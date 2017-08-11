Miracle National Championship at Netley Sailing Club - Day 1

Miracle Nationals at Netley day 1 © Nigel Reddicliffe Miracle Nationals at Netley day 1 © Nigel Reddicliffe

by Brian Jones today at 7:39 am

Hosts for this year's Miracle Nationals are Netley Sailing Club set in the lovely surroundings of the Royal Victoria Country Park fronting Southampton Water. Launching is easy, straight off the shingle beach and the racing just offshore providing excellent spectator viewing.

Graham Watts and Hellen Jacks managed a slick port end start and led the practice race until the final mark when they let Dave Butler crewed by Ross Fleming through. It wasn't to be their day as at the start of the first points race they allowed themselves to be luffed into the committee boat.

It was a superb sailing day with clear skies and a fresh breeze, conditions in which the Simon Reddicliffe / Mark Atherton combo excelled to lead from start to finish. Yvonne and Brian Mumford were a good second followed by the Butler/Fleming boat.

Tracy Amos crewed by Hannah Mumford had been lying third until they rolled the boat on top themselves during a big wind shift. Marcel and Giulia Neuteboom visitors from the Netherlands had a consistent day with two fourths while the Mifsuds, newcomers from Malta were also doing well in a borrowed boat coming in fifth.

Results after Day 1:

Pos Fleet Boat Name Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 Pts 1st Gold 4007 Simon Reddicliffe Mark Atherton Delph SC 1 1 2nd Gold Bad Medicine 4099 Yvonne Mumford Brian Mumford Redoubt SC 2 2 3rd Gold Mayham 4060 David Butler Ross Fleming Welton SC 3 3 4th Silver Plons 2007 Marcel Neuteboom Giulia Neuteboom Arzv SC 4 4 5th Bronze 3825 Andrew Mifsud Peter Mifsud Birzebbuga SC Malta 5 5 6th Bounty 3692 Tracey Amos Hannah Mumford Redoubt SC 6 6 7th Silver Fighting Lady 4020 John Tippett Kathy Boulton Draycote Water SC 7 7 8th Bronze Breeze 662 Cathy Goodwin Leah Murphy Port Dinuorwic SC 8 8 9th Gold Wattknot 3813 Graham Watts Helen Jacks Staunton Harold SC 9 9 10th 3101 10 10 11th Silver Hot Dog 124 Steve Fischer Laura/Pauline Fischer Aldenhan SC 11 11 12th 4021 12 12 13th 4063 Brian Worrall Sharron Worral 13 13 14th Gold Lilly Grace 4100 Louis Moulden TBA Delph S.C. 14 14 15th Bronze The Woolfox Rocket 4052 David Reed Jean Reed Girton SC 15 15 16th Bronze 3770 David Herbtritt Josie Airns Shotwick SC 16 16 17th Bronze Ozzymosis 3840 Richard Murphy Cerys Murphy Port Dinuorwic SC 17 17 18th Bronze 4108 Geoff Weir Colin Lown 18 18 19th Bronze Carbon Copy 4064 Brian Jones JohnGreen Maidenhead S.C. DNS 25 19th Bronze 4110 Paul Robinson Nathan Robinson Whitefriars SC DNC 25 19th Silver Miss Adventure 3655 Andrew Robinson James Robinson Whitefriars SC DNS 25 19th Bronze Taliesin II 3838 Barry Mellor John Finnemore Broadwater S.c. DNF 25 19th Bronze Great Expectations 3670 Gillian Gibson Kenneth Gibson Thornton Steward SC DNS 25 19th Bronze Lily Ann 4098 Ian Brown James /Lily Brown Delph SC DNF 25