GJW Direct Abersoch Dinghy Week 2017
by David Shiel today at 9:42 am
23-28 July 2017
GJW Direct Abersoch Dinghy Week 2017 © Andy Green / Green Sea Photography
The event held under the burgee of the South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club promised to be big again and, with 162 entries across 12 fleets, the GJW Direct Abersoch Dinghy Week 2017 was certainly an event not to have been missed.
The largest fleets were the Solos with 25 boats and the intriguingly named TTMFO (Toppers, Tera's, Mirrors, Feva's and Other) with 25 boats – most of the 12 fleets enjoyed double digit entries and competitive racing. The weather was mixed all week which enabled the majority of competitors to sail every day and the beach loungers to top up their sun tans. As at this time of year in Abersoch the morning fleets were generally overcast and windy but the afternoon fleets enjoyed a full week of champagne sailing with strong breezes and beating sunshine.
The social program was headlined by Abersoch's favourite band Elephant Juice, who bounced Thursday night away much to the enjoyment of all who came along and danced the night away.
The event concluded with a fantastic prize giving. Lots of competitors were lucky enough to win fantastic products from a general dinghy range and the GJW Direct Achievement Award was presented to Linda Williams from South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club for completing her 20th year as results compiler for Dinghy Week. Linda has shown us that Abersoch Dinghy Week over the years is as much about what you put in as what you take out.
GJW Direct Abersoch Dinghy Week Principle Race Officer for the afternoon fleets (and organiser) Brian Holland said "...it is just an honour to organise this event and please get ready for next year's special competition and also please get ready for the 50th anniversary in a few years' time. I would like to thank everyone for making it such a great event."
With this in mind please diarise the 2018 date in your calendar now and spread the good word about this fantastic event: Registration, 21st July 2018, Sailing, 22nd – 27th July 2018.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Boat Type
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|Phantom
|1
|1345
|
|Andrew Couch
|
|Leigh & Lowton SC
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|3
|2
|1446
|
|Nick Orman
|
|Castle Cove SC
|2
|14
|2
|2
|
|
|6
|3
|1438
|
|Mike Tustin
|
|Bowmoor SC
|4
|2
|14
|3
|
|
|9
|4
|1382
|
|Philip Worth
|
|Delph SC
|3
|3
|6
|4
|
|
|10
|5
|1343
|
|Olly Hopkins
|
|Bowmoor SC
|6
|5
|4
|6
|
|
|15
|6
|1447
|
|Richard Sims
|
|Carsington SC
|7
|7
|5
|5
|
|
|17
|7
|1406
|
|Tom Whittingham
|
|Bowmoor SC
|5
|4
|14
|16
|
|
|23
|8
|1229
|
|Steve Norris
|
|Red Wharf Bay SC
|10
|8
|7
|16
|
|
|25
|9
|1297
|
|Dean Griffiths
|
|Bowmoor SC
|11
|6
|14
|16
|
|
|31
|10
|1423
|
|Alex Dawson
|
|Island Barn SC
|8
|9
|14
|16
|
|
|31
|11
|1408
|
|James Dawson
|
|RYA
|17
|14
|3
|16
|
|
|33
|12
|1450
|
|Dave Morris
|
|Glossop SC
|9
|11
|16
|16
|
|
|36
|13
|1311
|
|Nathan Harbut
|
|Glossop SC
|12
|10
|16
|16
|
|
|38
|RS200
|1
|296
|
|Alistair Coates
|Thomas Coates
|Leigh & Lowton SC
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|13
|7
|2
|1256
|
|Louise McKeand
|Cathy Partington
|Leigh & Lowton SC
|2
|4
|5
|3
|2
|2
|13
|3
|1332
|
|John Edwards
|George Edwards
|Ogston SC
|8
|5
|2
|2
|13
|1
|18
|4
|1037
|
|Caroline Exley
|Rachel Gledhill
|LLSC
|5
|6
|3
|4
|3
|11
|21
|5
|311
|
|Ruth Jenkins
|Del Jenkins
|Sheffield Viking SC
|6
|11
|9
|6
|4
|3
|28
|6
|1203
|
|Richard Robsinon
|Penny Robinson
|SCYC
|1
|2
|4
|11
|13
|13
|31
|7
|1137
|
|Tony Taylor
|Debbie Sutcliffe
|Budworth SC
|4
|3
|6
|5
|13
|13
|31
|8
|959
|
|Tommi Cluley
|Anna Blagden
|Carsington SC
|7
|7
|8
|7
|13
|13
|42
|9
|720
|
|Ross Crook
|
|Budworth SC
|9
|11
|7
|11
|13
|13
|51
|10
|732
|
|Greg Jones
|Caroline Noel
|Draycote Water SC
|10
|11
|10
|11
|13
|13
|55
|RS400
|1
|1460
|
|Dave Exley
|Nige Hall
|Leigh & Lowton SC
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|6
|2
|1204
|
|Chris Gowers
|June Riley
|Port Dinorwic SC
|1
|4
|2
|2
|2
|11
|11
|3
|1283
|
|Chris Pickles
|Matt Bromley
|RYA
|3
|2
|3
|5
|4
|11
|17
|4
|1401
|
|Bill Kenyon
|Mark Lunn
|Budworth SC
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|2
|18
|5
|1447
|
|Mike Tustin
|Tom Whittingham
|Bowmoor
|11
|5
|5
|6
|13
|3
|30
|6
|1407
|
|Hamish Gledhill
|Steve Blackburn
|West Riding SC
|4
|11
|11
|1
|6
|11
|33
|7
|868
|
|Steven Rickwood
|David Crabbe
|Yorkshire Dales
|11
|8
|7
|7
|7
|11
|40
|8
|543
|
|Graham Clow
|Andrew Taylor
|Delph SC
|8
|7
|6
|9
|13
|11
|41
|9
|944
|
|Alex Knight
|Lorna Graham
|Castle Cove SC
|6
|11
|14
|11
|3
|11
|42
|10
|692
|
|Laurence Muir
|Joe Brickland
|Rudyard Lake SC
|7
|6
|13
|8
|13
|11
|45
|Asymmetrics
|1
|1050
|RS800
|Joe Joyner
|Will Broom
|Lyme Regis SC
|11
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|10
|2
|720
|RS700
|Richard Wadsworth
|
|Stokes Bay SC
|11
|3
|4
|2
|1
|1
|11
|3
|21675
|Laser 2000
|Jenny Irish
|Richard Irish
|Carsington SC
|2
|11
|6
|4
|2
|2
|16
|4
|4149
|Laser 4000
|John Harrison
|Will Harrison
|Rudyard Lake SC
|11
|4
|3
|3
|4
|13
|25
|5
|2213
|29er
|Brandon Banner
|Rebecca Barry
|Leigh & Lowton SC
|5
|5
|5
|5
|13
|13
|33
|6
|644
|Laser Vago
|Tony Scott
|Ewan Scott
|West Kirby SC
|3
|5
|8
|11
|13
|13
|40
|7
|2414
|29er
|Amy Bale
|Daisy Lee‑Browne
|SCYC
|1
|11
|7
|13
|13
|13
|45
|8
|2136
|Laser 2000
|Mike Greaves
|Taj Nathan
|Chester
|4
|11
|6.4
|11
|13
|13
|45.4
|9
|22169
|Laser 2000
|Ian Atkinson
|John Atkinson
|Shropshire SC
|11
|11
|9
|13
|13
|13
|57
|10
|814
|RS800
|Jonathan Mills
|Georgina Mills
|SCYC
|11
|11
|14
|13
|13
|13
|61
|Fast Mixed Dinghies
|1
|3679
|Merlin Rocket
|Nick Heginbotham
|Lucy Heginbotham
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|
|5
|2
|8233
|Albacore
|Mike Banner
|Phil Smith
|Leigh and Lowton
|2
|2
|5
|3
|1
|
|8
|3
|8157
|Albacore
|Andrew Bell
|Liz Bell
|
|3
|3
|2
|5
|9
|
|13
|4
|8497
|505
|Robert Temple
|Chris Jones
|Treador Bay
|4
|9
|4
|1
|9
|
|18
|5
|848
|Int 470
|Phil Griffin
|Dan Griffin
|Chelmarsh
|5
|4
|6
|4
|9
|
|19
|6
|3783
|Merlin Rocket
|Miles James
|James Middleton
|SCYC
|9
|7
|3
|9
|9
|
|28
|Fireball
|1
|14898
|
|Paul Cullen
|Gina Loidinis
|Weirwood SC
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|11
|7
|2
|14837
|
|Russ Cormack
|Ali Cormack
|Budworth SC
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|8
|3
|14388
|
|James Cuxson
|James Arnott
|Newhaven & Seaford SC
|4
|4
|6
|6
|9
|3
|23
|4
|14980
|
|David Stanley
|Jane Stanley
|Chelmarsh SC
|3
|3
|3
|4
|11
|11
|24
|5
|14488
|
|Simon Bird
|Peter Robertson
|Blithfield SC
|9
|5
|7
|3
|11
|1
|25
|6
|14454
|
|Graham Gittins
|Martin Bunn
|Chelmarsh SC
|5
|6
|4
|5
|11
|11
|31
|7
|14449
|
|Graham Wilson
|James Wilson
|Budworth SC
|6
|7
|5
|9
|9
|11
|36
|8
|14903
|
|Mike Jones
|Hannah Joyner
|
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|11
|59
|Laser Radial
|1
|212407
|
|Bob Cudmore
|
|Parkstone YC
|2
|4
|1
|1
|
|
|4
|2
|211457
|
|Alice Woodings‑Hyde
|
|Mount Batten SC
|1
|2
|2
|2
|
|
|5
|3
|77682
|
|George Graham
|
|Burwain SC
|3
|3
|3
|4
|
|
|9
|4
|212145
|
|David Nicholson
|
|Budworth SC
|6
|5
|4
|3
|
|
|12
|5
|197363
|
|Richard Major
|
|Grafham Water SC
|4
|6
|5
|19
|
|
|15
|6
|200262
|
|Melissa Meredith
|
|Papercourt SC
|5
|1
|10
|19
|
|
|16
|7
|140942
|
|Paul Cornish
|
|Scammonden Water SC
|8
|7
|6
|5
|
|
|18
|8
|182633
|
|Tony Copp
|
|Tewkesbury CSC
|7
|10
|8
|17
|
|
|25
|9
|204123
|
|James Wynn‑Edwards
|
|Chester SC
|11
|8
|7
|19
|
|
|26
|10
|198866
|
|Ian Turrell
|
|Scammonden Water
|10
|12
|9
|17
|
|
|31
|11
|210149
|
|Samantha Bunn
|
|Chelmarsh SC
|9
|11
|17
|19
|
|
|37
|12
|207984
|
|Alison Hutton
|
|Budworth SC
|12
|9
|17
|17
|
|
|38
|13
|209173
|
|Farida Vernon
|
|Royal Varuna YC
|14
|13
|17
|17
|
|
|44
|14
|171775
|
|George Roche
|
|Crosby SC
|13
|14
|17
|17
|
|
|44
|15
|212152
|
|Charlie Ball
|
|Rossendale Valley SC
|15
|15
|19
|19
|
|
|49
|16
|163154
|
|Simon Kirk
|
|SCYC
|17
|16
|19
|19
|
|
|52
|Laser
|1
|200998
|
|Jack Hopkins
|
|Delph SC
|1
|4
|2
|1
|
|
|4
|2
|210914
|
|Craig Williamson
|
|HISC
|14
|1
|1
|2
|
|
|4
|3
|182219
|
|Malcolm Marsden
|
|Blackpool & Fleetwood YC
|2
|2
|3
|3
|
|
|7
|4
|195985
|
|Ed Downes
|
|SCYC
|4
|5
|6
|4
|
|
|13
|5
|67
|
|John Hesten
|
|Doverstone SC
|5
|12
|4
|5
|
|
|14
|6
|191760
|
|John Dickinson
|
|Chelmarsh SC
|6
|7
|5
|6
|
|
|17
|7
|191709
|
|Ian Middleton
|
|SCYC
|3
|3
|14
|14
|
|
|20
|8
|169034
|
|Ian Webber‑ Rostron
|
|Delph
|7
|6
|14
|12
|
|
|25
|9
|154674
|
|Nik Lever
|
|Dovestone SC
|8
|12
|14
|14
|
|
|34
|10
|197775
|
|Alan Little
|
|Budworth SC
|14
|12
|14
|14
|
|
|40
|10
|210980
|
|Mark Lunn
|
|Leigh & Lowton SC
|14
|12
|14
|1
|
|
|40
|Single handed mixed
|1
|323
|RS300
|Matt Jenkins
|
|Sheffield Viking SC
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|
|4
|2
|513
|RS300
|Chris Massey
|
|Hollingworth Lake SC
|2
|2
|2
|1
|
|
|5
|3
|1621
|Streaker
|Paul Newman
|
|Shotwick Lake SC
|7
|3
|4
|3
|
|
|10
|4
|208186
|Laser 4.7
|Arthur Farley
|
|Royal Victoria YC
|8
|11
|3
|4
|
|
|15
|5
|242
|D Zero
|Jeremy Child
|
|Scammonden Water SC
|10
|5
|6
|21
|
|
|21
|6
|478
|RS300
|James Cowlishaw
|
|Sheffield Viking SC
|5
|4
|19
|21
|
|
|28
|7
|781
|Blaze
|David Entwistle
|
|Burghfield SC
|1
|9
|19
|19
|
|
|29
|8
|1740
|RS Aero 7
|Paul Diver
|
|Rutland SC
|4
|8
|19
|21
|
|
|31
|9
|4490
|Int Moth
|Paul Hignett
|
|Loch Lomond
|6
|21
|5
|21
|
|
|32
|10
|1019
|Supernova
|Richard Hawson
|
|Glossop SC
|9
|6.5
|21
|21
|
|
|36.5
|11
|440
|Solution
|Paul Nix
|
|Glossop SC
|12
|6.5
|21
|21
|
|
|39.5
|12
|209177
|Laser 4.7
|Jade Gavin
|
|Royal Varuna
|11
|13
|19
|21
|
|
|43
|13
|208996
|Laser 4.7
|Christopher Marsh
|
|Royal Varuna
|13
|12
|19
|21
|
|
|44
|14
|620
|Rooster 8.1
|Andrew Herbert
|
|Ulley SC
|14
|10
|21
|21
|
|
|45
|15
|430
|Int Moth
|John Edwards
|
|Ogston SC
|15
|21
|21
|21
|
|
|57
|16
|3890
|Int Moth
|Katie Hughes
|
|Loch Lomond
|16
|21
|21
|21
|
|
|58
|17
|78
|Finn
|Robert Temple
|
|Treaddur Bar SC
|19
|21
|21
|21
|
|
|61
|17
|3834
|Int Moth
|Mark Greaves
|
|SCYC
|19
|21
|21
|21
|
|
|61
|Slow Mixed Dinghies
|1
|2451
|Lark
|Tim Lawrence
|Charlotte Lawrence
|West Kirby
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|
|6
|2
|22346
|Enterprise
|Phil Snewin
|
|SCYC
|4
|3
|1
|3
|1
|
|8
|3
|13862
|GP14
|James Downs
|Judith Downs
|S. Windemere
|3
|1
|2
|2
|11
|
|8
|4
|30441
|Snipe
|David Whittaker
|James Hughes
|SCYC
|2
|9
|5
|4
|9
|
|20
|5
|3501
|Laser 3000
|Alan Bethell
|Lucas Barrow
|Rudyard Lake
|7
|9
|8
|5
|3
|
|23
|6
|2498
|Lark
|Simon Kenny
|Nicole Kenny
|West Kirby
|5
|4
|4
|11
|11
|
|24
|7
|2278
|Lark
|Rupert Millard
|Emma Millard
|West Kirby
|6
|11
|7
|6
|11
|
|30
|8
|2486
|Lark
|Joanna Crabtree
|Michele Noronha
|West Kirby
|9
|5
|6
|12
|11
|
|31
|Solo
|1
|5449
|
|Chris Robinson
|
|BFYC
|26
|3
|1
|2
|
|
|6
|2
|5518
|
|Innes Armstrong
|
|Burwain
|2
|1
|3
|5
|
|
|6
|3
|5741
|
|Stephen Graham
|
|Burwain SC
|1
|15
|2
|4
|
|
|7
|4
|5418
|
|Martin Couch
|
|
|8
|2
|7
|1
|
|
|10
|5
|5561
|
|Tim Lewis
|
|Island Barn
|3
|6
|5
|3
|
|
|11
|6
|5416
|
|Tony Sampson
|
|SCYC
|5
|5
|4
|6
|
|
|14
|7
|5312
|
|Stuart Norris
|
|Shropshire SC
|6
|13
|6
|7
|
|
|19
|8
|4671
|
|Davis Fletcher
|
|Sheffield Viking
|15
|4
|8
|8
|
|
|20
|9
|5118
|
|Dave Ernest
|
|Rudyard Lake SC
|14
|8
|9
|28
|
|
|31
|10
|5021
|
|Mark Cleary
|
|Budworth
|18
|24
|10
|9
|
|
|37
|11
|5655
|
|John Webster
|
|Carsington
|4
|11
|26
|28
|
|
|41
|12
|4600
|
|Mike Fogg
|
|West Riding SC
|13
|16
|12
|28
|
|
|41
|13
|5514
|
|John Dixon
|
|West Kirby
|7
|9
|28
|28
|
|
|44
|14
|4884
|
|Brian Sprague
|
|Leigh & Lowton SC
|10
|12
|26
|28
|
|
|48
|15
|5109
|
|Alan Catto
|
|Leigh & Lowton SC
|12
|14
|26
|28
|
|
|52
|16
|5552
|
|Neil Catto
|
|Leigh & Lowton SC
|11
|17
|26
|28
|
|
|54
|17
|5216
|
|Owen Griffith
|
|LLSC
|9
|18
|28
|28
|
|
|55
|18
|5144
|
|Gary Catterall
|
|Delph SC
|17
|10
|28
|28
|
|
|55
|19
|5208
|
|John Purdie
|
|Shotwick Lake SC
|23
|22
|26
|10
|
|
|55
|20
|5536
|
|Michael Davies
|
|Budworth
|22
|25
|11
|26
|
|
|58
|21
|5746
|
|John Poulson
|
|Carsington
|26
|7
|28
|28
|
|
|61
|22
|5460
|
|John Berry
|
|Etherow
|16
|23
|26
|28
|
|
|65
|23
|5565
|
|Colin Coombs
|
|Ogston SC
|19
|20
|28
|28
|
|
|67
|24
|5185
|
|Ian Noble
|
|Budworth
|20
|21
|26
|28
|
|
|67
|25
|4044
|
|Edward Farrance
|
|West Riding SC
|21
|19
|28
|28
|
|
|68
|TPFM
|1
|70720
|Mirror
|Paul Cullen
|Alfie Cullen
|Weirwood SC
|1
|1
|1
|30
|
|
|3
|2
|70816
|Mirror
|Dave Shiel
|Archie Shiel
|SCYC
|2
|9
|2
|1
|
|
|5
|3
|70837
|Mirror
|Anna Cowlishaw
|Louis Cowlishaw
|Sheffield Viking SC
|5
|4
|3
|3
|
|
|10
|4
|975
|Feva
|David Jenkins
|Dylan Jenkins
|Derwent RSC
|4
|12
|28
|2
|
|
|18
|5
|5
|Feva
|Mary Jane Piper
|Neal Piper
|Tynemouth SC
|7
|7
|28
|4
|
|
|18
|6
|7123
|Topper Topaz
|Imogen Pritchard
|Georgina Pritchard
|
|14
|10.5
|4
|5
|
|
|19.5
|7
|70893
|Mirror
|Mike Bishop
|Amy Cowlishaw
|Sheffield Viking SC
|3
|3
|28
|30
|
|
|34
|8
|25005
|Topper
|William Jones
|
|
|6
|20
|28
|9
|
|
|35
|9
|2156
|RS Tera
|Jac Bailey
|
|Port Dinorwic
|13
|2
|28
|30
|
|
|43
|10
|3796
|Miracle
|Karen Taylor
|Nicholas Taylor
|Delph SC
|9
|5
|30
|30
|
|
|44
|11
|69559
|Mirror
|George Edwards
|Alex Colston‑Shields
|Ogston SC
|11
|6
|28
|30
|
|
|45
|12
|44525
|Mirror
|Jon Dayton
|Jessie Dayton
|SCYC
|21
|17
|28
|7
|
|
|45
|13
|1129
|Topper Topaz
|Jack Taylor
|Luke Mulholland
|Llyn Brenig SC
|8
|13
|28
|30
|
|
|49
|14
|45360
|Topper
|Katie Eddowes
|
|
|17
|24
|28
|8
|
|
|49
|15
|61316
|Mirror
|Eleanor Kirk
|Heidi Forrest
|SCYC
|22
|22
|31
|6
|
|
|50
|16
|4098
|Miracle
|Ian Brown
|Lilly Brown
|Delph SC
|12
|15
|28
|30
|
|
|55
|17
|2817
|Feva
|Will Shelley
|Matt Large
|SCYC
|10
|19
|28
|30
|
|
|57
|18
|445
|Miracle
|Deborah Massey
|Annabelle Worth
|Delph SC
|18
|14
|28
|30
|
|
|60
|19
|13390
|Topper
|Charlotte Jones
|
|
|16
|16
|28
|30
|
|
|60
|20
|1535
|Feva
|Alex Kirk
|Tom Kirk
|SCYC
|28
|8
|28
|30
|
|
|64
|21
|215
|RS Tera
|Ffion Bailey
|
|Port Dinorwic
|15
|21
|28
|30
|
|
|64
|22
|1253
|Feva
|Suzanne Faithfull
|Jake Faithfull
|
|19
|18
|28
|30
|
|
|65
|23
|1060
|Hartley 12.2
|Clare Holland
|
|Chester SC
|30
|10.5
|28
|30
|
|
|68.5
|24
|46107
|Topper
|John Atkinson
|
|Shropshire SC
|20
|26
|28
|30
|
|
|74
|25
|19271
|Topper
|Ella Dayton
|
|SCYC
|23
|23
|30
|30
|
|
|76
|26
|44736
|Topper
|James Eddowes
|
|
|28
|25
|28
|30
|
|
|81
|27
|2216
|Miracle
|Donald Blackburn
|Harry Shaw
|Delph SC
|28
|30
|28
|30
|
|
|86
The full set of results can be found at www.scyc.co.uk
