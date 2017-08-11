Peak-Ryzex Albacore Internationals 2017 at the WPNSA - Day 1
by Mike Banner today at 9:11 am
5-11 August 2017
Peak-Ryzex Albacore Internationals 2017 at the WPNSA day 1 © Pauline Rook
The bimbling and banter in the boatpark sunshine of WPNSA was put on hold as the Peak-Ryzex sponsored Albacore Internationals, incorporating the UK Nationals, got underway in Weymouth.
53 sailors from the UK, USA, Canada, the Shetland and even Gozo were greeted with champagne sailing conditions, although the 20 knot breeze and choppy waves out in the bay caused plenty to be spilt!
Race 1 was won by Tom Lonsdale and Steve Graham with Ovington's Chris Turner and Alex Hayman close behind, followed by USA's Barney Harris and Dave Smith.
The top two reversed in Race 2, though this time John Greenwood and Alex Colquitt took 3rd.
At the daily prize giving the first tranche of Ovington Top Ten Hats were handed out along with a tally prize draw which included a new P&B jib!
Racing continues today, subject to the ability of some tired muscles to get into wetsuits!
Results after Day 1:
|Pos
|Fleet
|Nat
|Sail No
|Helm
|Helm Club
|Crew
|Crew Club
|R1
|R2
|Pts
|1
|Gold
|GBR
|8236
|Chris Turner
|Lyme Regis SC
|Alex Hayman
|Lymington Town SC
|2
|1
|3
|2
|Gold
|GBR
|8235
|Tom Lonsdale
|Northampton SC
|Stephen Graham
|Northampton SC
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Gold
|USA
|8258
|Donald Harris
|Potomac River Sailing Association
|Dave Smith
|Wye Heritage
|3
|4
|7
|4
|Gold
|GBR
|8228
|Judy Armstrong
|Scaling Dam SC
|Paul Armstrong
|Scaling Dam SC
|8
|5
|13
|5
|Gold
|GBR
|5
|John Greenwood
|West Kirby SC
|Alex Colquitt
|West Kirby SC
|11
|3
|14
|6
|Gold
|GBR
|8158
|Peter Snowdon
|Scaling Dam SC
|Teresa Miolla
|Scaling Dam SC
|6
|9
|15
|7
|Gold
|GBR
|8073
|Steven Brown
|South Yell Boating Club
|Frank Guthrie
|South Yell Boating Club
|4
|12
|16
|8
|Gold
|GBR
|7
|Mike Hartley
|West Kirby SC
|Simon Hall
|West Kirby SC
|9
|7
|16
|9
|Gold
|CAN
|8198
|James Stanley
|Shelburne Harbour YC
|Julie Stewart
|Shelburne Harbour YC
|5
|15
|20
|10
|Gold
|GBR
|8072
|Ian Stone
|Maidenhead SC
|Miles Weekes
|Maidenhead SC
|15
|8
|23
|11
|Gold
|GBR
|8213
|John Woffinden
|Maidenhead SC
|Janet Woffinden
|Maidenhead SC
|14
|14
|28
|12
|Gold
|GBR
|8130
|Howard Witt
|Maidenhead SC
|David Young
|Maidenhead SC
|18
|11
|29
|13
|Gold
|GBR
|8131
|Colin Walters
|Lyme Regis SC
|Charles Walters
|Datchet Water SC
|12
|18
|30
|14
|Gold
|GBR
|6959
|Richard Smith
|Benfleet YC
|George Smith
|
|24
|10
|34
|15
|Gold
|CAN
|8147
|Paul Clifford
|Westwood SC
|Mia Brandt
|Westwood SC
|17
|17
|34
|16
|Gold
|GBR
|6439
|Jean Simmons
|Royal Torbay YC/SCSC/South Cerney SC
|Norman Halstead
|Gozo SC/SCSC/South Cerney SC
|16
|19
|35
|17
|Gold
|GBR
|6649
|Crispin Read Wilson
|Lyme Regis SC/Parkstone YC
|Fraser Earle
|Lyme Regis SC/Parkstone YC
|7
|30
|37
|18
|Gold
|GBR
|6844
|Tim Coleman
|The Nottingham SC
|Joanne Sankey
|The Nottingham SC
|22
|16
|38
|19
|Gold
|GBR
|8233
|Mike Banner
|Leigh and Lowton SC/Scaling Dam SC
|Jason Upton
|Leigh and Lowton SC/Scaling Dam SC
|19
|20
|39
|20
|Gold
|USA
|8125
|Michael Heinsdorf
|Potomac River Sailing Association
|Edward Will
|Potomac River Sailing Association
|21
|21
|42
|21
|Gold
|GBR
|7910
|Graham Hughson
|Mid Yell Boating Club/South Yell Boating
|John Wilson
|Mid Yell Boating Club/South Yell Boating Club
|20
|23
|43
|22
|Gold
|GBR
|8208
|Graham Sharland
|Lyme Regis SC
|Katie Frost
|Lyme Regis SC
|27
|22
|49
|23
|Gold
|GBR
|7504
|Paul Gimson
|Rudyard Lake SC
|Amy Sanderson
|Rudyard Lake SC
|23
|26
|49
|24
|Gold
|GBR
|8155
|Matthew Thompson
|Tewkesbury Cruising & SC
|Heather Thompson
|
|25
|24
|49
|25
|Gold
|GBR
|8152
|Philip Smith
|West Kirby SC
|Steve Carr
|West Kirby SC
|38
|13
|51
|26
|Gold
|USA
|8199
|Ian Duncan
|West Riding SC
|Stephen Duncan
|West Riding SC
|13
|39
|52
|27
|Gold
|USA
|8123
|Robert Bear
|West River SC
|Michael Tellep
|Yacht Club of Stone Harbour
|30
|27
|57
|28
|Silver
|GBR
|7985
|David Thomson
|Mid Yell Boating Club
|Ellis Johnson
|Mid Yell Boating Club
|28
|29
|57
|29
|Gold
|GBR
|8128
|Jeremy Rook
|Lyme Regis SC
|Jake Stow
|Lyme Regis SC
|OCS
|6
|60
|30
|Gold
|GBR
|6918
|Johnnie Dellow
|Weston SC
|Laurence Brothwell
|Weston SC
|26
|34
|60
|31
|Gold
|GBR
|8182
|Thomas Teubner
|West Kirby SC
|Ruth Haeckl
|West Kirby SC
|29
|32
|61
|32
|Silver
|GBR
|8154
|Graham Darvill
|Broadwater SC
|Myke Bowers
|Broadwater SC
|37
|25
|62
|33
|Silver
|GBR
|8004
|Angus Macneil
|Mid Yell Boating Club
|Jeff Dobson
|Mid Yell Boating Club
|34
|28
|62
|34
|Gold
|GBR
|6922
|Nev Herbert
|Royal Lymington YC
|Mark Fowler
|Tewkesbury Cruising & SC
|10
|RET
|64
|35
|Silver
|GBR
|8211
|Stuart McAdam
|Maidenhead SC
|Sarah Mayhew
|Maidenhead SC
|33
|33
|66
|36
|Silver
|GBR
|7928
|Gordon Scott
|Aberdeen and Stonehaven YC
|Brian Inglis
|Aberdeen and Stonehaven YC
|36
|31
|67
|37
|Silver
|GBR
|6504
|Stephen Bailey
|The Nottingham SC
|Malgorzata Lopacinska
|The Nottingham SC
|35
|35
|70
|38
|Silver
|GBR
|8188
|Jon Hirsh
|Maidenhead SC
|Julie Maidment
|Maidenhead SC
|39
|36
|75
|39
|Silver
|GBR
|8007
|Brian Deacon
|Broadwater SC
|Catherine Turner
|Broadwater SC
|40
|38
|78
|40
|Silver
|GBR
|6956
|Phil Sheppard
|The Nottingham SC
|Kirsten Sheppard
|The Nottingham SC
|42
|37
|79
|41
|Gold
|GBR
|8069
|Barry Wicks
|Maidenhead SC
|Sam Wicks
|Maidenhead SC
|31
|RET
|85
|42
|Silver
|GBR
|6654
|Clive Gimson
|Notts County SC
|Theo Pangraz
|Notts County SC
|45
|40
|85
|43
|Silver
|GBR
|7917
|Mike Scott
|Rudyard Lake SC
|Margaret Scott
|Rudyard Lake SC
|44
|41
|85
|44
|Silver
|GBR
|7993
|John Howard
|Tewkesbury Cruising & SC
|Lynda Howard
|Tewkesbury Cruising & SC
|32
|RET
|86
|45
|Silver
|GBR
|7428
|Ben Thomas
|South Bank SC
|Sina Stapelfeldt
|South Bank SC
|46
|42
|88
|46
|Silver
|GBR
|7990
|Nick Fairweather
|Broadwater SC
|Donell Fairweather
|Broadwater SC
|41
|RET
|95
|47
|Silver
|GBR
|7989
|Arturo Ruiz
|Mooredale SC
|Paul Readings
|Mooredale SC
|43
|RET
|97
|48
|Silver
|GBR
|731
|Trevor Smith
|Parkstone YC
|Ann Smith
|Parkstone YC
|47
|RET
|101
|49
|Gold
|GBR
|8079
|Peter Morton
|Lyme Regis SC
|Shigeaki Takezoe
|Lyme Regis SC
|48
|RET
|102
|50
|Silver
|GBR
|6673
|Andrew Burfield
|Maidenhead SC
|Jacob Burfield
|Maidenhead SC
|RET
|DNC
|108
|50
|Gold
|GBR
|8129
|Philip Tindall
|Maidenhead SC
|Sacha Mayhew
|Maidenhead SC
|DNS
|DNC
|108
|50
|Silver
|GBR
|7508
|David Whittle
|South Cerney S C
|Jackie Vale
|South Cerney SC
|RET
|RET
|108
|50
|Silver
|GBR
|7525
|Ian Simpson
|Maidenhead SC
|Amanda Shakir
|Tudor SC
|RET
|DNC
|108
