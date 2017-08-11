Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Product Feature
Rain and Sun 2000 Cover
Rain and Sun 2000 Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

2000 National Championship at East Lothian Yacht Club - Day 2

by Chris Jordan today at 6:26 am 6-11 August 2017

The second day of the Noble Marine and North Berwick Gin sponsored 2000 National Championship saw a totally different weather pattern; Sunny, warm, 12-16 knots, fairly steady westerly wind, and we were racing to the west of the club not the east.

The eager fleet, helped by the tide, needed 2 general recalls before a black flag produced a clean start. Steve and Sarah Cockerill sailed out from the pin end of the line up the left hand side of the beat, to pick the ideal left shift just at the right moment - and sailed off into the lead for the rest of the race.

Behind them, James Macgregor (Ullswater Yacht Club), sailing with a new crew Lucy Robson rounded in 2nd place, with the next 6 boats all very close behind. The trick of the race was to get the transition between the low and surf the waves, to the high and fast for speed at the correct time: Matt and Gwen Sargent were chasing the Cockerills and pulled through to 2nd, with Kevan and Lynne Gibb (Largo Bay Sailing Club) in 3rd place.

For the 2nd race of the day, the tide had slackened and the start was clean. Once again Steve and Sarah Cockerill sailed off from the pin into the lead, closely followed by Helen and Andrew Phillips from Cardiff Bay Yacht Club, The wind was slightly lighter, making the runs more tactical, and Iain and Sarah Yardley picked the right gybing point to take the lead with just one lap to go. But Steve and Sarah responded: somehow managing to both cover their main rivals, and to re-take the lead up the final beat. Chris and Gillian Jordan also took a great final beat to overtake 3 boats and move into 3rd at the finish.

The Chairman's Champagne moment was almost self-awarded - but you don't get anything for coming second! Instead, it was awarded to James and Lucy - never having sailed together before this week and still managing to finish in 5th place.

The evening saw the 2000 Class AGM - which generated a surprisingly great amount of debate about the future of the Class: the Inland Championships (plan to hold it later in the year); temporary membership (to encourage people to participate); free one-years membership to new people to the class; and to try different formula's for the Millennium Series meetings. Iain Yardley was very pleased to report his 2nd place in his final race as Class Chairman, and Kev O'Brien is hoping to repeat the honour / pleasure in the future as the new Class Chairman.

Results after Day 2:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4Pts
1st2035Steve CockerillSarah CockerillStokes Bay Sailing Club‑31113
2nd22334Simon HorsfieldJess HunterArmy Sailing association12‑758
3rd2355Matt SargentGwen / Johnny SargentArmy Sailing association432‑89
4th2374Richard HudsonIan HudsonBough Beech Sailing Club2‑44410
5th22607Christopher JordanGillian JordanBurghfield Sailing Club‑866315
6th2204Iain YardleySarah YardleySWSC‑979218
7th22362Stuart WilliamsEmily Towersey VealArmy Sailing association65‑13718
8th22619Kev O'BrienJake O'BrienRAF Sailing Association5‑88619
9th22058Kevan GibbLynne GibbLargo Bay Sailing Club10‑2031023
10th22156Dan RuleCat RuleCarsington Sailing Club7910‑1426
11th2272James MacGregorLucy RobsonUllswater Yacht Club14‑1751534
12th22564Helen PhillipsAndrew PhillipsCardiff Bay Yacht Club1313‑14935
13th21332Mark BurnellPete MilehamEast Lothian Yacht Club‑1211121235
14th21780Jane RobertsonLucy RobertsonEast Lothian Yacht Club1112‑151336
15th2248John BestSophie HarrisLee on the Solent Sailing Club151411‑1840
16th21408Calum GibbAndrew GrierLargo Bay Sailing Club‑1615161142
17th21072Trevor BradleyMalcolm KayeThornton Stewart Sailing Club‑1810181644
18th22501Hugo BlanshardColin WalshArmy Sailing association1716‑201952
19th2050Brian CameronMike SmithEast Lothian Yacht Club191819‑2056
20th2086George ThomsonEllen ClarkWest Lothian Sailing Club(DNC)DNC171758
21st22302Thomas WalshHuw ChildArmy Sailing association2119‑222262
22nd21869Steve FraserDeb De CrausazEast Lothian Yacht Club20‑21212162
23rd22056Simon TurnerKevin BrownCatterick Garrison Sailing Club22DNF(DNF)DNC69

More information on the East Lothian Yacht Club website here.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

2000 Nationals at East Lothian day 1
Racing underway after a short postponement Jim Sinclair, the Race Officer from East Lothian Yacht Club, said at the briefing: The clouds at 1000 feet are blowing from the South (the forecasted direction), but the wind on the race course is 8-10 knots from the North-East. Posted on 6 Aug MTS Medway Dinghy Regatta
Enjoyed by 29 visitors and 42 from the host club The Medway Dinghy Regatta was hosted and organised by Wilsonian Sailing club on behalf of The Medway & Swale Boating Association over the weekend 8th & 9th July. Locally based MTS Cleaning Services was the lead sponsor. Posted on 11 Jul Rooster 2000 Inlands at Ullswater
An event of extremes The 2017 Rooster 2000 Inlands at Ullswater Yacht Club was an event of extremes. Some people were extremely happy, others weren't. Sometimes they switched over. Posted on 6 Jun East Lothian YC Annual Regatta
72 dinghies take part in North Berwick East Lothian Yacht Club, based in North Berwick, held their annual open regatta on the weekend 3rd & 4th June 2017. A total of 72 sailing dinghies took part, with 54 visiting boats and 18 from the home club. Posted on 5 Jun 2000 Millennium Series at Chichester
Warm, sunny and gentle winds - while on the shore! Once again, Chichester Yacht Club provided some superb weather for the first 2000 Millennium Series meeting of 2017. Warm and sunny and gentle winds - while on the shore! Posted on 17 May 2000 Sprints at Rutland
Joining the RS classes at the event for the first time The 2000 class was invited to take part in the 2017 RS Sprints held at Rutland Sailing Club over the weekend of the 22-23 April 17. The format is very simple 12 races with no discards over 2 days, each race consisting of an 'S' race course. Posted on 26 Apr Paignton Sailing Club's PODD preview
Event for doublehanded dinghies to be held on 20-21 May 2017 will be the 6th year of Paignton Sailing Club's iconic flagship event for double-handed dinghies: PODD. This is the only BIG double hander event in the south-west for all double-handed mono-hull single handers with a PY of 1200 or lower. Posted on 21 Apr 2000 Millennium Series at Thorney Island
Including Inter Services Gold Cup event The Gold Cup has long been the pinnacle of Armed Forces Dinghy and Dayboat sailing. For many years it was sailed with sudden death heats and a one race winner takes all final. It remains a difficult to win but ever so coveted trophy Posted on 21 Sep 2016 Southampton Boat Show Offers from RS
Discounts on new boats, and show tickets too Southampton Boat Show started on Friday and runs until Sunday 25th September 2016. Don't miss out on our fantastic show offers and make sure you drop in for a coffee! We can be found in our usual spot overlooking the water - Stand number E045. Posted on 20 Sep 2016 Southampton Boat Show Offers!
Visit RS Sailing on Stand E045 The Southampton Boat Show runs from 16th - 25th September 2016. We can be found in our usual spot overlooking the water - Stand number E045 and we are happy to offer you discount tickets! Posted on 16 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC 2000 Chichester Harbour Race Week for Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics
Hayling Island SC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug Brightlingsea SC 2000 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy