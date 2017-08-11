Peak-Ryzex Albacore Internationals 2017 at the WPNSA - Day 2

Peter Snowdon and Teresa Miolla nailing a great start on day 2 of the Peak-Ryzex Albacore Internationals 2017 at the WPNSA © Pauline Rook Peter Snowdon and Teresa Miolla nailing a great start on day 2 of the Peak-Ryzex Albacore Internationals 2017 at the WPNSA © Pauline Rook

by Mike Banner today at 6:46 am

Day 2 of the Peak-Ryzex sponsored Albacore Internationals, incorporating the UK Nationals, was sailed inside the harbour to ensure none of the 53 teams were worn out after a tough first day.

With less sunshine and a lighter breeze the sailors enjoyed two races. The most consistent boat so far sailed by Tom Lonsdale and Steve Graham in 8235 took a first and a second to sit at the top of the leader board with USA's Barney Harris and Dave Smith in 8258 sneaking into second overall with a second and a fifth closely followed by Chris Turner and Alex Hayman in 8236. Local sailor Crispin Read-Wilson with crew Fraser Earle won the last race and many of the sailors commented on how tight the racing is with one mistake costing a number of places.

At the daily prize giving Ovington Top Ten Hats were handed out to the new qualifiers and there were two P&B jibs in the tally draw along with a host of other prizes.

Racing continues today with the conclusion of the UK Nationals and the start of VR Sport Media on the water filming followed by a BBQ and a chance for a few drinks with a lay day tomorrow!

Results after Day 2:

Pos Fleet Nat Sail No Helm Helm Club Crew Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1 Gold GBR 8235 Tom Lonsdale Northampton SC Stephen Graham Northampton SC 1 ‑2 1 2 4 2 Gold USA 8258 Donald Harris Potomac River Sailing Association Dave Smith Wye Heritage 3 4 2 ‑5 9 3 Gold GBR 8236 Chris Turner Lyme Regis SC Alex Hayman Lymington Town SC 2 1 ‑9 7 10 4 Gold GBR 5 John Greenwood West Kirby SC Alex Colquitt West Kirby SC ‑11 3 3 6 12 5 Gold GBR 6649 Crispin Read Wilson Lyme Regis SC/Parkstone YC Fraser Earle Lyme Regis SC/Parkstone YC 7 ‑30 8 1 16 6 Gold GBR 8158 Peter Snowdon Scaling Dam SC Teresa Miolla Scaling Dam SC 6 9 4 ‑11 19 7 Gold GBR 8228 Judy Armstrong Scaling Dam SC Paul Armstrong Scaling Dam SC 8 5 6 ‑14 19 8 Gold GBR 7 Mike Hartley West Kirby SC Simon Hall West Kirby SC 9 7 5 ‑22 21 9 Gold GBR 8073 Steven Brown South Yell Boating Club Frank Guthrie South Yell Boating Club 4 12 7 ‑18 23 10 Gold CAN 8198 James Stanley Shelburne Harbour YC Julie Stewart Shelburne Harbour YC 5 ‑15 10 10 25 11 Gold GBR 6922 Nev Herbert Royal Lymington YC Mark Fowler Tewkesbury Cruising & SC 10 (RET) 16 4 30 12 Gold GBR 8072 Ian Stone Maidenhead SC Miles Weekes Maidenhead SC ‑15 8 12 12 32 13 Gold GBR 8128 Jeremy Rook Lyme Regis SC Jake Stow Lyme Regis SC (OCS) 6 25 3 34 14 Gold GBR 8213 John Woffinden Maidenhead SC Janet Woffinden Maidenhead SC 14 14 ‑18 9 37 15 Gold CAN 8147 Paul Clifford Westwood SC Mia Brandt Westwood SC ‑17 17 13 8 38 16 Gold GBR 6439 Jean Simmons Royal Torbay YC/SCSC/South Cerney SC Norman Halstead Gozo SC/SCSC/South Cerney SC 16 ‑19 11 15 42 17 Gold GBR 8131 Colin Walters Lyme Regis SC Charles Walters Datchet Water SC 12 18 ‑27 13 43 18 Gold USA 8199 Ian Duncan West Riding SC Stephen Duncan West Riding SC 13 ‑39 14 16 43 19 Gold GBR 8130 Howard Witt Maidenhead SC David Young Maidenhead SC 18 11 15 ‑29 44 20 Gold GBR 8152 Philip Smith West Kirby SC Steve Carr West Kirby SC ‑38 13 23 20 56 21 Gold GBR 6844 Tim Coleman The Nottingham SC Joanne Sankey The Nottingham SC 22 16 21 ‑31 59 22 Gold GBR 6959 Richard Smith Benfleet YC George Smith 24 10 ‑26 26 60 23 Gold GBR 7504 Paul Gimson Rudyard Lake SC Amy Sanderson Rudyard Lake SC 23 ‑26 19 19 61 24 Gold GBR 8233 Mike Banner Leigh and Lowton SC/Scaling Dam SC Jason Upton Leigh and Lowton SC/Scaling Dam SC 19 20 22 (RET) 61 25 Gold GBR 8208 Graham Sharland Lyme Regis SC Katie Frost Lyme Regis SC ‑27 22 20 23 65 26 Gold USA 8125 Michael Heinsdorf Potomac River Sailing Association Edward Will Potomac River Sailing Association 21 21 ‑33 24 66 27 Gold GBR 8155 Matthew Thompson Tewkesbury Cruising & SC Heather Thompson ‑25 24 24 25 73 28 Silver GBR 8154 Graham Darvill Broadwater SC Myke Bowers Broadwater SC ‑37 25 34 21 80 29 Gold GBR 7910 Graham Hughson Mid Yell Boating Club/South Yell Boating John Wilson Mid Yell Boating Club/South Yell Boating Club 20 23 40 ‑42 83 30 Gold GBR 8182 Thomas Teubner West Kirby SC Ruth Haeckl West Kirby SC 29 ‑32 28 30 87 31 Gold GBR 8129 Philip Tindall Maidenhead SC Sacha Mayhew Maidenhead SC (DNS) DNC 17 17 88 32 Gold GBR 8069 Barry Wicks Maidenhead SC Sam Wicks Maidenhead SC 31 (RET) 29 28 88 33 Gold USA 8123 Robert Bear West River SC Michael Tellep Yacht Club of Stone Harbour 30 27 32 ‑35 89 34 Silver GBR 8004 Angus Macneil Mid Yell Boating Club Jeff Dobson Mid Yell Boating Club ‑34 28 30 34 92 35 Silver GBR 7928 Gordon Scott Aberdeen and Stonehaven YC Brian Inglis Aberdeen and Stonehaven YC 36 31 31 ‑37 98 36 Silver GBR 7993 John Howard Tewkesbury Cruising & SC Lynda Howard Tewkesbury Cruising & SC 32 (RET) 37 32 101 37 Silver GBR 8211 Stuart McAdam Maidenhead SC Sarah Mayhew Maidenhead SC 33 33 35 ‑36 101 38 Silver GBR 7985 David Thomson Mid Yell Boating Club Ellis Johnson Mid Yell Boating Club 28 29 ‑47 45 102 39 Silver GBR 8007 Brian Deacon Broadwater SC Catherine Turner Broadwater SC 40 38 ‑41 27 105 40 Silver GBR 6504 Stephen Bailey The Nottingham SC Malgorzata Lopacinska The Nottingham SC 35 35 36 ‑43 106 41 Silver GBR 8188 Jon Hirsh Maidenhead SC Julie Maidment Maidenhead SC ‑39 36 38 33 107 42 Gold GBR 6918 Johnnie Dellow Weston SC Laurence Brothwell Weston SC 26 34 (DNC) DNC 114 43 Silver GBR 6654 Clive Gimson Notts County SC Theo Pangraz Notts County SC 45 40 ‑49 39 124 44 Silver GBR 6956 Phil Sheppard The Nottingham SC Kirsten Sheppard The Nottingham SC 42 37 ‑50 46 125 45 Silver GBR 7917 Mike Scott Rudyard Lake SC Margaret Scott Rudyard Lake SC 44 41 42 ‑50 127 46 Silver GBR 7508 David Whittle South Cerney S C Jackie Vale South Cerney SC (RET) RET 39 38 131 47 Silver GBR 731 Trevor Smith Parkstone YC Ann Smith Parkstone YC 47 (RET) 44 40 131 48 Silver GBR 7428 Ben Thomas South Bank SC Sina Stapelfeldt South Bank SC 46 42 43 ‑48 131 49 Silver GBR 7989 Arturo Ruiz Mooredale SC Paul Readings Mooredale SC 43 (RET) 48 41 132 50 Silver GBR 7990 Nick Fairweather Broadwater SC Donell Fairweather Broadwater SC 41 (RET) 46 47 134 51 Silver GBR 7525 Ian Simpson Maidenhead SC Amanda Shakir Tudor SC (RET) DNC 45 44 143 52 Silver GBR 6673 Andrew Burfield Maidenhead SC Jacob Burfield Maidenhead SC (RET) DNC 51 49 154 53 Gold GBR 8079 Peter Morton Lyme Regis SC Shigeaki Takezoe Lyme Regis SC 48 (RET) DNC DNC 156