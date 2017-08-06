J/70 Corinthian US National Championship at New Bedford Yacht Club - Overall

Brian Keane's Savasana wnins the J/70 Corinthian US Nationals © Christopher Howell Brian Keane's Savasana wnins the J/70 Corinthian US Nationals © Christopher Howell

by Christopher Howell today at 7:03 am

Brian Keane's Savasana began Sunday in third place at the second annual J/70 Corinthian US National Championship, hosted by New Bedford Yacht Club as part of the Buzzards Bay Regatta.

Savasana, with crew Adam Burns, John Goller and Mark Liebel, proceeded to take two bullets and a fourth in the day's three races to earn the Championship title with 37 points in the 11-race series. Day two leader Heather Gregg's Muse settled for second place with 39 points, after posting a 2,6(RDG),7 on Sunday. Glenn Darden on Hoss earned the bronze position with 49 points.

The 28-boat fleet reveled in spectacular conditions today on Buzzards Bay with sunshine and breeze between 10-16 knots with higher gusts. Keane took line honours in the first two contests, followed by Gregg and the Wulffs in race nine, and by Max Lopez's Pinch & Roll and Peter Vessella's Running Wild in race 10. Darden's Hoss won the 11th and final meeting, ahead of the Wulffs and Hannah Swett's Sparkle.

Overall Results: (top five)

1. Savasana, Brian Keane - 8 -1 -9 -2 -[29] -4 -6 -1 -1 -1 -4; 37pts

2. Muse, Heather Gregg - 2 -[10] -5 -1 -2 -1 -9 -4 -2 -6 -7; 39pts

3. Hoss, Glenn Darden - 5 -5 -1 -3 -5 -2 -7 -[29] -14 -6 -1; 49pts

4. Joint Custody, Jenn & Ray Wulff - 6 -8 -2 -4 -9 -5 -[13] -6 -3 -10 -2; 55pts

5. Sparkle, Hannah Swett - 7 -2 -4 -14 -7 -8 -[20] -2 -9 -12 -3; 68pts

Photos are available on the J/70 Class Facebook page, and complete results may be found at yachtscoring.com/emenu.cfm?eID=2805