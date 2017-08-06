Please select your home edition
Edition
Ancasta Botin Fast40
Product Feature
Element Short
Element Short

J/70 Corinthian US National Championship at New Bedford Yacht Club - Overall

by Christopher Howell today at 7:03 am 4-6 August 2017
Brian Keane's Savasana wnins the J/70 Corinthian US Nationals © Christopher Howell

Brian Keane's Savasana began Sunday in third place at the second annual J/70 Corinthian US National Championship, hosted by New Bedford Yacht Club as part of the Buzzards Bay Regatta.

Savasana, with crew Adam Burns, John Goller and Mark Liebel, proceeded to take two bullets and a fourth in the day's three races to earn the Championship title with 37 points in the 11-race series. Day two leader Heather Gregg's Muse settled for second place with 39 points, after posting a 2,6(RDG),7 on Sunday. Glenn Darden on Hoss earned the bronze position with 49 points.

The 28-boat fleet reveled in spectacular conditions today on Buzzards Bay with sunshine and breeze between 10-16 knots with higher gusts. Keane took line honours in the first two contests, followed by Gregg and the Wulffs in race nine, and by Max Lopez's Pinch & Roll and Peter Vessella's Running Wild in race 10. Darden's Hoss won the 11th and final meeting, ahead of the Wulffs and Hannah Swett's Sparkle.

Overall Results: (top five)

1. Savasana, Brian Keane - 8 -1 -9 -2 -[29] -4 -6 -1 -1 -1 -4; 37pts
2. Muse, Heather Gregg - 2 -[10] -5 -1 -2 -1 -9 -4 -2 -6 -7; 39pts
3. Hoss, Glenn Darden - 5 -5 -1 -3 -5 -2 -7 -[29] -14 -6 -1; 49pts
4. Joint Custody, Jenn & Ray Wulff - 6 -8 -2 -4 -9 -5 -[13] -6 -3 -10 -2; 55pts
5. Sparkle, Hannah Swett - 7 -2 -4 -14 -7 -8 -[20] -2 -9 -12 -3; 68pts

Photos are available on the J/70 Class Facebook page, and complete results may be found at yachtscoring.com/emenu.cfm?eID=2805

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

J/70 Corinthian US Nationals day 2
Heather Gregg's Muse charges to front Another day, another four races at the second annual J/70 Corinthian US National Championship, hosted by New Bedford Yacht Club as part of the Buzzards Bay Regatta. Posted on 6 Aug J/70 Corinthian US Nationals day 1
Glenn Darden's Hoss jumps to lead Ideal conditions on Buzzards Bay allowed four races to be accomplished at the second annual J/70 Corinthian US National Championship, hosted by New Bedford Yacht Club as part of the Buzzards Bay Regatta. Posted on 4 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 7
Return to gloriously sunny weather The penultimate day saw a return to gloriously sunny weather, with a west south westerly breeze of 15-22 knots. Today saw a change of start lines for many classes, with most Black Group yachts starting on the inner Royal Yacht Squadron line. Posted on 4 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 6
Big winds for the largest yachts Today delivered big winds to the largest yachts at Lendy Cowes Week, which have been competing in the Sevenstar Triple Crown series over the past three days. Posted on 3 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 5
Fast, furious and wet action in the Solent Today was one of fast and furious action at Lendy Cowes Week. "On the way out to the start it looked like the Apocalypse was coming, and with a short course, there were a lot of corners coming up really fast," said John Hamilton. Posted on 2 Aug Annabel Vose scoops ELEMIS Ladies Day Trophy
At Lendy Cowes Week 2017 Annabel Vose, has been announced as the winner of the ELEMIS Ladies Day Trophy at Lendy Cowes Week. The trophy recognises the outstanding contribution, commitment, or achievement of women in sailing. Posted on 2 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 4
Racing in a classic south-westerly breeze A ridge of high pressure over the English Channel brought more bright and sunny weather, with a classic south-westerly breeze, to day four of Lendy Cowes Week. Posted on 2 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 3
More racing in blazing sun and a perfect south westerly Day three of Lendy Cowes Week delivered yet more racing in blazing sun and a perfect south westerly breeze of 12-16 knots that gradually built to a peak of 20 knots by the end of the afternoon. Posted on 31 Jul Lendy Cowes Week day 2
Gusts top 25 knots in the Solent Today competitors at Lendy Cowes Week enjoyed a bright and sunny day with challenging, but exhilarating, racing in a gusty west south-westerly wind in which the gusts topped 25 knots. Posted on 30 Jul Lendy Cowes Week day 1
Intensely tactical racing required persistence and bravery The opening day of Lendy Cowes Week dawned with bright sunny spells and a westerly breeze of around 10-15 knots. However, a weather front that gave rain to most of southern England moved across the race area at lunchtime, depressing the wind strength. Posted on 29 Jul

Upcoming Events

Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Brightlingsea SC Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Enterprise Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Enterprise
South Caernarvonshire YC- 5 Aug to 11 Aug Looe SC GP14 Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for GP14
Looe SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh Open Week for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh champs for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug Netley SC SigneT National Championships for SigneT
Netley SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug Ullswater YC Open to everyone Holiday Week for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 7 Aug to 11 Aug Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 7 Aug to 11 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy