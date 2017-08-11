Peak-Ryzex Albacore Internationals 2017 at the WPNSA - Day 1

Peak-Ryzex Albacore Internationals 2017 at the WPNSA day 1 © Pauline Rook

by Mike Banner today at 9:11 am

The bimbling and banter in the boatpark sunshine of WPNSA was put on hold as the Peak-Ryzex sponsored Albacore Internationals, incorporating the UK Nationals, got underway in Weymouth.

53 sailors from the UK, USA, Canada, the Shetland and even Gozo were greeted with champagne sailing conditions, although the 20 knot breeze and choppy waves out in the bay caused plenty to be spilt!

Race 1 was won by Tom Lonsdale and Steve Graham with Ovington's Chris Turner and Alex Hayman close behind, followed by USA's Barney Harris and Dave Smith.

The top two reversed in Race 2, though this time John Greenwood and Alex Colquitt took 3rd.

At the daily prize giving the first tranche of Ovington Top Ten Hats were handed out along with a tally prize draw which included a new P&B jib!

Racing continues today, subject to the ability of some tired muscles to get into wetsuits!

Results after Day 1:

Pos Fleet Nat Sail No Helm Helm Club Crew Crew Club R1 R2 Pts 1 Gold GBR 8236 Chris Turner Lyme Regis SC Alex Hayman Lymington Town SC 2 1 3 2 Gold GBR 8235 Tom Lonsdale Northampton SC Stephen Graham Northampton SC 1 2 3 3 Gold USA 8258 Donald Harris Potomac River Sailing Association Dave Smith Wye Heritage 3 4 7 4 Gold GBR 8228 Judy Armstrong Scaling Dam SC Paul Armstrong Scaling Dam SC 8 5 13 5 Gold GBR 5 John Greenwood West Kirby SC Alex Colquitt West Kirby SC 11 3 14 6 Gold GBR 8158 Peter Snowdon Scaling Dam SC Teresa Miolla Scaling Dam SC 6 9 15 7 Gold GBR 8073 Steven Brown South Yell Boating Club Frank Guthrie South Yell Boating Club 4 12 16 8 Gold GBR 7 Mike Hartley West Kirby SC Simon Hall West Kirby SC 9 7 16 9 Gold CAN 8198 James Stanley Shelburne Harbour YC Julie Stewart Shelburne Harbour YC 5 15 20 10 Gold GBR 8072 Ian Stone Maidenhead SC Miles Weekes Maidenhead SC 15 8 23 11 Gold GBR 8213 John Woffinden Maidenhead SC Janet Woffinden Maidenhead SC 14 14 28 12 Gold GBR 8130 Howard Witt Maidenhead SC David Young Maidenhead SC 18 11 29 13 Gold GBR 8131 Colin Walters Lyme Regis SC Charles Walters Datchet Water SC 12 18 30 14 Gold GBR 6959 Richard Smith Benfleet YC George Smith 24 10 34 15 Gold CAN 8147 Paul Clifford Westwood SC Mia Brandt Westwood SC 17 17 34 16 Gold GBR 6439 Jean Simmons Royal Torbay YC/SCSC/South Cerney SC Norman Halstead Gozo SC/SCSC/South Cerney SC 16 19 35 17 Gold GBR 6649 Crispin Read Wilson Lyme Regis SC/Parkstone YC Fraser Earle Lyme Regis SC/Parkstone YC 7 30 37 18 Gold GBR 6844 Tim Coleman The Nottingham SC Joanne Sankey The Nottingham SC 22 16 38 19 Gold GBR 8233 Mike Banner Leigh and Lowton SC/Scaling Dam SC Jason Upton Leigh and Lowton SC/Scaling Dam SC 19 20 39 20 Gold USA 8125 Michael Heinsdorf Potomac River Sailing Association Edward Will Potomac River Sailing Association 21 21 42 21 Gold GBR 7910 Graham Hughson Mid Yell Boating Club/South Yell Boating John Wilson Mid Yell Boating Club/South Yell Boating Club 20 23 43 22 Gold GBR 8208 Graham Sharland Lyme Regis SC Katie Frost Lyme Regis SC 27 22 49 23 Gold GBR 7504 Paul Gimson Rudyard Lake SC Amy Sanderson Rudyard Lake SC 23 26 49 24 Gold GBR 8155 Matthew Thompson Tewkesbury Cruising & SC Heather Thompson 25 24 49 25 Gold GBR 8152 Philip Smith West Kirby SC Steve Carr West Kirby SC 38 13 51 26 Gold USA 8199 Ian Duncan West Riding SC Stephen Duncan West Riding SC 13 39 52 27 Gold USA 8123 Robert Bear West River SC Michael Tellep Yacht Club of Stone Harbour 30 27 57 28 Silver GBR 7985 David Thomson Mid Yell Boating Club Ellis Johnson Mid Yell Boating Club 28 29 57 29 Gold GBR 8128 Jeremy Rook Lyme Regis SC Jake Stow Lyme Regis SC OCS 6 60 30 Gold GBR 6918 Johnnie Dellow Weston SC Laurence Brothwell Weston SC 26 34 60 31 Gold GBR 8182 Thomas Teubner West Kirby SC Ruth Haeckl West Kirby SC 29 32 61 32 Silver GBR 8154 Graham Darvill Broadwater SC Myke Bowers Broadwater SC 37 25 62 33 Silver GBR 8004 Angus Macneil Mid Yell Boating Club Jeff Dobson Mid Yell Boating Club 34 28 62 34 Gold GBR 6922 Nev Herbert Royal Lymington YC Mark Fowler Tewkesbury Cruising & SC 10 RET 64 35 Silver GBR 8211 Stuart McAdam Maidenhead SC Sarah Mayhew Maidenhead SC 33 33 66 36 Silver GBR 7928 Gordon Scott Aberdeen and Stonehaven YC Brian Inglis Aberdeen and Stonehaven YC 36 31 67 37 Silver GBR 6504 Stephen Bailey The Nottingham SC Malgorzata Lopacinska The Nottingham SC 35 35 70 38 Silver GBR 8188 Jon Hirsh Maidenhead SC Julie Maidment Maidenhead SC 39 36 75 39 Silver GBR 8007 Brian Deacon Broadwater SC Catherine Turner Broadwater SC 40 38 78 40 Silver GBR 6956 Phil Sheppard The Nottingham SC Kirsten Sheppard The Nottingham SC 42 37 79 41 Gold GBR 8069 Barry Wicks Maidenhead SC Sam Wicks Maidenhead SC 31 RET 85 42 Silver GBR 6654 Clive Gimson Notts County SC Theo Pangraz Notts County SC 45 40 85 43 Silver GBR 7917 Mike Scott Rudyard Lake SC Margaret Scott Rudyard Lake SC 44 41 85 44 Silver GBR 7993 John Howard Tewkesbury Cruising & SC Lynda Howard Tewkesbury Cruising & SC 32 RET 86 45 Silver GBR 7428 Ben Thomas South Bank SC Sina Stapelfeldt South Bank SC 46 42 88 46 Silver GBR 7990 Nick Fairweather Broadwater SC Donell Fairweather Broadwater SC 41 RET 95 47 Silver GBR 7989 Arturo Ruiz Mooredale SC Paul Readings Mooredale SC 43 RET 97 48 Silver GBR 731 Trevor Smith Parkstone YC Ann Smith Parkstone YC 47 RET 101 49 Gold GBR 8079 Peter Morton Lyme Regis SC Shigeaki Takezoe Lyme Regis SC 48 RET 102 50 Silver GBR 6673 Andrew Burfield Maidenhead SC Jacob Burfield Maidenhead SC RET DNC 108 50 Gold GBR 8129 Philip Tindall Maidenhead SC Sacha Mayhew Maidenhead SC DNS DNC 108 50 Silver GBR 7508 David Whittle South Cerney S C Jackie Vale South Cerney SC RET RET 108 50 Silver GBR 7525 Ian Simpson Maidenhead SC Amanda Shakir Tudor SC RET DNC 108