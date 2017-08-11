Please select your home edition
Miracle National Championship at Netley Sailing Club - Day 1

by Brian Jones today at 7:39 am 6-11 August 2017
Miracle Nationals at Netley day 1 © Nigel Reddicliffe

Hosts for this year's Miracle Nationals are Netley Sailing Club set in the lovely surroundings of the Royal Victoria Country Park fronting Southampton Water. Launching is easy, straight off the shingle beach and the racing just offshore providing excellent spectator viewing.

Graham Watts and Hellen Jacks managed a slick port end start and led the practice race until the final mark when they let Dave Butler crewed by Ross Fleming through. It wasn't to be their day as at the start of the first points race they allowed themselves to be luffed into the committee boat.

It was a superb sailing day with clear skies and a fresh breeze, conditions in which the Simon Reddicliffe / Mark Atherton combo excelled to lead from start to finish. Yvonne and Brian Mumford were a good second followed by the Butler/Fleming boat.

Tracy Amos crewed by Hannah Mumford had been lying third until they rolled the boat on top themselves during a big wind shift. Marcel and Giulia Neuteboom visitors from the Netherlands had a consistent day with two fourths while the Mifsuds, newcomers from Malta were also doing well in a borrowed boat coming in fifth.

Results after Day 1:

PosFleetBoat NameSail NoHelmCrewClubR1Pts
1stGold 4007Simon ReddicliffeMark AthertonDelph SC11
2ndGoldBad Medicine4099Yvonne MumfordBrian MumfordRedoubt SC22
3rdGoldMayham4060David ButlerRoss FlemingWelton SC33
4thSilverPlons2007Marcel NeuteboomGiulia NeuteboomArzv SC44
5thBronze 3825Andrew MifsudPeter MifsudBirzebbuga SC Malta55
6th Bounty3692Tracey AmosHannah MumfordRedoubt SC66
7thSilverFighting Lady4020John TippettKathy BoultonDraycote Water SC77
8thBronzeBreeze662Cathy GoodwinLeah MurphyPort Dinuorwic SC88
9thGoldWattknot3813Graham WattsHelen JacksStaunton Harold SC99
10th  3101   1010
11thSilverHot Dog124Steve FischerLaura/Pauline FischerAldenhan SC1111
12th  4021   1212
13th  4063Brian WorrallSharron Worral 1313
14thGoldLilly Grace4100Louis MouldenTBADelph S.C.1414
15thBronzeThe Woolfox Rocket4052David ReedJean ReedGirton SC1515
16thBronze 3770David HerbtrittJosie AirnsShotwick SC1616
17thBronzeOzzymosis3840Richard MurphyCerys MurphyPort Dinuorwic SC1717
18thBronze 4108Geoff WeirColin Lown 1818
19thBronzeCarbon Copy4064Brian JonesJohnGreenMaidenhead S.C.DNS25
19thBronze 4110Paul RobinsonNathan RobinsonWhitefriars SCDNC25
19thSilverMiss Adventure3655Andrew RobinsonJames RobinsonWhitefriars SCDNS25
19thBronzeTaliesin II3838Barry MellorJohn FinnemoreBroadwater S.c.DNF25
19thBronzeGreat Expectations3670Gillian GibsonKenneth GibsonThornton Steward SCDNS25
19thBronzeLily Ann4098Ian BrownJames /Lily BrownDelph SCDNF25
