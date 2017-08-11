Miracle National Championship at Netley Sailing Club - Day 1
by Brian Jones today at 7:39 am
6-11 August 2017
Miracle Nationals at Netley day 1 © Nigel Reddicliffe
Hosts for this year's Miracle Nationals are Netley Sailing Club set in the lovely surroundings of the Royal Victoria Country Park fronting Southampton Water. Launching is easy, straight off the shingle beach and the racing just offshore providing excellent spectator viewing.
Graham Watts and Hellen Jacks managed a slick port end start and led the practice race until the final mark when they let Dave Butler crewed by Ross Fleming through. It wasn't to be their day as at the start of the first points race they allowed themselves to be luffed into the committee boat.
It was a superb sailing day with clear skies and a fresh breeze, conditions in which the Simon Reddicliffe / Mark Atherton combo excelled to lead from start to finish. Yvonne and Brian Mumford were a good second followed by the Butler/Fleming boat.
Tracy Amos crewed by Hannah Mumford had been lying third until they rolled the boat on top themselves during a big wind shift. Marcel and Giulia Neuteboom visitors from the Netherlands had a consistent day with two fourths while the Mifsuds, newcomers from Malta were also doing well in a borrowed boat coming in fifth.
Results after Day 1:
|Pos
|Fleet
|Boat Name
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|Pts
|1st
|Gold
|
|4007
|Simon Reddicliffe
|Mark Atherton
|Delph SC
|1
|1
|2nd
|Gold
|Bad Medicine
|4099
|Yvonne Mumford
|Brian Mumford
|Redoubt SC
|2
|2
|3rd
|Gold
|Mayham
|4060
|David Butler
|Ross Fleming
|Welton SC
|3
|3
|4th
|Silver
|Plons
|2007
|Marcel Neuteboom
|Giulia Neuteboom
|Arzv SC
|4
|4
|5th
|Bronze
|
|3825
|Andrew Mifsud
|Peter Mifsud
|Birzebbuga SC Malta
|5
|5
|6th
|
|Bounty
|3692
|Tracey Amos
|Hannah Mumford
|Redoubt SC
|6
|6
|7th
|Silver
|Fighting Lady
|4020
|John Tippett
|Kathy Boulton
|Draycote Water SC
|7
|7
|8th
|Bronze
|Breeze
|662
|Cathy Goodwin
|Leah Murphy
|Port Dinuorwic SC
|8
|8
|9th
|Gold
|Wattknot
|3813
|Graham Watts
|Helen Jacks
|Staunton Harold SC
|9
|9
|10th
|
|
|3101
|
|
|
|10
|10
|11th
|Silver
|Hot Dog
|124
|Steve Fischer
|Laura/Pauline Fischer
|Aldenhan SC
|11
|11
|12th
|
|
|4021
|
|
|
|12
|12
|13th
|
|
|4063
|Brian Worrall
|Sharron Worral
|
|13
|13
|14th
|Gold
|Lilly Grace
|4100
|Louis Moulden
|TBA
|Delph S.C.
|14
|14
|15th
|Bronze
|The Woolfox Rocket
|4052
|David Reed
|Jean Reed
|Girton SC
|15
|15
|16th
|Bronze
|
|3770
|David Herbtritt
|Josie Airns
|Shotwick SC
|16
|16
|17th
|Bronze
|Ozzymosis
|3840
|Richard Murphy
|Cerys Murphy
|Port Dinuorwic SC
|17
|17
|18th
|Bronze
|
|4108
|Geoff Weir
|Colin Lown
|
|18
|18
|19th
|Bronze
|Carbon Copy
|4064
|Brian Jones
|JohnGreen
|Maidenhead S.C.
|DNS
|25
|19th
|Bronze
|
|4110
|Paul Robinson
|Nathan Robinson
|Whitefriars SC
|DNC
|25
|19th
|Silver
|Miss Adventure
|3655
|Andrew Robinson
|James Robinson
|Whitefriars SC
|DNS
|25
|19th
|Bronze
|Taliesin II
|3838
|Barry Mellor
|John Finnemore
|Broadwater S.c.
|DNF
|25
|19th
|Bronze
|Great Expectations
|3670
|Gillian Gibson
|Kenneth Gibson
|Thornton Steward SC
|DNS
|25
|19th
|Bronze
|Lily Ann
|4098
|Ian Brown
|James /Lily Brown
|Delph SC
|DNF
|25
