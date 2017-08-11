Please select your home edition
Marine Resources 2016
Rain and Sun RS500 Cover
Rain and Sun RS500 Cover
Peak-Ryzex Albacore Internationals 2017 at the WPNSA - Day 2

by Mike Banner today at 6:46 am 5-11 August 2017
Peter Snowdon and Teresa Miolla nailing a great start on day 2 of the Peak-Ryzex Albacore Internationals 2017 at the WPNSA © Pauline Rook

Day 2 of the Peak-Ryzex sponsored Albacore Internationals, incorporating the UK Nationals, was sailed inside the harbour to ensure none of the 53 teams were worn out after a tough first day.

With less sunshine and a lighter breeze the sailors enjoyed two races. The most consistent boat so far sailed by Tom Lonsdale and Steve Graham in 8235 took a first and a second to sit at the top of the leader board with USA's Barney Harris and Dave Smith in 8258 sneaking into second overall with a second and a fifth closely followed by Chris Turner and Alex Hayman in 8236. Local sailor Crispin Read-Wilson with crew Fraser Earle won the last race and many of the sailors commented on how tight the racing is with one mistake costing a number of places.

At the daily prize giving Ovington Top Ten Hats were handed out to the new qualifiers and there were two P&B jibs in the tally draw along with a host of other prizes.

Racing continues today with the conclusion of the UK Nationals and the start of VR Sport Media on the water filming followed by a BBQ and a chance for a few drinks with a lay day tomorrow!

Results after Day 2:

PosFleetNatSail NoHelmHelm ClubCrewCrew ClubR1R2R3R4Pts
1GoldGBR8235Tom LonsdaleNorthampton SCStephen GrahamNorthampton SC1‑2124
2GoldUSA8258Donald HarrisPotomac River Sailing AssociationDave SmithWye Heritage342‑59
3GoldGBR8236Chris TurnerLyme Regis SCAlex HaymanLymington Town SC21‑9710
4GoldGBR5John GreenwoodWest Kirby SCAlex ColquittWest Kirby SC‑1133612
5GoldGBR6649Crispin Read WilsonLyme Regis SC/Parkstone YCFraser EarleLyme Regis SC/Parkstone YC7‑308116
6GoldGBR8158Peter SnowdonScaling Dam SCTeresa MiollaScaling Dam SC694‑1119
7GoldGBR8228Judy ArmstrongScaling Dam SCPaul ArmstrongScaling Dam SC856‑1419
8GoldGBR7Mike HartleyWest Kirby SCSimon HallWest Kirby SC975‑2221
9GoldGBR8073Steven BrownSouth Yell Boating ClubFrank GuthrieSouth Yell Boating Club4127‑1823
10GoldCAN8198James StanleyShelburne Harbour YCJulie StewartShelburne Harbour YC5‑15101025
11GoldGBR6922Nev HerbertRoyal Lymington YCMark FowlerTewkesbury Cruising & SC10(RET)16430
12GoldGBR8072Ian StoneMaidenhead SCMiles WeekesMaidenhead SC‑158121232
13GoldGBR8128Jeremy RookLyme Regis SCJake StowLyme Regis SC(OCS)625334
14GoldGBR8213John WoffindenMaidenhead SCJanet WoffindenMaidenhead SC1414‑18937
15GoldCAN8147Paul CliffordWestwood SCMia BrandtWestwood SC‑171713838
16GoldGBR6439Jean SimmonsRoyal Torbay YC/SCSC/South Cerney SCNorman HalsteadGozo SC/SCSC/South Cerney SC16‑19111542
17GoldGBR8131Colin WaltersLyme Regis SCCharles WaltersDatchet Water SC1218‑271343
18GoldUSA8199Ian DuncanWest Riding SCStephen DuncanWest Riding SC13‑39141643
19GoldGBR8130Howard WittMaidenhead SCDavid YoungMaidenhead SC181115‑2944
20GoldGBR8152Philip SmithWest Kirby SCSteve CarrWest Kirby SC‑3813232056
21GoldGBR6844Tim ColemanThe Nottingham SCJoanne SankeyThe Nottingham SC221621‑3159
22GoldGBR6959Richard SmithBenfleet YCGeorge Smith 2410‑262660
23GoldGBR7504Paul GimsonRudyard Lake SCAmy SandersonRudyard Lake SC23‑26191961
24GoldGBR8233Mike BannerLeigh and Lowton SC/Scaling Dam SCJason UptonLeigh and Lowton SC/Scaling Dam SC192022(RET)61
25GoldGBR8208Graham SharlandLyme Regis SCKatie FrostLyme Regis SC‑2722202365
26GoldUSA8125Michael HeinsdorfPotomac River Sailing AssociationEdward WillPotomac River Sailing Association2121‑332466
27GoldGBR8155Matthew ThompsonTewkesbury Cruising & SCHeather Thompson ‑2524242573
28SilverGBR8154Graham DarvillBroadwater SCMyke BowersBroadwater SC‑3725342180
29GoldGBR7910Graham HughsonMid Yell Boating Club/South Yell BoatingJohn WilsonMid Yell Boating Club/South Yell Boating Club202340‑4283
30GoldGBR8182Thomas TeubnerWest Kirby SCRuth HaecklWest Kirby SC29‑32283087
31GoldGBR8129Philip TindallMaidenhead SCSacha MayhewMaidenhead SC(DNS)DNC171788
32GoldGBR8069Barry WicksMaidenhead SCSam WicksMaidenhead SC31(RET)292888
33GoldUSA8123Robert BearWest River SCMichael TellepYacht Club of Stone Harbour302732‑3589
34SilverGBR8004Angus MacneilMid Yell Boating ClubJeff DobsonMid Yell Boating Club‑3428303492
35SilverGBR7928Gordon ScottAberdeen and Stonehaven YCBrian InglisAberdeen and Stonehaven YC363131‑3798
36SilverGBR7993John HowardTewkesbury Cruising & SCLynda HowardTewkesbury Cruising & SC32(RET)3732101
37SilverGBR8211Stuart McAdamMaidenhead SCSarah MayhewMaidenhead SC333335‑36101
38SilverGBR7985David ThomsonMid Yell Boating ClubEllis JohnsonMid Yell Boating Club2829‑4745102
39SilverGBR8007Brian DeaconBroadwater SCCatherine TurnerBroadwater SC4038‑4127105
40SilverGBR6504Stephen BaileyThe Nottingham SCMalgorzata LopacinskaThe Nottingham SC353536‑43106
41SilverGBR8188Jon HirshMaidenhead SCJulie MaidmentMaidenhead SC‑39363833107
42GoldGBR6918Johnnie DellowWeston SCLaurence BrothwellWeston SC2634(DNC)DNC114
43SilverGBR6654Clive GimsonNotts County SCTheo PangrazNotts County SC4540‑4939124
44SilverGBR6956Phil SheppardThe Nottingham SCKirsten SheppardThe Nottingham SC4237‑5046125
45SilverGBR7917Mike ScottRudyard Lake SCMargaret ScottRudyard Lake SC444142‑50127
46SilverGBR7508David WhittleSouth Cerney S CJackie ValeSouth Cerney SC(RET)RET3938131
47SilverGBR731Trevor SmithParkstone YCAnn SmithParkstone YC47(RET)4440131
48SilverGBR7428Ben ThomasSouth Bank SCSina StapelfeldtSouth Bank SC464243‑48131
49SilverGBR7989Arturo RuizMooredale SCPaul ReadingsMooredale SC43(RET)4841132
50SilverGBR7990Nick FairweatherBroadwater SCDonell FairweatherBroadwater SC41(RET)4647134
51SilverGBR7525Ian SimpsonMaidenhead SCAmanda ShakirTudor SC(RET)DNC4544143
52SilverGBR6673Andrew BurfieldMaidenhead SCJacob BurfieldMaidenhead SC(RET)DNC5149154
53GoldGBR8079Peter MortonLyme Regis SCShigeaki TakezoeLyme Regis SC48(RET)DNCDNC156
Related Articles

Peak-Ryzex Albacore Internationals 2017 day 1
Some tired sailors in Weymouth after two great races The bimbling and banter in the boatpark sunshine of WPNSA was put on hold as the Peak-Ryzex sponsored Albacore Internationals, incorporating the UK Nationals, got underway in Weymouth. Posted on 7 Aug Peak-Ryzex Albacore Internationals 2017
Just over two weeks until event at the WPNSA There are just over two weeks to go until the Peak-Ryzex Albacore Internationals kicks off at the Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy. The event starts with registration on Saturday 5th August followed by racing from Sunday 6th August. Posted on 20 Jul Albacore Inlands at South Cerney
Judy and Paul Armstrong clean up Current national champions Judy and Paul Armstrong from Scaling Dam SC cleaned up, winning the first four races at the Inland Championships at South Carney on 29 and 30 April, which meant that they didn't need to sail the last two. Posted on 5 May Paignton Sailing Club's PODD preview
Event for doublehanded dinghies to be held on 20-21 May 2017 will be the 6th year of Paignton Sailing Club's iconic flagship event for double-handed dinghies: PODD. This is the only BIG double hander event in the south-west for all double-handed mono-hull single handers with a PY of 1200 or lower. Posted on 21 Apr Albacores at Maidenhead
Youth and guile beat experience (just!) It was a day of contrasts at Maidenhead Sailing Club's Albacore Open, held Sunday on Summerleaze Lake. Despite all assurances that there would be a decent 10mph wind, the only waves were those made by the Race Officer. Posted on 11 Apr New Boats From P&B
Fitted out to your individual specification P&B, the nation's favourite one-stop shop for all sailing equipment and chandlery, offers a range of new boats fitted out to your individual specification. Posted on 31 Mar See the Nationals-winning Albacore
At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show this weekend The Nationals-winning Albacore of Judy and Paul Armstrong will be the centre of attraction on the Ovington Boats Stand C76 in the Great Hall this weekend at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show. Posted on 4 Mar Peak-Ryzex title sponsor Albacore Internationals
2017 event to be held at the WPNSA in August The UK National Albacore Association are delighted to announce that it has secured a title sponsor for its 2017 Internationals at the London 2012 Olympic venue of Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy. Posted on 3 Mar See the new VX EVO this weekend
On the Ovington Boats stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Two new boats to the Ovington Boats stable will be on display at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show this weekend; the brand-new VX EVO and the more established International OK. Posted on 2 Mar P&B offers on Sails & Covers
Don't miss out order by the 30th November! After another superb Championship season, P&B are offering up to 25% discount off sails and covers. All our sails can be delivered by a member of our P&B Race Team. Posted on 28 Nov 2016

Upcoming Events

Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Brightlingsea SC Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Enterprise Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Enterprise
South Caernarvonshire YC- 5 Aug to 11 Aug Looe SC GP14 Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for GP14
Looe SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh Open Week for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh champs for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug Netley SC SigneT National Championships for SigneT
Netley SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug Ullswater YC Open to everyone Holiday Week for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 7 Aug to 11 Aug Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 7 Aug to 11 Aug
