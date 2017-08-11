Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Product Feature
The Topper Book by Dave Cockerill & John Caig
The Topper Book by Dave Cockerill & John Caig
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Topper Sailing Dinghy in Purple (Sail No, 41969)
located in Bristol

Volvo GJW Direct Topper 5.3 and 4.2 Nationals at Pwllheli - Day 1

by Chris Woodard today at 11:32 am 5-11 August 2017
Volvo GJW Direct Topper Nationals at Pwllheli day 1 © Chris Woodard

225 young Topper sailors have arrived at the Welsh National Sailing Academy in Pwllheli for the Volvo GJW Direct International Topper 5.3 and 4.2 National Championships. For many it has been a very quick turnaround after the long journey back from the World Championship in Loctudy, with barely time to clear 10 days backlog of washing and get everything ready for another hectic week of competition!

Many National Squad members arrived on Thursday for a few days venue familiarisation and coaching, with Zone Squad sailors getting the same opportunity on Saturday, and then the mammoth task of measurement, which with 225 boats didn't go quite as quickly as many might have desired!

Racing is scheduled over six days, with the first three days being for the qualification series, with four coloured fleets racing in two flights, and then the latter three days raced in Gold, Silver and Bronze fleets.

The weather forecast for the first day's racing on Sunday had been looking pretty ominous in the lead up, and so it proved to be! The fleets tallied and launched from Pwllheli's idyllic and relatively sheltered beach knowing that conditions would be very challenging out in the bay.

Initially the wind was around 18 knots, but it was building steadily and by the time both 5.3 flights had started it was already a solid 22 knots, gusting 26, with some spectacular 3m waves. In these conditions the safety crews were always going to be kept very busy, and by the time the first flight finished race 1 the decision had already been made to send the boats ashore, with the leaders heading back in whilst the second flight concluded their race, before promptly following suit. With multiple gear failures, upturned hulls and abandoned boats the safety crews embarked on a long mop up operation, with an impressive array of recovered equipment and possessions accumulating in the lost property box! This was a day to be really grateful for the volunteers who man the safety boats, who were still out on the water clearing up long after the final competitors were ashore, thank you all!

Volvo GJW Direct Topper Nationals at Pwllheli day 1 - photo © Anthony May
Volvo GJW Direct Topper Nationals at Pwllheli day 1 - photo © Anthony May

In terms of results this was a day for the older and bigger sailors. Scott Wilkinson, fresh from being crowned Topper 5.3 World Champion in Loctudy last week, won his flight, with Andrew Homer winning the other, Sam Cooper and William Adler each clinched a second, and Toby Pearce was the only under-15 in the top 10. The fact that no less than 45 boats failed to finish is an indication of just how brutal conditions were today!

Meanwhile the 4.2 fleet launched after the 5.3s, and stayed much closer inshore, and they got their first race started very promptly. However the increasing wind strength and the massive waves quickly took their toll on these generally younger, lighter, and less experienced sailors, and with safety crews at full stretch, and upturned hulls all around, racing was abandoned before the first race could be finished, and the fleet were sent ashore to regale parents with tales of the biggest waves most of them had ever seen!

So, while the rain continues to lash down here, there will no doubt need to be some re-jigging of the race schedule over the next couple of days in order to complete the qualification series by Tuesday evening, with fingers crossed that the weather will cooperate!

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Poole Week to be sponsored by adidas again
Giving away sailing clothing every day adidas have once again agreed to be title sponsor for Parkstone Yacht Club's Poole Week regatta. As part of the sponsorship, adidas are giving away up to £200 worth of sailing clothing in a daily prize draw. Posted on 30 Jul Rooster Topper World Championships overall
Five perfect days of sailing at Loctudy The Topper is undeniably one of the world's fastest growing youth boats with over 200 competing at this year's world championships in Loctudy. Even though the level of competition is intense, the primary focus has always been enjoyment. Posted on 30 Jul Rooster Topper World Championships day 4
Too many port end flyers ends in disaster Wednesday night and the campsite is unusually quiet for 10pm. The atmosphere has changed. It is the evening before the start of the 2 days of final competition. The flights have been determined. Posted on 28 Jul Rooster Topper World Championships day 3
Weather not as glorious as the first two days Wednesday morning arrived quickly for the sailors as the last battle for prime positions in the final grouping commenced. A dull ominous sky gave the first indication that the weather may not as glorious as the first two days. Posted on 27 Jul Rooster Topper World Championships day 2
Tide is a major factor on this race course Day two and a completely different set of conditions faced the competitors with a lighter wind and a more noticeable tidal current. This was the day for those who may not have had such a perfect start to the competition. Posted on 27 Jul Notts County Sailing Club Junior Open Meeting
Calm deceives sailors...then storm arrives Twenty Seven entries with juniors aged from 7 to 16 came to the Notts County Sailing Club junior open on 22nd July. About half a dozen were entering an Open for the first time, some even doing their first racing after joining in on Saturday Club. Posted on 25 Jul Rooster Topper World Championships day 1
IRL and GBR sailors on top after first races in Loctudy Today marked the start of the Topper World Championships in Loctudy, and what a day with sunshine (very enjoyable after the persistent rain of yesterday) and a fairly stiff breeze with some of the gusts reaching highs in the 20kts. Posted on 25 Jul Topper National Series 6 at Lowestoft
Few could predict just how shifty the wind was going to be For the final round (NS6) of the 2016/17 Volvo GJW Direct Topper National Series the Topper travelling circus headed East - to the most easterly point of mainland Great Britain to be precise! Posted on 24 Jul Allen Brothers sponsors NSSA Regatta
400+ young sailors expected at Grafham this month Allen Brothers, the UK performance sailing hardware manufacturer, will be sponsoring the National School Sailing Association Regatta taking place at Grafham Water in Cambridgeshire on the 24th to 28th of July. Posted on 14 Jul Blazin Digital Topper Irish Nationals
Sailed on Larne Lough in testing conditions Hosted by East Antrim Boat over three days in July the Blazin Digital sponsored 'Topper Class Irish National Championship' was sailed on Larne Lough in testing conditions. Posted on 11 Jul

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Topper Youth Race Week for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug Waldringfield SC Topper Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy