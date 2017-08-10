Please select your home edition
Edition
Synergy Marine 2017 Open Bic 728x90 2

Experience the fun and excitement of the O'pen Bic at Keyhaven this Thursday

by Simon Cox, Synergy Marine today at 1:18 pm 10 August 2017
The O'pen Bic © O'Pen Bic

Synergy Marine will be hosting an O'pen Bic Demo Day at Keyhaven Yacht Club on Thursday 10th August from midday as part of the club's annual regatta.

Sailing will take place in a safe environment where kids can get to try these fantastic, fun boats and experience some "Un-Regatta" style sailing that the class is renowned for including relay races and freestyle.

Children between the ages of 8 and 16, with a parent or guardian, are invited to come along and try the boats but must have their own lifejackets and appropriate sailing clothing – depending on the conditions on the day.

The class is going from strength-to-strength internationally with the classes 11th World Championship currently taking race on stunning Lake Garda. The O'pen BIC is part of the America's Cup Endeavour Programme and is seen by many to be a way to put the fun back into youth sailing with advocates such as Sir Russell Coutts.

European O'Pen Bic Open Cup 2015 - photo © O'Pen Bic
European O'Pen Bic Open Cup 2015 - photo © O'Pen Bic

We look forward to seeing you at Keyhaven but if you can't make the demo day but would be interested in trying an O'pen BIC then please get in touch. If you, your club or school would be interested in learning more about the O'Pen BIC please contact us by email or phone on 01473 809298.

For more information email or visit www.synergymarine.co.uk

America's Cup Endeavour Programme in Bermuda - photo © O'Pen Bic
America's Cup Endeavour Programme in Bermuda - photo © O'Pen Bic

Related Articles

O'Pen Bic Worlds at Lake Garda overall
Sean Herbert and Mathias Coutts secure the titles The O'Pen Bic World Championship 2017 has concluded at Circolo Vela Arco with the unchallenged victory of Sean Herbert, for the U17 category. In the U13 category, the showdown between Mathias Coutts and Pol Font Reyero saw Coutts emerge victorious. Posted on 6 Aug O'Pen Bic Worlds at Lake Garda day 4
Kiwis hold the lead in U13 and U17 categories After the penultimate day, New Zealand are holding and defending the first position in both rankings, with Herbert (U17) and the heir of Russell Coutts (U13) leading. Posted on 5 Aug Interview with Mathias and Russell Coutts
During the O'Pen Bic World Championship Leonardo Omezzolli caught up with Mathias and Russell Coutts during the O'Pen Bic World Championship at Circolo Vela Arco to talk about the class, sailing on Lake Garda and whether Mathias would like to follow in his father's footsteps. Posted on 4 Aug O'Pen Bic Worlds at Lake Garda day 2
Duel between Italy and New Zealand continues The duel between Italy and New Zealand continues, but France, Spain, Australia and Denmark are coming closer to the top of the ranking. Posted on 2 Aug O'Pen Bic Worlds at Lake Garda day 1
Almost 200 young sailors from 12 nations competing Twelve nations have arrived at Circolo Vela Arco, represented by almost two hundred young sailors. These still-budding athletes, who nonetheless already possess proven sailing skills, facing off in the O'Pen Bic sailboat class World Championship. Posted on 2 Aug Synergy Marine new UK O'Pen BIC Distributor
The junior sailing dinghy with the ethos of fun! Suffolk based racing dinghy builder, Synergy Marine, is delighted to announce its appointment as the new UK Distributor of the BIC Sport O'Pen BIC junior sailing dinghy. Posted on 8 Jun America's Cup Endeavour Junior Regattas
Schedules announced The full program of events that will make up the America's Cup Endeavour Junior Regattas has been announced, with practice and race events scheduled to take place featuring four different classes of race events; O'pen BIC, RS Feva, Hobie Wave and Blokart. Posted on 14 May Olympians launch 2016 Sailing World Cup Final
Less than three weeks to go With less than 3 weeks until Australia's largest Olympic and Invited class regatta hits the waters of Port Phillip Bay, the event organisers are excited with the participation from international and national sailors. Posted on 15 Nov 2016 NSW Youth Championships
Over 300 young sailors in Botany Bay The 2016 New South Wales Youth Championships have wrapped up for another year with over 300 competitors making the most of conditions on Botany Bay in Sydney. Posted on 3 Oct 2016 World Cup Final places available by request
The chance to race in Melbourne in December The first offer to be part of the Sailing World Cup Final, Melbourne in December made to the top 20 ranked in each Olympic class by the world sailing body has reaped high calibre entries from multiple countries. Posted on 14 Jul 2016

Upcoming Events

Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Brightlingsea SC Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Enterprise Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Enterprise
South Caernarvonshire YC- 5 Aug to 11 Aug Looe SC GP14 Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for GP14
Looe SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh Open Week for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh champs for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug Netley SC SigneT National Championships for SigneT
Netley SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug Ullswater YC Open to everyone Holiday Week for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 7 Aug to 11 Aug Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 7 Aug to 11 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy