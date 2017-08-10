Experience the fun and excitement of the O'pen Bic at Keyhaven this Thursday

The O'pen Bic © O'Pen Bic The O'pen Bic © O'Pen Bic

by Simon Cox, Synergy Marine today at 1:18 pm

Synergy Marine will be hosting an O'pen Bic Demo Day at Keyhaven Yacht Club on Thursday 10th August from midday as part of the club's annual regatta.

Sailing will take place in a safe environment where kids can get to try these fantastic, fun boats and experience some "Un-Regatta" style sailing that the class is renowned for including relay races and freestyle.

Children between the ages of 8 and 16, with a parent or guardian, are invited to come along and try the boats but must have their own lifejackets and appropriate sailing clothing – depending on the conditions on the day.

The class is going from strength-to-strength internationally with the classes 11th World Championship currently taking race on stunning Lake Garda. The O'pen BIC is part of the America's Cup Endeavour Programme and is seen by many to be a way to put the fun back into youth sailing with advocates such as Sir Russell Coutts.

We look forward to seeing you at Keyhaven but if you can't make the demo day but would be interested in trying an O'pen BIC then please get in touch. If you, your club or school would be interested in learning more about the O'Pen BIC please contact us by email or phone on 01473 809298.

For more information email or visit www.synergymarine.co.uk