Last Minute Beach Club Holidays from £575pp!

It is heating up in Greece!
Our guests are having an amazing time out in Greece making the most of the fantastic weather we have at the moment.
Nikki L - Facebook 5* Review: ''We have just got home after a fab week at Leda Beach Club. Passed my level one sailing thanks to the lovely Elle. A great bunch of staff and equipment. Location beautiful a definite must!!!''
The sun is out and that means it is time to head to the beach! In Vassiliki temperatures are hitting 32 degrees every day this week and in Nautica Bay it will be heating up to between 34 and 36 degrees every day for the next week!
Beach Club
Holiday Offers!
Date
Accomm
Includes
Was
Now
|Aug 18
|Leda Club
(Pelion)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£1695
|£795
|Aug 19
|Nautica Bay
(Porto Heli)
|7nts half board, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£1259
|£855
|Aug 20
|Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£1395
|£890
|Aug 20
|Xenia Beach Club
(Vassiliki)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£1295
|£855
|Aug 25
|Leda Club
(Pelion)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£1399
|£905
|Aug 26
|Nautica Bay
(Porto Heli)
|7nts half board, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£1029
|£945
|Aug 27
|Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£1295
|£845
|Aug 27
|Xenia Beach Club
(Vassiliki)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£1099
|£816
|Sept 10
|Xenia Beach Club
(Vassiliki)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£799
|£575
There are loads of fun activities for you to try on your beach club holiday. We have some fantastic dinghy and windsurf instructors that will turn you from just a beginner to a seasoned pro in no time at all!
If water sports aren't your thing then join one of our guided bike rides along some stunning coastline paths visiting secluded bays and secret beach spots. Make sure you pack your camera though as you wont want to miss capturing these stunning views!
Check out our favourite photos from our first few weeks of guests!
The weather has been fantastic and some of our fantastic guests have been sharing their photos with us on Instagram. For you to get featured in our emails just use the hashtag #OceanElements when you post your holiday pictures to Instagram!
For our best quote, call 0203 603 4810