Horning Sailing Club Regatta Week 2017

by Holly Hancock today at 8:57 pm

The first day of Horning Sailing Club's Open Regatta Week began on Monday 31st July with a good breeze and sunshine, providing lively conditions, a theme of which was to continue for much of the week.

The morning dinghy races were, as always, a good spectacle, with plenty of Lasers, Splashes and Toppers enjoying the sailing. Ellie Edwards started strongly, sailing her Splash, despite strong competition, which would continue through the week from the rest of the fleet, but particularly Edward Wildman, sailing his Laser. Roger Hannant, one of the slightly more mature sailors, helped coach some of the younger sailors round in the Allcomers C fleet by sailing his Topper, before a call of 'mind your head' came a second too late and Roger promptly went for the first swim of the week right in front of the Clubhouse, much to the amusement of those watching.

As the winds picked up, the Rebel fleet captain called for two compulsory reefs, with a strong turnout of seven taking part. More drama ensued during the afternoon when the lead Laser dinghy in the lunchtime race suffered a broken mast, followed by a Reedling hitting an underwater obstruction, stopping dead in the water and resultantly getting hit by a Yeoman.

The close racing continued into the evening races. The Officers Trophy for present or past Officers of the Club was hotly contested, with a mixed fleet of Rebels, Reedlings and Yeomans taking part. The Reedling of Robert Hancock soon pulled away to lead for the rest of the race, but became entangled when the River Cruisers' course was shortened, meaning he had difficulty rounding one of the turning buoys and losing precious time. With second boat to finish, Rebel H helmed by Kevin Edwards, not far behind, it was all down to the handicap, with Kevin eventually winning by just one second. Meanwhile the Allcomers First Trophy was won by Robert Barham-Brown sailing Yeoman Tanskey, from Kevin Dixon helming another Yeoman, Aquadisiac.

It was a somewhat calmer start for Tuesday's racing, but the breeze quickly filled in and built throughout the day to provide pleasant conditions. With turnouts increased from Monday, the river felt busier, with plenty of sailors enjoying the sunshine and the line was run by Snowflake Sailing Club. The Cruiser fleet also enjoyed the sailing, with Peter Goshawk helming Swallow achieving a first and a second, whilst George Brewis's Amantani had two wins.

The final races of the day, the scratch race for the Miras Tankards and Allcomers Juniors were some of the most nail-biting, with intense competition in the increasing winds. Three Reedlings and a Fireball contended for the Miras Tankards, with the winner to be the first boat over the line. Several (very tense) exchanges followed, with Derek & Mo Jones's Reedling eventually crossing the line just one second ahead of Robert Hancock's Reedling Siskin, with the next Reedling helmed by Stuart Bailey nine seconds behind. The Allcomers Junior race was won by Lucy Drew helming Yeoman Firefly, with Alex Storey sailing Rebel Rascal just five seconds behind on handicap.

Windy was the word of the day on Wednesday, with the line run by Norfolk Broads Yacht Club. Although the morning started promisingly, with sunshine and gentle breezes, the SW winds soon picked up during the morning series, meaning that boats returning to the finish line on the final leg flew down the river on a run, with vicious gusts causing spectacular broaches and capsizes. Compulsory reefs were called for in the Rebels and Yare & Bure fleets, and several boats opted to take additional crew members.

By the afternoon only the hardy few ventured out, and only the dinghies and Yares & Bures completed all their scheduled races. Along with the wind came rain, making the racing a matter of survival for many. As the numbers on the water diminished, the number of spectators grew, along with the cheers and applause for successful mark roundings and righting capsizes. Edward Wildman in his Laser added a further two wins to his week's achievements, whilst mother and daughter Jo and Ellie Edwards also took a win each in their Splashes.

In the Allcomers C fleet the young Topper sailors continued to impress with their determination and perseverance. Louis Parkerson and Charlie Broadbent both took a win before the fleet was joined by some of the older sailors who swapped to Toppers during the day. With the YBODs the largest fleet of the day, Ron Jackson won the morning race helming Holly Blue, just seconds ahead of second placed Rob Jacob sailing Flame and Phil Montague in Chalkhill Blue. Phil, electing to sail four-up in Chalkhill Blue, won the afternoon race by a considerable margin.

Thursday's racing for the Horning Town Open Regatta was cut short after the morning's races as the forecast winds continued to increase throughout the day. The wind was already blowing hard for the early morning dinghy race, with five Lasers, a Splash and a Topper venturing out. A good tussle ensued at the front of the fleet between the Laser Radials of Edward Wildman and William Penny, before Edward spectacularly death-rolled, breaking his mast in the process, thus forcing his retirement from the race.

By the first series the winds were consistently blowing 25mph+ and the decision was taken to split the keelboat and dinghy fleets on the water. First to go were the Yare & Bures, the only keelboat fleet venturing out, with three compulsory reefs and storm jibs called for by the fleet captain for the five competitors. First away and leading on the first leg was Paul Dennis helming Golden Copper, but on the second lap he was overtaken by Phil Montague sailing Chalkhill Blue, who eventually finished by a large margin to take the Bath White Trophy. Once the keelboats were safely back the dinghies took to the water, with six Lasers, a Splash, a 420 and five Toppers sailing, providing exciting, exhilarating racing - and spectating! William Penny in his Laser Radial took the win and the Ranworth Salver after doing well to control the boat storming downwind, with Edward Wildman, having hastily borrowed another rig, finishing in second despite capsizing.

In the Toppers only two of the five starters made it through the race to the finish, with Jack Copping taking his second win of the day and the Cockshoot Salver, and Izzy Barham-Brown second. With the winds continuing to strengthen, racing was abandoned for the day.

The sailing was followed by an emotional presentation to Club Volunteer Instructor Paul Clarke, who suffers from Dystonia, of a cheque for over £1100 from the young team of William Penny (17), Chris Willis (17) and Henry Whipp (16) from funds raised by them during the 2017 Three Rivers Race. Just under £400 was also gratefully received by Horning Sailing Club's Training Centre, where William and Chris learnt to sail. With the winds forecast to stay strong for tomorrow, it seems likely that this will go down in history as one of the windiest Horning Weeks known to members.

The final day of Horning Sailing Club's Open Regatta Week, Friday, began with plenty of breeze, much as Thursday had ended, but with a packed schedule to complete given the number of races carried over from the previous day. In the morning the Yare & Bures Fleet Captain called for a compulsory reef, and several Rebels also opted to reef, whilst the Reedlings unanimously decided not to go out. With the winds thankfully not as strong as Thursday, racing was exciting but relatively uneventful, save for several capsizes and very determined sailing in the dinghies, and a broken shroud in the Yeoman fleet. Several trophy races were moved to Friday in addition to those already planned.

First up was the Yeoman morning race for the Landamore Trophy, won by Geoff Stubbs sailing Tara. Next was the Rebel Lion Trophy, won by Rodney and Philip Storey, sailing Rebel Rascal. The River Cruiser Crystal Salver was won by George Brewis sailing Amantani at lunchtime, whilst Robert Hancock helming Siskin won the Reedling Onyx Trophy during the afternoon, after the entire Reedling fleet hastily changed back to full rigs given the dropping breeze.

The Allcomers C fleet continued to impress, with young sailors persevering in challenging conditions and enjoying the windy weather. It was a good day for Amelia Dixon, with two wins in her Topper, whilst Jack Copping and Jack Barnham both also took a win each. It was eventually one of this fleet who, in the judgement of the Regatta President, was awarded the Horning Challenge Cup for Outstanding Performance on Horning Town Open Regatta Day, it going to 9-year-old Abigail Penny who thoroughly impressed with her determination to keep sailing her Topper despite numerous capsizes!

During the lunchtime Cruiser race the wind began to drop as forecast and entertaining scenes ensued during the next series as one of the Rebel crews attempted (unsuccessfully!) to shake out their reef! By the afternoon series the winds were extremely light, and despite rumour of 20mph winds returning, nothing of this scale materialised.

The evening saw the rescheduled Water Babies Race for helm under 18 and crew under 21 in Keelboats, and the Novice Race, both attracting a good number of competitors in the decreasing breeze. The Water Babies saw five entrants sailing Rebels, a Yeoman and a Yare & Bure. After a fantastic start, showing how it should be done, Joe Brown, crewed by Anna Bunn, led from the start to win in Rebel Rothay, taking the Second Water Babies Challenge Cup and Richard Page Memorial Trophy for their efforts. Two more Rebels completed the top three, Lucky Rebel helmed by Charlotte Hammond and crewed by Ellie Edwards second, whilst third was Rebel Rascal helmed by Alex Storey and crewed by Ellie Brown.

The Novice Race for the Mary Cup was also popular, with seven craft taking part. Mo Jones, crewed by husband Derek, sailing Reedling Merlin pulled away at the start to lead by a considerable margin, whilst Kat Posiecezk, crewed by Phil Montague, was second in YBOD Chalkhill Blue, and Moonmoth, another YBOD helmed by Chris Street and crewed by Hannah Flohr, was third.

Horning Sailing Club Regatta Week Trophies:

Regatta Weekend

Single-Handed Dinghy Trophy – Timshell (Jack Copping)

Old Malthouse Trophy A – Siskin (Robert Hancock)

Millenium Cup – Tara (Geoff Stubbs)

Harnser Trophy – Rebel (Kim West)

Butterfly Salver – Holly Blue (Ron Jackson)

Old Malthouse Trophy B – Splash (Ellie Edwards)

Gosling Goblet – Smurf (Charlie Broadbent)

Suzie Heywood Memorial Trophy – Holly Blue (Julia Bower)

Blackhorse – River Cruiser Amantani (George Brewis)

Single-race Trophies

The Shields White Admiral – Flame (Rob Jakob)

Officers Trophy – Rebel H (Kevin Edwards)

Delves Challenge Cup – Rebel Rascal (Alex Storey)

First Trophy – Tanskey (Bob Barham-Brown)

Bosun Trophy – Holly Blue (Ron Jackson)

Landamore Open Regatta Trophy – Tara (Geoff Stubbs)

Rebel Lion Trophy – Rebel Rascal (Philip Storey)

Bath White Trophy – Chalkhill Blue (Phil Montague)

Onyx Trophy – Siskin (Robert Hancock)

Ranworth Salver – Laser Radial (Will Penny)

Cockshoot Salver – Ash (Jack Copping)

Crystal Salver – Amantani (George Brewis)

Second Water Babies Challenge Cup – Rebel Rothay (Joe Brown)

Richard Page Memorial – Rebel Rothay (Joe Brown)

Horning Challenge Cup – Bluebird (Abigail Penny)

Meadow Brown Trophy – Holly Blue (Ron Jackson)

Phiz Trophy – Brimstone (Jeremy Tusting)

Mary Cup – Merlin (Morag Jones)

Series Trophies

Ernest Oakes Challenge Tankard – Splash (Ellie Edwards)

Cadet Trophy – Juniors – Funky Monkey (Louis Parkerson)

Ernest Woods Memorial Trophy – Chalkhill Blue (Phil Montague)

Robert Moore Memorial Trophy – Rebel Rascal (Philip Storey)

Original Horning Challenge Cup – Splash (Ellie Edwards)

The Yeoman Trophy – Tara (Geoff Stubbs)

Flight Trophy – Siskin (Robert Hancock)

Fisher Trophy – Juniors – Funky Monkey (Louis Parkerson)

Ramuz Challenge Jug – Swallow (Peter Goshawk)

Benson Cup – Amantani (George Brewis)

Hermes Trophy – Rebel Rothay (Peter Brown)

Longmynd Trophy – Splash (Ellie Edwards)

St Benets Tankards – Timshell (Jack Copping)

Judith Paris Trophy – Tara (Geoff Stubbs)

Partridge Trophy – Smurf (Charlie Broadbent)

Badger Trophy – Red Orchid (Andrew Good)

Mike Evans Regatta Medal – Smurf (Charlie Broadbent)

Cruiser Captain’s – Amantani (George Brewis)

Yare & Bure OD Centenary Trophy – Chalkhill Blue (Phil Montague)