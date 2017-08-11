2000 National Championship at East Lothian Yacht Club - Day 2

by Chris Jordan today at 6:26 am

The second day of the Noble Marine and North Berwick Gin sponsored 2000 National Championship saw a totally different weather pattern; Sunny, warm, 12-16 knots, fairly steady westerly wind, and we were racing to the west of the club not the east.

The eager fleet, helped by the tide, needed 2 general recalls before a black flag produced a clean start. Steve and Sarah Cockerill sailed out from the pin end of the line up the left hand side of the beat, to pick the ideal left shift just at the right moment - and sailed off into the lead for the rest of the race.

Behind them, James Macgregor (Ullswater Yacht Club), sailing with a new crew Lucy Robson rounded in 2nd place, with the next 6 boats all very close behind. The trick of the race was to get the transition between the low and surf the waves, to the high and fast for speed at the correct time: Matt and Gwen Sargent were chasing the Cockerills and pulled through to 2nd, with Kevan and Lynne Gibb (Largo Bay Sailing Club) in 3rd place.

For the 2nd race of the day, the tide had slackened and the start was clean. Once again Steve and Sarah Cockerill sailed off from the pin into the lead, closely followed by Helen and Andrew Phillips from Cardiff Bay Yacht Club, The wind was slightly lighter, making the runs more tactical, and Iain and Sarah Yardley picked the right gybing point to take the lead with just one lap to go. But Steve and Sarah responded: somehow managing to both cover their main rivals, and to re-take the lead up the final beat. Chris and Gillian Jordan also took a great final beat to overtake 3 boats and move into 3rd at the finish.

The Chairman's Champagne moment was almost self-awarded - but you don't get anything for coming second! Instead, it was awarded to James and Lucy - never having sailed together before this week and still managing to finish in 5th place.

The evening saw the 2000 Class AGM - which generated a surprisingly great amount of debate about the future of the Class: the Inland Championships (plan to hold it later in the year); temporary membership (to encourage people to participate); free one-years membership to new people to the class; and to try different formula's for the Millennium Series meetings. Iain Yardley was very pleased to report his 2nd place in his final race as Class Chairman, and Kev O'Brien is hoping to repeat the honour / pleasure in the future as the new Class Chairman.

Results after Day 2:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1st 2035 Steve Cockerill Sarah Cockerill Stokes Bay Sailing Club ‑3 1 1 1 3 2nd 22334 Simon Horsfield Jess Hunter Army Sailing association 1 2 ‑7 5 8 3rd 2355 Matt Sargent Gwen / Johnny Sargent Army Sailing association 4 3 2 ‑8 9 4th 2374 Richard Hudson Ian Hudson Bough Beech Sailing Club 2 ‑4 4 4 10 5th 22607 Christopher Jordan Gillian Jordan Burghfield Sailing Club ‑8 6 6 3 15 6th 2204 Iain Yardley Sarah Yardley SWSC ‑9 7 9 2 18 7th 22362 Stuart Williams Emily Towersey Veal Army Sailing association 6 5 ‑13 7 18 8th 22619 Kev O'Brien Jake O'Brien RAF Sailing Association 5 ‑8 8 6 19 9th 22058 Kevan Gibb Lynne Gibb Largo Bay Sailing Club 10 ‑20 3 10 23 10th 22156 Dan Rule Cat Rule Carsington Sailing Club 7 9 10 ‑14 26 11th 2272 James MacGregor Lucy Robson Ullswater Yacht Club 14 ‑17 5 15 34 12th 22564 Helen Phillips Andrew Phillips Cardiff Bay Yacht Club 13 13 ‑14 9 35 13th 21332 Mark Burnell Pete Mileham East Lothian Yacht Club ‑12 11 12 12 35 14th 21780 Jane Robertson Lucy Robertson East Lothian Yacht Club 11 12 ‑15 13 36 15th 2248 John Best Sophie Harris Lee on the Solent Sailing Club 15 14 11 ‑18 40 16th 21408 Calum Gibb Andrew Grier Largo Bay Sailing Club ‑16 15 16 11 42 17th 21072 Trevor Bradley Malcolm Kaye Thornton Stewart Sailing Club ‑18 10 18 16 44 18th 22501 Hugo Blanshard Colin Walsh Army Sailing association 17 16 ‑20 19 52 19th 2050 Brian Cameron Mike Smith East Lothian Yacht Club 19 18 19 ‑20 56 20th 2086 George Thomson Ellen Clark West Lothian Sailing Club (DNC) DNC 17 17 58 21st 22302 Thomas Walsh Huw Child Army Sailing association 21 19 ‑22 22 62 22nd 21869 Steve Fraser Deb De Crausaz East Lothian Yacht Club 20 ‑21 21 21 62 23rd 22056 Simon Turner Kevin Brown Catterick Garrison Sailing Club 22 DNF (DNF) DNC 69

More information on the East Lothian Yacht Club website here.