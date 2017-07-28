GJW Direct Abersoch Dinghy Week 2017

by David Shiel today at 9:42 am

The event held under the burgee of the South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club promised to be big again and, with 162 entries across 12 fleets, the GJW Direct Abersoch Dinghy Week 2017 was certainly an event not to have been missed.

The largest fleets were the Solos with 25 boats and the intriguingly named TTMFO (Toppers, Tera's, Mirrors, Feva's and Other) with 25 boats – most of the 12 fleets enjoyed double digit entries and competitive racing. The weather was mixed all week which enabled the majority of competitors to sail every day and the beach loungers to top up their sun tans. As at this time of year in Abersoch the morning fleets were generally overcast and windy but the afternoon fleets enjoyed a full week of champagne sailing with strong breezes and beating sunshine.

The social program was headlined by Abersoch's favourite band Elephant Juice, who bounced Thursday night away much to the enjoyment of all who came along and danced the night away.

The event concluded with a fantastic prize giving. Lots of competitors were lucky enough to win fantastic products from a general dinghy range and the GJW Direct Achievement Award was presented to Linda Williams from South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club for completing her 20th year as results compiler for Dinghy Week. Linda has shown us that Abersoch Dinghy Week over the years is as much about what you put in as what you take out.

GJW Direct Abersoch Dinghy Week Principle Race Officer for the afternoon fleets (and organiser) Brian Holland said "...it is just an honour to organise this event and please get ready for next year's special competition and also please get ready for the 50th anniversary in a few years' time. I would like to thank everyone for making it such a great event." With this in mind please diarise the 2018 date in your calendar now and spread the good word about this fantastic event: Registration, 21st July 2018, Sailing, 22nd – 27th July 2018.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Boat Type Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts Phantom 1 1345 Andrew Couch Leigh & Lowton SC 1 1 1 1 3 2 1446 Nick Orman Castle Cove SC 2 14 2 2 6 3 1438 Mike Tustin Bowmoor SC 4 2 14 3 9 4 1382 Philip Worth Delph SC 3 3 6 4 10 5 1343 Olly Hopkins Bowmoor SC 6 5 4 6 15 6 1447 Richard Sims Carsington SC 7 7 5 5 17 7 1406 Tom Whittingham Bowmoor SC 5 4 14 16 23 8 1229 Steve Norris Red Wharf Bay SC 10 8 7 16 25 9 1297 Dean Griffiths Bowmoor SC 11 6 14 16 31 10 1423 Alex Dawson Island Barn SC 8 9 14 16 31 11 1408 James Dawson RYA 17 14 3 16 33 12 1450 Dave Morris Glossop SC 9 11 16 16 36 13 1311 Nathan Harbut Glossop SC 12 10 16 16 38 RS200 1 296 Alistair Coates Thomas Coates Leigh & Lowton SC 3 1 1 1 1 13 7 2 1256 Louise McKeand Cathy Partington Leigh & Lowton SC 2 4 5 3 2 2 13 3 1332 John Edwards George Edwards Ogston SC 8 5 2 2 13 1 18 4 1037 Caroline Exley Rachel Gledhill LLSC 5 6 3 4 3 11 21 5 311 Ruth Jenkins Del Jenkins Sheffield Viking SC 6 11 9 6 4 3 28 6 1203 Richard Robsinon Penny Robinson SCYC 1 2 4 11 13 13 31 7 1137 Tony Taylor Debbie Sutcliffe Budworth SC 4 3 6 5 13 13 31 8 959 Tommi Cluley Anna Blagden Carsington SC 7 7 8 7 13 13 42 9 720 Ross Crook Budworth SC 9 11 7 11 13 13 51 10 732 Greg Jones Caroline Noel Draycote Water SC 10 11 10 11 13 13 55 RS400 1 1460 Dave Exley Nige Hall Leigh & Lowton SC 2 1 1 3 1 1 6 2 1204 Chris Gowers June Riley Port Dinorwic SC 1 4 2 2 2 11 11 3 1283 Chris Pickles Matt Bromley RYA 3 2 3 5 4 11 17 4 1401 Bill Kenyon Mark Lunn Budworth SC 5 3 4 4 5 2 18 5 1447 Mike Tustin Tom Whittingham Bowmoor 11 5 5 6 13 3 30 6 1407 Hamish Gledhill Steve Blackburn West Riding SC 4 11 11 1 6 11 33 7 868 Steven Rickwood David Crabbe Yorkshire Dales 11 8 7 7 7 11 40 8 543 Graham Clow Andrew Taylor Delph SC 8 7 6 9 13 11 41 9 944 Alex Knight Lorna Graham Castle Cove SC 6 11 14 11 3 11 42 10 692 Laurence Muir Joe Brickland Rudyard Lake SC 7 6 13 8 13 11 45 Asymmetrics 1 1050 RS800 Joe Joyner Will Broom Lyme Regis SC 11 1 2 1 3 3 10 2 720 RS700 Richard Wadsworth Stokes Bay SC 11 3 4 2 1 1 11 3 21675 Laser 2000 Jenny Irish Richard Irish Carsington SC 2 11 6 4 2 2 16 4 4149 Laser 4000 John Harrison Will Harrison Rudyard Lake SC 11 4 3 3 4 13 25 5 2213 29er Brandon Banner Rebecca Barry Leigh & Lowton SC 5 5 5 5 13 13 33 6 644 Laser Vago Tony Scott Ewan Scott West Kirby SC 3 5 8 11 13 13 40 7 2414 29er Amy Bale Daisy Lee‑Browne SCYC 1 11 7 13 13 13 45 8 2136 Laser 2000 Mike Greaves Taj Nathan Chester 4 11 6.4 11 13 13 45.4 9 22169 Laser 2000 Ian Atkinson John Atkinson Shropshire SC 11 11 9 13 13 13 57 10 814 RS800 Jonathan Mills Georgina Mills SCYC 11 11 14 13 13 13 61 Fast Mixed Dinghies 1 3679 Merlin Rocket Nick Heginbotham Lucy Heginbotham 1 1 1 2 2 5 2 8233 Albacore Mike Banner Phil Smith Leigh and Lowton 2 2 5 3 1 8 3 8157 Albacore Andrew Bell Liz Bell 3 3 2 5 9 13 4 8497 505 Robert Temple Chris Jones Treador Bay 4 9 4 1 9 18 5 848 Int 470 Phil Griffin Dan Griffin Chelmarsh 5 4 6 4 9 19 6 3783 Merlin Rocket Miles James James Middleton SCYC 9 7 3 9 9 28 Fireball 1 14898 Paul Cullen Gina Loidinis Weirwood SC 2 1 1 1 2 11 7 2 14837 Russ Cormack Ali Cormack Budworth SC 1 2 2 2 1 2 8 3 14388 James Cuxson James Arnott Newhaven & Seaford SC 4 4 6 6 9 3 23 4 14980 David Stanley Jane Stanley Chelmarsh SC 3 3 3 4 11 11 24 5 14488 Simon Bird Peter Robertson Blithfield SC 9 5 7 3 11 1 25 6 14454 Graham Gittins Martin Bunn Chelmarsh SC 5 6 4 5 11 11 31 7 14449 Graham Wilson James Wilson Budworth SC 6 7 5 9 9 11 36 8 14903 Mike Jones Hannah Joyner 12 12 12 12 12 11 59 Laser Radial 1 212407 Bob Cudmore Parkstone YC 2 4 1 1 4 2 211457 Alice Woodings‑Hyde Mount Batten SC 1 2 2 2 5 3 77682 George Graham Burwain SC 3 3 3 4 9 4 212145 David Nicholson Budworth SC 6 5 4 3 12 5 197363 Richard Major Grafham Water SC 4 6 5 19 15 6 200262 Melissa Meredith Papercourt SC 5 1 10 19 16 7 140942 Paul Cornish Scammonden Water SC 8 7 6 5 18 8 182633 Tony Copp Tewkesbury CSC 7 10 8 17 25 9 204123 James Wynn‑Edwards Chester SC 11 8 7 19 26 10 198866 Ian Turrell Scammonden Water 10 12 9 17 31 11 210149 Samantha Bunn Chelmarsh SC 9 11 17 19 37 12 207984 Alison Hutton Budworth SC 12 9 17 17 38 13 209173 Farida Vernon Royal Varuna YC 14 13 17 17 44 14 171775 George Roche Crosby SC 13 14 17 17 44 15 212152 Charlie Ball Rossendale Valley SC 15 15 19 19 49 16 163154 Simon Kirk SCYC 17 16 19 19 52 Laser 1 200998 Jack Hopkins Delph SC 1 4 2 1 4 2 210914 Craig Williamson HISC 14 1 1 2 4 3 182219 Malcolm Marsden Blackpool & Fleetwood YC 2 2 3 3 7 4 195985 Ed Downes SCYC 4 5 6 4 13 5 67 John Hesten Doverstone SC 5 12 4 5 14 6 191760 John Dickinson Chelmarsh SC 6 7 5 6 17 7 191709 Ian Middleton SCYC 3 3 14 14 20 8 169034 Ian Webber‑ Rostron Delph 7 6 14 12 25 9 154674 Nik Lever Dovestone SC 8 12 14 14 34 10 197775 Alan Little Budworth SC 14 12 14 14 40 10 210980 Mark Lunn Leigh & Lowton SC 14 12 14 1 40 Single handed mixed 1 323 RS300 Matt Jenkins Sheffield Viking SC 3 1 1 2 4 2 513 RS300 Chris Massey Hollingworth Lake SC 2 2 2 1 5 3 1621 Streaker Paul Newman Shotwick Lake SC 7 3 4 3 10 4 208186 Laser 4.7 Arthur Farley Royal Victoria YC 8 11 3 4 15 5 242 D Zero Jeremy Child Scammonden Water SC 10 5 6 21 21 6 478 RS300 James Cowlishaw Sheffield Viking SC 5 4 19 21 28 7 781 Blaze David Entwistle Burghfield SC 1 9 19 19 29 8 1740 RS Aero 7 Paul Diver Rutland SC 4 8 19 21 31 9 4490 Int Moth Paul Hignett Loch Lomond 6 21 5 21 32 10 1019 Supernova Richard Hawson Glossop SC 9 6.5 21 21 36.5 11 440 Solution Paul Nix Glossop SC 12 6.5 21 21 39.5 12 209177 Laser 4.7 Jade Gavin Royal Varuna 11 13 19 21 43 13 208996 Laser 4.7 Christopher Marsh Royal Varuna 13 12 19 21 44 14 620 Rooster 8.1 Andrew Herbert Ulley SC 14 10 21 21 45 15 430 Int Moth John Edwards Ogston SC 15 21 21 21 57 16 3890 Int Moth Katie Hughes Loch Lomond 16 21 21 21 58 17 78 Finn Robert Temple Treaddur Bar SC 19 21 21 21 61 17 3834 Int Moth Mark Greaves SCYC 19 21 21 21 61 Slow Mixed Dinghies 1 2451 Lark Tim Lawrence Charlotte Lawrence West Kirby 1 2 3 1 2 6 2 22346 Enterprise Phil Snewin SCYC 4 3 1 3 1 8 3 13862 GP14 James Downs Judith Downs S. Windemere 3 1 2 2 11 8 4 30441 Snipe David Whittaker James Hughes SCYC 2 9 5 4 9 20 5 3501 Laser 3000 Alan Bethell Lucas Barrow Rudyard Lake 7 9 8 5 3 23 6 2498 Lark Simon Kenny Nicole Kenny West Kirby 5 4 4 11 11 24 7 2278 Lark Rupert Millard Emma Millard West Kirby 6 11 7 6 11 30 8 2486 Lark Joanna Crabtree Michele Noronha West Kirby 9 5 6 12 11 31 Solo 1 5449 Chris Robinson BFYC 26 3 1 2 6 2 5518 Innes Armstrong Burwain 2 1 3 5 6 3 5741 Stephen Graham Burwain SC 1 15 2 4 7 4 5418 Martin Couch 8 2 7 1 10 5 5561 Tim Lewis Island Barn 3 6 5 3 11 6 5416 Tony Sampson SCYC 5 5 4 6 14 7 5312 Stuart Norris Shropshire SC 6 13 6 7 19 8 4671 Davis Fletcher Sheffield Viking 15 4 8 8 20 9 5118 Dave Ernest Rudyard Lake SC 14 8 9 28 31 10 5021 Mark Cleary Budworth 18 24 10 9 37 11 5655 John Webster Carsington 4 11 26 28 41 12 4600 Mike Fogg West Riding SC 13 16 12 28 41 13 5514 John Dixon West Kirby 7 9 28 28 44 14 4884 Brian Sprague Leigh & Lowton SC 10 12 26 28 48 15 5109 Alan Catto Leigh & Lowton SC 12 14 26 28 52 16 5552 Neil Catto Leigh & Lowton SC 11 17 26 28 54 17 5216 Owen Griffith LLSC 9 18 28 28 55 18 5144 Gary Catterall Delph SC 17 10 28 28 55 19 5208 John Purdie Shotwick Lake SC 23 22 26 10 55 20 5536 Michael Davies Budworth 22 25 11 26 58 21 5746 John Poulson Carsington 26 7 28 28 61 22 5460 John Berry Etherow 16 23 26 28 65 23 5565 Colin Coombs Ogston SC 19 20 28 28 67 24 5185 Ian Noble Budworth 20 21 26 28 67 25 4044 Edward Farrance West Riding SC 21 19 28 28 68 TPFM 1 70720 Mirror Paul Cullen Alfie Cullen Weirwood SC 1 1 1 30 3 2 70816 Mirror Dave Shiel Archie Shiel SCYC 2 9 2 1 5 3 70837 Mirror Anna Cowlishaw Louis Cowlishaw Sheffield Viking SC 5 4 3 3 10 4 975 Feva David Jenkins Dylan Jenkins Derwent RSC 4 12 28 2 18 5 5 Feva Mary Jane Piper Neal Piper Tynemouth SC 7 7 28 4 18 6 7123 Topper Topaz Imogen Pritchard Georgina Pritchard 14 10.5 4 5 19.5 7 70893 Mirror Mike Bishop Amy Cowlishaw Sheffield Viking SC 3 3 28 30 34 8 25005 Topper William Jones 6 20 28 9 35 9 2156 RS Tera Jac Bailey Port Dinorwic 13 2 28 30 43 10 3796 Miracle Karen Taylor Nicholas Taylor Delph SC 9 5 30 30 44 11 69559 Mirror George Edwards Alex Colston‑Shields Ogston SC 11 6 28 30 45 12 44525 Mirror Jon Dayton Jessie Dayton SCYC 21 17 28 7 45 13 1129 Topper Topaz Jack Taylor Luke Mulholland Llyn Brenig SC 8 13 28 30 49 14 45360 Topper Katie Eddowes 17 24 28 8 49 15 61316 Mirror Eleanor Kirk Heidi Forrest SCYC 22 22 31 6 50 16 4098 Miracle Ian Brown Lilly Brown Delph SC 12 15 28 30 55 17 2817 Feva Will Shelley Matt Large SCYC 10 19 28 30 57 18 445 Miracle Deborah Massey Annabelle Worth Delph SC 18 14 28 30 60 19 13390 Topper Charlotte Jones 16 16 28 30 60 20 1535 Feva Alex Kirk Tom Kirk SCYC 28 8 28 30 64 21 215 RS Tera Ffion Bailey Port Dinorwic 15 21 28 30 64 22 1253 Feva Suzanne Faithfull Jake Faithfull 19 18 28 30 65 23 1060 Hartley 12.2 Clare Holland Chester SC 30 10.5 28 30 68.5 24 46107 Topper John Atkinson Shropshire SC 20 26 28 30 74 25 19271 Topper Ella Dayton SCYC 23 23 30 30 76 26 44736 Topper James Eddowes 28 25 28 30 81 27 2216 Miracle Donald Blackburn Harry Shaw Delph SC 28 30 28 30 86

The full set of results can be found at www.scyc.co.uk