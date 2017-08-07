Please select your home edition
Ocean Elements 2016

Last Minute Beach Club Holidays from £575pp!

by Ocean Elements today at 5:15 pm 7 August 2017
See you at the beach © Ocean Elements

Beach Club Holidays
It is heating up in Greece!

Our guests are having an amazing time out in Greece making the most of the fantastic weather we have at the moment.

Nikki L - Facebook 5* Review: ''We have just got home after a fab week at Leda Beach Club. Passed my level one sailing thanks to the lovely Elle. A great bunch of staff and equipment. Location beautiful a definite must!!!''

The sun is out and that means it is time to head to the beach! In Vassiliki temperatures are hitting 32 degrees every day this week and in Nautica Bay it will be heating up to between 34 and 36 degrees every day for the next week!
Dreaming of the Beach?
Beach Club
Holiday Offers!
Date
Accomm
Includes
Was
Now
Aug 18
Leda Club
(Pelion)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1695£795
Aug 19Nautica Bay
(Porto Heli)		7nts half board, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1259£855
Aug 20Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)		7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1395£890
Aug 20
Xenia Beach Club
(Vassiliki)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1295£855
Aug 25
Leda Club
(Pelion)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1399£905
Aug 26
Nautica Bay
(Porto Heli)
7nts half board, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1029£945
Aug 27Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1295£845
Aug 27
Xenia Beach Club
(Vassiliki)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1099£816
Sept 10Xenia Beach Club
(Vassiliki)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£799£575
Fun Activities to Try!
There are loads of fun activities for you to try on your beach club holiday. We have some fantastic dinghy and windsurf instructors that will turn you from just a beginner to a seasoned pro in no time at all!

If water sports aren't your thing then join one of our guided bike rides along some stunning coastline paths visiting secluded bays and secret beach spots. Make sure you pack your camera though as you wont want to miss capturing these stunning views!
Photos of the Week!
Check out our favourite photos from our first few weeks of guests!

The weather has been fantastic and some of our fantastic guests have been sharing their photos with us on Instagram. For you to get featured in our emails just use the hashtag #OceanElements when you post your holiday pictures to Instagram!

