Graduate
|David Ivins
|Leanne Pilkington
|Bolton
|3
|5
|(DNF)
|5
|13
|6th
|2901
|Graduate
|Hamilton Roaf
|Alistair Roaf
|Chipstead
|9
|6
|(DNF)
|1
|16
|7th
|3007
|Graduate
|Paul Clark
|Emily Clark
|Bassenthwaite
|7
|(DNC)
|3
|6
|16
|8th
|3006
|Graduate
|Peter Flory
|Angela Flory
|Chipstead
|8
|7
|5
|(DNC)
|20
|9th
|3004
|Graduate
|Richard Thorpe
|Jane Thorpe
|Toddbrook
|6
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|28
|10th
|1718
|Graduate
|Liz Stockdale
|Helen Phillips/ Grace Stockdale
|Ripon
|(DNF)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|33
|Medium handicap Fleet
|1st
|1130
|Supernova
|Tim Hand
|
|Swarkestone
|(RAF)
|1
|3
|2
|6
|2nd
|1342
|Phantom
|Ed Thomas
|
|Pilkington
|2
|3
|1
|‑4
|6
|3rd
|1105
|Supernova
|Sam Mckay
|
|Swarkestone
|(RAF)
|2
|5
|3
|10
|4th
|11183
|Wayfarer
|Mike Weighill
|Carl Martin
|Swarkestone
|1
|5
|‑7
|5
|11
|5th
|11189
|Wayfarer
|Nigel O'Donnell
|Belinda O'Donnell
|Swarkestone
|3
|‑6
|6
|6
|15
|6th
|1178
|Supernova
|Jeffrey Robison
|
|Bolton
|(RAF)
|4
|4
|7
|15
|7th
|1099
|Supernova
|Peter Housley
|
|Sutton‑in‑Asfield
|4
|7
|8
|(DNC)
|19
|8th
|1112
|Supernova
|Peter Mackin
|
|Bolton / Stokes Bay
|(DNF)
|DNC
|2
|1
|24
|9th
|1139
|Phantom
|Andy Spencer
|
|Burton
|(DNF)
|8
|10
|8
|26
|10th
|194
|Laser Bahia
|Gary Bates
|Olivia Bates
|Burwain
|6
|9
|13
|(DNC)
|28
|11th
|2302
|Lark
|Dennis King
|Janice KIng
|Attenborough
|5
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|47
|12th
|1971
|Scorpion
|Simon Fay
|Eleanor Fay
|Tynemouth
|(DNF)
|DNC
|9
|DNC
|51
|13th
|417
|Laser Vago XD
|Philip Eastwood
|Victoria Gatty
|Burwain
|(DNC)
|DNC
|11
|DNC
|53
|14th
|1195
|RS Aero 5
|Harriet Critchley
|
|Bolton
|(DNC)
|DNC
|12
|DNC
|54
|15th
|559
|Supernova
|James Vyse
|
|Chase
|(DNF)
|DNC
|DNF
|DNC
|63
|15th
|566
|Supernova
|Martin mckay
|
|Swarkestone
|(DNF)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|63
|15th
|1068
|Supernova
|Frank McMullen
|
|Bolton
|(DNF)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|63
|15th
|3263
|NATIONAL 12 3101‑3414
|Sue Jones
|Gail Kaye
|Nottingham
|(DNF)
|DNC
|DNF
|DNC
|63
|15th
|8227
|Albacore
|Derek Booth
|Mark Booth
|
|(DNF)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|63
|15th
|11165
|Wayfarer
|Ami Hopkins
|Bernard Taylor
|Swarkestone
|(DNF)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|63
|Mirrors/Toppers/Tera Fleet
|1st
|56398
|Mirror
|Jonathan Bullen
|Henry Bullen
|Bassenthwaite
|‑1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2nd
|65839
|Mirror
|Fiona Spence
|George Spence
|Ripon
|4
|2
|(DNF)
|2
|8
|3rd
|2365
|RS Tera Pro
|Thomas Donald
|
|Derwent Reservoir
|‑3
|3
|3
|3
|9
|4th
|70391
|Mirror
|Alastair Duncan
|Alfie Duncan
|Bassenthwaite
|5
|5
|(DNF)
|4
|14
|5th
|1921
|RS Tera Pro
|Lucas Straughan
|
|Derwent Reservoir
|‑6
|6
|4
|5
|15
|6th
|7563
|Laser Pico
|John Roberts
|
|Bassenthwaite
|2
|4
|(DNC)
|DNC
|16
|7th
|69164
|Mirror
|Ian Preston
|
|Bassenthwaite
|(DNC)
|DNC
|2
|6
|18
|8th
|70351
|Mirror
|Stacey Rowell
|Charlie Rowell
|Bassenthwaite
|(DNF)
|DNC
|DNF
|DNC
|30
|8th
|70352
|Mirror
|Ray Cook
|Elizabeth Cook
|Royal Northumberland
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNF
|DNC
|30
|RS200 Fleet
|1st
|1369
|RS 200
|Phil Smith
|Izzie Hunter
|Bassenthwaite
|1
|1
|1
|(DNC)
|3
|2nd
|1651
|RS 200
|Robin Dawson
|Erin Zoe Dawson
|Bassenthwaite
|(DNF)
|2
|3
|1
|6
|3rd
|1195
|RS 200
|Alex Leonard
|Olivia Leonard
|Bassenthwaite
|2
|3
|‑4
|2
|7
|4th
|1092
|RS 200
|Ethan Dawson
|Ellie Clark
|Bassenthwaite
|3
|4
|‑5
|3
|10
|5th
|790
|RS 200
|Ian Smith
|Ellen Smith
|Leigh & Lowton
|5
|7
|7
|(DNC)
|19
|6th
|1162
|RS 200
|Russ Coggrave
|Lucy Mallory
|Staunton Harold
|4
|5
|(DNF)
|DNC
|23
|7th
|1167
|RS 200
|Bernard Clark
|Nicole Kerslake
|Ripon
|(DNF)
|DNC
|6
|4
|24
|8th
|919
|RS 200
|Mark Blackham
|Nathan Vyse
|
|(DNC)
|6
|DNC
|5
|25
|9th
|288
|RS 200
|Michael O'Donnell
|William Evans
|Swarkestone
|6
|8
|(DNF)
|DNC
|28
|10th
|919
|RS 200
|Sam Pickering
|Helen Rutherford
|
|(DNC)
|DNC
|2
|DNC
|30
|11th
|682
|RS 200
|Jeff Tweddle
|Sam Hedges
|Bassenthwaite
|(DNC)
|9
|DNC
|DNC
|37
|12th
|925
|RS 200
|Karen Brotherton
|Lisa Woods
|Glossop Sailing Club
|(DNF)
|DNC
|DNF
|DNC
|42
|12th
|1135
|RS 200
|Julia Allan
|Grahame Allan
|Yorkshire Dales
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNF
|DNC
|42
|RS400 Fleet
|1st
|1283
|RS 400
|Chris Pickles
|Mark Lunn
|Delph
|(RAF)
|1
|2
|1
|4
|2nd
|1395
|RS 400
|Paul Allen
|Jude Allen
|Leigh & Lowton
|2
|2
|1
|(DNC)
|5
|3rd
|1082
|RS 400
|Mark Somerville
|Joe Roberts
|Bassenthwaite
|1
|3
|‑4
|4
|8
|4th
|669
|RS 400
|Jacob Ainsworth
|Kayleigh Roberts
|South Sheilds
|(RAF)
|5
|3
|3
|11
|5th
|664
|RS 400
|Phil Davenport
|Rob Smith
|Bassenthwaite
|3
|‑8
|7
|2
|12
|6th
|763
|RS 400
|Liam Alcock
|Eve English
|South Sheilds
|(DNC)
|9
|5
|5
|19
|7th
|1003
|RS 400
|David Moore
|Bob Hodkinson
|Blithfield
|(RAF)
|7
|6
|DNC
|24
|8th
|1428
|RS 400
|Wayne Fletcher
|Deb Fletcher
|Scaling Dam
|(RAF)
|4
|DNC
|DNC
|26
|9th
|1456
|RS 400
|Russell Collister
|June Collister
|Isle of Man
|(RAF)
|6
|DNC
|DNC
|28
|10th
|730
|RS 400
|Alistair Ramsden
|James Moore
|Bassenthwaite
|(RAF)
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|33
|Laser Fleet
|1st
|212459
|Laser
|Garry Knott
|
|Pennine
|1
|1
|‑2
|1
|3
|2nd
|207986
|Laser Radial
|Eleanor Craig
|
|Draycote Water
|2
|2
|1
|‑5.5
|5
|3rd
|182219
|Laser
|Malcom Marsden
|
|Blackpool & Fleetwood
|3
|‑5
|4
|4
|11
|4th
|195846
|Laser Radial
|Peter Owen
|
|Derwent Reservoir
|‑6
|3
|3
|5.5
|11.5
|5th
|175745
|Laser
|Peter McChrystal
|
|Blackpool & Fleetwood
|7
|4
|(DNF)
|2
|13
|6th
|195813
|Laser
|John Hainsworth
|
|Swarkestone
|4
|6
|5
|(DNC)
|15
|7th
|173610
|Laser
|Mark Donald
|
|Derwent Reservoir
|5
|7
|7
|(DNC)
|19
|8th
|195987
|Laser Radial
|Zena Martin
|
|Bolton
|8
|‑9
|9
|8
|25
|9th
|191036
|Laser
|Paul Cook
|
|Derwent Reservoir
|11
|8
|‑14
|9
|28
|10th
|201404
|Laser
|Chay Richards
|
|Bassenthwaite
|9
|‑12
|8
|11
|28
|11th
|180381
|Laser Radial
|Nicky Leech
|
|Derwent Reservoir
|(DNF)
|14
|11
|7
|32
|12th
|175602
|Laser
|Neil Garrison
|
|Bassenthwaite
|13
|10
|10
|(DNC)
|33
|13th
|191430
|Laser
|Terry Hall
|
|Bassenthwaite
|12
|13
|12
|(DNC)
|37
|14th
|143083
|Laser Radial
|Laura Pitkethly
|
|Derwent Reservoir
|10
|(DNC)
|6
|DNC
|39
|15th
|212457
|Laser
|Ty Burrows
|
|Leigh & Lowton
|15
|11
|13
|(DNC)
|39
|16th
|207007
|Laser
|Don Brechin
|
|Derwent Reservoir
|(DNC)
|DNC
|15
|10
|48
|17th
|192992
|Laser
|Roystan Taggart
|
|Pilkington
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|3
|49
|18th
|173781
|Laser
|Jack Knight
|
|
|14
|15
|(DNF)
|DNC
|52
|19th
|165299
|Laser Radial
|Fay Kerr
|
|
|(DNF)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|69
|19th
|174909
|Laser Radial
|Paul Gannon
|
|Bassenthwaite
|(DNF)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|69
|19th
|150414
|Laser
|Harry Wilkin
|
|Burwain
|(DNF)
|DNC
|DNF
|DNC
|69
|19th
|174537
|Laser
|Liam Weighill
|
|Swarkestone
|(DNC)
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|69
|Slow handicap Fleet
|1st
|1881
|Streaker
|Steve Blackburn
|
|West Lancs
|‑1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2nd
|1901
|RS Vision
|Anthony Woodyer
|Jo Van Lachterop
|Bassenthwaite
|2
|2
|(DNF)
|2
|6
|3rd
|1924
|Streaker
|Jack Lawson
|
|Bassenthwaite
|3
|3
|2
|‑5
|8
|4th
|1731
|Streaker
|Elaine Ross
|
|Annandale SC
|4
|4
|‑5
|3
|11
|5th
|1734
|Streaker
|Bob Johnston
|
|Blackpool & Fleetwood
|‑5
|5
|3
|4
|12
|6th
|155
|2.4
|Adam Billany
|
|Derwent Reservoir
|‑7
|7
|4
|6
|17
|7th
|1661
|Streaker
|Nigel Edmondson
|
|Blackpool & Fleetwood
|6
|6
|(DNC)
|DNC
|21
|8th
|162752
|LASER 4.7
|Jennifer Overeend
|
|Bassenthwaite
|(DNC)
|DNC
|6
|DNC
|24
