Miracle National Championship at Netley Sailing Club - Day 2

by Brian Jones today at 6:22 am 6-11 August 2017
Miracle Nationals at Netley day 1 © Nigel Reddicliffe

Slightly lighter conditions and with the wind more from the south west set the scene for a close fought battle with frequent place changing among the top five boats.

Graham Watts and Helen Jacks led to the windward mark but gave the lead away on a tight attempt to round from port. Marcel and Giulia Neuteboom capsized in second place with the kite up on the first reach, a feat repeated next time round by Brian Jones and Abbey Mumford (moral: beware of being in second place).

Andrew and Michaela Mifsud lying third, thinking out of the box, left the committee boat to starboard and rounded first on the run, only to have problems stowing the kite so losing a hard won advantage.

Graham and Helen having led narrowly for much of the race allowed Tracy Amos and Hannah Mumford through at the leeward mark leaving them to go on to a well deserved win.

The third points race was dominated by Dave Butler and Ross Fleming(making up for a second race error of trying to sneak in at the leeward mark with no room, hence incurring penalties) They were hotly pursued by Andrew and Michaela and safely followed by Brian and Abbey In third, quietly determined not to throw away another top placing. Paul and Nathan Robinson gaining confidence in their brand new boat also had a brilliant race.

Results after Day 2:

PosFleetBoat NameSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3Pts
1stGoldMayham4060David ButlerRoss FlemingWelton SC3519
2ndBronze 3825Andrew MifsudMichaela MifsudBirzebbuga SC Malta5229
3rdGoldBounty3692Tracey AmosHannah MumfordRedoubt SC61411
4thGold 4007Simon ReddicliffeMark AthertonDelph SC17715
5thGoldBad Medicine4099Yvonne MumfordBrian MumfordRedoubt SC26816
6thSilverFighting Lady4020John TippettKathy BoultonDraycote Water SC74617
7thGoldWattknot3813Graham WattsHelen JacksStaunton Harold SC103518
8thGoldPlons2007Marcel NeuteboomGiulia NeuteboomArzv SC491023
9thSilverBreeze662Cathy GoodwinLeah MurphyPort Dinuorwic SC88925
10thBronze 4110Paul RobinsonNathan RobinsonWhitefriars SC9101130
11thSilverCarbon Copy4021Brian JonesAbbey MumfordMaidenhead S.C.1316332
12thSilverHot Dog124Steve FischerLaura/Pauline FischerAldenhan SC12131338
13thSilverMiss Adventure3101Andrew RobinsonJames RobinsonWhitefriars SC11111739
14th  4063Brian WorralSharon Worral 14121945
15thGoldLilly Grace4100Louis MouldenPeter LifsudDelph S.C.15181245
16thBronzeOzzymosis3840Richard MurphyCerys MurphyPort Dinuorwic SC18141547
17thBronze 3770David HerbtrittJosie AirnsShotwick SC17151850
18thBronzeThe Woolfox Rocket4052David ReedJean ReedGirton SC16191651
19thBronze 4108Geoff WeirColin Lown DNF171454
20thBronzeTaliesin II3838Barry MellorJohn FinnemoreBroadwater S.c.19202160
21stBronzeLily Ann4098Ian BrownJames /Lily BrownDelph SC20222062
22ndBronzeGreat Expectations3670Gillian GibsonKenneth GibsonThornton Steward SCDNF212266
Related Articles

Miracle Nationals at Netley day 1
Racing underway in Southampton Water Hosts for this year's Miracle Nationals are Netley SC set in the lovely surroundings of the Royal Victoria Country Park. Launching is easy, straight off the shingle beach and the racing just offshore providing excellent spectator viewing. Posted on 7 Aug Miracle Inlands at Leigh & Lowton
Blue skies, light winds and free camping Over the weekend of the 8th & 9th July Leigh & Lowton held the Inland Championship. A small fleet attended the event which was a shame as there were blue skies, sun shining and light airs, with free camping for the weekend. Posted on 18 Jul Miracle Northerns at Delph
Surprising rain on Saturday for the 14 teams Fourteen boats assembled to sail two races on Saturday and in the early summer conditions which we are presently enjoying, it seems inconceivable that rain clouds prevailed over Bolton and both races were sailed in persistent light rain. Posted on 27 May Miracles at Port Dinorwic
Strong winds and big gusts greet the fleet Strong winds and big gusts greeted the 8 Miracles at Port Dinorwic Sailing Club on Saturday afternoon. David Turtle (Shotwick) with his daughter Zara (Shustoke), and Cathy Goodwin with her daughter Leah led the pack up the first beat. Posted on 10 May Miracles at Broadwater
A light wind weekend for the fleet Overcast skies and light winds greeted the Miracle fleet to Broadwater Sailing Club on Saturday, 22 April for a two day event, in conjunction with the Albacore fleet on the Saturday and the Aero fleet on the Sunday. Posted on 3 May Paignton Sailing Club's PODD preview
Event for doublehanded dinghies to be held on 20-21 May 2017 will be the 6th year of Paignton Sailing Club's iconic flagship event for double-handed dinghies: PODD. This is the only BIG double hander event in the south-west for all double-handed mono-hull single handers with a PY of 1200 or lower. Posted on 21 Apr Miracle Midland Area Championship
Returning to Staunton Harold after a decade away After a 10 year absence from the club, bright sunshine and light winds greeted the Miracles to Staunton Harold Sailing Club over the weekend of 8/9 April 2017. Five visitors joined the home boats for a joint event with the GP14 fleet. Posted on 12 Apr Miracle End of Seasons & Welsh Championship
A great time had by all at Shotwick Lake The Miracle 'End of Season' and Welsh Area Championships at Shotwick Lake Sailing Club was a real success. A great time was had by all, both on and off the water. Posted on 14 Nov 2016 Miracle Nationals at Plas Heli overall
A good breeze for the final race A good amount of wind, a bit of a swell plus sunshine in the south. Just one race to enjoy, Hannah and Nick have the championship sewn up, or did they? Posted on 12 Aug 2016 Miracle Nationals at Plas Heli day 5
Tricky conditions with rain and light wind Tricky conditions, it was raining and the wind was light. Race 8 was postponed when the wind died and shifted. Then there was a scrum at the committee boat end followed by a painfully slow beat against a light chop. Posted on 11 Aug 2016

