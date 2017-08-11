Miracle National Championship at Netley Sailing Club - Day 2
by Brian Jones today at 6:22 am
6-11 August 2017
Miracle Nationals at Netley day 1 © Nigel Reddicliffe
Slightly lighter conditions and with the wind more from the south west set the scene for a close fought battle with frequent place changing among the top five boats.
Graham Watts and Helen Jacks led to the windward mark but gave the lead away on a tight attempt to round from port. Marcel and Giulia Neuteboom capsized in second place with the kite up on the first reach, a feat repeated next time round by Brian Jones and Abbey Mumford (moral: beware of being in second place).
Andrew and Michaela Mifsud lying third, thinking out of the box, left the committee boat to starboard and rounded first on the run, only to have problems stowing the kite so losing a hard won advantage.
Graham and Helen having led narrowly for much of the race allowed Tracy Amos and Hannah Mumford through at the leeward mark leaving them to go on to a well deserved win.
The third points race was dominated by Dave Butler and Ross Fleming(making up for a second race error of trying to sneak in at the leeward mark with no room, hence incurring penalties) They were hotly pursued by Andrew and Michaela and safely followed by Brian and Abbey In third, quietly determined not to throw away another top placing. Paul and Nathan Robinson gaining confidence in their brand new boat also had a brilliant race.
Results after Day 2:
|Pos
|Fleet
|Boat Name
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Pts
|1st
|Gold
|Mayham
|4060
|David Butler
|Ross Fleming
|Welton SC
|3
|5
|1
|9
|2nd
|Bronze
|
|3825
|Andrew Mifsud
|Michaela Mifsud
|Birzebbuga SC Malta
|5
|2
|2
|9
|3rd
|Gold
|Bounty
|3692
|Tracey Amos
|Hannah Mumford
|Redoubt SC
|6
|1
|4
|11
|4th
|Gold
|
|4007
|Simon Reddicliffe
|Mark Atherton
|Delph SC
|1
|7
|7
|15
|5th
|Gold
|Bad Medicine
|4099
|Yvonne Mumford
|Brian Mumford
|Redoubt SC
|2
|6
|8
|16
|6th
|Silver
|Fighting Lady
|4020
|John Tippett
|Kathy Boulton
|Draycote Water SC
|7
|4
|6
|17
|7th
|Gold
|Wattknot
|3813
|Graham Watts
|Helen Jacks
|Staunton Harold SC
|10
|3
|5
|18
|8th
|Gold
|Plons
|2007
|Marcel Neuteboom
|Giulia Neuteboom
|Arzv SC
|4
|9
|10
|23
|9th
|Silver
|Breeze
|662
|Cathy Goodwin
|Leah Murphy
|Port Dinuorwic SC
|8
|8
|9
|25
|10th
|Bronze
|
|4110
|Paul Robinson
|Nathan Robinson
|Whitefriars SC
|9
|10
|11
|30
|11th
|Silver
|Carbon Copy
|4021
|Brian Jones
|Abbey Mumford
|Maidenhead S.C.
|13
|16
|3
|32
|12th
|Silver
|Hot Dog
|124
|Steve Fischer
|Laura/Pauline Fischer
|Aldenhan SC
|12
|13
|13
|38
|13th
|Silver
|Miss Adventure
|3101
|Andrew Robinson
|James Robinson
|Whitefriars SC
|11
|11
|17
|39
|14th
|
|
|4063
|Brian Worral
|Sharon Worral
|
|14
|12
|19
|45
|15th
|Gold
|Lilly Grace
|4100
|Louis Moulden
|Peter Lifsud
|Delph S.C.
|15
|18
|12
|45
|16th
|Bronze
|Ozzymosis
|3840
|Richard Murphy
|Cerys Murphy
|Port Dinuorwic SC
|18
|14
|15
|47
|17th
|Bronze
|
|3770
|David Herbtritt
|Josie Airns
|Shotwick SC
|17
|15
|18
|50
|18th
|Bronze
|The Woolfox Rocket
|4052
|David Reed
|Jean Reed
|Girton SC
|16
|19
|16
|51
|19th
|Bronze
|
|4108
|Geoff Weir
|Colin Lown
|
|DNF
|17
|14
|54
|20th
|Bronze
|Taliesin II
|3838
|Barry Mellor
|John Finnemore
|Broadwater S.c.
|19
|20
|21
|60
|21st
|Bronze
|Lily Ann
|4098
|Ian Brown
|James /Lily Brown
|Delph SC
|20
|22
|20
|62
|22nd
|Bronze
|Great Expectations
|3670
|Gillian Gibson
|Kenneth Gibson
|Thornton Steward SC
|DNF
|21
|22
|66
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!