Fox's RS200 Great Eastern Traveller Series at Aldeburgh Yacht Club

by Ian Videlo today at 9:28 am

The penultimate event in the Fox's Marine & Country RS200 Great Eastern Traveller Series took place at Aldeburgh Yacht Club on Saturday 5th August. Five RS200s arrived at Aldeburgh Yacht Club in fine sunshine but with the ominous threat of heavy showers to come. Four boats from the newly established RS fleet at nearby Waldringfield were joined by the experienced David Jessup and Sophie Mears from Graham Water.

In the first race sailed up-river in a light breeze on the last of the flood tide, it was no surprise that David & Sophie pulled ahead right from the start. They led at the first mark and then started to extend downwind. Meanwhile, Robin Parsons and Kim Ford recovered well from a slow start to take full advantage of the current and just round the first mark in second place and like David & Sophie, showed good downwind speed to ease away from the chasing group. These two boats kept their positions and finished comfortably clear of the chasing pack.

The second race followed on just as the tide started to ebb. The breeze had also built a little as the ominous-looking clouds approached. This time, Stephen & Ian Videlo were first to head out towards the starboard side of the beat to gain protection from the current, followed by RS200 newcomers Ed Harris & Erin Marks who held off the challenge from David & Sophie to take a well deserved second place. Not far behind, a duel for 4th place saw Robin & Kim overhaul Mark & Becky Hodge on the final run, only for Mark & Becky to regain 4th place on the final short beat to the finishing gate.

The fleet then headed back to the clubhouse for lunch, arriving just as the heavens opened much to the relief of the competitors and race committee alike. As the rain started to ease, the fleet launched for the final two races, this time heading down-river towards Orford.

By the time the third race got underway the rain had gone and the breeze strengthened further making for some exciting racing in the river. David & Sophie led at the first mark from the Videlos but the run against the tide saw places change with Robin & Kim leading at the leeward mark, only to have to issues fully retrieving their spinnaker as they started the next beat. This allowed the Videlos to get clear and lead the remainder of the race while Robin & Kim had a close tussle with David & Sophie and it was the latter pair who eventually gained the upper hand to finish second.

The final race proved particularly challenging for race officer Ian Robson and his team as the wind direction had shifted to be almost across the river. This necessitated a "sprint style" course made all the more interesting as we shared a course with a fleet of Lasers. At the first mark, David & Sophie and the Videlos arrived together and David & Sophie lodged a protest for an incident at the mark. Meanwhile on the water, the Videlos pulled away down the short run with Ed & Erin contesting second place with David & Sophie. Again the experience of David and Sophie eventually told and they crossed the line in second place from Ed & Erin. Once ashore, the outcome of the event hung on the deliberations of a protest committee which was quickly assembled. After considerable deliberation David & Sophie were unfortunately disqualified, but still retained their second place overall.

A big thank you must go to Aldeburgh Yacht Club for their efficient organisation and hospitality.

The final event of the Fox's Marine & Country RS200 Great Eastern Traveller Series will be held at Brightlingsea on October 7th and 8th in an event that doubles as part of the Magic Marine National Circuit.

Overall Results:

Pos Helm Crew Club Pts 1 Stephen Videlo Ian Videlo Waldringfield SC 3 2 David Jessup Sophie Mears Grafham Water SC 6 3 Ed Harris Erin Marks Waldringfield SC 8 4 Robin Parsons Kim Ford Waldringfield SC 8 5 Mark Hodge Rebecca Hodge Waldringfield SC 12