Miracle National Championship at Netley Sailing Club - Day 2

Miracle Nationals at Netley day 1 © Nigel Reddicliffe Miracle Nationals at Netley day 1 © Nigel Reddicliffe

by Brian Jones today at 6:22 am

Slightly lighter conditions and with the wind more from the south west set the scene for a close fought battle with frequent place changing among the top five boats.

Graham Watts and Helen Jacks led to the windward mark but gave the lead away on a tight attempt to round from port. Marcel and Giulia Neuteboom capsized in second place with the kite up on the first reach, a feat repeated next time round by Brian Jones and Abbey Mumford (moral: beware of being in second place).

Andrew and Michaela Mifsud lying third, thinking out of the box, left the committee boat to starboard and rounded first on the run, only to have problems stowing the kite so losing a hard won advantage.

Graham and Helen having led narrowly for much of the race allowed Tracy Amos and Hannah Mumford through at the leeward mark leaving them to go on to a well deserved win.

The third points race was dominated by Dave Butler and Ross Fleming(making up for a second race error of trying to sneak in at the leeward mark with no room, hence incurring penalties) They were hotly pursued by Andrew and Michaela and safely followed by Brian and Abbey In third, quietly determined not to throw away another top placing. Paul and Nathan Robinson gaining confidence in their brand new boat also had a brilliant race.

Results after Day 2:

Pos Fleet Boat Name Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1st Gold Mayham 4060 David Butler Ross Fleming Welton SC 3 5 1 9 2nd Bronze 3825 Andrew Mifsud Michaela Mifsud Birzebbuga SC Malta 5 2 2 9 3rd Gold Bounty 3692 Tracey Amos Hannah Mumford Redoubt SC 6 1 4 11 4th Gold 4007 Simon Reddicliffe Mark Atherton Delph SC 1 7 7 15 5th Gold Bad Medicine 4099 Yvonne Mumford Brian Mumford Redoubt SC 2 6 8 16 6th Silver Fighting Lady 4020 John Tippett Kathy Boulton Draycote Water SC 7 4 6 17 7th Gold Wattknot 3813 Graham Watts Helen Jacks Staunton Harold SC 10 3 5 18 8th Gold Plons 2007 Marcel Neuteboom Giulia Neuteboom Arzv SC 4 9 10 23 9th Silver Breeze 662 Cathy Goodwin Leah Murphy Port Dinuorwic SC 8 8 9 25 10th Bronze 4110 Paul Robinson Nathan Robinson Whitefriars SC 9 10 11 30 11th Silver Carbon Copy 4021 Brian Jones Abbey Mumford Maidenhead S.C. 13 16 3 32 12th Silver Hot Dog 124 Steve Fischer Laura/Pauline Fischer Aldenhan SC 12 13 13 38 13th Silver Miss Adventure 3101 Andrew Robinson James Robinson Whitefriars SC 11 11 17 39 14th 4063 Brian Worral Sharon Worral 14 12 19 45 15th Gold Lilly Grace 4100 Louis Moulden Peter Lifsud Delph S.C. 15 18 12 45 16th Bronze Ozzymosis 3840 Richard Murphy Cerys Murphy Port Dinuorwic SC 18 14 15 47 17th Bronze 3770 David Herbtritt Josie Airns Shotwick SC 17 15 18 50 18th Bronze The Woolfox Rocket 4052 David Reed Jean Reed Girton SC 16 19 16 51 19th Bronze 4108 Geoff Weir Colin Lown DNF 17 14 54 20th Bronze Taliesin II 3838 Barry Mellor John Finnemore Broadwater S.c. 19 20 21 60 21st Bronze Lily Ann 4098 Ian Brown James /Lily Brown Delph SC 20 22 20 62 22nd Bronze Great Expectations 3670 Gillian Gibson Kenneth Gibson Thornton Steward SC DNF 21 22 66