GJW Direct Abersoch Dinghy Week 2017

by David Shiel today at 9:42 am 23-28 July 2017
GJW Direct Abersoch Dinghy Week 2017 © Andy Green / Green Sea Photography

The event held under the burgee of the South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club promised to be big again and, with 162 entries across 12 fleets, the GJW Direct Abersoch Dinghy Week 2017 was certainly an event not to have been missed.

The largest fleets were the Solos with 25 boats and the intriguingly named TTMFO (Toppers, Tera's, Mirrors, Feva's and Other) with 25 boats – most of the 12 fleets enjoyed double digit entries and competitive racing. The weather was mixed all week which enabled the majority of competitors to sail every day and the beach loungers to top up their sun tans. As at this time of year in Abersoch the morning fleets were generally overcast and windy but the afternoon fleets enjoyed a full week of champagne sailing with strong breezes and beating sunshine.

GJW Direct Abersoch Dinghy Week 2017 - photo © Andy Green / Green Sea Photography
GJW Direct Abersoch Dinghy Week 2017 - photo © Andy Green / Green Sea Photography

The social program was headlined by Abersoch's favourite band Elephant Juice, who bounced Thursday night away much to the enjoyment of all who came along and danced the night away.

The event concluded with a fantastic prize giving. Lots of competitors were lucky enough to win fantastic products from a general dinghy range and the GJW Direct Achievement Award was presented to Linda Williams from South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club for completing her 20th year as results compiler for Dinghy Week. Linda has shown us that Abersoch Dinghy Week over the years is as much about what you put in as what you take out.

GJW Direct Abersoch Dinghy Week Principle Race Officer for the afternoon fleets (and organiser) Brian Holland said "...it is just an honour to organise this event and please get ready for next year's special competition and also please get ready for the 50th anniversary in a few years' time. I would like to thank everyone for making it such a great event." With this in mind please diarise the 2018 date in your calendar now and spread the good word about this fantastic event: Registration, 21st July 2018, Sailing, 22nd – 27th July 2018.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoBoat TypeHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
Phantom
11345 Andrew Couch Leigh & Lowton SC1111  3
21446 Nick Orman Castle Cove SC21422  6
31438 Mike Tustin Bowmoor SC42143  9
41382 Philip Worth Delph SC3364  10
51343 Olly Hopkins Bowmoor SC6546  15
61447 Richard Sims Carsington SC7755  17
71406 Tom Whittingham Bowmoor SC541416  23
81229 Steve Norris Red Wharf Bay SC108716  25
91297 Dean Griffiths Bowmoor SC1161416  31
101423 Alex Dawson Island Barn SC891416  31
111408 James Dawson RYA1714316  33
121450 Dave Morris Glossop SC9111616  36
131311 Nathan Harbut Glossop SC12101616  38
RS200
1296 Alistair CoatesThomas CoatesLeigh & Lowton SC31111137
21256 Louise McKeandCathy PartingtonLeigh & Lowton SC24532213
31332 John EdwardsGeorge EdwardsOgston SC852213118
41037 Caroline ExleyRachel GledhillLLSC563431121
5311 Ruth JenkinsDel JenkinsSheffield Viking SC611964328
61203 Richard RobsinonPenny RobinsonSCYC12411131331
71137 Tony TaylorDebbie SutcliffeBudworth SC4365131331
8959 Tommi CluleyAnna BlagdenCarsington SC7787131342
9720 Ross Crook Budworth SC911711131351
10732 Greg JonesCaroline NoelDraycote Water SC10111011131355
RS400
11460 Dave ExleyNige HallLeigh & Lowton SC2113116
21204 Chris GowersJune RileyPort Dinorwic SC142221111
31283 Chris PicklesMatt BromleyRYA323541117
41401 Bill KenyonMark LunnBudworth SC53445218
51447 Mike TustinTom WhittinghamBowmoor1155613330
61407 Hamish GledhillSteve BlackburnWest Riding SC41111161133
7868 Steven RickwoodDavid CrabbeYorkshire Dales1187771140
8543 Graham ClowAndrew TaylorDelph SC8769131141
9944 Alex KnightLorna GrahamCastle Cove SC611141131142
10692 Laurence MuirJoe BricklandRudyard Lake SC76138131145
Asymmetrics
11050RS800Joe JoynerWill BroomLyme Regis SC111213310
2720RS700Richard Wadsworth Stokes Bay SC113421111
321675Laser 2000Jenny IrishRichard IrishCarsington SC211642216
44149Laser 4000John HarrisonWill HarrisonRudyard Lake SC1143341325
5221329erBrandon BannerRebecca BarryLeigh & Lowton SC5555131333
6644Laser VagoTony ScottEwan ScottWest Kirby SC35811131340
7241429erAmy BaleDaisy Lee‑BrowneSCYC111713131345
82136Laser 2000Mike GreavesTaj NathanChester4116.411131345.4
922169Laser 2000Ian AtkinsonJohn AtkinsonShropshire SC1111913131357
10814RS800Jonathan MillsGeorgina MillsSCYC11111413131361
Fast Mixed Dinghies
13679Merlin RocketNick HeginbothamLucy Heginbotham 11122 5
28233AlbacoreMike BannerPhil SmithLeigh and Lowton22531 8
38157AlbacoreAndrew BellLiz Bell 33259 13
48497505Robert TempleChris JonesTreador Bay49419 18
5848Int 470Phil GriffinDan GriffinChelmarsh54649 19
63783Merlin RocketMiles JamesJames MiddletonSCYC97399 28
Fireball
114898 Paul CullenGina LoidinisWeirwood SC21112117
214837 Russ CormackAli CormackBudworth SC1222128
314388 James CuxsonJames ArnottNewhaven & Seaford SC44669323
414980 David StanleyJane StanleyChelmarsh SC3334111124
514488 Simon BirdPeter RobertsonBlithfield SC957311125
614454 Graham GittinsMartin BunnChelmarsh SC5645111131
714449 Graham WilsonJames WilsonBudworth SC675991136
814903 Mike JonesHannah Joyner 12121212121159
Laser Radial
1212407 Bob Cudmore Parkstone YC2411  4
2211457 Alice Woodings‑Hyde Mount Batten SC1222  5
377682 George Graham Burwain SC3334  9
4212145 David Nicholson Budworth SC6543  12
5197363 Richard Major Grafham Water SC46519  15
6200262 Melissa Meredith Papercourt SC511019  16
7140942 Paul Cornish Scammonden Water SC8765  18
8182633 Tony Copp Tewkesbury CSC710817  25
9204123 James Wynn‑Edwards Chester SC118719  26
10198866 Ian Turrell Scammonden Water1012917  31
11210149 Samantha Bunn Chelmarsh SC9111719  37
12207984 Alison Hutton Budworth SC1291717  38
13209173 Farida Vernon Royal Varuna YC14131717  44
14171775 George Roche Crosby SC13141717  44
15212152 Charlie Ball Rossendale Valley SC15151919  49
16163154 Simon Kirk SCYC17161919  52
Laser
1200998 Jack Hopkins Delph SC1421  4
2210914 Craig Williamson HISC14112  4
3182219 Malcolm Marsden Blackpool & Fleetwood YC2233  7
4195985 Ed Downes SCYC4564  13
567 John Hesten Doverstone SC51245  14
6191760 John Dickinson Chelmarsh SC6756  17
7191709 Ian Middleton SCYC331414  20
8169034 Ian Webber‑ Rostron Delph761412  25
9154674 Nik Lever Dovestone SC8121414  34
10197775 Alan Little Budworth SC14121414  40
10210980 Mark Lunn Leigh & Lowton SC1412141  40
Single handed mixed
1323RS300Matt Jenkins Sheffield Viking SC3112  4
2513RS300Chris Massey Hollingworth Lake SC2221  5
31621StreakerPaul Newman Shotwick Lake SC7343  10
4208186Laser 4.7Arthur Farley Royal Victoria YC81134  15
5242D ZeroJeremy Child Scammonden Water SC105621  21
6478RS300James Cowlishaw Sheffield Viking SC541921  28
7781BlazeDavid Entwistle Burghfield SC191919  29
81740RS Aero 7Paul Diver Rutland SC481921  31
94490Int MothPaul Hignett Loch Lomond621521  32
101019SupernovaRichard Hawson Glossop SC96.52121  36.5
11440SolutionPaul Nix Glossop SC126.52121  39.5
12209177Laser 4.7Jade Gavin Royal Varuna11131921  43
13208996Laser 4.7Christopher Marsh Royal Varuna13121921  44
14620Rooster 8.1Andrew Herbert Ulley SC14102121  45
15430Int MothJohn Edwards Ogston SC15212121  57
163890Int MothKatie Hughes Loch Lomond16212121  58
1778FinnRobert Temple Treaddur Bar SC19212121  61
173834Int MothMark Greaves SCYC19212121  61
Slow Mixed Dinghies
12451LarkTim LawrenceCharlotte LawrenceWest Kirby12312 6
222346EnterprisePhil Snewin SCYC43131 8
313862GP14James DownsJudith DownsS. Windemere312211 8
430441SnipeDavid WhittakerJames HughesSCYC29549 20
53501Laser 3000Alan BethellLucas BarrowRudyard Lake79853 23
62498LarkSimon KennyNicole KennyWest Kirby5441111 24
72278LarkRupert MillardEmma MillardWest Kirby6117611 30
82486LarkJoanna CrabtreeMichele NoronhaWest Kirby9561211 31
Solo
15449 Chris Robinson BFYC26312  6
25518 Innes Armstrong Burwain2135  6
35741 Stephen Graham Burwain SC11524  7
45418 Martin Couch  8271  10
55561 Tim Lewis Island Barn3653  11
65416 Tony Sampson SCYC5546  14
75312 Stuart Norris Shropshire SC61367  19
84671 Davis Fletcher Sheffield Viking15488  20
95118 Dave Ernest Rudyard Lake SC148928  31
105021 Mark Cleary Budworth1824109  37
115655 John Webster Carsington4112628  41
124600 Mike Fogg West Riding SC13161228  41
135514 John Dixon West Kirby792828  44
144884 Brian Sprague Leigh & Lowton SC10122628  48
155109 Alan Catto Leigh & Lowton SC12142628  52
165552 Neil Catto Leigh & Lowton SC11172628  54
175216 Owen Griffith LLSC9182828  55
185144 Gary Catterall Delph SC17102828  55
195208 John Purdie Shotwick Lake SC23222610  55
205536 Michael Davies Budworth22251126  58
215746 John Poulson Carsington2672828  61
225460 John Berry Etherow16232628  65
235565 Colin Coombs Ogston SC19202828  67
245185 Ian Noble Budworth20212628  67
254044 Edward Farrance West Riding SC21192828  68
TPFM
170720MirrorPaul CullenAlfie CullenWeirwood SC11130  3
270816MirrorDave ShielArchie ShielSCYC2921  5
370837MirrorAnna CowlishawLouis CowlishawSheffield Viking SC5433  10
4975FevaDavid JenkinsDylan JenkinsDerwent RSC412282  18
55FevaMary Jane PiperNeal PiperTynemouth SC77284  18
67123Topper TopazImogen PritchardGeorgina Pritchard 1410.545  19.5
770893MirrorMike BishopAmy CowlishawSheffield Viking SC332830  34
825005TopperWilliam Jones  620289  35
92156RS TeraJac Bailey Port Dinorwic1322830  43
103796MiracleKaren TaylorNicholas TaylorDelph SC953030  44
1169559MirrorGeorge EdwardsAlex Colston‑ShieldsOgston SC1162830  45
1244525MirrorJon DaytonJessie DaytonSCYC2117287  45
131129Topper TopazJack TaylorLuke MulhollandLlyn Brenig SC8132830  49
1445360TopperKatie Eddowes  1724288  49
1561316MirrorEleanor KirkHeidi ForrestSCYC2222316  50
164098MiracleIan BrownLilly BrownDelph SC12152830  55
172817FevaWill ShelleyMatt LargeSCYC10192830  57
18445MiracleDeborah MasseyAnnabelle WorthDelph SC18142830  60
1913390TopperCharlotte Jones  16162830  60
201535FevaAlex KirkTom KirkSCYC2882830  64
21215RS TeraFfion Bailey Port Dinorwic15212830  64
221253FevaSuzanne FaithfullJake Faithfull 19182830  65
231060Hartley 12.2Clare Holland Chester SC3010.52830  68.5
2446107TopperJohn Atkinson Shropshire SC20262830  74
2519271TopperElla Dayton SCYC23233030  76
2644736TopperJames Eddowes  28252830  81
272216MiracleDonald BlackburnHarry ShawDelph SC28302830  86

The full set of results can be found at www.scyc.co.uk

