Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Peak-Ryzex Albacore Internationals 2017 at the WPNSA - Day 1

by Mike Banner today at 9:11 am 5-11 August 2017
Peak-Ryzex Albacore Internationals 2017 at the WPNSA day 1 © Pauline Rook

The bimbling and banter in the boatpark sunshine of WPNSA was put on hold as the Peak-Ryzex sponsored Albacore Internationals, incorporating the UK Nationals, got underway in Weymouth.

53 sailors from the UK, USA, Canada, the Shetland and even Gozo were greeted with champagne sailing conditions, although the 20 knot breeze and choppy waves out in the bay caused plenty to be spilt!

Race 1 was won by Tom Lonsdale and Steve Graham with Ovington's Chris Turner and Alex Hayman close behind, followed by USA's Barney Harris and Dave Smith.

The top two reversed in Race 2, though this time John Greenwood and Alex Colquitt took 3rd.

At the daily prize giving the first tranche of Ovington Top Ten Hats were handed out along with a tally prize draw which included a new P&B jib!

Racing continues today, subject to the ability of some tired muscles to get into wetsuits!

Results after Day 1:

PosFleetNatSail NoHelmHelm ClubCrewCrew ClubR1R2Pts
1GoldGBR8236Chris TurnerLyme Regis SCAlex HaymanLymington Town SC213
2GoldGBR8235Tom LonsdaleNorthampton SCStephen GrahamNorthampton SC123
3GoldUSA8258Donald HarrisPotomac River Sailing AssociationDave SmithWye Heritage347
4GoldGBR8228Judy ArmstrongScaling Dam SCPaul ArmstrongScaling Dam SC8513
5GoldGBR5John GreenwoodWest Kirby SCAlex ColquittWest Kirby SC11314
6GoldGBR8158Peter SnowdonScaling Dam SCTeresa MiollaScaling Dam SC6915
7GoldGBR8073Steven BrownSouth Yell Boating ClubFrank GuthrieSouth Yell Boating Club41216
8GoldGBR7Mike HartleyWest Kirby SCSimon HallWest Kirby SC9716
9GoldCAN8198James StanleyShelburne Harbour YCJulie StewartShelburne Harbour YC51520
10GoldGBR8072Ian StoneMaidenhead SCMiles WeekesMaidenhead SC15823
11GoldGBR8213John WoffindenMaidenhead SCJanet WoffindenMaidenhead SC141428
12GoldGBR8130Howard WittMaidenhead SCDavid YoungMaidenhead SC181129
13GoldGBR8131Colin WaltersLyme Regis SCCharles WaltersDatchet Water SC121830
14GoldGBR6959Richard SmithBenfleet YCGeorge Smith 241034
15GoldCAN8147Paul CliffordWestwood SCMia BrandtWestwood SC171734
16GoldGBR6439Jean SimmonsRoyal Torbay YC/SCSC/South Cerney SCNorman HalsteadGozo SC/SCSC/South Cerney SC161935
17GoldGBR6649Crispin Read WilsonLyme Regis SC/Parkstone YCFraser EarleLyme Regis SC/Parkstone YC73037
18GoldGBR6844Tim ColemanThe Nottingham SCJoanne SankeyThe Nottingham SC221638
19GoldGBR8233Mike BannerLeigh and Lowton SC/Scaling Dam SCJason UptonLeigh and Lowton SC/Scaling Dam SC192039
20GoldUSA8125Michael HeinsdorfPotomac River Sailing AssociationEdward WillPotomac River Sailing Association212142
21GoldGBR7910Graham HughsonMid Yell Boating Club/South Yell BoatingJohn WilsonMid Yell Boating Club/South Yell Boating Club202343
22GoldGBR8208Graham SharlandLyme Regis SCKatie FrostLyme Regis SC272249
23GoldGBR7504Paul GimsonRudyard Lake SCAmy SandersonRudyard Lake SC232649
24GoldGBR8155Matthew ThompsonTewkesbury Cruising & SCHeather Thompson 252449
25GoldGBR8152Philip SmithWest Kirby SCSteve CarrWest Kirby SC381351
26GoldUSA8199Ian DuncanWest Riding SCStephen DuncanWest Riding SC133952
27GoldUSA8123Robert BearWest River SCMichael TellepYacht Club of Stone Harbour302757
28SilverGBR7985David ThomsonMid Yell Boating ClubEllis JohnsonMid Yell Boating Club282957
29GoldGBR8128Jeremy RookLyme Regis SCJake StowLyme Regis SCOCS660
30GoldGBR6918Johnnie DellowWeston SCLaurence BrothwellWeston SC263460
31GoldGBR8182Thomas TeubnerWest Kirby SCRuth HaecklWest Kirby SC293261
32SilverGBR8154Graham DarvillBroadwater SCMyke BowersBroadwater SC372562
33SilverGBR8004Angus MacneilMid Yell Boating ClubJeff DobsonMid Yell Boating Club342862
34GoldGBR6922Nev HerbertRoyal Lymington YCMark FowlerTewkesbury Cruising & SC10RET64
35SilverGBR8211Stuart McAdamMaidenhead SCSarah MayhewMaidenhead SC333366
36SilverGBR7928Gordon ScottAberdeen and Stonehaven YCBrian InglisAberdeen and Stonehaven YC363167
37SilverGBR6504Stephen BaileyThe Nottingham SCMalgorzata LopacinskaThe Nottingham SC353570
38SilverGBR8188Jon HirshMaidenhead SCJulie MaidmentMaidenhead SC393675
39SilverGBR8007Brian DeaconBroadwater SCCatherine TurnerBroadwater SC403878
40SilverGBR6956Phil SheppardThe Nottingham SCKirsten SheppardThe Nottingham SC423779
41GoldGBR8069Barry WicksMaidenhead SCSam WicksMaidenhead SC31RET85
42SilverGBR6654Clive GimsonNotts County SCTheo PangrazNotts County SC454085
43SilverGBR7917Mike ScottRudyard Lake SCMargaret ScottRudyard Lake SC444185
44SilverGBR7993John HowardTewkesbury Cruising & SCLynda HowardTewkesbury Cruising & SC32RET86
45SilverGBR7428Ben ThomasSouth Bank SCSina StapelfeldtSouth Bank SC464288
46SilverGBR7990Nick FairweatherBroadwater SCDonell FairweatherBroadwater SC41RET95
47SilverGBR7989Arturo RuizMooredale SCPaul ReadingsMooredale SC43RET97
48SilverGBR731Trevor SmithParkstone YCAnn SmithParkstone YC47RET101
49GoldGBR8079Peter MortonLyme Regis SCShigeaki TakezoeLyme Regis SC48RET102
50SilverGBR6673Andrew BurfieldMaidenhead SCJacob BurfieldMaidenhead SCRETDNC108
50GoldGBR8129Philip TindallMaidenhead SCSacha MayhewMaidenhead SCDNSDNC108
50SilverGBR7508David WhittleSouth Cerney S CJackie ValeSouth Cerney SCRETRET108
50SilverGBR7525Ian SimpsonMaidenhead SCAmanda ShakirTudor SCRETDNC108
