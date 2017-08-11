Peak-Ryzex Albacore Internationals 2017 at the WPNSA - Day 2
by Mike Banner today at 6:46 am
5-11 August 2017
Peter Snowdon and Teresa Miolla nailing a great start on day 2 of the Peak-Ryzex Albacore Internationals 2017 at the WPNSA © Pauline Rook
Day 2 of the Peak-Ryzex sponsored Albacore Internationals, incorporating the UK Nationals, was sailed inside the harbour to ensure none of the 53 teams were worn out after a tough first day.
With less sunshine and a lighter breeze the sailors enjoyed two races. The most consistent boat so far sailed by Tom Lonsdale and Steve Graham in 8235 took a first and a second to sit at the top of the leader board with USA's Barney Harris and Dave Smith in 8258 sneaking into second overall with a second and a fifth closely followed by Chris Turner and Alex Hayman in 8236. Local sailor Crispin Read-Wilson with crew Fraser Earle won the last race and many of the sailors commented on how tight the racing is with one mistake costing a number of places.
At the daily prize giving Ovington Top Ten Hats were handed out to the new qualifiers and there were two P&B jibs in the tally draw along with a host of other prizes.
Racing continues today with the conclusion of the UK Nationals and the start of VR Sport Media on the water filming followed by a BBQ and a chance for a few drinks with a lay day tomorrow!
Results after Day 2:
|Pos
|Fleet
|Nat
|Sail No
|Helm
|Helm Club
|Crew
|Crew Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Pts
|1
|Gold
|GBR
|8235
|Tom Lonsdale
|Northampton SC
|Stephen Graham
|Northampton SC
|1
|‑2
|1
|2
|4
|2
|Gold
|USA
|8258
|Donald Harris
|Potomac River Sailing Association
|Dave Smith
|Wye Heritage
|3
|4
|2
|‑5
|9
|3
|Gold
|GBR
|8236
|Chris Turner
|Lyme Regis SC
|Alex Hayman
|Lymington Town SC
|2
|1
|‑9
|7
|10
|4
|Gold
|GBR
|5
|John Greenwood
|West Kirby SC
|Alex Colquitt
|West Kirby SC
|‑11
|3
|3
|6
|12
|5
|Gold
|GBR
|6649
|Crispin Read Wilson
|Lyme Regis SC/Parkstone YC
|Fraser Earle
|Lyme Regis SC/Parkstone YC
|7
|‑30
|8
|1
|16
|6
|Gold
|GBR
|8158
|Peter Snowdon
|Scaling Dam SC
|Teresa Miolla
|Scaling Dam SC
|6
|9
|4
|‑11
|19
|7
|Gold
|GBR
|8228
|Judy Armstrong
|Scaling Dam SC
|Paul Armstrong
|Scaling Dam SC
|8
|5
|6
|‑14
|19
|8
|Gold
|GBR
|7
|Mike Hartley
|West Kirby SC
|Simon Hall
|West Kirby SC
|9
|7
|5
|‑22
|21
|9
|Gold
|GBR
|8073
|Steven Brown
|South Yell Boating Club
|Frank Guthrie
|South Yell Boating Club
|4
|12
|7
|‑18
|23
|10
|Gold
|CAN
|8198
|James Stanley
|Shelburne Harbour YC
|Julie Stewart
|Shelburne Harbour YC
|5
|‑15
|10
|10
|25
|11
|Gold
|GBR
|6922
|Nev Herbert
|Royal Lymington YC
|Mark Fowler
|Tewkesbury Cruising & SC
|10
|(RET)
|16
|4
|30
|12
|Gold
|GBR
|8072
|Ian Stone
|Maidenhead SC
|Miles Weekes
|Maidenhead SC
|‑15
|8
|12
|12
|32
|13
|Gold
|GBR
|8128
|Jeremy Rook
|Lyme Regis SC
|Jake Stow
|Lyme Regis SC
|(OCS)
|6
|25
|3
|34
|14
|Gold
|GBR
|8213
|John Woffinden
|Maidenhead SC
|Janet Woffinden
|Maidenhead SC
|14
|14
|‑18
|9
|37
|15
|Gold
|CAN
|8147
|Paul Clifford
|Westwood SC
|Mia Brandt
|Westwood SC
|‑17
|17
|13
|8
|38
|16
|Gold
|GBR
|6439
|Jean Simmons
|Royal Torbay YC/SCSC/South Cerney SC
|Norman Halstead
|Gozo SC/SCSC/South Cerney SC
|16
|‑19
|11
|15
|42
|17
|Gold
|GBR
|8131
|Colin Walters
|Lyme Regis SC
|Charles Walters
|Datchet Water SC
|12
|18
|‑27
|13
|43
|18
|Gold
|USA
|8199
|Ian Duncan
|West Riding SC
|Stephen Duncan
|West Riding SC
|13
|‑39
|14
|16
|43
|19
|Gold
|GBR
|8130
|Howard Witt
|Maidenhead SC
|David Young
|Maidenhead SC
|18
|11
|15
|‑29
|44
|20
|Gold
|GBR
|8152
|Philip Smith
|West Kirby SC
|Steve Carr
|West Kirby SC
|‑38
|13
|23
|20
|56
|21
|Gold
|GBR
|6844
|Tim Coleman
|The Nottingham SC
|Joanne Sankey
|The Nottingham SC
|22
|16
|21
|‑31
|59
|22
|Gold
|GBR
|6959
|Richard Smith
|Benfleet YC
|George Smith
|
|24
|10
|‑26
|26
|60
|23
|Gold
|GBR
|7504
|Paul Gimson
|Rudyard Lake SC
|Amy Sanderson
|Rudyard Lake SC
|23
|‑26
|19
|19
|61
|24
|Gold
|GBR
|8233
|Mike Banner
|Leigh and Lowton SC/Scaling Dam SC
|Jason Upton
|Leigh and Lowton SC/Scaling Dam SC
|19
|20
|22
|(RET)
|61
|25
|Gold
|GBR
|8208
|Graham Sharland
|Lyme Regis SC
|Katie Frost
|Lyme Regis SC
|‑27
|22
|20
|23
|65
|26
|Gold
|USA
|8125
|Michael Heinsdorf
|Potomac River Sailing Association
|Edward Will
|Potomac River Sailing Association
|21
|21
|‑33
|24
|66
|27
|Gold
|GBR
|8155
|Matthew Thompson
|Tewkesbury Cruising & SC
|Heather Thompson
|
|‑25
|24
|24
|25
|73
|28
|Silver
|GBR
|8154
|Graham Darvill
|Broadwater SC
|Myke Bowers
|Broadwater SC
|‑37
|25
|34
|21
|80
|29
|Gold
|GBR
|7910
|Graham Hughson
|Mid Yell Boating Club/South Yell Boating
|John Wilson
|Mid Yell Boating Club/South Yell Boating Club
|20
|23
|40
|‑42
|83
|30
|Gold
|GBR
|8182
|Thomas Teubner
|West Kirby SC
|Ruth Haeckl
|West Kirby SC
|29
|‑32
|28
|30
|87
|31
|Gold
|GBR
|8129
|Philip Tindall
|Maidenhead SC
|Sacha Mayhew
|Maidenhead SC
|(DNS)
|DNC
|17
|17
|88
|32
|Gold
|GBR
|8069
|Barry Wicks
|Maidenhead SC
|Sam Wicks
|Maidenhead SC
|31
|(RET)
|29
|28
|88
|33
|Gold
|USA
|8123
|Robert Bear
|West River SC
|Michael Tellep
|Yacht Club of Stone Harbour
|30
|27
|32
|‑35
|89
|34
|Silver
|GBR
|8004
|Angus Macneil
|Mid Yell Boating Club
|Jeff Dobson
|Mid Yell Boating Club
|‑34
|28
|30
|34
|92
|35
|Silver
|GBR
|7928
|Gordon Scott
|Aberdeen and Stonehaven YC
|Brian Inglis
|Aberdeen and Stonehaven YC
|36
|31
|31
|‑37
|98
|36
|Silver
|GBR
|7993
|John Howard
|Tewkesbury Cruising & SC
|Lynda Howard
|Tewkesbury Cruising & SC
|32
|(RET)
|37
|32
|101
|37
|Silver
|GBR
|8211
|Stuart McAdam
|Maidenhead SC
|Sarah Mayhew
|Maidenhead SC
|33
|33
|35
|‑36
|101
|38
|Silver
|GBR
|7985
|David Thomson
|Mid Yell Boating Club
|Ellis Johnson
|Mid Yell Boating Club
|28
|29
|‑47
|45
|102
|39
|Silver
|GBR
|8007
|Brian Deacon
|Broadwater SC
|Catherine Turner
|Broadwater SC
|40
|38
|‑41
|27
|105
|40
|Silver
|GBR
|6504
|Stephen Bailey
|The Nottingham SC
|Malgorzata Lopacinska
|The Nottingham SC
|35
|35
|36
|‑43
|106
|41
|Silver
|GBR
|8188
|Jon Hirsh
|Maidenhead SC
|Julie Maidment
|Maidenhead SC
|‑39
|36
|38
|33
|107
|42
|Gold
|GBR
|6918
|Johnnie Dellow
|Weston SC
|Laurence Brothwell
|Weston SC
|26
|34
|(DNC)
|DNC
|114
|43
|Silver
|GBR
|6654
|Clive Gimson
|Notts County SC
|Theo Pangraz
|Notts County SC
|45
|40
|‑49
|39
|124
|44
|Silver
|GBR
|6956
|Phil Sheppard
|The Nottingham SC
|Kirsten Sheppard
|The Nottingham SC
|42
|37
|‑50
|46
|125
|45
|Silver
|GBR
|7917
|Mike Scott
|Rudyard Lake SC
|Margaret Scott
|Rudyard Lake SC
|44
|41
|42
|‑50
|127
|46
|Silver
|GBR
|7508
|David Whittle
|South Cerney S C
|Jackie Vale
|South Cerney SC
|(RET)
|RET
|39
|38
|131
|47
|Silver
|GBR
|731
|Trevor Smith
|Parkstone YC
|Ann Smith
|Parkstone YC
|47
|(RET)
|44
|40
|131
|48
|Silver
|GBR
|7428
|Ben Thomas
|South Bank SC
|Sina Stapelfeldt
|South Bank SC
|46
|42
|43
|‑48
|131
|49
|Silver
|GBR
|7989
|Arturo Ruiz
|Mooredale SC
|Paul Readings
|Mooredale SC
|43
|(RET)
|48
|41
|132
|50
|Silver
|GBR
|7990
|Nick Fairweather
|Broadwater SC
|Donell Fairweather
|Broadwater SC
|41
|(RET)
|46
|47
|134
|51
|Silver
|GBR
|7525
|Ian Simpson
|Maidenhead SC
|Amanda Shakir
|Tudor SC
|(RET)
|DNC
|45
|44
|143
|52
|Silver
|GBR
|6673
|Andrew Burfield
|Maidenhead SC
|Jacob Burfield
|Maidenhead SC
|(RET)
|DNC
|51
|49
|154
|53
|Gold
|GBR
|8079
|Peter Morton
|Lyme Regis SC
|Shigeaki Takezoe
|Lyme Regis SC
|48
|(RET)
|DNC
|DNC
|156
