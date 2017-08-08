'St George Foundation' named as charity by John Vearncombe in Clipper 2017-18 Race

John Vearncombe aboard a Clipper yacht during training © Clipper Race John Vearncombe aboard a Clipper yacht during training © Clipper Race

by Abid Gangat today at 11:25 am

Sierra Leone street child charity, the St George Foundation are proud to announce that Hampshire resident John Vearncombe has chosen to fundraise for the charity as he takes part in this years round the world Clipper Race.

The race, which is due to commence on the 20th of August will find the team sailing from Liverpool for the first 5,200 nautical mile leg journey. John and his team will board the Clipper yacht 'Liverpool 2018' named after the city itself, which is 1 of 12 identical Clipper Race ocean racing yachts taking part in this 40,000 nautical mile race around the world.

"I started sailing at the age of 28 after moving to Dundee, where I was able to join a local sailing club and fulfil my interest in sailing. It was here that I first came across the Clipper Round the World Race, and so began my journey to be a part of the most gruelling amateur global sea race known to man" said John Vearncombe "As I take part in this once in a lifetime challenge, I want to use my experience to help others. This is why I chose to fundraise for the St George Foundation, asking people to sponsor each mile of my journey where I will dedicate the entire £40,000 sponsorship target to helping the street children of Sierra Leone."

The St George Foundation has been helping homeless orphans from the streets of Sierra Leone since 2004, providing shelter, education, medical care and reconnecting the children with lost family once settled. "We are extremely honoured and grateful to John for choosing the St George Foundation as his charity of choice as he takes on this enormous human endeavour" said St George Foundation Co-Founder, Philip Dean "We desperately need the support of people like John if we are to continue our work to help the hundreds of children left to fend for themselves after the years of civil war in Sierra Leone. We wish him all the best, and will be following him through his blog, as he circumnavigates the globe and achieves each challenging leg".

To follow John Vearncombe, and to sponsor each nautical mile of his 40,000 mile challenge go to roundtheworld.blog

www.clipperroundtheworld.com