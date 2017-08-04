Please select your home edition
Edition
YY.com app (top)
Product Feature
Rooster Classic Hiking Shorts
Rooster Classic Hiking Shorts

Volvo Gill Optimist British National and Open Championships at the WPNSA - Overall

by Paula Irish today at 8:17 am 29 July - 4 August 2017

The conclusion of a breezy week for the 2017 Volvo Gill Optimist British National and Open Championships saw Jamie Cook taking his third consecutive national championship title.

Cook, from Cardiff Bay YC, won the British junior national title in Pwllheli in 2015 and has now retained for a second year the senior national title he won in Largs in 2016.

More than 380 Optimist sailors from home and abroad competed at this year's British National and Open Championships at Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy.

Two days were lost to high winds but the remaining four days saw hugely competitive racing across the fleets, with the breeziest conditions at the start of the week giving way to still challenging but champagne sailing for the final two days. International race officer Peter Saxton ran a tight schedule, enabling the main fleets to complete up to 13 races in total, while an army of parent volunteers ran the event like clockwork both on and off the water.

In all there were 383 sailors representing 16 nations, with 91 sailors from abroad. Second overall in the Senior main fleet open championship was Duncan Gregor (HKG) with Thomas Kerrigan (USA) third. Second and third overall in the British national championship standings were Haydn Sewell (Royal Lymington) and William Pank (Norfolk Broads) with Emily Mueller (Royal Lymington) taking the girls' national title and 1st senior girl overall.

2017 Volvo Gill Optimist British National and Open Championships - photo © Peter Newton Photography
2017 Volvo Gill Optimist British National and Open Championships - photo © Peter Newton Photography

The silver division of the senior main fleet was won by Emilie Janzen (USA) with Maddie Leary (Mumbles) first for GBR.

The Junior main fleet win went to Freddie Parkin (USA) while the national title went to Freddie Howarth (Poole), with Jamie Wilkinson (Hayling Island) in second and Nick Evans (Blackwater) third. The girls' junior title and 1st junior girl overall went to Tasmyn Green (Llyn Brenig). First overall in the junior silver fleet was Sam Watson (Emsworth).

Junior fleet winner Freddie Parkin (USA) during the 2017 Volvo Gill Optimist British National and Open Championships - photo © Peter Newton Photography
Junior fleet winner Freddie Parkin (USA) during the 2017 Volvo Gill Optimist British National and Open Championships - photo © Peter Newton Photography

The Regatta Racing fleet title went to Johnny Sargent (Emsworth), the Regatta Coached fleet was won by Sophie Kennedy (Aberdeen & Stonehaven) and in the mini-racers, for those just starting out on their Optimist journey, the top prize went to Alexander Breese (Royal Lymington).

All the results can be found on the event website here: www.kbsuk.com/optimist/iocaevents/index.asp?EventID=84

The event coincided with the 70th anniversary of the Optimist dinghy and included a vibrant on-shore scene with daily music, prize givings and give-aways, parents' socials and sailor parties.

A huge thank you goes to headline sponsors Volvo and Gill, and to all the other sponsors who supported the championship: IBI Racing Dinghies, Noble Marine Insurance, Peter Newton Photography, Yachts & Yachting, Morson Group, Walker Sound, North Sails, Xtremity.net, J Sail, Moatt Sails, Red Paddle Co, One Sails, Funky Starfish, Paragon Customer Communications, Jelly Belly, Hawk Marine Products, Summer House, Dream Cottages and Kaboodle Bag.

2017 Volvo Gill Optimist British National and Open Championships - photo © Peter Newton Photography
2017 Volvo Gill Optimist British National and Open Championships - photo © Peter Newton Photography

Spot prizes for the sailors included new sails, North Sails Rio Olympic Signed Prints, British Sailing Team gear, sail bags, and even a fully rigged Optimist dinghy thanks to Charles Ainsworth of IBI Racing Dinghies!

Other highlights included an anniversary Champion of Champions race bringing together past and present sailing stars, which like the main event will be memorable for years to come for its fun and friendship and fiercely competitive racing!

Follow all the latest news from the UK International Optimist Class Association on Facebook @iocauk and on Twitter @IOCAUK Want to know more about Optimist sailing? Visit www.optimist.org.uk

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Sail Melbourne international entries now open
Invited, Junior and Youth classes will mix with Olympic heroes Entries are now open for the 2017 Sail Melbourne International to be hosted out of the newly renovated Royal Brighton Yacht Club from 27th November through to 3rd December 2017. Posted on 5 Aug Champion of Champions Race
At the Optimist 70th Anniversary Nationals More than 40 past and present champions took part in a special race to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Optimist dinghy at the 2017 Volvo Gill British National and Open Championships. Posted on 2 Aug Volvo Gill Optimist British Nationals day 1
A breezy start in Weymouth for the 380 young sailors More than 380 Optimist sailors from home and abroad are competing at the 2017 Volvo Gill Optimist British National and Open Championships. Posted on 31 Jul Notts County Sailing Club Junior Open Meeting
Calm deceives sailors...then storm arrives Twenty Seven entries with juniors aged from 7 to 16 came to the Notts County Sailing Club junior open on 22nd July. About half a dozen were entering an Open for the first time, some even doing their first racing after joining in on Saturday Club. Posted on 25 Jul Corozal Bay Regatta
And world-class Technical Training Course The pleasant breeze within the protected bay of Corozal Town was ideal for youth sailing as the Corozal Bay Regatta got underway on last Saturday. Posted on 21 Jul Optimist Worlds in Pattaya, Thailand overall
Marco Gradoni and Maria Perello crowned champions The Optimist World Championship 2017 ended successfully with all 281 young sailors from 62 countries contributing to make the event a resounding international success. Marco Gradoni of Italia was named World Champion 2017. Posted on 20 Jul Optimist Worlds in Pattaya, Thailand day 5
Top sailors stake claims on penultimate day Three races in medium wind on Wednesday saw some shuffling of positions on the leaderboard at the Optimist World Championship 2017, the top of the pack distinguishing themselves, although final results could still change. Posted on 19 Jul Calm after the storm in Pattaya
At the Optimist Worlds 2017 The second half of the individual series of the Optimist World Championship 20217 was abandoned after a midday rainstorm followed by a fruitless four hour wait on the water for wind to return. Posted on 18 Jul Allen Brothers sponsors NSSA Regatta
400+ young sailors expected at Grafham this month Allen Brothers, the UK performance sailing hardware manufacturer, will be sponsoring the National School Sailing Association Regatta taking place at Grafham Water in Cambridgeshire on the 24th to 28th of July. Posted on 14 Jul Trident Youth Travellers at Ripon
Sparkling conclusion to the series 35 boats from ten regional clubs converged at Ripon Sailing Club for the final event in the 32nd Yorkshire & Humberside Youth Travellers Series and the 21st North East Youth Travellers Series, both of which were sponsored by TridentUK. Posted on 10 Jul

Upcoming Events

Shustoke SC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Shustoke SC- 16 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy